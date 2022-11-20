Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Kindred

1,026 Reviews

$$

450 N Washington St Suite F

Falls Church, VA 22046

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Latte
Flat White

BREAKFAST

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$12.95

2 eggs, cooked to your liking, served with potatoes, toast, and your choice of breakfast meat

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Ciabatta bread, toasted and topped with fresh avocado, grilled cherry tomatoes, sea salt, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Egg included, suggested style is sunny side up

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Corned beef hash, made in-house with slow-braised beef, potatoes, & onions, served with 2 eggs and toast.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Fried egg and American cheese served with your choice of breakfast meat

Egg & Veg Scramble

Egg & Veg Scramble

$14.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach, & Cheddar Cheese mixed up into scrambled eggs. Comes with toast and potatoes.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.75

Oatmeal made dairy-free, with cinnamon sugar. Additional optional toppings available.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$13.00

Served plain with butter and syrup, or add in fresh blueberries, chocolate chips, or fruity pebbles.

Yogurt & Granola Parfait

Yogurt & Granola Parfait

$7.00

Greek yogurt with the addition of vanilla, served with blueberry compote, and homemade granola (contains nuts)

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Homemade biscuit toasted and served with 2 eggs, and smothered in sausage gravy

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$15.00

A full hearty English-style breakfast. 2 eggs, served with bacon, sausage, toast, grilled tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, potatoes and Heinz English beans.

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$14.50

Thick cut brioche dipped in a vanilla-cinnamon egg mixture, grilled to golden brown, and served with bacon, sausage, syrup, and blueberry compote

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

2 Poached eggs on english muffin with grilled ham and roasted tomatoes; served with potatoes.

Original Brunch Poutine

Original Brunch Poutine

$14.00

French fries topped with mozzarella, homemade sausage gravy, and a poached egg.

Chili 'n Tot Poutine

Chili 'n Tot Poutine

$14.00

Tater tots covered in beef and bean chili, shredded sharp cheddar, and a sunny side egg

Baked Potato Poutine

Baked Potato Poutine

$14.00

Our homemade breakfast potatoes fried crispy, topped with ranch sour cream sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bacon and chives. Comes with a sunny side egg

Curry Poutine

$14.00

French fries smothered in our homemade curry sauce, swiss cheese, and drizzled with a touch of honey. Topped with a sunny side egg.

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Fresh grilled patty with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo, all on a brioche bun. Choose fries or side salad. Optional toppings available to choose from.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Freshly grilled, all white meat chicken breast, diced up and mixed with grapes, celery, mayo, and seasonings. Served with cucumbers and tomatoes. Order as a sandwich, or on mixed greens.

Turkey Avocado BLT

Turkey Avocado BLT

$11.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado and mayo stacked onto a 7-grain toasted roll. A popular choice among our customers!

Caprese

$12.00
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Served open-faced on ciabatta with grilled tomatoes, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. Served with chips.

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00

Country-style ciabatta, stuffed with sharp cheddar and Montchevre crumbled goat cheese, grilled golden brown, and served with homemade tomato soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$15.00

Classic BLT

$12.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad

Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad

$14.00

Crispy Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan and Caesar dressing. Option to add grilled chicken, chicken salad, or tuna salad.

Mixed Greens & Beet Salad

Mixed Greens & Beet Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach & fresh roasted beets, topped with toasted walnuts, and crumbled goat cheese. Served with toasted ciabatta.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Soups/Sides

Soup

$4.00+

Fries

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Coffee & Tea

House-brewed 24 hour vigilante coffee served still over ice
Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.40+
French Press

French Press

$4.25

An unfiltered way to enjoy your brew. With a more direct brewing process, the French Press provides a hearty cup of coffee with a bit of a "muddy" texture.

Hot Tea

$2.35+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00

Colombian La Caturrita Vigilante beans, coarse ground, and slow brewed in cold water to remove bitterness.

Iced Tea

$3.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Cup Hot Water

$0.25

Espresso Bar

Espresso, Double

Espresso, Double

$3.00

Double shot of Vigilante's Tin Lizzie blended espresso bean pulled to perfection.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

We serve a traditional macchiato; 2 ounces of espresso and just a light topping of steamed milk.

Americano

$3.50

Double shot of espresso poured over hot water

Affogato

Affogato

$4.50

Double shot of espresso poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Cortado

Cortado

$3.95

Nearly equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk. Cooler in temperature. 5 ounce drink.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double shot of espresso with a heavier amount of foam. 8 ounce drink

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25

Double espresso with steamed milk. Similar to a latte, but less milk. 8 ounce drink

Latte

Latte

$4.95

Double shot of espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk with light foam

Café Mocha

Café Mocha

$5.10

A latte with the addition of a small amount of Belgian chocolate ganache.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75

Slightly sweetened, mostly spicy goodness.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Steamed milk flavored with our homemade Belgian chocolate ganache and just a touch of sugar.

Hot Cider

$3.85+

Red Eye

$3.75+

Extra Shot

$1.50

London Fog

$4.50

Steamer

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.90+

Bailey's Hot Cocoa

$11.00

Sodas & Juices

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda, Can

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$2.35

Juice, Small Bottle

$1.95

Juice, Fresh Orange

$3.00

Water

$1.95

Milk

$1.90+

Chocolate Milk

$2.45+

Alcohol

Syrah, Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir, Glass

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay, Glass

$8.00

Rose, Glass

$8.00

Wine by the Bottle

$30.00

Bottle of Champagne

$30.00

Snit

$2.00Out of stock

Draft Beer, IPA

$7.00

Draft Beer, Egin. Pilsner

$7.00

Draft Beer, Gr8 Lakes Lager

$7.00

Draft Beer, Amber

$7.00

Beer, Can

$7.00

Liquor, Rail

$7.00

Liquor, Premium

$9.00

Liquor, Premium Upcharge

$3.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Hot Cocoa

$11.00

Whiskey Cider

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Gin-ger Ricky

$12.00

Traditional Mimosa

$6.00
Full Bottle Mimosa Kit

Full Bottle Mimosa Kit

$34.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Mimosa

$9.00
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Shame

$6.00

SIDES & ADD-ONS

Bacon, Side

$3.00

Sausage, Side

$4.00

Potatoes, Side

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Two Eggs, Side

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Cheese Add-On

$0.50

Meat Add-On

$1.50

Add Egg

$1.00

Extra Veg

$0.90

Add Flavor

Chips

$1.25

Cheddar Chive Biscuit

$4.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side Heinz English Beans

$4.00

KIDS

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Scrambled Egg with Toast

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

PASTRIES

Almond Bar

Almond Bar

$4.25

Freshly made in-house. Cookie crust base layer with almond frangipane on top.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.65

Made in house, baked fresh daily.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Baked fresh every morning

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50

Light and flaky, proofed and baked fresh every morning.

Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Freshly baked croissant stuffed with Nutella, served warm

Scone

Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade and baked fresh every morning.

Muffin

Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Made fresh from scratch in house and baked daily. Blueberry.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.65

Soft sugar cookie topped with cinnamon sugar

Bag Of Shortbread

Bag Of Shortbread

$3.75

Your favorite little cookie that comes with your coffee in the café, is now available bagged by the dozen. Grab them for on the go!

Brownie Bites

Brownie Bites

$3.85

Brownies made from scratch, in-house, and cut into convenient bite-sized pieces for a decadent on-the-go treat

Bag Of Biscotti

Bag Of Biscotti

$4.35

Homemade almond biscotti, bag of 2 cookies.

8 ounces Granola

8 ounces Granola

$12.00

Homemade granola with nuts, honey, coconut, citrus, & oats. Just the right amount of sweet, with loads of crunch.

Cheddar Chive Biscuit

$4.00
Banana Loaf

Banana Loaf

$3.25Out of stock
Lemon Poppy Loaf

Lemon Poppy Loaf

$3.25Out of stock
Marble Loaf

Marble Loaf

$3.25Out of stock

Cranberry & Almond

$3.25Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Beignets

Beignets

$6.00Out of stock

6 pieces per order. French style doughnuts fried golden then rolled in powdered sugar. Served with blueberry compote on the side.

Reese's

$2.50

Cornbread

$2.95Out of stock

Holiday Cookie Box

$32.00

Order minimum 1 day ahead. Same day orders are not guaranteed. Box includes 16 pieces of assorted cookies. Must choose date for pick-up

Dog treats

$4.00

Apparel

Tee Shirt

Tee Shirt

$22.00

The one Gary's wearing ;)

CK Logo Patch Mesh Cap

CK Logo Patch Mesh Cap

$27.00

Snap back closure with white mesh backing.

Heavyweight Hoodie, Dark Grey

Heavyweight Hoodie, Dark Grey

$36.00

Soft, cozy, warm. Rep your favorite local coffee shop.

CK Sticker, 4"

CK Sticker, 4"

$0.75

4" flare for your notebooks, laptop, bike, whatever. Rep your fave local spot.

Racerback tank

$12.00

Kid's Tee Shirt

$9.00Out of stock

Tote Bag

$14.00

White Zip Hoodie

$28.00

Women's Long Sleeve, Grey

$26.00

Lightweight Black Hoodie

$30.00
Knitted Pom Hat

Knitted Pom Hat

$36.00

Thick knit wool, with CK logo leather patch.

Leather Patch Ball Cap

Leather Patch Ball Cap

$29.00

3/4 sleeve Raglan Shirt

$28.00

Newsie Cap

$24.00

Coffee & Coffee Gear

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$14.00

White ceramic, black trim, black handle

Travel Mug with Handle

Travel Mug with Handle

$24.00

Corkcicle brand. Cafe Kindred etched logo. Drinks stay hot for hours.

Hot/Cold Tumbler

Hot/Cold Tumbler

$27.00

Corkcicle Brand. Cafe Kindred etched logo. Drinks stay hot for hours. Fits in your car cup holder.

Whole Bean Coffee Bags, 12 oz.

Whole Bean Coffee Bags, 12 oz.

$16.00

12 ounces of whole bean Vigilante roasted coffees. We can grind upon request. Availability of beans changes frequently.

Reusable Stainless Steel Straws, Set of 2

Reusable Stainless Steel Straws, Set of 2

$8.00

Set of 2 stainless steel straws with cleaners, in a travel pouch

Sport Canteen

$34.00

Wine Tumbler

$28.00

Coffee Syrup Jar

$9.25

Commuter Mug

$36.00

Gift Cards

These gift cards are only available to use in store, not with online purchasing.

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$40 Gift Card

$40.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Café Kindred! We are an independent small business located in Falls Church, VA. We pride ourselves on a small selective menu, highlighting quality food, in a unique atmosphere, with friendly service. We enjoy being a part of the neighborhood, and love our customers even more! Join us for breakfast, lunch, or weekend brunch! Come on in, we'd love to meet you!

Website

Location

450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church, VA 22046

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Kindred image
Cafe Kindred image

