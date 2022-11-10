Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café Hope

review star

No reviews yet

1151 Barataria Blvd

Marrero, LA 70072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drip Coffee

8 ounce Drip Coffee

$2.25

12 ounce Drip Coffee

$2.75

16 ounce Drip Coffee

$3.25

Iced Coffee

16 ounce Iced Coffee

$3.50

20 ounce Iced Coffee

$4.00

Latte

Medium Latte

$4.25

Large Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

Medium Cappuccino

$4.50

Large Cappuccino

$5.00

Frappe

20 ounce Frappe

$5.00

Americano

triple shot Americano

$4.00

two shot Americano

$4.50

Single shot Americano

$3.50

Espresso

Single Shot

$3.50

Double Shot

$4.00

Triple shot

Chai

Medium Latte

$4.25

Large Latte

$4.75

Mocha

Medium Latte

$4.50

Large Latte

$5.00

Cold Beverages

Cold Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Perrier Sparkling Water

Dasani

$2.00

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Vitamin Water - Kiwi Strawberry

$2.75

Vitamin Water - Orange

$2.75

Coke-Bottle

$2.75

Diet Coke-Bottle

$2.75

Sprite- bottle

$2.75

Powerade Red

$2.75

Powerade Blue

$2.75Out of stock

Powerade Purple

$2.75

Harney and Sons Organic Green Tea/citrus flavor

$3.25

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.75

Peace Tea Raspberry

$3.00

Peace Tea Peach

$3.00

Peace Tea Snowberry

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

12 oz Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12oz Small Housemade Hot Chocolate

16oz Medium Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16oz Medium Housemade Hot Chocolate

20oz Large Hot Chocolate

$4.25

20oz Larfe Housemade Hot Chocolate

Smoothies

Healthy Smoothie

$8.00

20oz healthy smoothie

Indulge Smoothie

$8.00

20oz indulge smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00

20oz Strawberry Banana smoothie

Tea

Small Tea

$2.25

Small 16oz Iced Tea

Medium Tea

$2.75

Large Tea

$3.25

Large 20oz Iced Tea

Energy Tea - Captain Hope

$8.00

32oz blue raspberry and strawberry flavored energy tea

Energy Tea - Purple Rain

$8.00

32oz blue raspberry and grape energy tea

Energy Tea - Sunset Beach

$8.00

32oz watermelon and cherry limeade energy tea

Energy Tea - Vaca Mode

$8.00

32oz strawberry lemon and limeade energy tea

Sm Green Herbal Mint Hot Tea

$2.25

Lg Green Herbal Mint Hot Tea

$3.00

Sm Chamomile Hot Tea

$2.25

Lg Chamomile Hot Tea

$3.00

Sm English Breakfast Hot Tea

$2.25

Lg English Breakfast Hot Tea

$3.00

SM Peppermint Hot Tea

$2.25

Lg Peppermint Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

12oz Small Lemonade

$3.00

16oz Small Housemade Lemonade

16oz Large Lemonade

$5.00

20oz Large Housemade Lemonade

12oz Small Seasonal Lemonade

$4.00

16oz Small Housemade Lemonade - Seasonal Flavor

16oz Large Seasonal Lemonade

$6.00

20oz Large Housemade Lemonade - Seasonal Flavor

Breakfast

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Housemade Biscuit with Butter

Breakfast Croissant

$6.00

Croissant

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Yogurt, fresh fruit and granola

Vegetarian Quiche

$8.00

Meat Lover Quiche

$8.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$6.00

16oz fresh fruit cup

Banana

$1.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Turkey Sasage Egg & Swiss Cheese English Muffin

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Scrambled egg, sharp cheddar and either Avocado, Ham, Sausage, Bacon on choice of Toast, Croissant, or Bagel

Begal

$2.50

Lunch

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Tuna Salad on Croissant; dressed

Boiled Eggs (2)

$1.50

Spicy Gouda Pasta Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Tri Color Rotini Pasta with Tomatos, Olives, Pepperoncini, Zuccini and Italian Dressing

Pesto Chicken Pasta Salad

$8.00

Hummus Box

$6.00

Flatbread

$10.00

Chef's Choice Flatbread of the Day

Flatbread special

$14.00

Ham Deli Sandwich

$5.00

Ham Deli Sandwich

Roast Beef Deli Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey Deli Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Seasonal Local Vegetables

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Salad on Ciabatta Bread

Turkey and Bacon Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey, Bacon, Pesto, Aioli, Arugula on Ciabatta Bread

Cobb Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomato,

Ham and Brie Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, Brie, Fig Jam, and Creole Mustard on Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Salad

$10.00

House made chicken breast chicken salad with celery, onion, and fresh herbs served either on choice of bread or a wrap (with chips) or as a salad with mixed greens, tomato, and red wine vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Roasted chicken breast with chopped romaine, house made parmesan croutons, grated parmesan cheese and cherry tomato with creamy Caesar dressing and fresh ground peppers. **Also available as a wrap with chips**

Salads

Cobb

$10.00

Seasonal

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Greek Feta Pasta Salad

$5.00

Egg Potato Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$7.00

Ceasar Wrap

$7.00

Lunch Deli Sandwich Drink With Chips

$8.50

Muffalatta

$7.00

Muffaatta Combo

$10.00

Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Lunch Special Sandwich With Chips And Drinks

$11.00

Deli Sandwich

$8.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.50

Roast Beef Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant Combo

$9.00

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Shaved ham, turkey breast, melted swiss, dijon mustard, dill pickles served warm on sourdough with chips

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$10.00

Shaved turkey breast, swiss cheese, avocado slices, sliced red peppers, pesto aioli on wrap, sourdough, or multigrain with chips

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Housemade Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Pecan Sandy Cookie

$3.50

Housemade Pecan Sandy Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Housemade Peanut Butter Cookie

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Housemade Blueberry Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Housemade Double Chocolate Muffin

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Housemade Coffee Cake Muffin

Banana Nut Loaf Slice

$3.75Out of stock

Slice of Housemade Banana Nut Loaf Bread

Brownie

$4.00

Housemade Brownie with Expresso Ganache Icing

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.00

Slice of Housemade Carrot Cake

Shareable Brownies

$4.00

Seasonal Muffin

$3.00

Scones

$2.75

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

$1 Pastries

$1.00

Jam Cookies

$2.75

Turnovers

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Packaged Goods

Zapps Plain Chips

$1.50

Zapps Plain Chips

Zapps BBQ

$1.50

Zapps Crawtator Chips

Java Bits

$9.95

Java Bits Peppermint

$9.95

Java Bits Almond

$9.95

Java Bits Salted Caramel

$9.95

Chobani Strawberry

$2.75

Chobanni Vanilla

$2.00

Zapps Jalapeno

$1.50

Zapps Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Tickets

Sports Fan Raffle Tickets

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Café Hope’s nonprofit restaurant features locally-sourced, seed-to-table dishes made by Chef Garin Siekkinen, Chef Lennon Fitzgerald and Café Hope’s student chefs, supports local farmers and uses fresh seafood from the Gulf of Mexico. As the only seed-to-table restaurant on New Orleans’ Westbank, Café Hope has created a 1.2-acre community garden that provides almost 60% of the produce that is used in the restaurant’s dishes each day. With support from Café Hope staff and volunteers, the garden continues to grow and provide the restaurant with high quality, healthy produce.

Website

Location

1151 Barataria Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
orange star4.1 • 444
5957 Lapalco Blvd Marrero, LA 70072
View restaurantnext
Pomelo
orange starNo Reviews
4113 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
SukhoThai - Magazine
orange starNo Reviews
4519 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
orange starNo Reviews
4041 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Barracuda - Tchoupitoulas
orange star4.7 • 301
3984 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Shaya
orange starNo Reviews
4213 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marrero

Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria
orange star4.0 • 687
2691 Barataria Blvd Marrero, LA 70072
View restaurantnext
Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
orange star4.1 • 444
5957 Lapalco Blvd Marrero, LA 70072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marrero
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston