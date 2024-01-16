- Home
Cafe Java Round Rock 2051 Gattis School Rd
2051 Gattis School Rd
STE #120
Round Rock, TX 78664
Coffee
- Coffee$2.50+
- Decaf$3.00
- Whole Lotta Love Latte$4.75+
Espresso, honey, hazelnut syrup, steamed half-n-half & whipped cream sprinkled with turbinado sugar
- Espresso Shots$2.75+
- Café Latte$3.75+
Espresso with steamed milk. Iced
- Caramel Macchiato$4.25+
Espresso, vanilla syrup & frothed milk, with a caramel topping. Iced
- Café Mocha$4.25+
Espresso with steamed milk & chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream. Can be ordered iced (single or double shot).
- Cold Brew$3.50
Iced
- Cappuccino$3.75+
Espresso with frothed milk
- Caramel Con Panna$4.25+
Espresso, vanilla syrup steamed milk, with whipped cream & a caramel topping. Iced
- Frozen Javacino$5.00+
- Americano$2.75+
Espresso cut with water
- Breve$4.25+
Espresso & steamed half-n-half
- Café Au Lait$3.00+
Coffee with steamed milk
- DaVinci Royale$4.25+
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored syrup & whipped cream
- Depth Charge$3.25+
Coffee with single shot espresso
- Hammerhead$3.75+
Coffee with double espresso
- Low-carb Latte$4.75+
Espresso & heavy cream. Iced