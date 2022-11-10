Restaurant info

Café Hope’s nonprofit restaurant features locally-sourced, seed-to-table dishes made by Chef Garin Siekkinen, Chef Lennon Fitzgerald and Café Hope’s student chefs, supports local farmers and uses fresh seafood from the Gulf of Mexico. As the only seed-to-table restaurant on New Orleans’ Westbank, Café Hope has created a 1.2-acre community garden that provides almost 60% of the produce that is used in the restaurant’s dishes each day. With support from Café Hope staff and volunteers, the garden continues to grow and provide the restaurant with high quality, healthy produce.

