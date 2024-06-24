Cafe Kubal Sweetheart Corner
3911 Brewerton Rd
Syracuse, NY 13212
Featured Items
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Comes with bacon or sausage, signature egg bake, cheddar cheese, and sweet chili mayo on Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread.$7.35
- Latte Large
We offer a variety of lattes made with freshly ground espresso and a choice of dairy or plant-based milk. First, select your espresso roast, amount of espresso shots, and milk to form your desired base. Then, add your favorite flavor or combine flavors to create something new and exciting! Whether you are a fan of classic flavors, like caramel or vanilla, or you're looking for something a bit more adventurous, like hot cinnamon, French Toast or our seasonal Mint or Lavender, you can craft the latte that is perfect for you!$6.30
- Breakfast Wrap
Comes with bacon or sausage, two servings of signature egg bake, cheddar cheese, and sweet chili mayo, on a wrap.$9.45
COFFEE & ESPRESSO
Drip Coffee
- Drip Coffee Extra Small
We've been roasting coffee beans since 2004 and serving the freshest brew around. Fresh coffee brewed every two hours.$2.10
- Drip Coffee Small
- Drip Coffee Medium
- Drip Coffee Large
Iced Coffee
- Iced Coffee Small
We've been roasting coffee beans since 2004 and serving the freshest brew around.$3.45
- Iced Coffee Medium
- Iced Coffee Large
Pour Over
Latte
- Latte Small
We offer a variety of lattes made with freshly ground espresso and a choice of dairy or plant-based milk. First, select your espresso roast, amount of espresso shots, and milk to form your desired base. Then, add your favorite flavor or combine flavors to create something new and exciting! Whether you are a fan of classic flavors, like caramel or vanilla, or you're looking for something a bit more adventurous, like hot cinnamon, French Toast or our seasonal Mint or Lavender, you can craft the latte that is perfect for you!$5.80
- Latte Medium
- Latte Large
Mocha
- Mocha Small
Our Mocha Latte is a rich and creamy combination of espresso and steamed milk, topped with cocoa powder. Our mochas are made with freshly ground espresso, real cocoa, and your choice of dairy or plant-based milk. Enjoy the classic flavor of chocolate or add some mint, caramel or any of our other flavors. Our Mocha Latte is sure please your inner child.$6.30
- Mocha Medium
- Mocha Large
Americano
- Americano Small (8oz)
Kubal Espresso and hot water water. 12oz and 16oz options come with 2 double-shots of espresso!$4.20
- Americano Medium (12oz)
- Americano Large (16oz)
- Iced Americano Small (12oz)
2 double-shots of Kubal Espresso over ice and water.$4.50
- Iced Americano Medium (16oz)
- Iced Americano Large (20oz)
Small Espresso Drinks
- Cappuccino
Our Cappuccino is a classic espresso-based beverage that features a combination of espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam. Our cappuccinos are made with freshly ground espresso and your choice of dairy or plant-based milk. Enjoy the classic flavor of espresso or add some flavor - caramel, vanilla, and more. Our Cappuccino is the perfect balance of espresso and milk, sure to give you the energizing boost you need to start your day.$4.75
- Double Espresso
2oz. Double Shot of espresso using our aged Kubal Espresso roast. Half-caffeinated and decaf espresso are available.$3.70
- Eastwood
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk - 4oz.$4.50
- Macchiato
Espresso with just a LITTLE bit of steamed milk - 3oz *Please note: Ours is a traditional Macchiato. If you're looking for a Starbucks Macchiato, please order one of our lattes with an additional espresso shot!$4.20
Cold Brew
Cafe Au Lait
Joe to Go
OTHER BEVERAGES
Hot Chocolate and Steamers
- Hot Chocolate Extra Small
Steamed milk with our house-made barista cocoa powder. Add some whipped cream for an extra treat.$4.20
- Hot Chocolate Small
- Hot Chocolate Medium
- Hot Chocolate Large
- Steamer Small
Perfectly steamed milk. We recommend adding a flavor shot!$4.00
- Steamer Medium
- Steamer Large
Hot tea and Misto
- Misto Small
Tea flavor of your choice, from our selection, topped with steamed milk. London Fog: Earl grey misto with vanilla syrup.$4.20
- Misto Medium
- Misto Large
- Hot Tea Small
Tea flavor of your choice, from our selection, topped with steamed milk. London Fog: Earl grey misto with vanilla syrup.$4.00
- Hot Tea Medium
- Hot Tea Large
Iced Tea
Matcha
- Matcha Latte Small
Powdered green tea mixed with milk and vanilla syrup. Available unsweetened and/or made with water.$5.80
- Matcha Latte Medium
- Matcha Latte Large
Chai
FOOD
Bagels
Breakfast Items
- Bagel BLT
Comes with bacon, greens, and pico de gallo, with mayo, on a toasted Bagelicious Everything Bagel.$7.90
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Comes with bacon or sausage, signature egg bake, cheddar cheese, and sweet chili mayo on Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread.$7.35
- Breakfast Wrap
Comes with bacon or sausage, two servings of signature egg bake, cheddar cheese, and sweet chili mayo, on a wrap.$9.45
- Salina Special
Comes with bacon, signature egg bake, cheddar cheese, and maple mayo, on a french toast bagel.$9.00
- Top Toast
Comes with guac on toasted Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread.$5.80
- Chia Seed Pudding
Comes with seasonal jam and candied walnuts.$5.25
- Oatmeal
Comes with 100% pure maple syrup, chia seeds, and candied walnuts.$5.25
- Parfait
Comes with granola and seasonal fruit.$5.25
Lunch Sandwiches and Wraps
- Chicken Salad Wrap
Comes with chicken, celery, dried cranberries, red onions, and mixed greens, on a wrap.$10.50
- Super Vegan Wrap
Comes with marinated chickpeas, grains, shredded carrots, sunflower seeds, and mixed greens, on a wrap.$10.50
- Grilled Cheese
Comes with cheddar cheese melted onto Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread. Great for kids or dipping into soup!$7.35
- The Upstate Grinder
Comes with turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickled apple slices, and maple mayo, on Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread.$12.60
- The Upstate Grinder (Half Sandwich)
Comes with turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickled apple slices, and maple mayo, on Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread.$6.90
- The Roastie
Comes with roast beef, cheddar cheese, pickled onions, and horseradish mayo, on Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread.$12.60
- The Roastie (Half Sandwich)
Comes with roast beef, cheddar cheese, pickled onions, and horseradish mayo, on Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread.$6.90
- The Kubano
Comes with pulled pork, bacon, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and dill dijon mayo, on Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread.$15.75
- The Kubano (Half Sandwich)
Comes with pulled pork, bacon, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and dill dijon mayo, on Pasta’s Daily Stretch Bread.$8.40
Cookies
Baked Goods
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3911 Brewerton Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212