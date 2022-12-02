Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vegan

Cafe Gratitude San Diego

review star

No reviews yet

1980 Kettner Blvd Suite 20

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BREAKFAST MAINS

I AM LIVELY (GF)

I AM LIVELY (GF)

$16.50

BELGIAN OAT WAFFLE & BERRIES Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cashew whipped cream, strawberry raspberry reduction, maple syrup

I AM HOSPITABLE (GF)

I AM HOSPITABLE (GF)

$17.00

CHICK'N N WAFFLES'-Belgian oat waffle, ‘chik’n-fried’ oyster mushroom, cashew whipped cream, maple syrup, orange slices

YO SOY VIDA (GF)

YO SOY VIDA (GF)

$16.50

"MACHACA MEXICAN BREAKFAST HASH-Mushroom carnitas, tofu scramble, tomato, red onion, red pepper, black beans, brown rice Salsa rustica, choice of corn tortillas or nacho chips

I AM THRILLED

I AM THRILLED

$16.50

PUMPKIN SPICE BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST-Vegan brioche pullman loaf, pumpkin spice oat milk, roasted strawberry compote, cashew whipped cream, maple syrup, powdered sugar (GF* option available)

I AM CONTENT (GF)

I AM CONTENT (GF)

$14.50

SPINACH & OLIVE QUICHE- chickpea flour, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, cashew feta, spicy aioli, side salad with pickled carrots

I AM FESTIVE (GF)

I AM FESTIVE (GF)

$14.00

CHILAQUILES mushroom carnitas, tortilla chips, roasted tomatillo sauce, cashew crema, sautéed kale

I AM GROUNDED (GF)

I AM GROUNDED (GF)

$10.50

SMASHED RED POTATOES with smoked salt and your choice of: cashew nacho cheese or ketchup

I AM GROUNDED: Fiesta Style (GF)

I AM GROUNDED: Fiesta Style (GF)

$12.50

SMASHED RED POTATOES smothered in pico de gallo, pepitas & cashew nacho cheese

I AM HEARTY

I AM HEARTY

$15.50

HOUSEMADE TOFU SCRAMBLE-sautéed mushrooms and spinach, cherry tomato confit, smashed breakfast potatoes, sesame levain toast, roasted strawberries (GF* option available)

I AM NOURISHED

I AM NOURISHED

$15.50

BREAKFAST WRAP tofu scramble, mushroom carnitas, potato, spinach, pico de gallo, black beans, spicy cashew aioli, avocado, choice of side salad or smashed potatoes

I AM OPEN-HEARTED (GF)

I AM OPEN-HEARTED (GF)

$16.50

BUCKWHEAT FLAX PANCAKES-a stack of three pancakes with berries, banana, maple syrup and cashew whipped cream

I AM PEACEFUL

I AM PEACEFUL

$13.50

SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST- radishes, lemon thyme vinaigrette, black sesame gomasio, microgreens, sesame levain

I AM VIVID (GF)

I AM VIVID (GF)

$16.50

ACAI SUPERFOOD BOWL superfood granola, cashews, coconut, banana, mixed berries, ginger syrup, and your choice of 2 additions: • incan berries • almond butter • cacao nibs • coconut or almond yogurt (ask a team member) • hempseeds • raw honey • goji berries

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE 2 OZ GUACAMOLE

$3.50

SIDE BERRIES

$6.50

SIDE GRANOLA

$4.00

SIDE KALE

$3.50

SIDE SPINACH

$3.50

SIDE MIXED VEGETABLES

$4.50

SIDE KIMCHI

$4.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE CORN TORTILLA (1)

$0.50

SIDE BLACKENED TEMPEH

$6.00

SIDE MUSHROOM CARNITAS

$6.00

SIDE CHICKEN FRIED MUSHROOM

$6.00

SIDE SMOKED TOFU

$6.00

SIDE GRAIN

$4.00

SIDE TOFU SCRAMBLE

$6.00

SIDE YOGURT

$2.00

2oz Ramekin

SIDE OF TOAST

$3.00+

SIDE SHIITAKE BACON

$3.00

SIDE COCONUT BACON

$2.00

SIDE ALMOND BUTTER

$2.00

KIDS BREAKFAST

I AM PLAYFUL

I AM PLAYFUL

$7.50

KIDS BLACK BEAN & CHEESE QUESADILLA cashew macadamia cheddar, almond burrata, or cashew mozzarella with black beans in a whole wheat tortilla, served with guacamole

I AM JOLLY

I AM JOLLY

$8.50

KIDS CASHEW CHEESE & MARINARA PIZZA - Ancient grain crust, olive oil, marinara, cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, brazil nut parmesan

I AM CHEESY (GF)

I AM CHEESY (GF)

$8.00

KDIS MAC N CHEESE- Quinoa pasta shells, Brazil Nut Parmesan, Cashew Ricotta* Your choice of Cashew Mozzarella or Cashew Macadamia Cheddar

I AM FUN (GF)

I AM FUN (GF)

$8.00

KIDS PASTA WITH MARINARA - Quinoa Pasta Shells, Marinara Sauce, Cashew Ricotta, Brazil Nut Parmesan

I AM CUTE (GF)

I AM CUTE (GF)

$8.00

PANCAKES (only available on Brunch Menu) Gluten-free buckwheat-flax pancakes with maple syrup, cashew whipped cream, fresh strawberries.

I AM ADORABLE

I AM ADORABLE

$8.50

ALMOND BUTTER BANANA WRAP - Sliced Bananas and Almond butter wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with Roasted Strawberry Jam.

MILK

MILK

$7.00

Choice of house made almond milk, house made hemp milk, or oat milk.

I AM REFRESHED

I AM REFRESHED

$7.75

Sparkling Lemonade-sparkling water, agave, lemon, basil

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00Out of stock

STARTERS

I AM ENCHANTING (GF)

I AM ENCHANTING (GF)

$15.00

WARM BROCCOLINI & EDAMAME - mustard-marinated kale, tarragon, dill, avocado cream, maple-toasted seed

I AM ECLECTIC (GF)

I AM ECLECTIC (GF)

$16.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER - crispy cauliflower, adobo buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, celery

I AM SHARING (GF)

I AM SHARING (GF)

$15.00

NACHOS - black beans, cashew nacho cheese, pico de gallo

I AM EXQUISITE (GF)

I AM EXQUISITE (GF)

$14.50

CRISPY-FRIED COCONUT CALAMARI - spicy cocktail sauce, gremolata

I AM THRIVING (GF)

I AM THRIVING (GF)

$9.00

CHEF'S SOUP OF THE DAY

GUAC AND CHIPS

GUAC AND CHIPS

$7.50

avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, red onion

SALADS

I AM CLEANSED (GF)

I AM CLEANSED (GF)

$18.50

PUMFU GREEK pumpkin seed tofu, butter lettuce, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, spiced chickpeas, herbed hempseeds, kalamata olives, toasted maple seeds, in partnership with @elissagoodman

I AM LIBERATED (GF)

I AM LIBERATED (GF)

$18.50

RAW BASIL PESTO KELP NOODLES - heirloom cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, green olives, arugula, cashew ricotta, brazil nut parmesan

I AM FANTASTIC (GF)

I AM FANTASTIC (GF)

$18.50

TORTA ESPAÑOLA CHOPPED SALAD shredded kale & romaine, chickpea frittata, pickled vegetables, tamari almonds, sundried tomato pesto, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, cashew mozzarella

I AM DAZZLING

I AM DAZZLING

$11.00

LITTLE GEM CAESAR - shiitake bacon, croutons, capers, brazil nut parm, dulse (GF* option available)

I AM PURE (GF)

I AM PURE (GF)

$11.00

KALE & SEA VEGETABLE - avocado, cucumber, carrots, nori, toasted tamari almonds, garlic tahini dressing

SANDWICHES + WRAPS

I AM CHARISMATIC

I AM CHARISMATIC

$18.50

SMOKED TOFU BANH MI sesame baguette, lentil faux gras, sriracha mayo, cucumbers, pickled carrots & red onions, cilantro, spicy fresno chili

I AM FIERY

I AM FIERY

$18.50

SPICY BUFFALO WRAP buffalo cauliflower, ranch dressing, pickled carrots, romaine, scallions

YO SOY FUERTE

YO SOY FUERTE

$18.75

GRATITUDE CRUNCHWRAP - mushroom carnitas, guacamole, pico de gallo, romaine, cashew nacho cheese, corn tostada, wrapped & pressed in a whole wheat tortilla

I AM AWESOME

I AM AWESOME

$18.25

EGGPLANT PARMESAN - crispy eggplant, arugula, almond burrata, marinara, basil hempseed pesto on focaccia (GF* option available)

I AM ENTHUSIASTIC

I AM ENTHUSIASTIC

$18.75

"CHICKEN-FRIED" MUSHROOM SANDWICH - oyster mushroom, tomato, pickles, romaine, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, vegan brioche (GF* option available)

I AM MAGICAL

I AM MAGICAL

$19.25

BLACK BEAN BURGER - cashew macadamia cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles, spicy ketchup, vegan brioche (GF* option available)

I AM GLORIOUS

I AM GLORIOUS

$18.25

BLACKENED TEMPEH CAESAR WRAP coconut bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, capers, cashew caesar dressing, brazil nut parmesan, whole wheat tortilla

I AM ORIGINAL

I AM ORIGINAL

$18.00Out of stock

SF MISSION BURRITO-mushroom carnitas, guacamole, cashew nacho cheese, black beans, brown rice, choice of tortilla chips & pico de gallo, side salad, or french fries

PIZZA

I AM GIVING (MARGHERITA)

I AM GIVING (MARGHERITA)

$18.50

MARGHERITA-heirloom cherry tomatoes, house marinara, basil hemp seed pesto, almond burrata, brazil nut parmesan

I AM GIVING (HAWAIIAN)

I AM GIVING (HAWAIIAN)

$19.50

HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD PIZZA -pineapple, house made marinara, blackened tempeh, almond burrata, coconut bacon, brazil nut parmesan

I AM GIVING (BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER)

I AM GIVING (BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER)

$20.50

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER - house made marinara, almond burrata, buffalo adobo sauce, vegan ranch dressing, pickled vegetables, gremolata, scallions

MAINS & BOWLS

I AM BOUNTIFUL

I AM BOUNTIFUL

$19.00

SICILIAN ALMOND PESTO PASTA cresta di gallo, grilled asparagus, arugula, preserved lemon, tomato confit, garlic levain crumb, gremolata

I AM PHONOMENAL (GF)

I AM PHONOMENAL (GF)

$18.50

SHIITAKE & SMOKED TOFU PHỞ spiced miso broth, fresh rice noodles, spinach, pickled carrots and red onions, cilantro, spicy fresno chili, thai basil, mint

I AM HUMBLE (GF)

I AM HUMBLE (GF)

$19.50

INDIAN CURRY BOWL - red lentil dal, roasted garnet yams, spinach, coconut mint chutney, spicy tomato jam, scallions

I AM DEVOTED (GF)

I AM DEVOTED (GF)

$19.00

INDONESIAN ROASTED VEGETABLE BOWL - roasted butternut squash, roasted beets, red bell pepper, zucchini, kale, edamame, forbidden black rice, peanut sauce, pickled carrots, sesame

I AM LOVING (GF)

I AM LOVING (GF)

$19.50

FORBIDDEN BLACK RICE BOWL roasted garnet yams, brussels sprouts, maple sesame dressing, smashed avocado, quinoa, garlic tahini, pickled carrots & red onions, spicy fresno chile, cilantro

I AM ELATED (GF)

I AM ELATED (GF)

$19.00

SOUTHWESTERN STYLE ENCHILADAS jackfruit tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, with red enchilada sauce, creamy poblano sauce, avocado, pico de gallo, black bean puree, cashew queso fresco, brown rice, green onion, cilantro

I AM WHOLE (GF)

I AM WHOLE (GF)

$19.50

MACROBIOTIC BOWL stewed adzuki beans, braised yams, sautéed kale, sea palm, kim chee, garlic tahini, gomasio, tamari almonds, sprouts

YO SOY MUCHO (GF)

YO SOY MUCHO (GF)

$18.50

MEXICAN BOWL black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, red enchilada sauce, chopped romaine, spicy seed mix

I AM FORTIFIED (GF)

I AM FORTIFIED (GF)

$17.50Out of stock

SAUTEED VEGETABLE BOWL- market vegetables, garlic tahini, sprouts, brown rice or quinoa

I AM VIVID (GF)

I AM VIVID (GF)

$16.50

ACAI SUPERFOOD BOWL superfood granola, cashews, coconut, banana, mixed berries, ginger syrup, and your choice of 2 additions: • incan berries • almond butter • cacao nibs • coconut or almond yogurt (ask a team member) • hempseeds • raw honey • goji berries

I AM GRATEFUL (GF)

I AM GRATEFUL (GF)

$8.00

GRATITUDE COMMUNITY BOWL Shredded kale, black beans, garlic tahini sauce, brown rice or quinoa A portion of every Grateful Bowl sold is donated to Kiss The Ground, a non-profit committed to balancing our climate through building healthy soil. kisstheground.com

SIDES

I AM COMFORTED

I AM COMFORTED

$10.50

roasted garnet yams-choice of dipping sauce: cashew nacho cheese or coconut mint chutney (Gluten Free)

SIDE FRENCH FRY

$8.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE 2 OZ GUACAMOLE

$3.50

SIDE KIMCHI

$4.00

SIDE COCONUT BACON

$2.00

SIDE SHIITAKE BACON

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE BLACKENED TEMPEH

$6.00

SIDE CHICKEN FRIED MUSHROOM

$6.00

SIDE MUSHROOM CARNITAS

$6.00

SIDE BLACK BEAN BURGER

$6.00

SIDE JACKFRUIT TINGA

$6.00

SIDE SMOKED TOFU

$6.00

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$4.50

SIDE ADZUKI BEANS

$4.50

SIDE CURRIED RED LENTILS

$4.50

SIDE PUREED BLACK BEANS

$4.50

VEGAN BRIOCHE BUN

$3.00

GLUTEN FREE BUN

$5.00

SIDE OF TOAST

$3.00+

SIDE FOCACCIA

$4.00

SIDE WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA

$2.00

SIDE CORN TORTILLA (1)

$0.50

SIDE GRAIN

$4.00

SIDE MIXED VEGETABLES

$4.50

SIDE KALE

$3.50

SIDE SPINACH

$3.50

SIDE BERRIES

$6.50

SIDE ALMOND BUTTER

$2.00

SIDE GRANOLA

$4.00

KIDS

I AM PLAYFUL

I AM PLAYFUL

$7.50

KIDS BLACK BEAN & CHEESE QUESADILLA cashew macadamia cheddar, almond burrata, or cashew mozzarella with black beans in a whole wheat tortilla, served with guacamole

I AM JOLLY

I AM JOLLY

$8.50

KIDS CASHEW CHEESE & MARINARA PIZZA - Ancient grain crust, olive oil, marinara, cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, brazil nut parmesan

I AM CHEESY (GF)

I AM CHEESY (GF)

$8.00

KDIS MAC N CHEESE- Quinoa pasta shells, Brazil Nut Parmesan, Cashew Ricotta* Your choice of Cashew Mozzarella or Cashew Macadamia Cheddar

I AM FUN (GF)

I AM FUN (GF)

$8.00

KIDS PASTA WITH MARINARA - Quinoa Pasta Shells, Marinara Sauce, Cashew Ricotta, Brazil Nut Parmesan

I AM ADORABLE

I AM ADORABLE

$8.50

ALMOND BUTTER BANANA WRAP - Sliced Bananas and Almond butter wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with Roasted Strawberry Jam.

I AM REFRESHED

I AM REFRESHED

$7.75

Sparkling Lemonade-sparkling water, agave, lemon, basil

MILK

MILK

$7.00

Choice of house made almond milk, house made hemp milk, or oat milk.

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00Out of stock

SWEETS + BAKED GOODS

I AM SPECTACTULAR (GF)

I AM SPECTACTULAR (GF)

$11.50Out of stock

RAW PEACAN TURTLE CHEESECAKE

I AM CREATIVE (GF)

I AM CREATIVE (GF)

$11.50

RAW PUMPKIN PIE

I AM HONEST (GF)

I AM HONEST (GF)

$6.50

MAPLE PUMPKIN COFFE CAKE

I AM UNIQUE

I AM UNIQUE

$12.50Out of stock

CHOCO-FLAN-½ espresso cashew flan, ½ chocolate olive oil cake

I AM DIVINE (GF)

I AM DIVINE (GF)

$12.50

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

I AM AWAKENING (GF)

I AM AWAKENING (GF)

$11.50

KEY LIME PIE- Avocado custard, whipped cream, pecan crust, agave

I AM SERENE (GF)

I AM SERENE (GF)

$6.00

CINNAMON ROLL

I AM BEAUTIFUL (GF)

I AM BEAUTIFUL (GF)

$5.50Out of stock

MUFFIN WITH SEASONAL FRUIT

I AM GENTLE (GF)

I AM GENTLE (GF)

$5.50

BANANA BREAD

I AM HARMONIOUS

I AM HARMONIOUS

$12.00Out of stock

SEASONAL PIE

I AM WHOLESOME (GF)

I AM WHOLESOME (GF)

$7.00

TUSCAN APPLE CAKE

I AM AFFECTIONATE (GF)

I AM AFFECTIONATE (GF)

$5.50

WALNUT CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

I AM SINCERE (GF)

I AM SINCERE (GF)

$4.50

WHITE CHOCOLATE PISTACHIO CARDAMOM TRUFFLE

I AM KIND (GF)

I AM KIND (GF)

$5.50

CRISPY QUINOA BAR - puffed quinoa, almond butter, dark chocolate drizzle

I AM JOY (GF)

I AM JOY (GF)

$3.50

GRATITUDE’S ALMOND JOY

I AM DELIGHTED (GF)

I AM DELIGHTED (GF)

$4.50

ALMOND BUTTER SQUARE- raw dark chocolate & Himalayan salt

COLD PRESSED JUICES

I AM SUCCULENT

I AM SUCCULENT

$12.75

grapefruit, apple, celery, mint

I AM GENUINE

I AM GENUINE

$12.75

spinach, romaine, cucumber, lemon, mint

I AM ACTIVE

I AM ACTIVE

$12.75

cucumber, dandelion, lemon, ginger

I AM GIFTED

I AM GIFTED

$12.75

beet, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, lemon

I AM BRAVE

I AM BRAVE

$5.75

2 oz. antiviral immunity boost with lemon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, oregano oil

I AM REFRESHED

I AM REFRESHED

$7.75

Sparkling Lemonade-sparkling water, agave, lemon, basil

I AM EFFERVESCENT

I AM EFFERVESCENT

$7.75

fresh ginger ale

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00Out of stock

SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES

I AM INFINITE (GF)

I AM INFINITE (GF)

$13.50Out of stock

ADAPTACCINO MOCHA SHAKE Almond milk, Mind’s Eye powder, cacao powder, cacao nibs, espresso, cinnamon, date, sweet almond whip, smoked salt

I AM COOL

I AM COOL

$11.50

MINT CHIP SHAKE - vanilla ice cream, house made almond milk, mint, spinach, raw cacao nibs

I AM ILLUMINATED

I AM ILLUMINATED

$12.50

VITAMIN-C POWER SMOOTHIE - orange juice, goji berries, pineapple, coconut, banana, shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds

I AM EMPOWERED

I AM EMPOWERED

$12.50

RAW CACAO GREEN PROTEIN SHAKE hemp milk, avocado, dates, spinach, cacao nibs, coconut water, yellow pea protein, sacha inchi, shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds

I AM GRACE

I AM GRACE

$11.50

COCONUT CREAM SMOOTHIE - coconut, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamo, Shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds

I AM STELLAR

I AM STELLAR

$12.50

BLUE SPIRULINA SMOOTHIE - coconut, blue spirulina, dates, almond butter, adrenal restore blend [ashwaganda, cordyceps, goji fruit, reishi], vanilla, cinnamon, shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds

COFFEE

I AM COURAGEOUS

I AM COURAGEOUS

$4.00

coffee

I AM AWAKE

I AM AWAKE

$3.75

espresso

I AM CAREFREE

I AM CAREFREE

$5.25

cappuccino

I AM LIGHT

I AM LIGHT

$5.75

café latte

I AM CURIOUS

I AM CURIOUS

$4.25

macchiato

I AM PRESENT

I AM PRESENT

$4.50

flat white

I AM MARVELOUS

I AM MARVELOUS

$6.00

mocha latté with cacao & raw honey

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

$6.00

10 OZ BOTTLE Made using best-selling Black Gold dark roast blend, featuring a chocolatey and nutty flavor profile that's even more pronounced in this super-smooth brew.

HERBAL TONICS & TEA

I AM SPICY

$6.50
I AM COSMIC

I AM COSMIC

$7.25

ANTIOXIDANT SPIRULINA LATTE- hempseed milk, blue spirulina, reishi, chaga, raw honey

I AM CHARMED

I AM CHARMED

$6.75

CHAI LATTÉ

I AM VIBRANT

I AM VIBRANT

$6.75

MATCHA LATTÉ-ceremonial grade matcha, raw honey

I AM MYSTICAL

I AM MYSTICAL

$7.25

ADAPTOGENIC MAYAN HOT CHOCOLATE - ashwaganda, cinnamon, goji, maca, cacao nib, dates, choice of milk

I AM IMMORTAL

I AM IMMORTAL

$6.75

AYURVEDIC LATTÉ - chaga, shilajit, reishi, he shou wu, raw hone

I AM RESTORED

I AM RESTORED

$6.75

ADRENAL LATTÉ - ashwaganda, pine pollen, cordyceps, maca, raw hone

I AM GOLDEN

I AM GOLDEN

$6.75

TURMERIC LATTÉ-raw honey, black pepper

I AM COZY

I AM COZY

$6.50

IMMUNE-BOOSTING TEA - lemon, ginger, raw honey, cayenne

I AM CALM

I AM CALM

$4.00

HOT TEA - choice of rooibos, earl grey, peppermint, chamomile medley, or jasmine

I AM LOVE

I AM LOVE

$4.50

ELDERBERRY HIBISCUS ICED TEA

I AM SPLENDID

I AM SPLENDID

$4.50

CLASSIC BLACK ICED TEA

WINE

NOMADICA SPARKLING WHITE

NOMADICA SPARKLING WHITE

$12.25

75% Chardonnay, 25% MuscatDelicate, frizzante style bubbles. Grapefruit, lemon zest, honeydewmelon, nectarine, saline minerality. Every can is a glass and a half of wine.

NOMADICA SPARKLING ROSE

NOMADICA SPARKLING ROSE

$12.25

100% GrenacheDelicate, frizzante style bubbles. Fresh raspberries, pomegranates, crisp and bright rainwater. Every can is a glass and a half of wine.

NOMADICA WHITE

NOMADICA WHITE

$12.00

Chardonnay Lemon blossoms, green apple, almond, vanilla, bright, acidity. Every can is a glass and half of wine.

NOMADICA ROSE

NOMADICA ROSE

$12.00

63% Pinot Noir, 22% Grenache, 9% Carignan, 6% Mourvedre Rose petals, violets, ripe strawberry, fresh sage, saline minerality. Every can is a glass and half of wine.

NOMADICA RED BLEND

NOMADICA RED BLEND

$12.00

Pinot Noir /Mourvedre / Merlot /Grenache / SyrahSilky, medium bodied, bing cherry,raspberry, bay leaf, clove, darjeeling tea,crushed violets. Every can is a glass and half of wine.

BEER + HARD BOOCH

CALIDAD LAGER

CALIDAD LAGER

$6.75

12 OZ CAN A classic, unfussy and no-frills approach to Mexican-style lager, highlighted by notes of sweet corn and crisp citrus.

MOTHER EARTH CALI CREAMIN' VANILLA CREAM ALE

MOTHER EARTH CALI CREAMIN' VANILLA CREAM ALE

$6.75

12 OZ CAN Vanilla cream ale has a malty backbone thanks to some flaked corn and honey malt. Just a hint of vanilla adds depth to the flavor, a medium bodied beer. ABV 5.5%

LUCKY LUKE SUMMIT SESSION PALE ALE

LUCKY LUKE SUMMIT SESSION PALE ALE

$6.75

12 OZ CAN Summit Pale Ale is a clean, crisp, and well-balanced beer that celebrates how far you’ve come without compromising peak flavors that are packed into a low-calorie, guiltless, easy drinking refreshing beer. ABV 3.6%

JUNESHINE ORGANIC HARD KOMBUCHA- BLOOD ORANGE MINT

JUNESHINE ORGANIC HARD KOMBUCHA- BLOOD ORANGE MINT

$6.75

12 OZ CAN Farm-fresh blood oranges from Temecula, CA and a hint of organic mint to create a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine. 6% ABV.

BOOCHCRAFT ORGANIC HARD KOMBUCHA-APPLE JASMINE

BOOCHCRAFT ORGANIC HARD KOMBUCHA-APPLE JASMINE

$6.75

Sweetness of the fresh-pressed apples, tartness of the lime, with notes of jasmine: beautifully floral, yet also a slight spice due to the earthy tones of the green tea.

EEL RIVER ORGANIC IPA (CAN)

EEL RIVER ORGANIC IPA (CAN)

$6.75

12 OZ CAN Brewed as a traditional IPA, this organic IPA is bright copper in color. Balanced with a crisp hoppy flavor and light malt background, it features floral and citrus aroma of Pacific Northwest organic hops. 7.2% ABV.

ASHLAND HARD SELTZER

$6.75
KISS THE GROUND FARM HOUSE ALE

KISS THE GROUND FARM HOUSE ALE

$8.00

Tart, citrusy Farmhouse Ale made with orange peel, charred lemon and lemon verbena.*Contains honey* ABV: 5.7%-16 OZ A portion of every Kiss The Ground beer sold is going to Kiss The Ground, a non-profit committed to balancing our climate through building healthy soil. kisstheground.com

Living Tea Kombucha (NA)

Living Tea Kombucha (NA)

$5.00

PIZZA PORT CALIFORNIA HONEY

$8.00Out of stock

BLONDE ALE 4.8% abv. Crisp and refreshing with a hint of sweetness and a smooth finish.

SOCIETE 'THE PUPIL' IPA

$8.00

16 OZ DRAFT ABV. 7.5% Bitterness and juicy, citrusy hop with bright tropical notes of guava &amp; mango and a hint of caramel

ENEGREN ‘SCHONER TAG’ HEFEWEIZEN

$8.00Out of stock

16 OZ ABV. 5% Slightly sweet, fruity flavor of banana and cloves

OTHER BEVERAGES

OLIPOP BOTANICAL SODA

OLIPOP BOTANICAL SODA

$4.00

12 OZ CAN A deliciously fizzy tonic that combines the benefits of prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals to support your microbiome and benefit digestive health.

KEFIR SODA

KEFIR SODA

$8.00

A probiotic cold pressed juice cultured with water kefir, apple, ginger, lemon, black tea, hibiscus flower, lemongrass.

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

$6.00

10 OZ BOTTLE Made using best-selling Black Gold dark roast blend, featuring a chocolatey and nutty flavor profile that's even more pronounced in this super-smooth brew.

ODYSSEY FOCUS

ODYSSEY FOCUS

$5.00Out of stock

Gives your brain a boost for optimal performance so that you can seize the day. The rich cocoa calms the heart and the Lion's Mane mushroom keeps your mind sharp, with some french roasted beans for that extra spark.

HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

$6.50

16 OZ BOTTLE Hydrating, Naturally occurring electrolytesGood source of potassium.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 750 ML BOTTLED WATER

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 750 ML BOTTLED WATER

$4.50

750 ML BOTTLE Mountain Valley Spring Water is pure premium natural water that flows right out of the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, USA .

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1 LITER BOTTLE

$6.00
BETTER BOOCH KOMBUCHA

BETTER BOOCH KOMBUCHA

$5.00+

16 OZ Made with Premium Loose-Leaf Tea, No Added Juice, Syrups or Sweeteners, Billions of Probiotics for a Healthy Boost

VYBES

VYBES

$7.50+

Strawberry Lavender-a juicy flavor that cleanses your palate and makes your mouth water. Made from strawberries squeezed at their reddest and ripest, fresh lemon juice, and a hint of wild lavender. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD Ginger Lemonade-Lemon juice and Peruvian ginger. It’s tart, sweet, and spicy.. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD.

I AM RADICAL SUPER WATER-PASSIONFRUIT

I AM RADICAL SUPER WATER-PASSIONFRUIT

$5.50Out of stock

PASSION FRUIT -Immunity Boost- -Focused Energy- [Contains 80mg caffeine]

I AM RADICAL SUPER WATER-DRAGONFRUIT

I AM RADICAL SUPER WATER-DRAGONFRUIT

$5.50Out of stock

DRAGON FRUIT SUPERBERRY -Immunity Boost- -Stress Support-

DRESSINGS + SAUCES

DRESSINGS + SAUCES

CHEESES

RETAIL BOOKS

LOVE IS SERVED COOKBOOK

LOVE IS SERVED COOKBOOK

$30.00

Bright, clean, and hip recipes to enchant vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike, from plant-based haven Café Gratitude. Now, with Love is Served, Seizan Dreux Ellis, executive chef at Café Gratitude, brings Gratitude-quality meals to your table and the soul and mission of the restaurant to your home.

RETAIL FOOD

RETAIL I AM BOLD

RETAIL I AM BOLD

$7.00

Maple Coconut Bacon Ingredients: Coconut chips*, Himalayan salt*, extra-virgin olive oil*, chipotle powder*, maple syrup* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 2.82 oz/ 80 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM SENSATIONAL

RETAIL I AM SENSATIONAL

$10.00

Raw Teriyaki Almonds Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds*, date paste*, Wheat-free tamari soy sauce,* garlic,* ginger* (*indicates organic) Contains: Tree Nuts and Soy Net Weight 3.6oz/ 100gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM FEARLESS

RETAIL I AM FEARLESS

$7.00

Spicy Pepita Mix Ingredients: Pumpkin seeds*, sunflower seeds*, lime juice*, Himalayan salt*, chipotle powder*, cayenne,* chili powder* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 4.6 oz/ 130 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM COMPASSIONATE

RETAIL I AM COMPASSIONATE

$14.00

Sprouted Flax Crackers

RETAIL I AM GENEROUS

RETAIL I AM GENEROUS

$14.00

Sprouted Buckwheat Crackers

RETAIL I AM GREAT

RETAIL I AM GREAT

$14.00

Superfood Granola Ingredients: Cashews*, goldenberries*, orange juice*, coconut nectar*, macadamias*, puffed quinoa*, cacao nibs*, vanilla water (vanilla bean extract*, organic glycerin, filtered water*), cinnamon*, maca*, salt*, orange zest* (*indicates organic) Contains Tree Nuts Net Weight 7 oz/200 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM PATIENT

RETAIL I AM PATIENT

$14.00

Turmeric Chia Overnight Oats Blend Ingredients: Rolled oats*, chia seeds*, coconut sugar*, turmeric*, ginger,* cinnamon*, coconut chips*, goji berries* (*indicates organic) Net Weight: 10 oz/ 284 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM OPEN-HEARTED

RETAIL I AM OPEN-HEARTED

$14.00

Gluten-Free Buckwheat Pancake Blend Makes 8 pancakes Ingredients: Gluten-free buckwheat flour*, gluten-free all-purpose flour *(organic brown rice flour*, organic potato starch*, organic tapioca flour,* organic evaporated cane sugar*, xanthan gum,* sea salt*), baking powder*, baking soda,* coconut sugar*(*indicates organic) Net Weight 14 oz/ 398 gr Packaged in a facility that also processes gluten products Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

G&G I AM ZESTY LACTO FERMENTED HOT SAUCE

$14.00
CG KIMCHEE

CG KIMCHEE

$9.00Out of stock

MOTHER IN LAW KIMCHEE

$9.00Out of stock
ORGANIC MEXICO GW (12oz bag)

ORGANIC MEXICO GW (12oz bag)

$18.00Out of stock

Mexico: Oaxaca - Las Flores Light Roast | Dark Chocolate and Cherry

I AM CRUNCHY

$8.00

GRATITUDE MERCHANDISE

GRATITUDE HOODIE

GRATITUDE HOODIE

$75.00+

Be grateful regardless of the circumstances.100% Organic cotton. Olive green, stone washed. Sizes: S, M, L, XL