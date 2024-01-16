Cafe Kalawe
45-270 William Henry Rd
Kaneohe, HI 96774
Breakfast
Eggs & Things
- Breakfast Plate
Served with two XL eggs, breakfast meat, and one of the following starch: White Rice, Brown Rice, White Toast, Wheat Toast, Hash Brown, English Muffin - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$13.95
- Lite Breakfast
One XL egg & Breakfast Meat$7.00
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Served with two XL eggs, two corned beef hash patties and one of the following starch: White Rice, Brown Rice, White Toast, Wheat Toast, Hash Brown, English Muffin - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$16.95
- Scottish Bangers & Eggs
Served with two XL eggs, two Scottish Bangers and one of the following starch: White Rice, Brown Rice, White Toast, Wheat Toast, Hash Brown, English Muffin - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$16.95
- Ham Steak & Eggs
Served with two XL eggs, Ham Steak and one of the following starch: White Rice, Brown Rice, White Toast, Wheat Toast, Hash Brown, English Muffin - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$18.50
- Pork Chop & Eggs
Served with two XL eggs, two grilled Pork Chops and one of the following starch: White Rice, Brown Rice, White Toast, Wheat Toast, Hash Brown, English Muffin - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$19.50
- Steak & Eggs
Served with two XL eggs, an 8oz. NY Steak and one of the following starch: White Rice, Brown Rice, White Toast, Wheat Toast, Hash Brown, English Muffin - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$21.95
- Kalbi Ribs & Eggs
Served with two XL eggs, two teri Kalbi Ribs and one of the following starch: White Rice, Brown Rice, White Toast, Wheat Toast, Hash Brown, English Muffin - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$23.65
Omelette
- FR Omelette
Made with 3 XL eggs and served with one startch: White Rice, Brown Rice, Hash Brown, White Toast, Wheat Toast, or English Muffin.$12.50
- KCFR Omelette
Made with 3 XL eggs and served with one startch: White Rice, Brown Rice, Hash Brown, White Toast, Wheat Toast, or English Muffin.$13.75
- LCFR Omelette
Made with 3 XL eggs and served with one startch: White Rice, Brown Rice, Hash Brown, White Toast, Wheat Toast, or English Muffin.$13.75
- Omelette's
Made with 3 XL eggs and served with one startch: White Rice, Brown Rice, Hash Brown, White Toast, Wheat Toast, or English Muffin - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge
- Veg Omelette
Made with 3 XL eggs and served with one startch: White Rice, Brown Rice, Hash Brown, White Toast, Wheat Toast, or English Muffin - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$15.75
Mocos
- Loco Moco
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with two XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$18.70
- Loco Moco - Mini
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with one XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $2.75 upcharge$13.70
- Kapoho Moco
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with two XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$18.75
- Kapoho Moco - Mini
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with one XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $2.75 upcharge$14.15
- Spam Moco
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with two XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$16.25
- Spam Moco - Mini
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with one XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $2.75 upcharge$13.25
- Chic Cutlet Moco
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with two XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$18.75
- Chic Cutlet Moco - Mini
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with one XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $2.75 upcharge$14.15
- Aina Moco
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with two XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$16.75
- Aina Moco - Mini
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with one XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $2.75 upcharge$13.20
- Hapa Moco
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with two XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$18.75
- Ekolu Moco
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with two XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$20.75
- Moku Moco
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with two XL eggs and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$19.75
- Steak Moco
Served on White or Brown Rice, topped with two XL eggs, grilled onions and mushrooms and smothered with Brown Gravy - Sub with Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge, Kim Chee or Lup Cheung Fried Rice $4.30 upcharge$22.55
- Waffle Moco
One Hambuger Patty and One egg served on a Belgium Waffle covered in Gravy. *No Rice - Sub Hamburger Patty for Fresh Corned Beef Patty or Veggie "Aina" Patty - $2.00 upcharge$18.75
Breakfast Sandwich
- Ko'olaupoko
One fried egg, one slice cheese and choice of one meat: Portuguese Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Spam, Pork Sausage Patty, or Turkey Bacon. Served on two slices of toasted Punaluu Sweetbread$7.95
- Ko'olauloa
One egg omelette w/ shedded cheese and choice of one meat (diced): Portuguese Sausage, Ham, Spam, Bacon. Served on a toasted brioche buns$7.50
Breakfast Classics
- FT
Full Order (Three slices of Sweetbread)$9.75
- S/O FT
Side Order (One slice of Sweetbread)$3.25
- Waffle
Original$10.75
- Spec Waffle
Specialty Flavors - Blueberry, Banana, Bacon, Confetti, Chocolate Chip, Oreo, Peanut Butter, or Nutella$11.90
- Chan Waffle
Chantilly$12.90
- Reg Pan
Full Order$12.45
- Reg Spec Pan
Specialty Flavors - Blueberry, Banana, Bacon, Confetti, Chocolate Chip, Oreo, Peanut Butter, or Nutella$13.95
- Reg Chan Pan
Full Order$14.95
- SS Pan
Short Stack$9.75
- SS Spec Pan
Specialty Flavors - Blueberry, Banana, Bacon, Confetti, Chocolate Chip, Oreo, Peanut Butter, or Nutella$10.70
- SS Chan Pan
Short Stack$11.70
Fresh Options
Fried Rice
Lunch
Plate Lunches
- Reg H Stk
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$18.95
- Mini H Stk
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$14.95
- Reg Teri H Stk
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$18.95
- Mini Teri H Stk
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$14.95
- Reg Chop Stk
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$18.70
- Mini Chop Stk
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$14.70
- Reg S Chix
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$18.70
- Mini S Chix
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$14.70
- Reg Cutlet
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$19.00
- Mini Cutlet
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$15.00
- Reg Yaki Chix
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$19.00
- Mini Yaki Chix
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$15.00
- Reg Katsu
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$19.00
- Mini Katsu
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$15.00
- Reg Homestyle Chix
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$19.00
- Mini Homestyle Chix
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$15.00
- Reg PC
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$19.50
- Mini PC
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$15.50
- Reg TB
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$18.95
- Mini TB
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$14.95
- Reg Kalbi
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$23.95
- Mini Kalbi
Served with one scoop white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $2.50 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $2.75 upcharge.$19.95
- Teri Steak
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$22.50
- NY Steak
Served with grilled onions and mushrrom and two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$22.50
- Mixed Plate
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$18.95
- Keiki Plate
Includes French Fries with choice of one entrée: Chicken Strips, Chicken Sandwich, or Hot Dog.$10.25
Seafoods
- Reg Ahi
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$20.50
- Mini Ahi
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$16.50
- Reg Fried Shrimp
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$21.50
- Mini Fried Shrimp
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$17.50
- Reg Garlic Shrimp
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$21.50
- Mini Garlic Shrimp
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$17.50
- Reg Miso Butterfish
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$22.75
- Mini Miso Butterfish
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$18.75
- Surf & Turf - STEAK
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$24.00
- Surf & Turf - KALBI
Served with two scoops white or brown rice and one salad: Macaroni, Potato or Kalawe Tossed Salad. Sub w/ Kahuwai Fried Rice $3.95 upcharge. Kim Chee or Lup Cheung fried Rice $4.30 upcharge.$24.75
Noodles & Things
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
White or Wheat Bread with Munster Cheese$6.25
- SBGC
Sweetbread with Munster Cheese$6.75
- Chic Cutlet Sand
Chicken Cutlet Patty on a Brioche Bun with Mayonnaise$7.25
- TB Sand
Thin sliced of Teri Beef on a Brioche Bun with Mayonnaise$8.00
- BLT Sandwich
Strips of Bacon on a tosted or untoasted bread with lettuce and tomatos$7.25
- HB
Home Made Hamburger Patty on a Brioche Bun with Mayonnaise$6.25
- CB
Home Made Hamburger Patty and two slices of melted cheese on a Brioche Bun with Mayonnaise$6.75
- Teri Burger
Home Made Teri Hamburger Patty on a Brioche Bun with Mayonnaise$6.50
- French Fries$5.00
- Teri Fries$5.50
- Spam Musubi$3.00
Side Orders
Gift Certificates
Shirts
Shirts Sizes
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Specializing in breakfast and lunch
45-270 William Henry Rd, Kaneohe, HI 96774