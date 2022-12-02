- Home
- Cafe Gratitude San Diego
Cafe Gratitude San Diego
1980 Kettner Blvd Suite 20
San Diego, CA 92101
BREAKFAST MAINS
I AM LIVELY (GF)
BELGIAN OAT WAFFLE & BERRIES Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cashew whipped cream, strawberry raspberry reduction, maple syrup
I AM HOSPITABLE (GF)
CHICK'N N WAFFLES'-Belgian oat waffle, ‘chik’n-fried’ oyster mushroom, cashew whipped cream, maple syrup, orange slices
YO SOY VIDA (GF)
"MACHACA MEXICAN BREAKFAST HASH-Mushroom carnitas, tofu scramble, tomato, red onion, red pepper, black beans, brown rice Salsa rustica, choice of corn tortillas or nacho chips
I AM THRILLED
PUMPKIN SPICE BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST-Vegan brioche pullman loaf, pumpkin spice oat milk, roasted strawberry compote, cashew whipped cream, maple syrup, powdered sugar (GF* option available)
I AM CONTENT (GF)
SPINACH & OLIVE QUICHE- chickpea flour, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, cashew feta, spicy aioli, side salad with pickled carrots
I AM FESTIVE (GF)
CHILAQUILES mushroom carnitas, tortilla chips, roasted tomatillo sauce, cashew crema, sautéed kale
I AM GROUNDED (GF)
SMASHED RED POTATOES with smoked salt and your choice of: cashew nacho cheese or ketchup
I AM GROUNDED: Fiesta Style (GF)
SMASHED RED POTATOES smothered in pico de gallo, pepitas & cashew nacho cheese
I AM HEARTY
HOUSEMADE TOFU SCRAMBLE-sautéed mushrooms and spinach, cherry tomato confit, smashed breakfast potatoes, sesame levain toast, roasted strawberries (GF* option available)
I AM NOURISHED
BREAKFAST WRAP tofu scramble, mushroom carnitas, potato, spinach, pico de gallo, black beans, spicy cashew aioli, avocado, choice of side salad or smashed potatoes
I AM OPEN-HEARTED (GF)
BUCKWHEAT FLAX PANCAKES-a stack of three pancakes with berries, banana, maple syrup and cashew whipped cream
I AM PEACEFUL
SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST- radishes, lemon thyme vinaigrette, black sesame gomasio, microgreens, sesame levain
I AM VIVID (GF)
ACAI SUPERFOOD BOWL superfood granola, cashews, coconut, banana, mixed berries, ginger syrup, and your choice of 2 additions: • incan berries • almond butter • cacao nibs • coconut or almond yogurt (ask a team member) • hempseeds • raw honey • goji berries
BREAKFAST SIDES
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE 2 OZ GUACAMOLE
SIDE BERRIES
SIDE GRANOLA
SIDE KALE
SIDE SPINACH
SIDE MIXED VEGETABLES
SIDE KIMCHI
SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS
SIDE CORN TORTILLA (1)
SIDE BLACKENED TEMPEH
SIDE MUSHROOM CARNITAS
SIDE CHICKEN FRIED MUSHROOM
SIDE SMOKED TOFU
SIDE GRAIN
SIDE TOFU SCRAMBLE
SIDE YOGURT
2oz Ramekin
SIDE OF TOAST
SIDE SHIITAKE BACON
SIDE COCONUT BACON
SIDE ALMOND BUTTER
KIDS BREAKFAST
I AM PLAYFUL
KIDS BLACK BEAN & CHEESE QUESADILLA cashew macadamia cheddar, almond burrata, or cashew mozzarella with black beans in a whole wheat tortilla, served with guacamole
I AM JOLLY
KIDS CASHEW CHEESE & MARINARA PIZZA - Ancient grain crust, olive oil, marinara, cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, brazil nut parmesan
I AM CHEESY (GF)
KDIS MAC N CHEESE- Quinoa pasta shells, Brazil Nut Parmesan, Cashew Ricotta* Your choice of Cashew Mozzarella or Cashew Macadamia Cheddar
I AM FUN (GF)
KIDS PASTA WITH MARINARA - Quinoa Pasta Shells, Marinara Sauce, Cashew Ricotta, Brazil Nut Parmesan
I AM CUTE (GF)
PANCAKES (only available on Brunch Menu) Gluten-free buckwheat-flax pancakes with maple syrup, cashew whipped cream, fresh strawberries.
I AM ADORABLE
ALMOND BUTTER BANANA WRAP - Sliced Bananas and Almond butter wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with Roasted Strawberry Jam.
MILK
Choice of house made almond milk, house made hemp milk, or oat milk.
I AM REFRESHED
Sparkling Lemonade-sparkling water, agave, lemon, basil
ORANGE JUICE
STARTERS
I AM ENCHANTING (GF)
WARM BROCCOLINI & EDAMAME - mustard-marinated kale, tarragon, dill, avocado cream, maple-toasted seed
I AM ECLECTIC (GF)
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER - crispy cauliflower, adobo buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, celery
I AM SHARING (GF)
NACHOS - black beans, cashew nacho cheese, pico de gallo
I AM EXQUISITE (GF)
CRISPY-FRIED COCONUT CALAMARI - spicy cocktail sauce, gremolata
I AM THRIVING (GF)
CHEF'S SOUP OF THE DAY
GUAC AND CHIPS
avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, red onion
SALADS
I AM CLEANSED (GF)
PUMFU GREEK pumpkin seed tofu, butter lettuce, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, spiced chickpeas, herbed hempseeds, kalamata olives, toasted maple seeds, in partnership with @elissagoodman
I AM LIBERATED (GF)
RAW BASIL PESTO KELP NOODLES - heirloom cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, green olives, arugula, cashew ricotta, brazil nut parmesan
I AM FANTASTIC (GF)
TORTA ESPAÑOLA CHOPPED SALAD shredded kale & romaine, chickpea frittata, pickled vegetables, tamari almonds, sundried tomato pesto, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, cashew mozzarella
I AM DAZZLING
LITTLE GEM CAESAR - shiitake bacon, croutons, capers, brazil nut parm, dulse (GF* option available)
I AM PURE (GF)
KALE & SEA VEGETABLE - avocado, cucumber, carrots, nori, toasted tamari almonds, garlic tahini dressing
SANDWICHES + WRAPS
I AM CHARISMATIC
SMOKED TOFU BANH MI sesame baguette, lentil faux gras, sriracha mayo, cucumbers, pickled carrots & red onions, cilantro, spicy fresno chili
I AM FIERY
SPICY BUFFALO WRAP buffalo cauliflower, ranch dressing, pickled carrots, romaine, scallions
YO SOY FUERTE
GRATITUDE CRUNCHWRAP - mushroom carnitas, guacamole, pico de gallo, romaine, cashew nacho cheese, corn tostada, wrapped & pressed in a whole wheat tortilla
I AM AWESOME
EGGPLANT PARMESAN - crispy eggplant, arugula, almond burrata, marinara, basil hempseed pesto on focaccia (GF* option available)
I AM ENTHUSIASTIC
"CHICKEN-FRIED" MUSHROOM SANDWICH - oyster mushroom, tomato, pickles, romaine, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, vegan brioche (GF* option available)
I AM MAGICAL
BLACK BEAN BURGER - cashew macadamia cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles, spicy ketchup, vegan brioche (GF* option available)
I AM GLORIOUS
BLACKENED TEMPEH CAESAR WRAP coconut bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, capers, cashew caesar dressing, brazil nut parmesan, whole wheat tortilla
I AM ORIGINAL
SF MISSION BURRITO-mushroom carnitas, guacamole, cashew nacho cheese, black beans, brown rice, choice of tortilla chips & pico de gallo, side salad, or french fries
PIZZA
I AM GIVING (MARGHERITA)
MARGHERITA-heirloom cherry tomatoes, house marinara, basil hemp seed pesto, almond burrata, brazil nut parmesan
I AM GIVING (HAWAIIAN)
HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD PIZZA -pineapple, house made marinara, blackened tempeh, almond burrata, coconut bacon, brazil nut parmesan
I AM GIVING (BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER)
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER - house made marinara, almond burrata, buffalo adobo sauce, vegan ranch dressing, pickled vegetables, gremolata, scallions
MAINS & BOWLS
I AM BOUNTIFUL
SICILIAN ALMOND PESTO PASTA cresta di gallo, grilled asparagus, arugula, preserved lemon, tomato confit, garlic levain crumb, gremolata
I AM PHONOMENAL (GF)
SHIITAKE & SMOKED TOFU PHỞ spiced miso broth, fresh rice noodles, spinach, pickled carrots and red onions, cilantro, spicy fresno chili, thai basil, mint
I AM HUMBLE (GF)
INDIAN CURRY BOWL - red lentil dal, roasted garnet yams, spinach, coconut mint chutney, spicy tomato jam, scallions
I AM DEVOTED (GF)
INDONESIAN ROASTED VEGETABLE BOWL - roasted butternut squash, roasted beets, red bell pepper, zucchini, kale, edamame, forbidden black rice, peanut sauce, pickled carrots, sesame
I AM LOVING (GF)
FORBIDDEN BLACK RICE BOWL roasted garnet yams, brussels sprouts, maple sesame dressing, smashed avocado, quinoa, garlic tahini, pickled carrots & red onions, spicy fresno chile, cilantro
I AM ELATED (GF)
SOUTHWESTERN STYLE ENCHILADAS jackfruit tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, with red enchilada sauce, creamy poblano sauce, avocado, pico de gallo, black bean puree, cashew queso fresco, brown rice, green onion, cilantro
I AM WHOLE (GF)
MACROBIOTIC BOWL stewed adzuki beans, braised yams, sautéed kale, sea palm, kim chee, garlic tahini, gomasio, tamari almonds, sprouts
YO SOY MUCHO (GF)
MEXICAN BOWL black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, red enchilada sauce, chopped romaine, spicy seed mix
I AM FORTIFIED (GF)
SAUTEED VEGETABLE BOWL- market vegetables, garlic tahini, sprouts, brown rice or quinoa
I AM GRATEFUL (GF)
GRATITUDE COMMUNITY BOWL Shredded kale, black beans, garlic tahini sauce, brown rice or quinoa A portion of every Grateful Bowl sold is donated to Kiss The Ground, a non-profit committed to balancing our climate through building healthy soil. kisstheground.com
SIDES
I AM COMFORTED
roasted garnet yams-choice of dipping sauce: cashew nacho cheese or coconut mint chutney (Gluten Free)
SIDE FRENCH FRY
SIDE SALAD
SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS
SIDE 2 OZ GUACAMOLE
SIDE KIMCHI
SIDE COCONUT BACON
SIDE SHIITAKE BACON
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE BLACKENED TEMPEH
SIDE CHICKEN FRIED MUSHROOM
SIDE MUSHROOM CARNITAS
SIDE BLACK BEAN BURGER
SIDE JACKFRUIT TINGA
SIDE SMOKED TOFU
SIDE BLACK BEANS
SIDE ADZUKI BEANS
SIDE CURRIED RED LENTILS
SIDE PUREED BLACK BEANS
VEGAN BRIOCHE BUN
GLUTEN FREE BUN
SIDE OF TOAST
SIDE FOCACCIA
SIDE WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA
SIDE CORN TORTILLA (1)
SIDE GRAIN
SIDE MIXED VEGETABLES
SIDE KALE
SIDE SPINACH
SIDE BERRIES
SIDE ALMOND BUTTER
SIDE GRANOLA
KIDS
SWEETS + BAKED GOODS
I AM SPECTACTULAR (GF)
RAW PEACAN TURTLE CHEESECAKE
I AM CREATIVE (GF)
RAW PUMPKIN PIE
I AM HONEST (GF)
MAPLE PUMPKIN COFFE CAKE
I AM UNIQUE
CHOCO-FLAN-½ espresso cashew flan, ½ chocolate olive oil cake
I AM DIVINE (GF)
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
I AM AWAKENING (GF)
KEY LIME PIE- Avocado custard, whipped cream, pecan crust, agave
I AM SERENE (GF)
CINNAMON ROLL
I AM BEAUTIFUL (GF)
MUFFIN WITH SEASONAL FRUIT
I AM GENTLE (GF)
BANANA BREAD
I AM HARMONIOUS
SEASONAL PIE
I AM WHOLESOME (GF)
TUSCAN APPLE CAKE
I AM AFFECTIONATE (GF)
WALNUT CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
I AM SINCERE (GF)
WHITE CHOCOLATE PISTACHIO CARDAMOM TRUFFLE
I AM KIND (GF)
CRISPY QUINOA BAR - puffed quinoa, almond butter, dark chocolate drizzle
I AM JOY (GF)
GRATITUDE’S ALMOND JOY
I AM DELIGHTED (GF)
ALMOND BUTTER SQUARE- raw dark chocolate & Himalayan salt
COLD PRESSED JUICES
I AM SUCCULENT
grapefruit, apple, celery, mint
I AM GENUINE
spinach, romaine, cucumber, lemon, mint
I AM ACTIVE
cucumber, dandelion, lemon, ginger
I AM GIFTED
beet, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, lemon
I AM BRAVE
2 oz. antiviral immunity boost with lemon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, oregano oil
I AM REFRESHED
Sparkling Lemonade-sparkling water, agave, lemon, basil
I AM EFFERVESCENT
fresh ginger ale
ORANGE JUICE
SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES
I AM INFINITE (GF)
ADAPTACCINO MOCHA SHAKE Almond milk, Mind’s Eye powder, cacao powder, cacao nibs, espresso, cinnamon, date, sweet almond whip, smoked salt
I AM COOL
MINT CHIP SHAKE - vanilla ice cream, house made almond milk, mint, spinach, raw cacao nibs
I AM ILLUMINATED
VITAMIN-C POWER SMOOTHIE - orange juice, goji berries, pineapple, coconut, banana, shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds
I AM EMPOWERED
RAW CACAO GREEN PROTEIN SHAKE hemp milk, avocado, dates, spinach, cacao nibs, coconut water, yellow pea protein, sacha inchi, shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds
I AM GRACE
COCONUT CREAM SMOOTHIE - coconut, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamo, Shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds
I AM STELLAR
BLUE SPIRULINA SMOOTHIE - coconut, blue spirulina, dates, almond butter, adrenal restore blend [ashwaganda, cordyceps, goji fruit, reishi], vanilla, cinnamon, shredded coconut, chia seeds, hempseeds
COFFEE
I AM COURAGEOUS
coffee
I AM AWAKE
espresso
I AM CAREFREE
cappuccino
I AM LIGHT
café latte
I AM CURIOUS
macchiato
I AM PRESENT
flat white
I AM MARVELOUS
mocha latté with cacao & raw honey
GROUNDWORK COLD BREW
10 OZ BOTTLE Made using best-selling Black Gold dark roast blend, featuring a chocolatey and nutty flavor profile that's even more pronounced in this super-smooth brew.
HERBAL TONICS & TEA
I AM SPICY
I AM COSMIC
ANTIOXIDANT SPIRULINA LATTE- hempseed milk, blue spirulina, reishi, chaga, raw honey
I AM CHARMED
CHAI LATTÉ
I AM VIBRANT
MATCHA LATTÉ-ceremonial grade matcha, raw honey
I AM MYSTICAL
ADAPTOGENIC MAYAN HOT CHOCOLATE - ashwaganda, cinnamon, goji, maca, cacao nib, dates, choice of milk
I AM IMMORTAL
AYURVEDIC LATTÉ - chaga, shilajit, reishi, he shou wu, raw hone
I AM RESTORED
ADRENAL LATTÉ - ashwaganda, pine pollen, cordyceps, maca, raw hone
I AM GOLDEN
TURMERIC LATTÉ-raw honey, black pepper
I AM COZY
IMMUNE-BOOSTING TEA - lemon, ginger, raw honey, cayenne
I AM CALM
HOT TEA - choice of rooibos, earl grey, peppermint, chamomile medley, or jasmine
I AM LOVE
ELDERBERRY HIBISCUS ICED TEA
I AM SPLENDID
CLASSIC BLACK ICED TEA
WINE
NOMADICA SPARKLING WHITE
75% Chardonnay, 25% MuscatDelicate, frizzante style bubbles. Grapefruit, lemon zest, honeydewmelon, nectarine, saline minerality. Every can is a glass and a half of wine.
NOMADICA SPARKLING ROSE
100% GrenacheDelicate, frizzante style bubbles. Fresh raspberries, pomegranates, crisp and bright rainwater. Every can is a glass and a half of wine.
NOMADICA WHITE
Chardonnay Lemon blossoms, green apple, almond, vanilla, bright, acidity. Every can is a glass and half of wine.
NOMADICA ROSE
63% Pinot Noir, 22% Grenache, 9% Carignan, 6% Mourvedre Rose petals, violets, ripe strawberry, fresh sage, saline minerality. Every can is a glass and half of wine.
NOMADICA RED BLEND
Pinot Noir /Mourvedre / Merlot /Grenache / SyrahSilky, medium bodied, bing cherry,raspberry, bay leaf, clove, darjeeling tea,crushed violets. Every can is a glass and half of wine.
BEER + HARD BOOCH
CALIDAD LAGER
12 OZ CAN A classic, unfussy and no-frills approach to Mexican-style lager, highlighted by notes of sweet corn and crisp citrus.
MOTHER EARTH CALI CREAMIN' VANILLA CREAM ALE
12 OZ CAN Vanilla cream ale has a malty backbone thanks to some flaked corn and honey malt. Just a hint of vanilla adds depth to the flavor, a medium bodied beer. ABV 5.5%
LUCKY LUKE SUMMIT SESSION PALE ALE
12 OZ CAN Summit Pale Ale is a clean, crisp, and well-balanced beer that celebrates how far you’ve come without compromising peak flavors that are packed into a low-calorie, guiltless, easy drinking refreshing beer. ABV 3.6%
JUNESHINE ORGANIC HARD KOMBUCHA- BLOOD ORANGE MINT
12 OZ CAN Farm-fresh blood oranges from Temecula, CA and a hint of organic mint to create a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine. 6% ABV.
BOOCHCRAFT ORGANIC HARD KOMBUCHA-APPLE JASMINE
Sweetness of the fresh-pressed apples, tartness of the lime, with notes of jasmine: beautifully floral, yet also a slight spice due to the earthy tones of the green tea.
EEL RIVER ORGANIC IPA (CAN)
12 OZ CAN Brewed as a traditional IPA, this organic IPA is bright copper in color. Balanced with a crisp hoppy flavor and light malt background, it features floral and citrus aroma of Pacific Northwest organic hops. 7.2% ABV.
ASHLAND HARD SELTZER
KISS THE GROUND FARM HOUSE ALE
Tart, citrusy Farmhouse Ale made with orange peel, charred lemon and lemon verbena.*Contains honey* ABV: 5.7%-16 OZ A portion of every Kiss The Ground beer sold is going to Kiss The Ground, a non-profit committed to balancing our climate through building healthy soil. kisstheground.com
Living Tea Kombucha (NA)
PIZZA PORT CALIFORNIA HONEY
BLONDE ALE 4.8% abv. Crisp and refreshing with a hint of sweetness and a smooth finish.
SOCIETE 'THE PUPIL' IPA
16 OZ DRAFT ABV. 7.5% Bitterness and juicy, citrusy hop with bright tropical notes of guava & mango and a hint of caramel
ENEGREN ‘SCHONER TAG’ HEFEWEIZEN
16 OZ ABV. 5% Slightly sweet, fruity flavor of banana and cloves
OTHER BEVERAGES
OLIPOP BOTANICAL SODA
12 OZ CAN A deliciously fizzy tonic that combines the benefits of prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals to support your microbiome and benefit digestive health.
KEFIR SODA
A probiotic cold pressed juice cultured with water kefir, apple, ginger, lemon, black tea, hibiscus flower, lemongrass.
GROUNDWORK COLD BREW
10 OZ BOTTLE Made using best-selling Black Gold dark roast blend, featuring a chocolatey and nutty flavor profile that's even more pronounced in this super-smooth brew.
ODYSSEY FOCUS
Gives your brain a boost for optimal performance so that you can seize the day. The rich cocoa calms the heart and the Lion's Mane mushroom keeps your mind sharp, with some french roasted beans for that extra spark.
HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER
16 OZ BOTTLE Hydrating, Naturally occurring electrolytesGood source of potassium.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 750 ML BOTTLED WATER
750 ML BOTTLE Mountain Valley Spring Water is pure premium natural water that flows right out of the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, USA .
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1 LITER BOTTLE
BETTER BOOCH KOMBUCHA
16 OZ Made with Premium Loose-Leaf Tea, No Added Juice, Syrups or Sweeteners, Billions of Probiotics for a Healthy Boost
VYBES
Strawberry Lavender-a juicy flavor that cleanses your palate and makes your mouth water. Made from strawberries squeezed at their reddest and ripest, fresh lemon juice, and a hint of wild lavender. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD Ginger Lemonade-Lemon juice and Peruvian ginger. It’s tart, sweet, and spicy.. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD.
I AM RADICAL SUPER WATER-PASSIONFRUIT
PASSION FRUIT -Immunity Boost- -Focused Energy- [Contains 80mg caffeine]
I AM RADICAL SUPER WATER-DRAGONFRUIT
DRAGON FRUIT SUPERBERRY -Immunity Boost- -Stress Support-
RETAIL BOOKS
LOVE IS SERVED COOKBOOK
Bright, clean, and hip recipes to enchant vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike, from plant-based haven Café Gratitude. Now, with Love is Served, Seizan Dreux Ellis, executive chef at Café Gratitude, brings Gratitude-quality meals to your table and the soul and mission of the restaurant to your home.
RETAIL FOOD
RETAIL I AM BOLD
Maple Coconut Bacon Ingredients: Coconut chips*, Himalayan salt*, extra-virgin olive oil*, chipotle powder*, maple syrup* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 2.82 oz/ 80 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM SENSATIONAL
Raw Teriyaki Almonds Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds*, date paste*, Wheat-free tamari soy sauce,* garlic,* ginger* (*indicates organic) Contains: Tree Nuts and Soy Net Weight 3.6oz/ 100gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM FEARLESS
Spicy Pepita Mix Ingredients: Pumpkin seeds*, sunflower seeds*, lime juice*, Himalayan salt*, chipotle powder*, cayenne,* chili powder* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 4.6 oz/ 130 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM COMPASSIONATE
Sprouted Flax Crackers
RETAIL I AM GENEROUS
Sprouted Buckwheat Crackers
RETAIL I AM GREAT
Superfood Granola Ingredients: Cashews*, goldenberries*, orange juice*, coconut nectar*, macadamias*, puffed quinoa*, cacao nibs*, vanilla water (vanilla bean extract*, organic glycerin, filtered water*), cinnamon*, maca*, salt*, orange zest* (*indicates organic) Contains Tree Nuts Net Weight 7 oz/200 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM PATIENT
Turmeric Chia Overnight Oats Blend Ingredients: Rolled oats*, chia seeds*, coconut sugar*, turmeric*, ginger,* cinnamon*, coconut chips*, goji berries* (*indicates organic) Net Weight: 10 oz/ 284 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM OPEN-HEARTED
Gluten-Free Buckwheat Pancake Blend Makes 8 pancakes Ingredients: Gluten-free buckwheat flour*, gluten-free all-purpose flour *(organic brown rice flour*, organic potato starch*, organic tapioca flour,* organic evaporated cane sugar*, xanthan gum,* sea salt*), baking powder*, baking soda,* coconut sugar*(*indicates organic) Net Weight 14 oz/ 398 gr Packaged in a facility that also processes gluten products Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
G&G I AM ZESTY LACTO FERMENTED HOT SAUCE
CG KIMCHEE
MOTHER IN LAW KIMCHEE
ORGANIC MEXICO GW (12oz bag)
Mexico: Oaxaca - Las Flores Light Roast | Dark Chocolate and Cherry