Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Juice & Smoothies

Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille - Southfield

review star

No reviews yet

25148 Evergreen Rd

Southfield, MI 48075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

C Shawarma Wrap
Md Fattoush
Half Chicken Shawarma

Entrees

Half Chicken Shawarma

$13.99

Full Chicken Shawarma

$19.99

Half Chicken Kabob

$13.99

Full Chicken Kabob

$19.99

Half Chicken Cream Chop

$13.99

Full Chicken Cream Chop

$19.99

Half Deboned (Dark)

$13.99

Full Deboned (Dark)

$19.99

Half Deboned (White)

$13.99

Full Deboned (White)

$19.99

Half Steak Shawarma

$14.99

Full Steak Shawarma

$22.99

Half Gyro

$14.99

Full Gyro

$22.99

Half Steak Kabob

$18.99

Full Steak Kabob

$34.99

Mix Shawarma

$21.99

Mix Kabob

$27.99

Half Veggie Combo

$12.99

Full Veggie Combo

$17.99

Half Veggie Ghallaba

$12.99

Full Veggie Ghallaba

$17.99

Half Chicken Ghallaba

$15.99

Full Chicken Ghallaba

$20.99

Half Steak Ghallaba

$15.99

Full Steak Ghallaba

$20.99

Chicken Wrap

C Shawarma Wrap

$8.49

C Kabob Wrap

$8.49

C Breast Wrap

$8.49

Cream Chop Wrap

$8.49

Ckn Greek Wrap

$8.49

Ckn Tabbouli Wrap

$8.49

Ckn Fattoush Wrap

$8.49

Mix Shawarma Wrap

$9.49

Beef Wrap

Steak Shwarma Wrap

$8.99

Steak Kabob Wrap

$11.99

Gyro Wrap

$8.99

Veggie Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Falafel Deluxe Wrap

$7.99

Veggie Grape Leaves Wrap

$6.99

Tabbouli Wrap

$6.99

Fattoush Wrap

$6.99

Greek Wrap

$6.99

Salads

Sm House

$4.99

Md House

$8.99

Lg House

$10.99

Sm Fattoush

$5.99

Md Fattoush

$8.99

Lg Fattoush

$12.99

Sm Greek

$5.99

Md Greek

$9.99

Lg Greek

$12.99

Sm Cucumber

$5.99

Md Cucumber

$9.99

Lg Cucumber

$12.99

Sm Tabbouli

$5.99

Md Tabbouli

$9.99

Lg Tabbouli

$12.99

Sm RA Salad

$5.99

Md RA Salad

$9.99

Lg RA Salad

$12.99

Soups

Cup Lentil

$3.99

Bowl Lentil

$5.99

QT Lentil

$11.99

Extras

Sm Falafel

$5.99

Md Falafel

$8.99

Lg Falafel

$10.99

Sm Rice Almond

$4.49

Md Rice Almond

$6.99

Lg Rice Almond

$8.99

Sm Fries

$3.99

Md Fries

$6.99

Lg Fries

$8.99

Sm Grill Veg

$4.99

Md Grill Veg

$7.99

Lg Grill Veg

$9.99

6pc Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$4.99

10pc Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$6.99

Sm Mediterranean Tershi

$3.99

Md Mediterranean Tershi

$5.99

Lg Mediterranean Tershi

$8.99

Slice Pita Bread

$0.49

Bag Pita Bread

$4.99Out of stock

Bag of Pita Chips

$2.00

Baklava

$1.99

Combinations

Platter For Two

$29.99

Family Feast

$54.99

Party Platter

$119.99

A la Carte

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$5.99
Steak Shawarma

Steak Shawarma

$5.99
Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$5.99
Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$5.99
Chicken Cream Chop

Chicken Cream Chop

$5.99
Steak Kabob

Steak Kabob

$6.49Out of stock
Gyro

Gyro

$5.99

Sauces

Mini Garlic

$1.00

4oz Garlic

$2.00

Sm Garlic Sauce

$3.99

Md Garlic Sauce

$5.99

Lg Garlic Sauce

$9.99

Mini Hommus

$1.00

4oz Hommus

$2.00

Sm Hommus

$5.99

Md Hommus

$7.99

Lg Hommus

$9.99

Mini Tzatziki

$1.00

4oz Tzatziki

$2.00

Sm Tzatziki

$3.99

Md Tzatziki

$6.99

Lg Tzatziki

$9.99

Mini JCH

$1.00Out of stock

4oz JCH

$2.00Out of stock

Sm JCH

$5.99Out of stock

Md JCH

$7.99Out of stock

Lg JCH

$9.99Out of stock

Mini Dressing

$0.50

4oz Dressing

$1.00

Sm Dressing

$3.99

Md Dressing

$5.99

Lg Dressing

$9.99

Mini Ranch

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$1.00

Small Ranch

$3.99

Per Tray

Half Tray CS

$80.00

Full Tray CS

$160.00

Deep Tray CS

$225.00

Half Tray CKB

$80.00

Full Tray CKB

$160.00

Deep Tray CKB

$225.00

Half Tray SS

$80.00

Full Tray SS

$160.00

Deep Tray SS

$240.00

Half Tray SKB

$100.00

Full Tray SKB

$200.00

Deep Tray SKB

$280.00

Half Tray Fatt

$30.00

Full Tray Fatt

$40.00

Deep Tray Fatt

$55.00

Half Tray GRK

$30.00

Full Tray GRK

$50.00

Deep Tray GRK

$55.00

Half Tray Tabb

$35.00

Full Tray Tabb

$50.00

Deep Tray Tabb

$70.00

Half Tray House

$25.00

Full Tray House

$40.00

Deep Tray House

$50.00

Half Tray Rice

$25.00

Full Tray Rice

$35.00

Deep Tray Rice

$50.00

Half Tray Grilled Veggies

$30.00

Full Tray Grilled Veggies

$50.00

Deep Tray Grilled Veggies

$70.00

Half Tray Hum

$35.00

Full Tray Hum

$55.00

Deep Tray Hum

$75.00

Half Tray Fal

$35.00

Full Tray Fal

$60.00

Deep Tray Fal

$100.00

Drinks

Regular Fountain

$2.49

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh. Healthy. Delicious.

Website

Location

25148 Evergreen Rd, Southfield, MI 48075

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille image
Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille image
Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille image
Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
orange star4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 62
270 W. Maple RD Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
7Greens - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 529
344 Hamilton Row Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Naked Fuel Juice Bar - Troy
orange star4.7 • 175
2976 W Maple Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,163
2149 Crooks Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Somerset
orange starNo Reviews
Beyond Juice Somerset Collection Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Southfield

Wing Snob
orange star4.4 • 4,646
24545 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Southfield
orange star4.5 • 3,395
29795 Southfield Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Southfield
orange star4.6 • 2,619
26579 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
orange star4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Bacco Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 1,384
29410 Northwestern Hwy Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Southfield
orange star4.2 • 1,090
29110 Franklin Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Southfield
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston