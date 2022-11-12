Cafe Homestead
1,282 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Please place an order here to-go or for delivery.
Location
608 Dry Creek Road, Waco, TX 76705
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
World Cup Cafe & Fair Trade Market - 1321 N 15th St
No Reviews
1321 N 15th St Waco, TX 76707
View restaurant
Pignetti's Italian - Waco - 401 South 3rd Street
No Reviews
401 South 3rd Street Waco, TX 76706
View restaurant