Cafe Gulistan

Popular Items
Appetizers
Sampler Platter
Hummus, babaghanoush, sumak salad, lentil pilaf, ezme, marinated olives, and tabouleh served with warm pita.
Zozany Pesto
Made with locally grown fresh basil, fresh garlic, chopped almonds, parmesan, olive oil, and house mix spices. Served in an 8 oz. container.
Hummus
8 oz. container with warm pita.
Babaghanoush
8 oz. container with warm pita.
Tabouleh
Couscous, fresh parsley, tomatoes, carrots, and green onions finely chopped and tossed in a lemon-olive oil dressing in a 16 oz. container with warm pita.
Ezme
Spicy tomato-walnut chutney in a 8 oz. container with warm pita.
Marinated Kalamata Olives
8 oz. container with warm pita.
Marinated Feta
8 oz. container with warm pita.
Shrimp Appetizer
Calamari
Tender calamari sautéed with scallions and fresh garlic in a tomato-basil-lemon sauce and served with two warm pita.
Shiitake Mushrooms
Fresh Shiitake mushrooms sauteed with green onions, fresh garlic, and basil in a basil-tomato, red wine soy sauce.
Soup of the Day
Salad
Sumak Salad
Red cabbage, fresh parsley, and onion pickled in a lemon juice, olive oil, sumak dressing.
House Salad
Romain lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers, tossed in our sumak dressing and garnished with feta cheese.
Fattoush Salad
Romain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and zahter croutons tossed in a honey, garlic, dill, yogurt dressing.
Feta Salad
Feta cheese served over tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and Romain lettuce with our sumak dressing.
Specials
Pasta Gulistani
Penne pasta tossed in a white wine tomato-basil sauce with ground lamb and beef, shrimp, onion, and fresh tomatoes and topped with parmesan cheese.
Kabob Cambo
Marinated and grilled lamb, beef, chicken, and shrimp served with red wine tomato-basil sauce, apricot-sesame chutney, curried vegetables and basmati rice.
Scallops Wow
Chicken Dolma
Whitefish
Vegetarian & Vegan
Falafel Platter
Fresh, homemade falafels served with basmati rice, curried vegetables, sumak salad, and garlic dill yogurt sauce, or tahini sauce (vegan).
Sultan's Tava
A vegetarian dish made with chickpeas, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and carrots sauteed in a light tomato, garlic, curry sauce and served with basmati rice.
Ispanak
Spinach, onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, and walnuts marinated in a mango coconut curry sauce served over three falafils with a side of basmati rice.
Pasta Pesto
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy sauce with homemade pesto, topped with sliced almonds and parmesan cheese.
Seafood
Izgara Shrimp
Curry marinated shrimp grilled and served with apricot-sesame chutney, basmati rice and curried vegetables.
Stuffed Rainbow Trout
Fresh trout stuffed with spinach, garlic, walnuts, and homemade tomato pesto, topped with spinach, onions, and bell peppers sautéed in honey and soy sauce, and served with basmati rice.
Chicken
Garlic Chicken
Cubes of chicken, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and walnuts sauteed in a lemon-garlic sauce and served with basmati rice.
Izgara Chicken
Chicken breast marinated, grilled and served with basmati rice and curried vegetables.
Antepli Yahnisi
Chicken breast sauteed in tomato oregano sauce with onion, carrots, mushroom spinach and potatoes served with basmati rice.
Lamb and Beef
Kavurma
A traditional Kurdish wedding dish with cubes of lamb sirloin sauteed in a tomato-basil sauce with mushrooms, onion, and fresh tomatoes, served with basmati rice
Gulistani
Ground lamb and beef sauteed with green onion, and bell peppers served with basmati rice, sumak salad and garlic dill yogurt sauce.
Izgara Lamb
New Zealand lamb serloin marinated, grilled, and served with red wine tomato-basil sauce, basmati rice, and curried vegetables.
Izgara Beef
Top sirloin beef marinated, grilled and served with basmati rice and curried vegetables.
Rack of Lamb
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken
Marinated chicken grilled and served over basmati rice.
Kids Shrimp
Curry marinated shrimp grilled and served over basmati rice.
Kids Beef
Marinated beef grilled and served over basmati rice.
Kids Lamb
Marinated lamb grilled and served over basmati rice.
Kids Falafel
3 homemade falafels served over basmati rice.
Kids Pasta
Penne pasta made with butter and topped with parmesan cheese
Pita and Sauces
Dessert
Frozen Items
Spicy Pesto (Frozen)
Made with locally grown fresh basil, fresh garlic, chopped almonds, Parmesan, olive oil, Gulistan hot sauce, and house mix spices. Served in an 8 oz. container.
Mild Pesto (Frozen)
Made with locally grown fresh basil, fresh garlic, chopped almonds, Parmesan, olive oil, and house mix spices. Served in an 8 oz. container.
Split Pea Soup (Frozen)
Vegan, served frozen. Easy to either store in the freezer, or warm up in minutes in a microwave or on a stove-top.
Creamy Squash Turmeric Soup (Frozen)
Creamy Squash and Sweet Corn Soup (Frozen)
Vegetarian
Chicken Vegetable Soup (Frozen)
Served frozen. Easy to either store in the freezer, or warm up in minutes in a microwave or on a stove-top.
Spinach Mushroom (frozen)
Creamy Tomato Rosemary (frozen)
Kavurma (Frozen)
Keep frozen until ready to eat, then microwave for 3-4 minutes depending on your preference.
Garlic Chicken (Frozen)
Keep frozen until ready to eat, then microwave for 3-4 minutes depending on your preference.
Sultan's Tava (Frozen)
Keep frozen until ready to eat, then microwave for 3-4 minutes depending on your preference.
Falafel Platter (Frozen)
Lentil Soup (Frozen)
Red Wine To-Go
White Wine To-Go
Beer To-Go
Non-Alcoholic Drinks To-Go
Bottled Water
VOSS Sparkling Water
Apple Lime Fruitbelt
Cherry Ginger Fruitbelt
Elderberry Fruitbelt
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Root Beer
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Mango Juice
Apple Juice
White Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Coffee Regular
Coffee Decaf
Kurdish Coffee
Kurdish Latte
Kurdish Latte Iced
Iced Black Tea with Sage
Kurdish Tea
