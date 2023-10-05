Cafe L'Europe
431 Saint Armands Circle
Sarasota, FL 34236
FOOD
BAR BITES
Burrata Board
Cafe Crisp
Café Pop
Charcuterie & Cheese Board
Costa Brava Ceviche
Deviled Eggs
Escargot
Mushroom Toast
Blue oyster and black pearl mushrooms, Black Garlic Aioli, Grilled Sourdough, Arugula
Oyster Trio
Oysters Rock
Gulf Oysters, Creamed Spinach, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Onion, Parmesan, Gremolata
Pan Con Tomate
Spanish-style tomato bruschetta, Roasted Red Peppers, Spanish Olives, White Anchovies
Power Bowl
Royal w/cheese
Saffron Mussels (P.E.I.)
Fennel-Saffron-Dijon broth, Grilled Baguette.
Seared Scallop
Stuffed Piquillo Peppers
Wedge Salad
APEROLO SPRITZ
CAFE SANGRIA
MEDICI ERMETE LAMBRUSCO SECCO
GL Pieropan Soave Classico
Veneto, IT
SPARKLING WHITE SANGRIA
STRAWBERRY BASIL MARTINI
SUNSET MANGO MARG
BOARDS
Caviar
Ossetra Caviar, Blini, Traditional Accoutrement, Vodka Shooter
Charcuterie
Jamon Serrano, Peppered Salami, Mortadella, Pheasant Pate, Marinated Feta, Manchego, Marcona Almonds, Apple Fig Jam, Sourdough, Olives
Seasonal Burrata
Triple Cream Cow's Milk Cheese, Asiago Cow's Milk cheese, Point Reyes raw cow's milk bleu cheese, Marinated apples, Berries, Honey, Sourdough.
Smoked Salmon
Capers, Chopped Egg, Red Onions, Whipped Creme fraiche, Toast points.
BRUNCH
Endless Bellinis
Prosecco, House Peach Puree
Mable's Bloody Mary
More Bellini
Russian lude
Traditional Benedict
Poached Egg, Canadian Bacon, Toasted English Muffin, Hollandaise, Roasted Peppers and Potatoes.
Florida Benedict
With jumbo blue crab cake.
Norwegian Benedict
With smoked salmon.
Continental Breakfast
Croque Madame
Jamon serrano, Gruyère, Cage-Free egg, Bechamel, Prosciutto rose, Dijon, Local Greens
Grouper Fish & Chips
Red Grouper, Curried Tartar, Fennel Slaw, English Style Potato Wedges
L'Europe Croissant
Chicken Salad with grapes and walnuts, local greens
Quiche Lorraine
Spinach, Gruyere, Local Salad
Royale With Cheese
Half-pound Angus Prime beef, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Jam, Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Seasoned Chips
Shrimp & Linguine
Four jumbo shrimp, white wine, lemon butter, gremolata, Handmade local pasta.
Souvlaki Power Bowl
Grilled chicken, Diced Onion, Tomato, Peppers, Tzatziki, Seasoned Chips.
Steak & Eggs
7oz. bistro steak, Crispy potatoes, two eggs, Hollandaise.
DESSERTS
DINNER FEATURES
Braised Beef Short Rib
Manchego Polenta, Root Vegetables, Rioja Reduction
Chicken Milanese
Herbed Breadcrumbs, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Pesto, Asiago, Balsamic Reduction, Pommes Puree, Seasonal Vegetables.
Coquille St. Jacques
Scallops, Mornay Sauce, Petrichor Blue Oyster Mushrooms, Pommes Puree, Seasonal Vegetables
Dover Sole Tableside
Brown Butter, Lemon White Wine Sauce, Mushrooms, Capers, Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables
Duck A L'Orange
Maple Leaf Farms Roasted Half Duck, Cafe's Famous Sauce a l'orange, Sweet Potato Puree, Wilted Spinach.
Faroe Island Salmon
Filet Mignon
6oz. Cut, Pommes Puree, Bordelaise, Wilted Spinach
New York Strip Au Poivre
16oz Center Cut Pepper-Crusted, Green Peppercorn demi-glace. Pommes Puree, Haricots Verts.
Orecchiette Primavera
Summer Squash, Red Bell Pepper, Blue Oyster and black pearl mushrooms, Marinara, Grilled Lemon
Potato-Crusted Grouper
Shredded Potatoes, Matchstick Vegetables, Dijon Beurre Blanc
Rack of Lamb
Mission fig demi-glace, Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables
Steak Frites
7oz. Bistro Steak, Maitre d'hotel butter, lemon aioli, pommes frites
Trout Almandine
Caviar Cream, Fingerling Potato, Broccolini
Kids
LUNCH FEATURES
Quiche Lorraine
Spinach, Gruyere, Local Salad
Croque Madame
Jamon serrano, Gruyère, Cage-Free egg, Bechamel, Prosciutto rose, Dijon, Local Greens
Royale With Cheese
Half-pound Angus Prime beef, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Jam, Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Seasoned Chips
Grouper Fish & Chips
Red Grouper, Curried Tartar, Fennel Slaw, English Style Potato Wedges
L'Europe Croissant
Chicken Salad with grapes and walnuts, local greens
Shrimp & Linguine
Four jumbo shrimp, white wine, lemon butter, gremolata, Handmade local pasta.
Souvlaki Power Bowl
Grilled chicken, Diced Onion, Tomato, Peppers, Tzatziki, Seasoned Chips.
SMALL PLATES
Beet Humus
Blue Crab Cake
Louisiana Lump Blue Crab, Green Apples, Pickled Mustard seeds, Dijonnaise.
Escargot
Traditional French Preparation, Garlic-herb butter, Parmesan.
Mushroom Toast
Blue oyster and black pearl mushrooms, Black Garlic Aioli, Grilled Sourdough, Arugula
Oysters Rock
Gulf Oysters, Creamed Spinach, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Onion, Parmesan, Gremolata
P.E.I. Mussels
Fennel-Saffron-Dijon broth, Grilled Baguette.
Shrimp Cocktail
Four Jumbo Shrimp, Lemon, House Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp Pernod
Jumbo Shrimp, Spinach, Garlic, Shallots, Lemon, Flambeed tableside.
Shrimp Romesco
Spanish Tomato Toast
Spanish-style tomato bruschetta, Roasted Red Peppers, Spanish Olives, White Anchovies
Steak Tartare
Chives, Dijon, Capers, Worcestershire, Egg yolk, Brandy, Toast Points.
SOUPS & SALADS
Cafe Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom tomato, Manchego, walnuts, red wine vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar
Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Grilled Bread, White Anchovies
Crispy Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, Feta Cheese, Shaved Fennel, Marinated Apple, Marcona almonds, Blood orange mustard vinaigrette.
French Onion Gratinee
Served in a whole onion.
Lobster & Shrimp Salad
Dressed Cold-Water Seafood, Cucumber, Cherry tomatoes, Asparagus, Local Greens, Florida Citrus Vinaigrette
Lobster Bisque
Lobster morsels, Creme fraiche.
Roasted Beet Salad
Tuna Niçoise
Bibb lettuce, Overn-Cured tomatoes, Niçoise olives, Haricots vert, Soft-boiled cage-free egg, Fingerling potatoes, Dijon Vinaigrette.
Wedge Salad
Roasted peppers, Crispy Shallots, Cherry tomatoes, Spring Mix, Blue Cheese Dressing.
SIDES
DOGGIE DINING
BEER & COCKTAILS
AFTER DINNER DRINKS
BOTTLED BEER
HAND-CRAFTED COCKTAILS
Blood Orange Aperol Spritz
Canella Orange Prosecco, Aperol, Angostura orange bitters, Soda
Canary Painkiller
Diplomatic Reserva Rum, Creme du Banana, Fresh Orange, Pineapple, Coconut, Nutmeg
Classic Paloma
Casa Noble Blanco Tequila, Fresh grapefruit, Lime, Soda, Agave, Salt Rim
Espresso Martini
360 Organic Vanilla Vodka, Borghetti Coffee Liqueur, Espresso
French 73
Mable's Bloody Mary
Mango Whiskey Sour
Michter's American Rye, Mango, Citrus
Monte Carlo
Horse Soldier Bourbon Old Fashioned, Benedictine liqueur
Ringling's Last Word
Nautical Gin, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, Green Chartreuse, Lime
Spiced Pear Spritz
Tito's, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Fresh Lemon, Ginger Syrup
SR Queen
Ketel One Botanical Vodka, Champagne, St-Germain
Strawberry Basil Martini
WINES BY THE GLASS
SPARKLING WBTG
WHITES WBTG
REDS WBTG
BOTTLED WINE
RED WINES BTL
Ancient Peaks 2020
Vivid aromas of violet, boysenberry, and blackcurrant with trailing hints of tobacco. The texture is deep and seamless, cascading across the palate with dense flavors of blueberry, cherry, and blackberry. Suggestions of black olive, vanilla, and mint elevate the experience which concludes with a remarkable integration of smooth, sleek tannins.
Mondavi 2019
With bright acidity and fine tannins, this wine has vibrant fruit notes shining through to the end.
Stonestreet 2017
This wine starts out with savory aromas of raspberry, dried blood orange, violet, and black tea. As the wine opens, deep fruit flavors of black currant, bramble, red plum, and milk chocolate begin to show.
Clos du Val 2021
Notes of chocolate, blackberry, and fresh black pepper on the nose. Silky texture, and vibrant flavors of black fruit balanced by the richness of toffee and vanilla. The tannins are well integrated, creating a wine of balance and elegance.
Clos Du Val 2021 (1.5L)
Adaptation by Odette 2018
This full-bodied expression displays beautiful ripeness with elegant, very fine, well-integrated tannins and gorgeous silky textures.
Silver Oak 2017
Notes of redcurrant, cassis, ripe plum, cardamon, and toffee with harmonious intensity and a long finish.
Caymus (liter) 2021
Rich, full, and ripe with flavors of cocoa, cassis, ripe dark berries, and velvety tannins.
Joseph Phelphs 2021
Aromas of blackberry, blackcurrant, walnut, and forest flowers follow a full body with round juicy tannins.
Neal Vineyards 2016
The red fruit quality evolves into black currant, plum, and baked cranberry with allspice. The hint of savoriness matures into smoked meats, thyme, and black pepper.
Silver Oak 2017
Opulent and complex with fresh cherry flavors balanced with floral notes and a hint of black pepper. Exceptional length on the finish.
Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch 2019
Ripe raspberry and plum flavors are underscored by seductive spicy notes, with soft tannins gently supporting from entry to completion.
Caymus Special Selection 2018
Ripe and dense with aromas of black licorice, anise, and Creme de Cassis, with hints of dark fruits, blackberry, and currant.
Plumpjack 2018
The warm growing season gave this wine its rich and dark character. The nose is filled with black cherry, blackberry, cassis, and fig, which is perfectly complimented by the classic Plumpjack sage and mint. The palate is silky upon entry and opens up to juicy blackberry and black cherry. The balanced acid and well-integrated tannin give this wine energy and length and leads to a beautiful raspberry and spice finish.
Spottswoode Family Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Young and present, this is an energetic and bold expression of violets, lavender, and cassis mixed with dark chocolate, cherry, plum, and graphite. A wine happy to be tucked away in the cellar, it's also expressing itself beautifully now.
Lokoya Mt. Veeder 2018
Produced by berries with intensely concentrated fruit. The wines display defining characteristics of violets and blue fruit with powerful tannins.
Hundred Acre Ark Vineyard 2019
Stunning with a deep garnet color and aromas of blueberry pie and baked plums layered with savory notes of grilled meats, roasted lamb, and tilled Earth. The palette has opulent black fruit with a firm, velvety body that finishes long and fresh. The ARK is comprised of nine different blocks of Cabernet Sauvignon, planted meter by meter in nine different volcanic soil strata.
Lois Martini (1.5) 2018
Lamborn Howell Mountain 2017
Verite "La Joie" 2019
Stoller 2021
The nose opens with luscious threads of a juicy tart and baking spice, continuing on to a generosity of red fruit on the palate. Bramble and cocoa linger on the finish, echoing notes of fresh marionberry and shortbread as it fades.
Albert Bichot Bourgone 2020
Fruity aromas of blackcurrant, redcurrant, and plum, and a fleshy and balanced palate with oak notes.
En Route
Layer upon layer of dark berry flavors with lingering accents of clove and forest floor makes this opulent wine lush and silky from start to end.
Gran Moraine 2019
The voice of a soul singer in front of a timeless string band. It has vibrant tannins, cleansing acidity, and is extremely linear-driven.
Belle Glos " Clark and Telephone" 2020
Bountiful aromas of red fruits laced with clover, cedar, cinnamon, and nutmeg with ripe cherry, cranberry, and blueberry pie on the palate.
State of Mind 2018
A complex balance between fruit and Earth, perfumed and floral, texturally exciting.
Archery Summit 2020
A medley of graphite, spice and crushed strawberries waft from the glass with oak spice and caramelized fruit. Opulent fruit on the palate and spices such as allspice, cardamom, and sandalwood. Soft oak tannins give way to an exquisitely long and balanced finish.
Penner Ash 2021
Brancaia tre Sangiovese Blend 2020
Medium-bodied, smooth texture, fresh fruit, wild red berry, soft oak notes, a hint of leather, and fine tannins.
Carlos Serres Reserve Rioja 2017
Black fruit, toffee, balsamic as well as mineral notes. Silky wine but fresh as well as elegant and persistent.
Chateau La Nerth Cassagnes 2020
Very silky with aromas of red berry fruit flavors, perfume, and sweet spices, and a delicate and balanced finish.
Il Faunodi Arcanum 2019
Elegant aromas of peppery spice and minerality with spice-salted nutmeg and discreet oak on the plate.
Harvey & Harriet 2019
Candied blueberries, blackberries, jasmine, and orange blossoms. Warm scents of brioche, cocoa, and baking spices ending with intense cherry, mixed berry and pluot followed by caramel and espresso.
Chateau le Prieure 2019
Medium-bodied with supple ripe tannins, and plenty of blackberry and bilberry fruit intermingling with tobacco and spice towards the finish.
No Limit Syrah 2013
A very approachable wine with bright, fresh forest fruit notes and an integrated profile for a lingering finish.
Bodegas Emilio Moro Tempranillo 2019
A dense, intense cherry red color. Balanced and elegant on the nose. New-barrel aromas with profiles of ripe fruit and spices.
The Dude Red Blend 2020
A dark, exotic blend nearly splitting at the seams with fruit and spice notes.
La Chasse des Princes Gigondas 2020
Intense red fruits, black fruits, and licorice. Herbs such as thyme, rosemary, and lavender. Generous, powerful, and full-bodied.
Chateau Lanessan Haute Medoc 2016
Multilayered, elegant nose. Lovely structure on the palate with fleshy tannins and a long finish.
Ty Caton Upper Bench Merlot 2019
Ripe cherry and violets followed by a lush mouth feel with layers of blackberry currant, and a touch of chocolate.
Matanzas Alexander Valley Merlot 2019
Notes of black cherry, blackberry, and savory black licorice.
Rombauer Zinfandel 2020
Dried cherries melding with warm vanilla, mocha, and mulling spices while ripe plums and raspberry jam flood the palate.
Duckhorn Merlot 2020
Ripe cherry, plum, and black fig. Layers of raspberry and black cherry, as well as hints of coffee and chocolate carry through the finish.
Turley "Judge Bell" Zinfandel 2020
Nose of red berries, apricots, citrus peel, and amaro spice. Medium-bodied.
Monte Degli Angeli Barolo 2018
Red, with yellowish orange hints due to the aging process. Dry, velvety, and austere, with a bouquet of faded rose and violet.
Chateau Prieure-Lichine 2016
Dark-stone aromas and a wealth of ripe, plush dark fruit that follows through to the palate in an attractive, fleshy, and juicy mode.
Domaine de Saja Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2019
Toothsome fruit with a potpourri of Provencal herbs and spices.
Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2021
Roundness on the palate, balanced with a nice sweetness, with aromas of cocoa and morello cherry, with a long suave licorice finish.
Domaine Chaudet la Cuvee Madeline 2019
Delightfully light and perfumed red.
Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage 2019
Spice-driven dark berry, cherry, peony, and licorice aromas are sharpened by a zesty mineral flourish. Blackberry and bitter cherry flavors turn sweeter with air and pick up smoky nuances on the back half.
Chateau Lassegue St. Emillion Grand Cru 2012
Lush and rich with an opulent texture and layers of red, black, and blue fruits, chocolate and licorice.
Pertinance Barolo Docg 2018
Intense aromas of wild berries, spices, and licorice with soft, velvety, and good tannins in a long finish.
Argiano Brunello Di Montalcino Docc 2018
Stephanie by Hestan Vineyards Propriertary Red Blend 2011
Showing layers of chocolate liquor and coconut flake. Soft, mellow tannin that retains some dustiness rides alongside juicy boysenberry.
Domaine du Vieux Lazaret Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2016
Complex and surprisingly youthful with savory, minty, and peppery notes as well as damson plums. Impressive tannin structure.
Masi Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico Docg 2017
Deep dark ruby red with a nose of baked fruit, plums, and cherries finishing with hints of coffee and cocoa.
Orin Swift Papillion 2020
Dark crimson core. Chalky tannins round out the wine with a pleasing finish of sweet oak.
Pian delle Vigne Brunello Di Montalcino Antinori 2018
Notes of ripe red fruit and violets, dried flowers, cocoa, cherries, and spices with an elegant, rich and complex palate.
Canard the Rescuer 2019
Dark, pliant, and very expressive with ripe black cherry, plum, lavender, grilled herbs, spice, menthol, and licorice.
Grattamacco Bolgheri Superiore 2017
Ripe red fruits. Broad minerality and the fine and enveloping tannins with a long finish.
Gaja Sito Moresco 2021
Dried sweet flowers, chestnut honey on the nose with notes of pomegranate, blueberry, and fresh savory.
Crauford "Piper Doon' Cabernet 2013
Deep, dark berry fruit aromas, with undercurrents of vanilla, spice, and very light hints of citrus on the nose. On the palate, dark black fruits and suggestions of coffee, mocha and spice.
Chateau Batailley Grand Cru Classe 2016
Soft tannins, concentration, dark red fruits, and a blast of juicy ripe cassis, tobacco, and very dark chocolate on the palate. This wine has freshness with traditional Pauillac character.
Wine & Soul Douro Pintas 2018
Full-bodied and deep, Pintas shows spicy and floral aromas and flavors of blackberry and dark chocolate. Ripe, round and balanced with notable acidity, it has fine tannins and a long, persistent finish.
Antinori Tignanello 2019
Lovely nose reveals hints of herbs and leather adding complexity to the dark plum and black currant fruit that explodes on the palate.
Peter Michael "Les Pavots" 2018
Accents of dark cherry, caramel, truffle, blackberry, cassis, and toffee. Generous essences of blueberry, blackberry, and black cherry are hallmarks of the Les Pavots terroir, along with plum and hints of mocha and vanilla bean.
Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red 2018
Wild blueberry, black plum, cassis, saddle leather, and cedar. The opulent palate is layered and expansive with captivating flavors of crushed ripe blackberry and olive.
Quintessa 2019
Medium to full-bodied with super-fine tannins that are long and persistent, with graceful progression and length on the palate.
Joseph Phelps Insignia
Notes of blackberry, plum, currant, mocha, and cherry.
Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri
Succulent blackberry, orange zest, licorice, and saline notes set against taut, refined tannins.
Opus One Proprietary Red 2019
Profuse aromas of blackberry, cassis, and black cherry, and elegant notes of violets white pepper, and rose petals with hints of orange zest, licorice, and dark chocolate.
Chateau Lynch Bages 2010 Grand Cru
Aromas of cedar, cassis, chocolate, sweet spices, and tobacco leaf. The palate is ripe, pure, and focused with fair freshness and quite well-balanced alcohol. The win is classically Cabernet Sauvignon dominated with leafy notes and a lean mid-palate. The structure is silky and elegant, and the finish is long.
Chateau De Pennautier "Cabardes" 2019
Bersano Barbaresco 2015
Argiano Brunello De Montalcino 2018 (1.5L)
Manzanno Rioja Reserva 1982
Manzanno Rioja Reserva 1964
Argiano "Solengo" 2020
Allegrini Amarone 2019
Bersano Badarina Barolo Reserva 2013
Chateau Caronne Ste Gemme Landot Bordeaux Blend 2015
Vieux Chateau Des Combes St. Emilion Grand CRU 2018
WHITE WINES BTL
Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc 2022
Intense passionfruit, gooseberry, and mango aromas with a lively palate of tropical fruits with crisp lime acidity.
Domaine Beausejour les Grenettes 2021
This wine presents itself with an exotic scent of mango and papaya, as well as the typical aromas of gooseberries. Lively on the palate and mineral finish.
Fiona Vineyards 2020
Mellow aromas of acacia and peach juice. White rose, lemon-lime, and vanilla bean, with a soft and lingering finish reminiscent of apricots and white plums.
Cakebread Cellars 2022
Zesty with vivid tropical aromas and ripe guava and crisp pink grapefruit on the palate.
Fournier Pouilly-Fume Les Deux Cailloux 2020
Crisp and flavorful. Medium-bodied with a juicy core of citrus and tropical fruit.
Henri Brochard Sancerre 2021
With gun-flint aromas and a spicy bouquet, it is subtly wooded, rich in fruit, full-bodied, and well-balanced.
TE Mata 2020
Jayson 2022
Domaine Houchart Cotes de Provence 2021
All the bells and whistles of a benchmark Provencal rose. Bright and sassy with high-toned notes of watermelon, raspberry, strawberry and wet stone.
The Language of Yes Rose 2021
A fresh, perhaps somewhat rustic, rose, whose flavor reflects the typical character of roses from Haro, Rioja Alta, made with Tempranillo grapes.
Lucaschof Pinot Noir Rose 2021
The Lucaschot domain dwells on the southern side of the famous Rheinland-Pfalz region, where Pinot Noir has long been cultivated. This 100% Pinot Noir rose shows delicate fruit, with a medium body and high acidity, Aromas of strawberry and lemon, with raspberry and crushed minerals on the palate. It's a great wine to drink alongside an array of foods from chicken tacos to stinky cheese.
Fleur de Mer 2021
Evokes aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon, cherry, subtle citrus, peach, lavender and Mediterranean herbs. It is medium-bodied, fresh, and elegant with soft textures and a mineral finish. Balanced and refreshing acidity.
Mer Soleil Reserve 2021
Enticing scents and flavors of lemon crumb bars, honeydew, and a trace of apricot.
En Route 2021
Lush tropical flavors with juicy acidity and cool minerality. An opulent and elegant wine.
Jaffelin Pouilly-Fuisse 2020
A round and elegant wine with classic, subtle buttery notes balanced by juicy acidity. A top-quality white Burgundy.
ZD 2021
Aromas of fresh tropical fruit and a hint of vanilla and coconut. The lack of malolactic fermentation results in a preservation of crisp acidity that gives the wine a clean finish in addition to a lingering aftertaste.
Freemark Abbey 2021
A rich, nuanced, and complex wine with aromas of apple cobbler, creme brulee, ripe pineapple, orange marmalade and fresh peach. Vibrant, balanced and creamy with a long, lingering finish.
Rombauer 2022
Ripe peach, citrus fruits, spice, and pie crust aromas all mingle and lift from the glass. The citrus, supported by notes of apricot, continues on the palate which is concentrated with a rich, creamy middle, and strong supporting acidity.
Mad Violets 2018
Beeswax, linalool, fresh pineapple, and lemon zest on the nose, and a palette rich with notes of toasted almonds and vanilla, but bright with notes of citrus and peach.
Cakebread Cellars 2021
Aromas of ripe, golden apple, white peach, and notes of oak.
Far Niente 2021
Delightfully forward fruit with a sophisticated, creamy, rich palette.
William Fevre Chablis Premier Cru 2019
Intense bouquet of citrus fruits and flowers and a hint of minerality with freshness and length on the palate.
Kistler 2020
Complex, with concentrated citrus and apple flavors, a powerful finish of savory herb, and toasty hints.
Jermann "Dreams" 2020
Aromas of rare elegance and refinement. Exotic hints of ripened fruit, melted butter, vanilla, and pastry prevail.
Niellon Chassagne-Montrachet 2020
Aromas of citrus with a rich and opulent palate and medium-bodied flavors.
Pahlmeyer 2020
Aromas of sliced cooked apple, pineapple, and praline. Full-bodied with salted caramel. Oily and very rich at the finish. Hints of lime and peach.
Bichot "Meursault" 2020
Pieropan Soave Classico 2021
The delicate nose is reminiscent of almond blossoms and marzipan, good depth of fruits on the palate, nicely balanced by a zingy acidity that enhances its long length.
Dr. Loosen Red Slate Dry Riesling 2020
This dry Riesling has an intense minerality that is warm and enveloping. It has floral, spicy citrus blossom aromas and harmonious flavors with a full, expansive texture. Very expressive.
Villa Sparina Gavi di Gavi 2021
Lively and fresh with flavors of green apple, lemon drop, peach, and fresh herbs.
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 2021
Clean intense aroma with a dry golden apple taste and full of authentic and flavorful personality.
Gregory James Viognier 2020
Bursting with peach, citrus, and honeysuckle, the mouthfeel is round while the acids are bright and lively.
Schloss Volrods Riesling 2021
Hints of lime sherbet and green plum. It's pristine citrusy flavors and juicy demeanor make it especially easy to drink. Medium-sweet in style, it offers judicious sweetness offset by a cutting lemony finish.
Licia Albarino 2022
Hints of grapefruit, candied fruit, quince jelly, notes of fresh herbs, green apples, and minerals. It is full-bodied and well-balanced, highlighting the aromas of citrus and green apple, with a long persistent finish.
Jermann Pinot Grigio 2022
Intense aroma, full and fruity with a taste that is dry, velvety, and particularly well-orchestrated for its full body.
Albert Bichot Chablis 2021
Pure nose and a palette that boasts an elegant combination of almond notes and lovely vivacity.
Pieropan Soave Classico "Calvarino" 2020
An intensely flavorful and layered white with aromas of acacia honey, salted lemons, white rosemary, thyme, white pears, and white pepper. Medium0boddied, sleek and concentrated, with a wild-herb edge to the fresh fruit.
Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc 2021
Complex nose of tropical fruit and brioche. Mouth combining vivacity and smoothness with notes of citrus, tropical fruit, and flowers with a mineral finish.
Gaja Rossj-Bass Langhe 2018
Elegant and complex nose, with floral notes of wisteria, lemon balm, and acacia flowers, and fruity nuances of peach, swiftly leading the way for a slight saline note.
Chateau L'Orangerie Bordeaux Blanc 2021
SPARKLING BTL
Ruffino Prosecco
Bubbles are full textured and persistent. On the nose, the wine brings fresh citrus with hints of apples and pears. Toscana, IT
Francois Montand Blanc de Blanc
Aromas of white flowers and citrus fruit give way to a creamy and smooth palate with flavors of freshly baked bread, golden delicious apples, and Meyer lemons.
Legras & Haas Champagne Brut
Imparts white stone fruits and citrus. Pinot Meunier gives a smooth, reassuring mouthfeel. Pinot Noir gives body and intensity.
Perrier Jouet Grand Brut NV
Vibrant yet delicate with floral aromas and rounded out by fresh fruit and hints of buttery brioche and vanilla.
Champagne Telmont Reserve Brut 2021
The perfect balance between tension and freshness, a structured body yet ethereal.
Perrier Jouet Blason Rose NV
Veuve Clicquot Brut NV
Combines strength and silkiness with aromas of yellow and white fruits, vanilla, and toasty brioche.
Leclerc Briant Rose Extra Brut NV
Racy and high-toned thanks to its high percentage of Chardonnay with just 5% Pinot Noir providing a pale melon color. The wine its firmly dry while showing great texture and richness.
Laurent Perrier Millesime 2012
A flowery nose of great complexity, with notes of citrus and white peaches. A wine that is very present with a lively attack and great finesse with good minerality and notes of grapefruit on the finish.
Dom Perignon 2013
Graceful with fragrant notes of toasted brioche and grilled nuts.
Louis Roederer Cristal Brut 2013
Silky textures and fruity aromas are complemented by a powerful mineral quality with white fruit and citrus notes.