Cafe Gratitude Larchmont
5,210 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Café Gratitude is our expression of a world of plenty. Our food and people are a celebration of our aliveness. We select the finest ingredients to honor the earth and ourselves, as we are one and the same. We support local farmers, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and environmentally friendly products. Our food is prepared with love. We invite you to step inside and enjoy being someone that chooses: loving your life, adoring yourself, accepting the world, being generous and grateful every day, and experiencing being provided for. Have fun and enjoy being nourished. Welcome to Café Gratitude!
Location
639 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tonchin- Los Angeles - 5665 Melrose Avenue
No Reviews
5665 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurant
Louise's Trattoria - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles 323-962-9510
3.5 • 308
232 N Larchmont Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurant
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont - 150 N Larchmont Blvd.
No Reviews
150 N Larchmont Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurant