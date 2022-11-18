A map showing the location of Cafe Gia 410 S High StView gallery

Cafe Gia 410 S High St

review star

No reviews yet

410 S High St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fett Meatballs
Arancini
Casoncelli

Starters

Arancini

$14.00

Rice balls w/ Arborio rice, bolognese, peas and mozzarella

Beet Salad

$11.00

Roasted beets, fig infused goat cheese, pistachio and fennel in a blood orange vinaigrette

Bruschetta

$9.00

Grilled Italian baguette w/ tomatoes, onions kalamata olives, capers and bell peppers

Burrata

$16.00

Burrata, fresh apples, prosciutto and walnuts served with grilled crostini

Fritto Misto

$16.00

Assortment of fried calamari and shrimp served with spicy marinara

Grilled Caesar

$11.00

Grilled romaine, parmigiana cheese, pepper infused crostini and eggless Caesar

Grilled Panzanella

$11.00

Grilled tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted croutons, sautéed red onions, fresh basil, mesclun greens, shaved hard Italian cheese

Insalata Sicilian

$11.00

Orange segments; fennel, toasted pistachios and baby arugula w/ white wine vinaigrette

More than Meatballs

$15.00

Three homemade Sicilian meatballs topped with creamy burrata and served with crostini

Octopus

$25.00

Polenta w/ Sausage

$16.00

Soft polenta w/ sausage, peppers, marinara; and a dollop of burrata

Sauteed Mussels

$17.00

PEI mussels in a leek, cream and saffron sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Scampi Appetizer SPECIAL

$18.00

Primi

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

Homemade pasta sheets and creamy bolognese sauce finished with luscious bechamel sauce

Manicotti

$22.00

Ricotta and spinach stuffed sheets finished with a creamy bechamel sauce

Mezze Maniche

$22.00

Homemade half rigatoni with bolognese sauce and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection

Penne Vodka

$20.00

Pancetta and peas in a rose cream sauce

Casoncelli

$22.00

Stuffed pasta pillows with pork, parmigiana cheese and breadcrumb in a butter, sage and pancetta sauce

Fett Meatballs

$22.00

Homemade Sicilian meatballs served with fettuccine pomodoro and freshly grated parmigiana cheese

Cauli Carbonara

$22.00

Linguine w/ Sicilian cauliflower and toasted hazelnuts in a whipped egg and parmigiana sauce

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$23.00

Homemade potato gnocchi with roasted butternut squash, asparagus and toasted walnuts in a Gorgonzola sauce

Ling Clams

$24.00

Sautéed middle neck clams w/ white wine garlic sauce sautéed over linguine

Ricotta Gnocchi

$25.00

Homemade ricotta gnocchi, sautéed fresh tomatoes w/ nduja and baby arugula topped creamy burrata

Shrimp Fett

$25.00

Homemade fettuccine in a luscious cream sauce w/ Italian herbs and sautéed jumbo shrimp

Zappa di Pesce

$35.00

Cannelloni Spec

$27.00

Pappardelle

$23.00

Crab MeatBalls

$25.00

Pasta Special

$25.00

Secondi

Osso Buco

$38.00

Veal shank served with saffron risotto

Veal Saltimbocca

$26.00

Veal Scallopini with prosciutto, mozzarella and sage finiished in a demi glaze served with linguine

Veal Piccata

$26.00

Veal scallopini in a lemon caper butter sauce with linguine

Eggplant Parm

$22.00

Thins layers of eggplant marinara, mozzarella and limguine

Chic Marsala

$23.00

Scalopini of chicken sauteed with marsala wine and mixed mushrooms served limguine

Chic Cotoletta

$22.00

Chicken cutlets layered with fresh mozz and warm cherry tomato coulis served with linguini

Chic Fiorentina

$22.00

Scalopini of chicken topped with spinach fontina cheese, white wine and garlic served with linguini

Italian Pot Roast

$27.00

Slow cooked beef in carrots, celery and onions srved over polenta

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Fresh grilled salmon served with linguine pomodoro

Veal Chop

$35.00

Sides

Sicilian Meatballs

$9.95

Three homemade meatballs served with sauce

Side Pasta

$9.95

Penne or linguine with choice of marinara, aglio olio, or cream sauce

Side Polenta

$9.95

Sauteed Spinach

$8.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$9.00

Choc Creme

$9.00

Gelato

$8.00

Mini Cannoli

$5.50

Profiterole

$9.00

Special Dessert

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Tiramisu (Copy)

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Monument 51 Rye

$6.00

Monument Belgian Wit

$6.00

Monument White Marble

$6.00

Moretti Lager

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

UC Divine

$6.00

UC Skipjack

$6.00

Union Craft Duckpin

$6.00

Wine BTB

Chianti La Mailina BTL

$40.00

Sangiovese BTL

$40.00

Cusumano BTL

$40.00

Bridlewood Cab BTL

$40.00

Primaterra Pinot Nero BTL

$36.00

Zaccagnini Montepulciano BTL

$46.00

Barbera BTL

$38.00

Planeta BTL

$42.00

Querceto Chianti BTL

$52.00

Il Poggione Super Tuscan BTL

$60.00

Villa Antinori BTL

$62.00

Luigi Righetti Sol BTL

$72.00

Marchese di Barolo BTL

$135.00

Feudo Inzolia BTL

$36.00

Danzante Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Will Hill Chard BTL

$38.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

Prum Riesling BTL

$38.00

Primaterra Prosecco BTL

$36.00

Acrobat Rose BTL

$36.00

N/A Bevs

Italian Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Pellegrino 16 oz

$3.75

Pellegrino 32 oz

$5.50

Capp/latte

$4.75

Espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso

$4.75

Macchiatto

$5.25

Coffee

$3.25

Club soda

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

410 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Attman"s Deli Baltimore
orange star4.5 • 1,403
1019 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Angeli's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,587
413 South High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Dalesio's Of Little Italy - 829 Eastern Ave
orange starNo Reviews
829 Eastern Ave Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Loch Bar
orange starNo Reviews
240 International Drive Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Hon House Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
415 S. Central Ave Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston