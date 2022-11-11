  • Home
Cafe Joelle - Sayville Cafe Joelle - 25 Main LLC

No reviews yet

25 Main Street

Sayville, NY 11782

Specialty Cocktails

Caught in the Snow

$14.00

Georgia Gambler

$13.00

Hello Gourdgeous

$13.00

Honey I'm Home

$13.00

Joelle Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pear Naked Ladies

$13.00

Pick Your Passion

$13.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sayville Breeze

$13.00

Tequila Me Softly

$13.00

Make it Mezcal

$2.00

The Last Sword

$14.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

BP Toasted

$7.00

Bud

$5.50

Bud Lite

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Corona LT

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken LT

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Montauk Seltzer

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$7.00

Glutenberg GF

$7.00

Schlafly Pumpkin

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Sierra Hazy IPA

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Wine

Gl/ Dos Aguas Blend

$12.00

Gl/ Cab Expedition

$13.00

Gl/ Chard

$11.00

Gl/ Chianti

$11.00

Gl/ Malbec

$11.00

Gl/ Merlot

$10.00

Gl/ Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Gl/ Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gl/ Prosecco

$12.00

Gl/ Riesling

$10.00

Gl/ Rose

$11.00

Gl/ Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Gl/ CMS Blend

$16.00

Brancott

$36.00

Ca Del Doge Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Carnard-Duchene

$69.00

Gehricke Chardonnay

$62.00

Influence Riesling

$35.00

Mercari Dos Aguas

$58.00

Rose Chateau De Prourcieux

$39.00

Rutherford Sauv Blanc

$41.00

Sancerre

$49.00

The Whip

$49.00

Vermentino di Sardegna

$43.00

Jules Loren

$32.00

Wente Chardonnay

$38.00

Castello Chianti Classico

$44.00

Charles Smith Cabernet

$43.00

Cline Cellars Zinfandel

$42.00

CMS Blend

$58.00

Domaine Ruedel Pinot Noir

$38.00

Eloun Pinot Noir

$69.00

Escourihuela Malbec

$38.00

Expedition Cabernet

$43.00

Markham Merlot

$54.00

Mastermind Cabernet

$70.00

Medoc Prignac

$55.00

Mountain Merlot

$35.00

Syrah Pundit

$48.00

The Spur

$59.00

Yantra Super Tuscan

$58.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7. Up

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino Small

$4.00

Pellegrino Large

$6.50

Choc Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

pepperoncicni aioli

Baked Clams

$14.00

Chopped Clams, Seasoned Breadcrumbs

BBQ Peirogies

$14.00

Pulled pork, crispy onions, BBQ Sauce

Blackened Combo

$15.00

Cajun Spices, Horseradish Aioli

Bowl of bisque

$12.00

Bowl of seafood bisque

$14.00

Bowl of soup

$11.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

grilled herb crostini,mozzarella, plum tomato compote

Caulifire

$11.00

Breaded, housemaded buffalo, crumbled bleu

Cup of bisque

$9.00

Cup of seafood Bisque

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Spicy Marinara Sauce

Grilled Calamari

$13.00

Breadcrumbs, Olive Oil, Sauteed plum tomaotes, garlic and fresh basil

Joelle Wings

$14.00

homemade buffalo sauce or BBQ, blue cheese, celery

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Onion Soup

$9.00

Pistachio Scallops

$16.00

Sauteed Spinach, Horeseradish Cream Sauce

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

German Beer Cheese

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Wasabi Calamari

$13.00

Seasame crusted, spicy soy ginger sauce, wasabi aioli

Quart pumpkin

$26.00

Quart soup du jour

$22.00

Salads

Blackend Tuna Salad

$23.00

Avocado, tomato, sesame, wasabi dressing, field greens

Neptune Salad

$21.00

Shrimp, lump crab meat, plum tomato, cucumber, field greens, lemon dill vinaigrette

Almond Chicken Salad

$19.00

Caramelized pears, bleu cheese crostini, field greens, raspberry vinaigrette

Greek Salad Pizza

$19.00

Field Greens, black olives, feta, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red wine vinaigrette, seved on hot seeded crust

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Field Greens, cucumber, plum tomato, red onion, lemon dill vinaigrette

Apple & Brie Salad

$19.00

Grilled chicken, field greens, cranberry vinaigrette

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Crabcake Salad

$11.00

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad Large

$13.00

Large garden salad

$12.00

Accesories

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan, garlic, crouton, caesar

Side House Salad

$7.00

Field greens, carrot, radish, balsamic vinaigrette

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Burnt Broccoli

$8.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Creamy Risotto

$11.00

Shrimp Risotto

$16.00

Sub Sweet Fries

$2.00

Sautéed broccoli

$6.00

Side mashed potatoes

$7.00

Side roasted potatoes

$7.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Create Your Own Burger

$16.00

8oz. of groud beef, turkey, or beyond burger, (add 2) lettuce, tomato, onion, add two of your favorites: swiss, cheddar, american, mozzarella, bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, bleu cheese

Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, russain dressing on toasted rye

Classic Club

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuc, tomato, maonnnaise on toasted white bread

BBQ Burger

$17.00

8oz of Ground Beef, pulled pork, crispy onions, bbq sauce

New Orleans Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled, blackend, or fried chicken breast, sauteed peppers, onions, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, cajun mayonnaise

Pan Seared Tuna Sandwich

$22.00

Wasabi mayonnaise, & Asisan slaw on a toasted roll

Chicken Bruschetta

$15.00

Griled chicken breast, mozzarella, plum tomato compote, ciabatta

Grilled Cheese Tom & Bacon

$12.00

Bacon, sliced tomato, white bread

Pasta

Blackened Chicken & Andouille Sausage

$23.00

Carmelized Onions, and peasina cajun cream sauce with penne

Shrimp & Fresh Spinach

$24.00

Creamy plu tomato suace, goat cheese, linguini

Shrimp & Broccoli

$25.00

Grilled shrimp, lemon, white wine, broccoli, garlic, & oil

Burrata Ala Vodka

$22.00

Burrata ravioli, proscitto, scallion, plum tomato, burrata

Ala Vodka

$21.00

Prosciutto, scallions and plum tomatoes, in our famous vodka sauce

Chicken & Broccoli Stir Fry

$22.00

Shiitake mushrooms, plum tomato, scallion, seasme oil, soy, rigatoni

Chicken & Artichoke Francaise

$25.00

Sauteed in egg batter, lemon, white wine sauce over angel hair

California

$21.00

Artichokes, sundred tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, plum tomatoes, scallions, & fresh basil garlic olive oil sauce, rigatoni

Entrees

Baked Salmon Dijon

$26.00

Green beans, mashed potatoes

Blackened Shrimp

$27.00

Creamy risotto, pineapple salsa

Blackened Tuna Entree

$32.00

Avocado, tomato salad, asparagus

Chicken Jules

$26.00

Sliced tomato, melted mozzarella, sherry gravy with proscitto

Chicken Panzanella

$26.00

Breaded, plum tomato, mozzarella, fesh basil, garlic, basalamic vinegar and olive oil

Grilled Filet Mignon

$41.00

Layered with roasted red pepper & melted mozzarella topped with balsamic reduction

Pan Seared Scallops

$35.00

Lobster risotto, broccoli rabe

Sauerbraten

$26.00

Braised beef marinated in red wine vinegar, potato pancake, red cabbage

Schweitzer Schnitzel

$26.00

Swiss, mushrooms, gravy, poatoe pancake, Red Cabbage

Short Ribs

$35.00

Shrimp Scampi & Filet Combo

$42.00

Shrimp in a lemon butter scampi sauce, grilled 6oz filet, mashed potatoes, and sauteed green beans

Skirt Steak

$35.00

Shishito pepper chimichurri sauce

Veal Piccata

$29.00

Lemon, caper, artichoke, cherry tomato

Dessert

PB Oreo Brownie

$11.00

Rice Pudding

$10.00

Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Gelato of the Day

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Apple Crumble

$10.00

Chocolate Bag

$14.00

Raspberry Bomb

$11.00

Triple chocolate cake

$10.00

Kids

K/Mozz Stix Fries

$13.00

K/Chix Finger Fries

$13.00

K/Pasta Butter

$13.00

K/Pasta Marinara

$13.00

K/Grill Cheese Fries

$13.00

K/Mozz Stix Fries (Copy)

$13.00

Brunch

Two Eggs Any Style

$12.00

Classic Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Eggs Benedict Joelle

$17.00

Eggs Ranchero

$14.00

Create Your Own Omelette

$15.00

Almond Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Nutella Strawberry French Toast

$14.00

Cinnamon Crumb French Toast

$13.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Ham, Bacon, Onion Burrito

$15.00

Egg White Omelette

$15.00

Egg white, spinach, turkey burrito

$15.00

Kids pancakes

$10.00

Kids French toast

$10.00

Kids scrambled eggs

$10.00

Side toast

$3.00

Side pancakes (2)

$8.00

Plain waffle no side

$10.00

Side bacon (4pc)

$6.00

Side sausage (4sm/2lg)

$6.00

Side eggs (2)

$5.00

Side eggs (2) (Copy)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Landmark restaurant and bar in the heart of Sayville. Come in and enjoy the present and the past!

25 Main Street, Sayville, NY 11782

