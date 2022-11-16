Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Pizza
American

Cafe Fusion 8300 Norman Center Drive Suite 130

211 Reviews

$

8300 Norman Center Drive #130

Bloomington, MN 55437

Order Again

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Our Homemade Dough with Fusion's Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, & a Sprinkle of Cheddar Jack Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Our Homemade Dough with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, & BBQ Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Our Homemade Dough with a Creamy Buffalo Chicken Sauce, Mozzarella, Celery, Buffalo Chicken, and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Cheeseburger Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.99

Our Homemade Dough with Cheeseburger Sauce, Cheddar Jack, Hamburger, Tomato, Pickle Chips, Onion, and a Dash of Fennel Seasoning

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$10.99

Our Homemade Dough with our Creamy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Chicken, Cilantro, and a Ranch Drizzle

Classic Greek Pizza

Classic Greek Pizza

$10.99

Our Homemade Dough with Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, and Kalamata Olives

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

Our Homemade Dough served with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Jack, Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple

Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$10.99

Our Homemade Dough Served with Olive Oil, a Dash of Garlic, Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Slices, and Basil

Thai Chicken Pizza

Thai Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Our Homemade Dough Served with Spicy Thai Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Carrots, Red Peppers, Bean Sprouts, and Cilantro

Katie's Pizza

Katie's Pizza

$10.99

Fusion's Homemade Dough served with our Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Green Olives, and Pepperoni

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99

Fusion's Homemade Dough Served with Our Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, and Pepperoni

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Hoagie

Buffalo Soldier

Buffalo Soldier

$10.99

Signature Hoagie Topped off with Buffalo Mayo, Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Your Choice of Provolone or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Finished with a Buffalo Drizzle

BLT Hoagie

BLT Hoagie

$10.99

Signature Hoagie Topped off with Mayo, Shoulder Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

Hot Italian Hoagie

Hot Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Signature Hoagie Topped off with Italian Mayo, Provolone, Turkey, Ham, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Banana Peppers

The Turkey Monster

The Turkey Monster

$10.99

Signature Hoagie Topped off with Mayo, Provolone, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Veggie Deluxe Hoagie

Veggie Deluxe Hoagie

$10.99

Our Signature Hoagie Topped off with Mayo, Provolone, Egg Plant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Served with Your Choice of Side.

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Chopped Salad

Southwest Steak Chop

Southwest Steak Chop

$12.99

Romaine, Iceberg, Steak, Avocado, Pepper Jack, Black Beans, Tomato, Corn, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, and Jalapeno Ranch Dressing. Served with a Fresh Slice of Naan Bread.

Steak & Blue Chop

Steak & Blue Chop

$12.99

Spinach, Romaine, Hot Steak, Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Craisins, Walnuts, and Croutons. Your Choice of Blue Cheese OR Ranch Dressing. Served with a Slice of Fresh Naan Bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, Chicken Breast, Tomato, Fresh Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Served with a Fresh Slice of Naan Bread

Buffalo Chicken Chop

Buffalo Chicken Chop

$10.99

Iceberg, Romaine, Buffalo Chicken, Celery, Black Olives, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Croutons. Your Choice of Blue Cheese OR Ranch Dressing. Served with a Slice of Fresh Naan Bread.

Greek Chicken Chop

Greek Chicken Chop

$10.99

Spinach, Romaine, Fresh Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Banana Peppers, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta, Croutons, and Greek Dressing. Served with a Slice of Fresh Naan Bread.

Italian Chop

Italian Chop

$10.99

Iceberg, Romaine, Fresh Chicken Breast, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, and Italian Dressing. Served with a Fresh Slice of Naan Bread.

Oriental Chicken Chop

Oriental Chicken Chop

$10.99

Spinach, Romaine, Fresh Chicken Breast, Mandarin Oranges, Edamame, Carrots, Red Onion, Almonds, Crunchy Noodles, and Oriental Dressing. Served with a Fresh Slice of Naan Bread.

Raspberry Chicken chop

Raspberry Chicken chop

$10.99

Spinach, Romaine, Fresh Chicken Breast, Feta, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberry's, Roasted Walnuts, and Raspberry Vinaigrette. Served with a Fresh Slice of Naan Bread.

Santa Fe Chicken Chop

Santa Fe Chicken Chop

$10.99

Iceberg, Romaine, Santa Fe Chicken, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Corn, Cheddar Jack, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, and Jalapeno Ranch Dressing. Served with a Slice of Fresh Naan Bread.

Thai Chicken Chop

Thai Chicken Chop

$10.99

Spinach, Romaine, Fresh Chicken Breast, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Crunchy Noodles, and Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce. Served with a Fresh Slice of Naan Bread.

Wrap

Chicken Tender Wrap

Chicken Tender Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, and your Choice of Sauce

Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Fresh Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, and our Creamy Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Spicy Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Your Choice of Blue Cheese Crumbles OR Cheddar Jack Cheese. Your Choice of Creamy Ranch Dressing OR Blue Cheese Dressing

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, and Our Creamy Ranch Dressing

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Santa Fe Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Avocado, and Our Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Breast, Romaine, Feta, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, and Greek Dressing

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Hot Specials

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Served on a Butter Bun with Your Choice of Toppings and Side.

The Great Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Cod Filet Served on a Butter Bun with Your Choice of Toppings and Side.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

Fresh Pulled Pork Marinated in our BBQ Sauce, Served on a Butter Bun with coleslaw, and Your Choice of Side.

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Fusion Crispy Tenders Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce, Coleslaw, and Your Choice of Side.

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Beverages

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.69
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.25
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$3.25
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.99
Frappucino

Frappucino

$2.99
Powerade

Powerade

$2.99
Monster

Monster

$3.49
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.49
Snapple

Snapple

$2.99
Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.50

Additional Sides

Bagged Chips

Bagged Chips

$1.95
French Fries

French Fries

$3.95

Small Fruit Cup

$3.95

Large Fruit Cup

$5.95

Desserts

Special K Bar

$2.49

Rice Krispy Bar

$2.49

Cookies

$2.25

Banana Bread

$2.99

Gift Card

15 Dollar Gift Card

$15.00

20 Dollar Gift Card

$20.00

25 Dollar Gift Card

$25.00

50 Dollar Gift Card

$50.00

100 Dollar Gift Card

$100.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8300 Norman Center Drive #130, Bloomington, MN 55437

Directions

Cafe Fusion image
Cafe Fusion image

