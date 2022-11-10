Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Gulistan

review star

No reviews yet

13581 Red Arrow Hwy

Sawyer, MI 49125

Order Again

Popular Items

Ispanak
Falafel Platter
Garlic Chicken

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$17.95

Hummus, babaghanoush, sumak salad, lentil pilaf, ezme, marinated olives, and tabouleh served with warm pita.

Zozany Pesto

$11.95

Made with locally grown fresh basil, fresh garlic, chopped almonds, parmesan, olive oil, and house mix spices. Served in an 8 oz. container.

Hummus

$9.95

8 oz. container with warm pita.

Babaghanoush

$9.95

8 oz. container with warm pita.

Tabouleh

$9.95

Couscous, fresh parsley, tomatoes, carrots, and green onions finely chopped and tossed in a lemon-olive oil dressing in a 16 oz. container with warm pita.

Ezme

$9.95

Spicy tomato-walnut chutney in a 8 oz. container with warm pita.

Marinated Kalamata Olives

$9.95

8 oz. container with warm pita.

Marinated Feta

$9.95

8 oz. container with warm pita.

Shrimp Appetizer

$13.95

Calamari

$13.95

Tender calamari sautéed with scallions and fresh garlic in a tomato-basil-lemon sauce and served with two warm pita.

Shiitake Mushrooms

$12.95

Fresh Shiitake mushrooms sauteed with green onions, fresh garlic, and basil in a basil-tomato, red wine soy sauce.

Soup of the Day

Split Pea

$10.95

Vegan

Creamy Tomato Rosemary

$10.95

Lentil Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Creamy Mushroom Spinach

$10.95Out of stock

Cacik

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Vegetable

$10.95Out of stock

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Salad

Sumak Salad

$9.95

Red cabbage, fresh parsley, and onion pickled in a lemon juice, olive oil, sumak dressing.

House Salad

$10.95

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers, tossed in our sumak dressing and garnished with feta cheese.

Fattoush Salad

$11.95

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and zahter croutons tossed in a honey, garlic, dill, yogurt dressing.

Feta Salad

$12.95

Feta cheese served over tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and Romain lettuce with our sumak dressing.

Specials

Pasta Gulistani

$23.00

Penne pasta tossed in a white wine tomato-basil sauce with ground lamb and beef, shrimp, onion, and fresh tomatoes and topped with parmesan cheese.

Kabob Cambo

$28.95

Marinated and grilled lamb, beef, chicken, and shrimp served with red wine tomato-basil sauce, apricot-sesame chutney, curried vegetables and basmati rice.

Scallops Wow

$24.95Out of stock

Chicken Dolma

$24.00Out of stock

Whitefish

$26.00Out of stock

Vegetarian & Vegan

Falafel Platter

$18.95

Fresh, homemade falafels served with basmati rice, curried vegetables, sumak salad, and garlic dill yogurt sauce, or tahini sauce (vegan).

Sultan's Tava

$19.95

A vegetarian dish made with chickpeas, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and carrots sauteed in a light tomato, garlic, curry sauce and served with basmati rice.

Ispanak

$20.95

Spinach, onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, and walnuts marinated in a mango coconut curry sauce served over three falafils with a side of basmati rice.

Pasta Pesto

$19.95

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy sauce with homemade pesto, topped with sliced almonds and parmesan cheese.

Seafood

Izgara Shrimp

$26.95

Curry marinated shrimp grilled and served with apricot-sesame chutney, basmati rice and curried vegetables.

Stuffed Rainbow Trout

$28.95

Fresh trout stuffed with spinach, garlic, walnuts, and homemade tomato pesto, topped with spinach, onions, and bell peppers sautéed in honey and soy sauce, and served with basmati rice.

Chicken

Chicken sauteed in garlic lemon juice sauce with mushroom, carrots, onions, and walnuts.

Garlic Chicken

$21.95

Cubes of chicken, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and walnuts sauteed in a lemon-garlic sauce and served with basmati rice.

Izgara Chicken

$25.95

Chicken breast marinated, grilled and served with basmati rice and curried vegetables.

Antepli Yahnisi

$20.95

Chicken breast sauteed in tomato oregano sauce with onion, carrots, mushroom spinach and potatoes served with basmati rice.

Lamb and Beef

Kavurma

$22.95

A traditional Kurdish wedding dish with cubes of lamb sirloin sauteed in a tomato-basil sauce with mushrooms, onion, and fresh tomatoes, served with basmati rice

Gulistani

$19.95

Ground lamb and beef sauteed with green onion, and bell peppers served with basmati rice, sumak salad and garlic dill yogurt sauce.

Izgara Lamb

$29.95

New Zealand lamb serloin marinated, grilled, and served with red wine tomato-basil sauce, basmati rice, and curried vegetables.

Izgara Beef

$25.95

Top sirloin beef marinated, grilled and served with basmati rice and curried vegetables.

Rack of Lamb

$41.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$11.00

Marinated chicken grilled and served over basmati rice.

Kids Shrimp

$12.00

Curry marinated shrimp grilled and served over basmati rice.

Kids Beef

$12.00

Marinated beef grilled and served over basmati rice.

Kids Lamb

$12.00

Marinated lamb grilled and served over basmati rice.

Kids Falafel

$7.00

3 homemade falafels served over basmati rice.

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Penne pasta made with butter and topped with parmesan cheese

Sides

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Lentil Pilaf

$5.00Out of stock

Curried Vegetables

$5.00

Raw Vegetables

$5.00

Pita and Sauces

Pita

$1.00+

Garlic Dill Yogurt Sauce

$2.50

Tahini Sauce

$2.50

Apricot-Sesame Chutney

$2.50

Walnut-Date Chutney

$2.50Out of stock

Red Wine Tomato-Basil Sauce

$2.50

Hot Sauce

$2.50

Dessert

Baklava

$8.95

Our fresh baklava made in house and served with strawberry coulis.

Mango Cheesecake

$11.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.95

Frozen Items

All soups are served frozen. They are easy to store in the freezer, or can be warmed up in minutes using a microwave or stove-top.

Spicy Pesto (Frozen)

$9.95Out of stock

Made with locally grown fresh basil, fresh garlic, chopped almonds, Parmesan, olive oil, Gulistan hot sauce, and house mix spices. Served in an 8 oz. container.

Mild Pesto (Frozen)

$9.95Out of stock

Made with locally grown fresh basil, fresh garlic, chopped almonds, Parmesan, olive oil, and house mix spices. Served in an 8 oz. container.

Split Pea Soup (Frozen)

$8.00Out of stock

Vegan, served frozen. Easy to either store in the freezer, or warm up in minutes in a microwave or on a stove-top.

Creamy Squash Turmeric Soup (Frozen)

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy Squash and Sweet Corn Soup (Frozen)

$8.00Out of stock

Vegetarian

Chicken Vegetable Soup (Frozen)

$8.00Out of stock

Served frozen. Easy to either store in the freezer, or warm up in minutes in a microwave or on a stove-top.

Spinach Mushroom (frozen)

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy Tomato Rosemary (frozen)

$8.00Out of stock

Kavurma (Frozen)

$18.00Out of stock

Keep frozen until ready to eat, then microwave for 3-4 minutes depending on your preference.

Garlic Chicken (Frozen)

$18.00Out of stock

Keep frozen until ready to eat, then microwave for 3-4 minutes depending on your preference.

Sultan's Tava (Frozen)

$16.00Out of stock

Keep frozen until ready to eat, then microwave for 3-4 minutes depending on your preference.

Falafel Platter (Frozen)

$14.00Out of stock

Lentil Soup (Frozen)

$8.00Out of stock

Red Wine To-Go

Yakut Bottle

$30.00

Chateau Kasara Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$40.00

Massaya Terrasses de Baalbeck Bottle

$35.00

Atteca Garnacha Bottle

$30.00

Castle Rock Pinot Noir Bottle

$25.00

Andeluna Malbec Bottle

$25.00

White Wine To-Go

Cankaya Bottle

$30.00

Castle Rock Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Due Torri Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Te Henga Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Beer To-Go

Efes Pilsner

$7.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

Taj Mahal

$9.00

Bells Oberon

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

Bells Amber Ale

$6.00

Great Lakes Burning River

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Erdinger Weissbrau Non-alcoholic

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks To-Go

Bottled Water

$3.75

VOSS Sparkling Water

$5.75

Apple Lime Fruitbelt

$6.95

Cherry Ginger Fruitbelt

$6.95

Elderberry Fruitbelt

$6.95

Coke

$4.95

Diet Coke

$4.95

Sprite

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Root Beer

$4.95

Club Soda

$4.95

Tonic Water

$4.95

Mango Juice

$4.95

Apple Juice

$4.95

White Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Tomato Juice

$4.95

Coffee Regular

$3.95

Coffee Decaf

$3.95

Kurdish Coffee

$5.95

Kurdish Latte

$6.95

Kurdish Latte Iced

$6.95

Iced Black Tea with Sage

$3.95

Kurdish Tea

$3.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order for pick-up and enjoy! Note: all pick-up times are in YOUR time zone. An order for 6pm Central will be done at 7pm Eastern.

Location

13581 Red Arrow Hwy, Sawyer, MI 49125

Directions

