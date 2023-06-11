Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Gratitude Larchmont

5,210 Reviews

$$

639 N Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90004

JUICE CLEANSE

1 DAY JUICE CLEANSE

1 DAY JUICE CLEANSE

$45.00Out of stock

Description I AM GENUINE spinach, romaine, cucumber, lemon, mint: 25 Calories I AM VITAL strawberry, apple, lemon, ginger, basil | Balances the Body’s PH | 187 Cal I AM GIFTED beet, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, lemon: l 138 Calories I AM REVIVED Green Antioxidant Juice-Watercress, Romaine, Pineapple, Celery, Ginger, Lime: l 160 Calories I AM BRAVE 2 oz. antiviral immunity boost with lemon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, oregano oil: I 50 Calories

BEVERAGE MENU

COLD PRESSED JUICES AND SHOTS

I AM VITAL

I AM VITAL

$13.50Out of stock

Strawberry Basil Lemonade-Strawberry, Lemon, Apple, Ginger, Basil: 187 Calories

I AM REVIVED

I AM REVIVED

$13.50

Green Antioxidant Juice-Watercress, Romaine, Pineapple, Celery, Ginger, Lime: 160 Calories

I AM GENUINE

I AM GENUINE

$13.50

spinach, romaine, cucumber, lemon, mint: 25 Calories

I AM GIFTED

I AM GIFTED

$13.50

beet, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, lemon: 138 Calories

I AM BRAVE

I AM BRAVE

$6.50

2 oz. antiviral immunity boost with lemon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, oregano oil: 50 Calories

WELLNESS FLIGHT

WELLNESS FLIGHT

$18.00

Choice of 3: Brave, Stimulated, Invincible, Replenished

I AM REFRESHED

I AM REFRESHED

$8.50

Sparkling Lemonade-sparkling water, agave, lemon, basil: 110 Calories

I AM EFFERVESCENT

I AM EFFERVESCENT

$8.50

fresh ginger ale: 115 Calories

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00

SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES

I AM ENERGETIC

I AM ENERGETIC

$13.50

Blue Wave Smoothie-Pineapple, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Dates, Vanilla, Sea Moss Gel, Coconut Milk: 643 Calories

I AM GLOWING

I AM GLOWING

$13.50

Green Collagen Smoothie-Banana, Spinach, Vegan Collagen Protein, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Maca: 484 Calories

I AM MAGNIFICENT

I AM MAGNIFICENT

$13.50

Black Sesame Date Shake-Black Sesame, Almond, Banana, Date, Vanilla, Cardamom, Sea Salt: 364 Calories

I AM STELLAR

I AM STELLAR

$13.50

BLUE SPIRULINA SMOOTHIE - coconut, blue spirulina, dates, almond butter, adrenal restore blend [ashwaganda, cordyceps, goji fruit, reishi], vanilla, cinnamon, shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds: 750 Calories

I AM ILLUMINATED

I AM ILLUMINATED

$13.50

VITAMIN-C POWER SMOOTHIE - orange juice, goji berries, coconut, metabolic essential oil blend, pineapple, banana: 275 Calories

I AM GRACE

I AM GRACE

$12.50

COCONUT CREAM SMOOTHIE - coconut, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamo, Shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds: 730 Calories

COFFEE

I AM COURAGEOUS

I AM COURAGEOUS

$4.50

coffee

I AM AWAKE

I AM AWAKE

$4.00

espresso

I AM CAREFREE

I AM CAREFREE

$5.50

cappuccino

I AM LIGHT

I AM LIGHT

$5.75

café latte

I AM CURIOUS

I AM CURIOUS

$4.25

macchiato

I AM PRESENT

I AM PRESENT

$4.50

flat white

I AM MARVELOUS

I AM MARVELOUS

$6.00

mocha latté with cacao & raw honey

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

$6.00Out of stock

10 OZ BOTTLE Made using best-selling Black Gold dark roast blend, featuring a chocolatey and nutty flavor profile that's even more pronounced in this super-smooth brew.

HERBAL TONICS & TEA

I AM COSMIC

I AM COSMIC

$7.25

ANTIOXIDANT SPIRULINA LATTE- hempseed milk, blue spirulina, reishi, chaga, raw honey

I AM CHARMED

I AM CHARMED

$6.75

CHAI LATTÉ

I AM VIBRANT

I AM VIBRANT

$6.75

MATCHA LATTÉ-ceremonial grade matcha, raw honey

I AM MYSTICAL

I AM MYSTICAL

$7.25

ADAPTOGENIC MAYAN HOT CHOCOLATE - ashwaganda, cinnamon, goji, maca, cacao nib, dates, choice of milk

I AM IMMORTAL

I AM IMMORTAL

$6.75

AYURVEDIC LATTÉ - chaga, shilajit, reishi, he shou wu, raw hone

I AM RESTORED

I AM RESTORED

$6.75

ADRENAL LATTÉ - ashwaganda, pine pollen, cordyceps, maca, raw hone

I AM GOLDEN

I AM GOLDEN

$6.75

TURMERIC LATTÉ-raw honey, black pepper

I AM COZY

I AM COZY

$6.50

IMMUNE-BOOSTING TEA - lemon, ginger, raw honey, cayenne

I AM CALM

I AM CALM

$4.50

HOT TEA - choice of rooibos, earl grey, peppermint, chamomile medley, or jasmine

I AM LOVE

I AM LOVE

$4.75

ELDERBERRY HIBISCUS ICED TEA

I AM SPLENDID

I AM SPLENDID

$4.50

CLASSIC BLACK ICED TEA

I AM UPLIFTED

I AM UPLIFTED

$7.50

Gratitude Arnold Palmer

OTHER BEVERAGES

OLIPOP BOTANICAL SODA

OLIPOP BOTANICAL SODA

$4.00

12 OZ CAN A deliciously fizzy tonic that combines the benefits of prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals to support your microbiome and benefit digestive health.

KEFIR SODA

KEFIR SODA

$8.00Out of stock

A probiotic cold pressed juice cultured with water kefir, apple, ginger, lemon, black tea, hibiscus flower, lemongrass.

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

$6.00Out of stock

10 OZ BOTTLE Made using best-selling Black Gold dark roast blend, featuring a chocolatey and nutty flavor profile that's even more pronounced in this super-smooth brew.

HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

$6.50

16 OZ BOTTLE Hydrating, Naturally occurring electrolytesGood source of potassium.

MOUNTAIN VALLERY 500 ML BOTTLED WATER

$4.00Out of stock
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 750 ML BOTTLED WATER

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 750 ML BOTTLED WATER

$4.50Out of stock

750 ML BOTTLE Mountain Valley Spring Water is pure premium natural water that flows right out of the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, USA .

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1 LITER BOTTLE

$6.00
BETTER BOOCH KOMBUCHA

BETTER BOOCH KOMBUCHA

$5.00+

16 OZ Made with Premium Loose-Leaf Tea, No Added Juice, Syrups or Sweeteners, Billions of Probiotics for a Healthy Boost

VYBES

VYBES

$7.50+

Strawberry Lavender-a juicy flavor that cleanses your palate and makes your mouth water. Made from strawberries squeezed at their reddest and ripest, fresh lemon juice, and a hint of wild lavender. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD Ginger Lemonade-Lemon juice and Peruvian ginger. It’s tart, sweet, and spicy.. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD.

SWEETS + BAKED GOODS

I AM BLISS

I AM BLISS

$12.50

Chocolate Cheesecake

I AM UNIQUE

I AM UNIQUE

$13.00

CHOCO-FLAN-½ espresso cashew flan, ½ chocolate olive oil cake

I AM DIVINE (GF)

I AM DIVINE (GF)

$13.00

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

I AM AWAKENING (GF)

I AM AWAKENING (GF)

$12.50

KEY LIME PIE- Avocado custard, whipped cream, pecan crust, agave

I AM SERENE (GF)

I AM SERENE (GF)

$6.75Out of stock

CINNAMON ROLL

I AM GENTLE (GF)

I AM GENTLE (GF)

$6.75Out of stock

BANANA BREAD

I AM WHOLESOME (GF)

I AM WHOLESOME (GF)

$7.25Out of stock

TUSCAN APPLE CAKE

I AM AFFECTIONATE (GF)

I AM AFFECTIONATE (GF)

$5.75Out of stock

WALNUT CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

I AM SINCERE (GF)

I AM SINCERE (GF)

$4.50

WHITE CHOCOLATE PISTACHIO CARDAMOM TRUFFLE

I AM KIND (GF)

I AM KIND (GF)

$5.75

CRISPY QUINOA BAR - puffed quinoa, almond butter, dark chocolate drizzle

I AM JOY (GF)

I AM JOY (GF)

$4.50

GRATITUDE’S ALMOND JOY

I AM DELIGHTED (GF)

I AM DELIGHTED (GF)

$4.50

ALMOND BUTTER SQUARE- raw dark chocolate & Himalayan salt

I AM BRIGHT (GF)

I AM BRIGHT (GF)

$6.75Out of stock

LEMON BLUEBERRY COFFEE CAKE

I AM MIGHTY

I AM MIGHTY

$7.50

SUPERFOOD ENERGY NUT & SEED BAR CACAO NIBS, GOJI BERRIES, COCONUT FLAKES

I AM ADORING (GF)

I AM ADORING (GF)

$12.50

GRATITUDE’S RAW TIRAMISU

I AM VIVACIOUS (GF)

I AM VIVACIOUS (GF)

$12.75Out of stock

STRAWBERRY MERINGUE PIE cashew, brazil nut, coconut crust, cashew whipped cream

DRESSINGS + SAUCES

DRESSINGS + SAUCES

CHEESES

RETAIL

RETAIL BOOKS

LOVE IS SERVED COOKBOOK

LOVE IS SERVED COOKBOOK

$30.00

Bright, clean, and hip recipes to enchant vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike, from plant-based haven Café Gratitude. Now, with Love is Served, Seizan Dreux Ellis, executive chef at Café Gratitude, brings Gratitude-quality meals to your table and the soul and mission of the restaurant to your home.

A MINDFUL OF MADNESS

$10.00

RETAIL FOOD

RETAIL I AM BOLD

RETAIL I AM BOLD

$7.00Out of stock

Maple Coconut Bacon Ingredients: Coconut chips*, Himalayan salt*, extra-virgin olive oil*, chipotle powder*, maple syrup* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 2.82 oz/ 80 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM SENSATIONAL

RETAIL I AM SENSATIONAL

$10.00Out of stock

Raw Teriyaki Almonds Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds*, date paste*, Wheat-free tamari soy sauce,* garlic,* ginger* (*indicates organic) Contains: Tree Nuts and Soy Net Weight 3.6oz/ 100gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM FEARLESS

RETAIL I AM FEARLESS

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy Pepita Mix Ingredients: Pumpkin seeds*, sunflower seeds*, lime juice*, Himalayan salt*, chipotle powder*, cayenne,* chili powder* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 4.6 oz/ 130 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM COMPASSIONATE

RETAIL I AM COMPASSIONATE

$14.00Out of stock

Sprouted Flax Crackers

RETAIL I AM GENEROUS

RETAIL I AM GENEROUS

$14.00Out of stock

Sprouted Buckwheat Crackers

RETAIL I AM GREAT

RETAIL I AM GREAT

$14.00Out of stock

Superfood Granola Ingredients: Cashews*, goldenberries*, orange juice*, coconut nectar*, macadamias*, puffed quinoa*, cacao nibs*, vanilla water (vanilla bean extract*, organic glycerin, filtered water*), cinnamon*, maca*, salt*, orange zest* (*indicates organic) Contains Tree Nuts Net Weight 7 oz/200 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM PATIENT

RETAIL I AM PATIENT

$14.00Out of stock

Turmeric Chia Overnight Oats Blend Ingredients: Rolled oats*, chia seeds*, coconut sugar*, turmeric*, ginger,* cinnamon*, coconut chips*, goji berries* (*indicates organic) Net Weight: 10 oz/ 284 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM OPEN-HEARTED

RETAIL I AM OPEN-HEARTED

$14.00Out of stock

Gluten-Free Buckwheat Pancake Blend Makes 8 pancakes Ingredients: Gluten-free buckwheat flour*, gluten-free all-purpose flour *(organic brown rice flour*, organic potato starch*, organic tapioca flour,* organic evaporated cane sugar*, xanthan gum,* sea salt*), baking powder*, baking soda,* coconut sugar*(*indicates organic) Net Weight 14 oz/ 398 gr Packaged in a facility that also processes gluten products Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

G&G I AM ZESTY LACTO FERMENTED HOT SAUCE

$14.00Out of stock
CG KIMCHEE

CG KIMCHEE

$9.00Out of stock

MOTHER IN LAW KIMCHEE

$9.00Out of stock
ORGANIC MEXICO GW (12oz bag)

ORGANIC MEXICO GW (12oz bag)

$18.00Out of stock

Mexico: Oaxaca - Las Flores Light Roast | Dark Chocolate and Cherry

I AM CRUNCHY

$8.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

Café Gratitude is our expression of a world of plenty. Our food and people are a celebration of our aliveness. We select the finest ingredients to honor the earth and ourselves, as we are one and the same. We support local farmers, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and environmentally friendly products. Our food is prepared with love. We invite you to step inside and enjoy being someone that chooses: loving your life, adoring yourself, accepting the world, being generous and grateful every day, and experiencing being provided for. Have fun and enjoy being nourished. Welcome to Café Gratitude!

Website

Location

639 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

