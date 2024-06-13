Latte Small

We offer a variety of lattes made with freshly ground espresso and a choice of dairy or plant-based milk. First, select your espresso roast, amount of espresso shots, and milk to form your desired base. Then, add your favorite flavor or combine flavors to create something new and exciting! Whether you are a fan of classic flavors, like caramel or vanilla, or you're looking for something a bit more adventurous, like hot cinnamon, French Toast or our seasonal Mint or Lavender, you can craft the latte that is perfect for you!