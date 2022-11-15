Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Khao Neow

185 Reviews

$$

1830 E Parks Hwy

Ste A131 Inside the Creekside Plaza

Wasilla, AK 99654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Roll (4)
Spring Roll (3)
Chicken Curry Soup (kapoon)

Appetizers

Spring Roll (3)

Spring Roll (3)

$11.95

(GF) *Shrimp, Lettuce, carrot, mint, cilantro, green onion, avocado and vermicelli noodle.

Egg Roll (4)

Egg Roll (4)

$10.95

*Pork, Vermicelli noodle, Carrot, White onion, Cabbage, celery.

Fried beef Meatball

Fried beef Meatball

$10.95

(GF) *homemade beef meatball Lao style.

CKN's Cream Cheese Wonton (7)

CKN's Cream Cheese Wonton (7)

$10.95

*Cream cheese, imitation crab and green onions.

CKN's Tofu

CKN's Tofu

$10.95

(GF) *Deep fried tofu with homemade sauce.

CKN's Chicken Wings

CKN's Chicken Wings

$12.95

(GF) *Chicken wings marinated with garlic and spices

Jeow Bong Chicken Wings (spicy)

Jeow Bong Chicken Wings (spicy)

$12.95

Wings tossed in House made Jeow bong Sauce. Spicy!

Steam Pork Bun (Galapao)

Steam Pork Bun (Galapao)

$10.95

(GF) *Pork, Egg, Sausage, Black Mushroom, Onions and Green Onions, Coconut Milk.

Steam Pork Curry Bun (Galapao)

Steam Pork Curry Bun (Galapao)

$10.95

Pork, Curry paste, Carrot, Potato, Black Mushroom, Onions,Green Onions and coconut milk.

Yum Shrimp

Yum Shrimp

$15.95

(GF) *Shrimp, Bell pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrot, and Cilantro tossed in Spicy Sour Sauce.

Chicken Skewer (3)

Chicken Skewer (3)

$12.95

(GF) *Chicken,yellow curry paste,lemongrass,garlic,sugar.

Pork Skewer (3)

Pork Skewer (3)

$12.95

(GF) *Pork belly,yellow curry paste,lemongrass,garlic,sugar.

Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice

$14.95

GF

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

GF

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

GF

Beef fried rice

$15.95

GF

VEG Fried Rice

$14.95

GF

Basil Curry Fried Rice

Basil Curry Fried Rice

$14.95

(GF) *Basil and Yellow Curry stir fried with Choice of Meat.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$14.95

(GF) **NEW**Tom yum paste, Chinese broccoli, egg, and white onion.

Entrees

*Rice noodles,sliced egg,bean sprouts,green onion,dark soy sauce, Sugar, oyster,garlic.
REG Lao Sausage (Sai Oua)

REG Lao Sausage (Sai Oua)

$16.95

(GF) *Pork, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, onion, Served with sticky rice or steam rice.

SPICY Lao Sausage (Sai Oua Phet)

SPICY Lao Sausage (Sai Oua Phet)

$16.95

(GF) *Pork, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, onion, thai Chili pepper and Served with sticky rice or steam rice.

Beef Jerky (Siin Haeng)

Beef Jerky (Siin Haeng)

$16.95

(GF) *Beef marinated with garlic and spices served with sticky rice or steam rice.

Lao Crispy Rice Salad (Nam Khao)

Lao Crispy Rice Salad (Nam Khao)

$16.95

(GF) *Deep fried crispy rice, sour pork, coconut flakes, lime, peanuts, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, galangal served with lettuce and fresh herbs best eaten as a lettuce wrap.

Lao Sweet Pork Stew with Eggs (Thoum Khem)

Lao Sweet Pork Stew with Eggs (Thoum Khem)

$15.95

*Pork stew, ginger, garlic and star anise served with sticky rice or steam rice.

Lao Chicken Stew (Aor)

Lao Chicken Stew (Aor)

$15.95

(GF) *Chicken, dill, green onion, cilantro, Thai eggplant, lemongrass, chilly pepper, garlic. Served with sticky rice or steam rice.

Broccoli W/Pork Belly

Broccoli W/Pork Belly

$16.95

(GF) *Roast pork belly, Chinese broccoli, garlic, oyster sauce, served with sticky rice or steam rice.

Grill Steak

Grill Steak

$19.95

*Grilled sliced steak served with spicy sauce and sticky rice or Steam rice

Deep Fried Pork with Garlic (Moo Gatiem)

Deep Fried Pork with Garlic (Moo Gatiem)

$16.95

(GF) *Pork marinated with garlic and spices served with sticky rice or steam rice.

Roast pork belly (Moo Dang)

Roast pork belly (Moo Dang)

$17.95

*Marinated pork belly in homemade char siu sauce served with sticky rice or steam rice.

Stir fried mix Vegetable

Stir fried mix Vegetable

$15.95

(GF) *Chinese broccoli, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, asparagus and baby corn

Stir fried Asparagus

Stir fried Asparagus

$15.95

(GF) *Stir-fried asparagus with oyster sauce, garlic and served with sticky rice or steam rice.

Steam Chicken (Mok Gai)

Steam Chicken (Mok Gai)

$15.95

(GF) *Chicken, Vermicelli noodle, dill, green onion, cilantro, shallots, kaffir leaf, lemon grass and garlic. Served with Sticky rice or Steam Rice

(Khua Mee) Stir Fried Noodles

(Khua Mee) Stir Fried Noodles

$15.95

*Rice noodles,sliced egg,bean sprouts,green onion,dark soy sauce, Sugar, oyster,garlic.

Laab

GF
Chicken Salad (Laab Gai)

Chicken Salad (Laab Gai)

$16.95

(GF) *Chicken, heart and gizzard, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, ground toasted rice, served with sticky rice or steam rice, and soup.

Beef Salad (Laab Siin)

Beef Salad (Laab Siin)

$17.95

(GF) Ground sirloin, tripe, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, ground toasted rice, served with sticky rice or steam rice, and soup.

Pork Salad (Laab Moo)

Pork Salad (Laab Moo)

$16.95

(GF) Pork,pork skin,bean sprout,green onion,cilantro,lime juice,fish sauce,ground toasted rice,served with sticky rice or steam rice and soup.

Salads

Papaya Salad (Thum Maak Huong)

Papaya Salad (Thum Maak Huong)

$12.95

(GF) *Green papaya, tomato, shrimp paste, crab paste, padaek sauce, lime, Sugar, Thai eggplant, Served with Vermicelli noodles, pork rind and cabbage. (Thai version available)

Cucumber Salad (Thum Maak Thang)

Cucumber Salad (Thum Maak Thang)

$11.95

(GF) Cucumber, tomato, shrimp paste, crab paste, Padeak sauce Sugar, and lime. (Thai version available)

Long Green Bean Salad (Thum Maak Tua)

Long Green Bean Salad (Thum Maak Tua)

$11.95

(GF)*Long bean, tomato, shrimp paste, crab paste, Sugar, padaek sauce and lime.

Vegetarian

VEG Spring Roll

VEG Spring Roll

$11.95

*Fresh Tofu, Lettuce, carrot, mint, cilantro, green onion, and vermicelli noodle

VEG Egg Roll

VEG Egg Roll

$10.95

*Vermicelli noodle, Carrot, White onion, Cabbage, celery.

Veg Tofu Laab

Veg Tofu Laab

$15.95

(GF) *Roast Tofu, mint, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, vegetarian sauce, ground toasted rice, served with sticky rice or steam rice.

VEG curry noodle soup

VEG curry noodle soup

$15.95

(GF) *Vermicelli noodles, curry paste, coconut milk, cabbage, carrot, long green bean.

VEG Tofu w/ Broccoli

VEG Tofu w/ Broccoli

$15.95

(GF) *Roast Tofu, Chinese broccoli, garlic, mushroom sauce, and Served with sticky rice or steam rice.

Bamboo and Mushroom soup

Bamboo and Mushroom soup

$15.95

(GF) *Bamboo Shoots, Straw Mushrooms, Squash, Zucchini in a deep green herb soup broth.

Noodles Soup

Chicken noodle Soup (khao piek)

Chicken noodle Soup (khao piek)

$15.95

(GF) *Homemade noodle served with crispy pork and shredded Chicken

Pork Curry Soup (mee kati)

Pork Curry Soup (mee kati)

$15.95

(GF) *Pork, rice noodles, curry paste, peanuts, coconut milk, Egg, cabbage, carrot, long green bean.

Chicken Curry Soup (kapoon)

Chicken Curry Soup (kapoon)

$15.95

(GF) *Chicken, vermicelli noodles, curry paste, coconut milk, cabbage, carrot, long green bean.

Pho Lao

Pho Lao

$15.95

*Beef, meatball, tripe, rice noodles, served with bean sprouts and basil leaves, Romaine lettuce.

Add Ons

Jeow Maak Khua (eggplant chutney)

$1.00Out of stock

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Extra meat

$3.00

Extra sausage (1)

$7.50

Extra Pork Belly (1)

$7.50

Extra Pork Garlic (6)

$7.50

Extra Beef Jerky (4)

$7.50

Extra veggies

$3.00

Extra soup

$3.00

Extra noodle

$3.00

Extra Quail Eggs

$3.00Out of stock
Jeow bong

Jeow bong

$1.00
Jeow maak len

Jeow maak len

$1.00
Jeow som

Jeow som

$1.00

extra dipping sauce

$1.00

Tray

Dessert

Khao Thoum

Khao Thoum

$6.00
Sweet Water (Nam Van)

Sweet Water (Nam Van)

$6.00
Lotus Flower Cookie

Lotus Flower Cookie

$7.00

Utensils (Takeout)

Utensils

NO utensils

Drinks

Lao Iced Tea

Lao Iced Tea

$6.00
Lao Iced Green Tea

Lao Iced Green Tea

$6.00
Lao Iced Coffee

Lao Iced Coffee

$6.00
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$6.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00
Can Pop

Can Pop

$3.00

Gift card

Cafe khao neow 15

$15.00

cafe khao neow 10

$10.00

Cafe khao neow 20

$20.00

Cafe khao neow 25

$25.00

Cafe Khao Neow 30

$30.00

Cafe khao neow 35

$35.00

Cafe khao neow 40

$40.00

Cafe khao neow 50

$50.00

Cafe khao neow 60

$60.00

Cafe khao neow 100

$100.00

gray

s

s

$20.00
m

m

$20.00
L

L

$20.00
XL

XL

$20.00

blue

s

s

$20.00
m

m

$20.00
L

L

$20.00
XL

XL

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Serving Delicious Homemade Lao Family Recipes. Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1830 E Parks Hwy, Ste A131 Inside the Creekside Plaza, Wasilla, AK 99654

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Khao Neow image
Cafe Khao Neow image
Cafe Khao Neow image
Cafe Khao Neow image

Similar restaurants in your area

Larson's Pizza Joint
orange starNo Reviews
301 W Parks Hwy Wasilla, AK 99654
View restaurantnext
Settlers Bay Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road Wasilla, AK 99654
View restaurantnext
Houston Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
16966 W Parks Hwy Houston, AK 99694
View restaurantnext
Da J3rk Spot - 12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24
orange star4.5 • 36
12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24 Eagle River, AK 99577
View restaurantnext
Toasted Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
28011 W Old Parks Hwy Willow, AK 99688
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wasilla
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston