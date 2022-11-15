Cafe Khao Neow
185 Reviews
$$
1830 E Parks Hwy
Ste A131 Inside the Creekside Plaza
Wasilla, AK 99654
Appetizers
Spring Roll (3)
(GF) *Shrimp, Lettuce, carrot, mint, cilantro, green onion, avocado and vermicelli noodle.
Egg Roll (4)
*Pork, Vermicelli noodle, Carrot, White onion, Cabbage, celery.
Fried beef Meatball
(GF) *homemade beef meatball Lao style.
CKN's Cream Cheese Wonton (7)
*Cream cheese, imitation crab and green onions.
CKN's Tofu
(GF) *Deep fried tofu with homemade sauce.
CKN's Chicken Wings
(GF) *Chicken wings marinated with garlic and spices
Jeow Bong Chicken Wings (spicy)
Wings tossed in House made Jeow bong Sauce. Spicy!
Steam Pork Bun (Galapao)
(GF) *Pork, Egg, Sausage, Black Mushroom, Onions and Green Onions, Coconut Milk.
Steam Pork Curry Bun (Galapao)
Pork, Curry paste, Carrot, Potato, Black Mushroom, Onions,Green Onions and coconut milk.
Yum Shrimp
(GF) *Shrimp, Bell pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrot, and Cilantro tossed in Spicy Sour Sauce.
Chicken Skewer (3)
(GF) *Chicken,yellow curry paste,lemongrass,garlic,sugar.
Pork Skewer (3)
(GF) *Pork belly,yellow curry paste,lemongrass,garlic,sugar.
Fried Rice
Entrees
REG Lao Sausage (Sai Oua)
(GF) *Pork, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, onion, Served with sticky rice or steam rice.
SPICY Lao Sausage (Sai Oua Phet)
(GF) *Pork, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, onion, thai Chili pepper and Served with sticky rice or steam rice.
Beef Jerky (Siin Haeng)
(GF) *Beef marinated with garlic and spices served with sticky rice or steam rice.
Lao Crispy Rice Salad (Nam Khao)
(GF) *Deep fried crispy rice, sour pork, coconut flakes, lime, peanuts, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, galangal served with lettuce and fresh herbs best eaten as a lettuce wrap.
Lao Sweet Pork Stew with Eggs (Thoum Khem)
*Pork stew, ginger, garlic and star anise served with sticky rice or steam rice.
Lao Chicken Stew (Aor)
(GF) *Chicken, dill, green onion, cilantro, Thai eggplant, lemongrass, chilly pepper, garlic. Served with sticky rice or steam rice.
Broccoli W/Pork Belly
(GF) *Roast pork belly, Chinese broccoli, garlic, oyster sauce, served with sticky rice or steam rice.
Grill Steak
*Grilled sliced steak served with spicy sauce and sticky rice or Steam rice
Deep Fried Pork with Garlic (Moo Gatiem)
(GF) *Pork marinated with garlic and spices served with sticky rice or steam rice.
Roast pork belly (Moo Dang)
*Marinated pork belly in homemade char siu sauce served with sticky rice or steam rice.
Stir fried mix Vegetable
(GF) *Chinese broccoli, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, asparagus and baby corn
Stir fried Asparagus
(GF) *Stir-fried asparagus with oyster sauce, garlic and served with sticky rice or steam rice.
Steam Chicken (Mok Gai)
(GF) *Chicken, Vermicelli noodle, dill, green onion, cilantro, shallots, kaffir leaf, lemon grass and garlic. Served with Sticky rice or Steam Rice
(Khua Mee) Stir Fried Noodles
*Rice noodles,sliced egg,bean sprouts,green onion,dark soy sauce, Sugar, oyster,garlic.
Laab
Chicken Salad (Laab Gai)
(GF) *Chicken, heart and gizzard, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, ground toasted rice, served with sticky rice or steam rice, and soup.
Beef Salad (Laab Siin)
(GF) Ground sirloin, tripe, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, ground toasted rice, served with sticky rice or steam rice, and soup.
Pork Salad (Laab Moo)
(GF) Pork,pork skin,bean sprout,green onion,cilantro,lime juice,fish sauce,ground toasted rice,served with sticky rice or steam rice and soup.
Salads
Papaya Salad (Thum Maak Huong)
(GF) *Green papaya, tomato, shrimp paste, crab paste, padaek sauce, lime, Sugar, Thai eggplant, Served with Vermicelli noodles, pork rind and cabbage. (Thai version available)
Cucumber Salad (Thum Maak Thang)
(GF) Cucumber, tomato, shrimp paste, crab paste, Padeak sauce Sugar, and lime. (Thai version available)
Long Green Bean Salad (Thum Maak Tua)
(GF)*Long bean, tomato, shrimp paste, crab paste, Sugar, padaek sauce and lime.
Vegetarian
VEG Spring Roll
*Fresh Tofu, Lettuce, carrot, mint, cilantro, green onion, and vermicelli noodle
VEG Egg Roll
*Vermicelli noodle, Carrot, White onion, Cabbage, celery.
Veg Tofu Laab
(GF) *Roast Tofu, mint, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, vegetarian sauce, ground toasted rice, served with sticky rice or steam rice.
VEG curry noodle soup
(GF) *Vermicelli noodles, curry paste, coconut milk, cabbage, carrot, long green bean.
VEG Tofu w/ Broccoli
(GF) *Roast Tofu, Chinese broccoli, garlic, mushroom sauce, and Served with sticky rice or steam rice.
Bamboo and Mushroom soup
(GF) *Bamboo Shoots, Straw Mushrooms, Squash, Zucchini in a deep green herb soup broth.
Noodles Soup
Chicken noodle Soup (khao piek)
(GF) *Homemade noodle served with crispy pork and shredded Chicken
Pork Curry Soup (mee kati)
(GF) *Pork, rice noodles, curry paste, peanuts, coconut milk, Egg, cabbage, carrot, long green bean.
Chicken Curry Soup (kapoon)
(GF) *Chicken, vermicelli noodles, curry paste, coconut milk, cabbage, carrot, long green bean.
Pho Lao
*Beef, meatball, tripe, rice noodles, served with bean sprouts and basil leaves, Romaine lettuce.
Add Ons
Jeow Maak Khua (eggplant chutney)
Sticky Rice
Steamed Rice
Extra meat
Extra sausage (1)
Extra Pork Belly (1)
Extra Pork Garlic (6)
Extra Beef Jerky (4)
Extra veggies
Extra soup
Extra noodle
Extra Quail Eggs
Jeow bong
Jeow maak len
Jeow som
extra dipping sauce
Tray
Utensils (Takeout)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Serving Delicious Homemade Lao Family Recipes. Come in and enjoy!!
1830 E Parks Hwy, Ste A131 Inside the Creekside Plaza, Wasilla, AK 99654