FOOD

BAR BITES

Burrata Board

$22.00

Cafe Crisp

$10.00

Café Pop

$8.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$15.00

Costa Brava Ceviche

$16.00

Deviled Eggs

$24.00

Escargot

$18.00

Mushroom Toast

$8.00

Blue oyster and black pearl mushrooms, Black Garlic Aioli, Grilled Sourdough, Arugula

Oyster Trio

$22.00

Oysters Rock

$12.00Out of stock

Gulf Oysters, Creamed Spinach, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Onion, Parmesan, Gremolata

Pan Con Tomate

$10.00

Spanish-style tomato bruschetta, Roasted Red Peppers, Spanish Olives, White Anchovies

Power Bowl

$15.00

Royal w/cheese

$18.00

Saffron Mussels (P.E.I.)

$12.00

Fennel-Saffron-Dijon broth, Grilled Baguette.

Seared Scallop

$14.00

Stuffed Piquillo Peppers

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

APEROLO SPRITZ

$10.00

CAFE SANGRIA

$6.00

MEDICI ERMETE LAMBRUSCO SECCO

$8.00

GL Pieropan Soave Classico

$12.00

Veneto, IT

SPARKLING WHITE SANGRIA

$6.00

STRAWBERRY BASIL MARTINI

$10.00

SUNSET MANGO MARG

$6.00

BOARDS

Caviar

$95.00

Ossetra Caviar, Blini, Traditional Accoutrement, Vodka Shooter

Charcuterie

$28.00

Jamon Serrano, Peppered Salami, Mortadella, Pheasant Pate, Marinated Feta, Manchego, Marcona Almonds, Apple Fig Jam, Sourdough, Olives

Seasonal Burrata

$22.00

Triple Cream Cow's Milk Cheese, Asiago Cow's Milk cheese, Point Reyes raw cow's milk bleu cheese, Marinated apples, Berries, Honey, Sourdough.

Smoked Salmon

$18.00

Capers, Chopped Egg, Red Onions, Whipped Creme fraiche, Toast points.

BRUNCH

Endless Bellinis

$20.00

Prosecco, House Peach Puree

Mable's Bloody Mary

$10.00

More Bellini

Russian lude

$14.00

Traditional Benedict

$18.00

Poached Egg, Canadian Bacon, Toasted English Muffin, Hollandaise, Roasted Peppers and Potatoes.

Florida Benedict

$26.00

With jumbo blue crab cake.

Norwegian Benedict

$22.00

With smoked salmon.

Continental Breakfast

$14.00

Croque Madame

$18.00

Jamon serrano, Gruyère, Cage-Free egg, Bechamel, Prosciutto rose, Dijon, Local Greens

Grouper Fish & Chips

$26.00

Red Grouper, Curried Tartar, Fennel Slaw, English Style Potato Wedges

L'Europe Croissant

$16.00

Chicken Salad with grapes and walnuts, local greens

Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

Spinach, Gruyere, Local Salad

Royale With Cheese

$18.00

Half-pound Angus Prime beef, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Jam, Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Seasoned Chips

Shrimp & Linguine

$28.00

Four jumbo shrimp, white wine, lemon butter, gremolata, Handmade local pasta.

Souvlaki Power Bowl

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Diced Onion, Tomato, Peppers, Tzatziki, Seasoned Chips.

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

7oz. bistro steak, Crispy potatoes, two eggs, Hollandaise.

DESSERTS

Apple Pie

$10.00

Bananas Fosters

$28.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Crème Brulé

$11.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Peach Napoleon

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Torta De Santiago

$12.00

DINNER FEATURES

Braised Beef Short Rib

$38.00

Manchego Polenta, Root Vegetables, Rioja Reduction

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Herbed Breadcrumbs, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Pesto, Asiago, Balsamic Reduction, Pommes Puree, Seasonal Vegetables.

Coquille St. Jacques

$33.00

Scallops, Mornay Sauce, Petrichor Blue Oyster Mushrooms, Pommes Puree, Seasonal Vegetables

Dover Sole Tableside

$65.00

Brown Butter, Lemon White Wine Sauce, Mushrooms, Capers, Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables

Duck A L'Orange

$38.00

Maple Leaf Farms Roasted Half Duck, Cafe's Famous Sauce a l'orange, Sweet Potato Puree, Wilted Spinach.

Faroe Island Salmon

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$49.00

6oz. Cut, Pommes Puree, Bordelaise, Wilted Spinach

New York Strip Au Poivre

$60.00

16oz Center Cut Pepper-Crusted, Green Peppercorn demi-glace. Pommes Puree, Haricots Verts.

Orecchiette Primavera

$26.00

Summer Squash, Red Bell Pepper, Blue Oyster and black pearl mushrooms, Marinara, Grilled Lemon

Potato-Crusted Grouper

$48.00

Shredded Potatoes, Matchstick Vegetables, Dijon Beurre Blanc

Rack of Lamb

$56.00

Mission fig demi-glace, Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables

Steak Frites

$28.00

7oz. Bistro Steak, Maitre d'hotel butter, lemon aioli, pommes frites

Trout Almandine

$32.00

Caviar Cream, Fingerling Potato, Broccolini

Kids

Kid Fruit

$5.00

Kid Ice Cream

$5.00

Kid Burger & Fries

$18.95

Kid Chz Burger & Fries

$18.95

Kid Pasta & Marinara

$18.95

Kid Pasta & Butter

$18.95

Kid Steak

$18.95

Kid Finger

$18.95

LUNCH FEATURES

Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

Spinach, Gruyere, Local Salad

Croque Madame

$18.00

Jamon serrano, Gruyère, Cage-Free egg, Bechamel, Prosciutto rose, Dijon, Local Greens

Royale With Cheese

$18.00

Half-pound Angus Prime beef, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Jam, Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Seasoned Chips

Grouper Fish & Chips

$26.00

Red Grouper, Curried Tartar, Fennel Slaw, English Style Potato Wedges

L'Europe Croissant

$16.00

Chicken Salad with grapes and walnuts, local greens

Shrimp & Linguine

$28.00

Four jumbo shrimp, white wine, lemon butter, gremolata, Handmade local pasta.

Souvlaki Power Bowl

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Diced Onion, Tomato, Peppers, Tzatziki, Seasoned Chips.

SMALL PLATES

Beet Humus

$16.00

Blue Crab Cake

$21.00

Louisiana Lump Blue Crab, Green Apples, Pickled Mustard seeds, Dijonnaise.

Escargot

$18.00

Traditional French Preparation, Garlic-herb butter, Parmesan.

Mushroom Toast

$18.00

Blue oyster and black pearl mushrooms, Black Garlic Aioli, Grilled Sourdough, Arugula

Oysters Rock

$20.00Out of stock

Gulf Oysters, Creamed Spinach, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Onion, Parmesan, Gremolata

P.E.I. Mussels

$18.00

Fennel-Saffron-Dijon broth, Grilled Baguette.

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Four Jumbo Shrimp, Lemon, House Cocktail Sauce

Shrimp Pernod

$24.00+

Jumbo Shrimp, Spinach, Garlic, Shallots, Lemon, Flambeed tableside.

Shrimp Romesco

$18.00

Spanish Tomato Toast

$16.00

Spanish-style tomato bruschetta, Roasted Red Peppers, Spanish Olives, White Anchovies

Steak Tartare

$28.00

Chives, Dijon, Capers, Worcestershire, Egg yolk, Brandy, Toast Points.

SOUPS & SALADS

Cafe Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom tomato, Manchego, walnuts, red wine vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Grilled Bread, White Anchovies

Crispy Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Feta Cheese, Shaved Fennel, Marinated Apple, Marcona almonds, Blood orange mustard vinaigrette.

French Onion Gratinee

$12.00

Served in a whole onion.

Lobster & Shrimp Salad

$28.00

Dressed Cold-Water Seafood, Cucumber, Cherry tomatoes, Asparagus, Local Greens, Florida Citrus Vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Lobster morsels, Creme fraiche.

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Tuna Niçoise

$18.00

Bibb lettuce, Overn-Cured tomatoes, Niçoise olives, Haricots vert, Soft-boiled cage-free egg, Fingerling potatoes, Dijon Vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Roasted peppers, Crispy Shallots, Cherry tomatoes, Spring Mix, Blue Cheese Dressing.

SIDES

Asperagus Side

$12.00

Mashed Pot Share

$10.00

Mashed Pot Side

$5.00

Petrichor Mushroom Side

$12.00

Roasted Pot

$8.00

Seasonal Veg Share

$12.00

Seasonal Veg Side

$8.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Steak Fries

$8.00

String Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Chips Side

$5.00

Chips Share

$10.00

DOGGIE DINING

Fido's Steak Tartare

$5.00

Zoey's Filet Mignon

$18.00

Chloe's Chicken

$7.00

Dogsters Ice Cream

$3.00

BEER & COCKTAILS

AFTER DINNER DRINKS

espresso Martini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Spanish Coffee

$14.00

Billionaire's Coffee

$14.00

Grass Hopper

$14.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

Dolce Gl

$22.00

Dolce Btl

$129.00

Sauterne Gl

$14.00

Sauterne Btl

$75.00

BOTTLED BEER

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Heineken 0/0

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stella Cidre

$6.00

Newcastle

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Boddington's

$6.00

Motorworks Pulp Friction IPA

$7.00

Big Top Circus City IPA

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

HAND-CRAFTED COCKTAILS

Blood Orange Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Canella Orange Prosecco, Aperol, Angostura orange bitters, Soda

Canary Painkiller

$16.00

Diplomatic Reserva Rum, Creme du Banana, Fresh Orange, Pineapple, Coconut, Nutmeg

Classic Paloma

$16.00

Casa Noble Blanco Tequila, Fresh grapefruit, Lime, Soda, Agave, Salt Rim

Espresso Martini

$16.00

360 Organic Vanilla Vodka, Borghetti Coffee Liqueur, Espresso

French 73

$14.00

Mable's Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mango Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Michter's American Rye, Mango, Citrus

Monte Carlo

$15.00

Horse Soldier Bourbon Old Fashioned, Benedictine liqueur

Ringling's Last Word

$16.00

Nautical Gin, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, Green Chartreuse, Lime

Spiced Pear Spritz

$15.00

Tito's, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Fresh Lemon, Ginger Syrup

SR Queen

$14.00

Ketel One Botanical Vodka, Champagne, St-Germain

Strawberry Basil Martini

$15.00

WINES BY THE GLASS

SPARKLING WBTG

GL Francois Montand Blanc

$12.00

GL Lamarca Rose

$14.00

Moet Brut Split

$20.00

Moet Rose Split

$24.00

GL Ruffino Prosecco

$14.00

WHITES WBTG

GL Pieropan Soave Classico

$12.00

Veneto, IT

GL Licia Albarino

$14.00

Rias Baixas, SP

GL Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Marlborough, NZ

GL Schloss Vollrads Riesling

$13.00

GL Chateau Des Jacques Chardonnay

$15.00

GL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$17.00

GL ZD Chardonnay

$22.00

GL Fleur de Mer Rose

$16.00

REDS WBTG

GL Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre Blend

$14.00

GL Stoller Pinot Noir

$15.00

GL Albert Bichot Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$18.00

GL Seghesio Zinfandel

$12.00

GL Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

GL Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

GL Tornatore Etna Rosso

$12.00

GL Berceo Reserva Rioja

$14.00

BOTTLED WINE

RED WINES BTL

Ancient Peaks 2020

$52.00

Vivid aromas of violet, boysenberry, and blackcurrant with trailing hints of tobacco. The texture is deep and seamless, cascading across the palate with dense flavors of blueberry, cherry, and blackberry. Suggestions of black olive, vanilla, and mint elevate the experience which concludes with a remarkable integration of smooth, sleek tannins.

Mondavi 2019

$60.00

With bright acidity and fine tannins, this wine has vibrant fruit notes shining through to the end.

Stonestreet 2017

$88.00

This wine starts out with savory aromas of raspberry, dried blood orange, violet, and black tea. As the wine opens, deep fruit flavors of black currant, bramble, red plum, and milk chocolate begin to show.

Clos du Val 2021

$92.00

Notes of chocolate, blackberry, and fresh black pepper on the nose. Silky texture, and vibrant flavors of black fruit balanced by the richness of toffee and vanilla. The tannins are well integrated, creating a wine of balance and elegance.

Clos Du Val 2021 (1.5L)

$180.00

Adaptation by Odette 2018

$140.00

This full-bodied expression displays beautiful ripeness with elegant, very fine, well-integrated tannins and gorgeous silky textures.

Silver Oak 2017

$240.00

Notes of redcurrant, cassis, ripe plum, cardamon, and toffee with harmonious intensity and a long finish.

Caymus (liter) 2021

$155.00

Rich, full, and ripe with flavors of cocoa, cassis, ripe dark berries, and velvety tannins.

Joseph Phelphs 2021

$165.00

Aromas of blackberry, blackcurrant, walnut, and forest flowers follow a full body with round juicy tannins.

Neal Vineyards 2016

$210.00

The red fruit quality evolves into black currant, plum, and baked cranberry with allspice. The hint of savoriness matures into smoked meats, thyme, and black pepper.

Silver Oak 2017

$240.00

Opulent and complex with fresh cherry flavors balanced with floral notes and a hint of black pepper. Exceptional length on the finish.

Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch 2019

$250.00

Ripe raspberry and plum flavors are underscored by seductive spicy notes, with soft tannins gently supporting from entry to completion.

Caymus Special Selection 2018

$350.00

Ripe and dense with aromas of black licorice, anise, and Creme de Cassis, with hints of dark fruits, blackberry, and currant.

Plumpjack 2018

$450.00

The warm growing season gave this wine its rich and dark character. The nose is filled with black cherry, blackberry, cassis, and fig, which is perfectly complimented by the classic Plumpjack sage and mint. The palate is silky upon entry and opens up to juicy blackberry and black cherry. The balanced acid and well-integrated tannin give this wine energy and length and leads to a beautiful raspberry and spice finish.

Spottswoode Family Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$540.00

Young and present, this is an energetic and bold expression of violets, lavender, and cassis mixed with dark chocolate, cherry, plum, and graphite. A wine happy to be tucked away in the cellar, it's also expressing itself beautifully now.

Lokoya Mt. Veeder 2018

$835.00

Produced by berries with intensely concentrated fruit. The wines display defining characteristics of violets and blue fruit with powerful tannins.

Hundred Acre Ark Vineyard 2019

$1,100.00

Stunning with a deep garnet color and aromas of blueberry pie and baked plums layered with savory notes of grilled meats, roasted lamb, and tilled Earth. The palette has opulent black fruit with a firm, velvety body that finishes long and fresh. The ARK is comprised of nine different blocks of Cabernet Sauvignon, planted meter by meter in nine different volcanic soil strata.

Lois Martini (1.5) 2018

$165.00

Lamborn Howell Mountain 2017

$285.00

Verite "La Joie" 2019

$900.00

Stoller 2021

$50.00

The nose opens with luscious threads of a juicy tart and baking spice, continuing on to a generosity of red fruit on the palate. Bramble and cocoa linger on the finish, echoing notes of fresh marionberry and shortbread as it fades.

Albert Bichot Bourgone 2020

$88.00

Fruity aromas of blackcurrant, redcurrant, and plum, and a fleshy and balanced palate with oak notes.

En Route

$90.00

Layer upon layer of dark berry flavors with lingering accents of clove and forest floor makes this opulent wine lush and silky from start to end.

Gran Moraine 2019

$96.00

The voice of a soul singer in front of a timeless string band. It has vibrant tannins, cleansing acidity, and is extremely linear-driven.

Belle Glos " Clark and Telephone" 2020

$98.00

Bountiful aromas of red fruits laced with clover, cedar, cinnamon, and nutmeg with ripe cherry, cranberry, and blueberry pie on the palate.

State of Mind 2018

$125.00

A complex balance between fruit and Earth, perfumed and floral, texturally exciting.

Archery Summit 2020

$140.00

A medley of graphite, spice and crushed strawberries waft from the glass with oak spice and caramelized fruit. Opulent fruit on the palate and spices such as allspice, cardamom, and sandalwood. Soft oak tannins give way to an exquisitely long and balanced finish.

Penner Ash 2021

$130.00

Brancaia tre Sangiovese Blend 2020

$48.00

Medium-bodied, smooth texture, fresh fruit, wild red berry, soft oak notes, a hint of leather, and fine tannins.

Carlos Serres Reserve Rioja 2017

$48.00

Black fruit, toffee, balsamic as well as mineral notes. Silky wine but fresh as well as elegant and persistent.

Chateau La Nerth Cassagnes 2020

$50.00

Very silky with aromas of red berry fruit flavors, perfume, and sweet spices, and a delicate and balanced finish.

Il Faunodi Arcanum 2019

$50.00

Elegant aromas of peppery spice and minerality with spice-salted nutmeg and discreet oak on the plate.

Harvey & Harriet 2019

$55.00

Candied blueberries, blackberries, jasmine, and orange blossoms. Warm scents of brioche, cocoa, and baking spices ending with intense cherry, mixed berry and pluot followed by caramel and espresso.

Chateau le Prieure 2019

$55.00

Medium-bodied with supple ripe tannins, and plenty of blackberry and bilberry fruit intermingling with tobacco and spice towards the finish.

No Limit Syrah 2013

$58.00

A very approachable wine with bright, fresh forest fruit notes and an integrated profile for a lingering finish.

Bodegas Emilio Moro Tempranillo 2019

$60.00

A dense, intense cherry red color. Balanced and elegant on the nose. New-barrel aromas with profiles of ripe fruit and spices.

The Dude Red Blend 2020

$65.00

A dark, exotic blend nearly splitting at the seams with fruit and spice notes.

La Chasse des Princes Gigondas 2020

$65.00

Intense red fruits, black fruits, and licorice. Herbs such as thyme, rosemary, and lavender. Generous, powerful, and full-bodied.

Chateau Lanessan Haute Medoc 2016

$68.00

Multilayered, elegant nose. Lovely structure on the palate with fleshy tannins and a long finish.

Ty Caton Upper Bench Merlot 2019

$77.00

Ripe cherry and violets followed by a lush mouth feel with layers of blackberry currant, and a touch of chocolate.

Matanzas Alexander Valley Merlot 2019

$78.00

Notes of black cherry, blackberry, and savory black licorice.

Rombauer Zinfandel 2020

$80.00

Dried cherries melding with warm vanilla, mocha, and mulling spices while ripe plums and raspberry jam flood the palate.

Duckhorn Merlot 2020

$85.00

Ripe cherry, plum, and black fig. Layers of raspberry and black cherry, as well as hints of coffee and chocolate carry through the finish.

Turley "Judge Bell" Zinfandel 2020

$85.00

Nose of red berries, apricots, citrus peel, and amaro spice. Medium-bodied.

Monte Degli Angeli Barolo 2018

$90.00

Red, with yellowish orange hints due to the aging process. Dry, velvety, and austere, with a bouquet of faded rose and violet.

Chateau Prieure-Lichine 2016

$92.00

Dark-stone aromas and a wealth of ripe, plush dark fruit that follows through to the palate in an attractive, fleshy, and juicy mode.

Domaine de Saja Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2019

$98.00

Toothsome fruit with a potpourri of Provencal herbs and spices.

Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2021

$105.00

Roundness on the palate, balanced with a nice sweetness, with aromas of cocoa and morello cherry, with a long suave licorice finish.

Domaine Chaudet la Cuvee Madeline 2019

$110.00

Delightfully light and perfumed red.

Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage 2019

$110.00

Spice-driven dark berry, cherry, peony, and licorice aromas are sharpened by a zesty mineral flourish. Blackberry and bitter cherry flavors turn sweeter with air and pick up smoky nuances on the back half.

Chateau Lassegue St. Emillion Grand Cru 2012

$120.00

Lush and rich with an opulent texture and layers of red, black, and blue fruits, chocolate and licorice.

Pertinance Barolo Docg 2018

$125.00

Intense aromas of wild berries, spices, and licorice with soft, velvety, and good tannins in a long finish.

Argiano Brunello Di Montalcino Docc 2018

$130.00

Stephanie by Hestan Vineyards Propriertary Red Blend 2011

$133.00

Showing layers of chocolate liquor and coconut flake. Soft, mellow tannin that retains some dustiness rides alongside juicy boysenberry.

Domaine du Vieux Lazaret Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2016

$145.00

Complex and surprisingly youthful with savory, minty, and peppery notes as well as damson plums. Impressive tannin structure.

Masi Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico Docg 2017

$155.00

Deep dark ruby red with a nose of baked fruit, plums, and cherries finishing with hints of coffee and cocoa.

Orin Swift Papillion 2020

$165.00

Dark crimson core. Chalky tannins round out the wine with a pleasing finish of sweet oak.

Pian delle Vigne Brunello Di Montalcino Antinori 2018

$175.00

Notes of ripe red fruit and violets, dried flowers, cocoa, cherries, and spices with an elegant, rich and complex palate.

Canard the Rescuer 2019

$180.00

Dark, pliant, and very expressive with ripe black cherry, plum, lavender, grilled herbs, spice, menthol, and licorice.

Grattamacco Bolgheri Superiore 2017

$180.00

Ripe red fruits. Broad minerality and the fine and enveloping tannins with a long finish.

Gaja Sito Moresco 2021

$185.00

Dried sweet flowers, chestnut honey on the nose with notes of pomegranate, blueberry, and fresh savory.

Crauford "Piper Doon' Cabernet 2013

$185.00

Deep, dark berry fruit aromas, with undercurrents of vanilla, spice, and very light hints of citrus on the nose. On the palate, dark black fruits and suggestions of coffee, mocha and spice.

Chateau Batailley Grand Cru Classe 2016

$185.00

Soft tannins, concentration, dark red fruits, and a blast of juicy ripe cassis, tobacco, and very dark chocolate on the palate. This wine has freshness with traditional Pauillac character.

Wine & Soul Douro Pintas 2018

$200.00

Full-bodied and deep, Pintas shows spicy and floral aromas and flavors of blackberry and dark chocolate. Ripe, round and balanced with notable acidity, it has fine tannins and a long, persistent finish.

Antinori Tignanello 2019

$210.00

Lovely nose reveals hints of herbs and leather adding complexity to the dark plum and black currant fruit that explodes on the palate.

Peter Michael "Les Pavots" 2018

$245.00

Accents of dark cherry, caramel, truffle, blackberry, cassis, and toffee. Generous essences of blueberry, blackberry, and black cherry are hallmarks of the Les Pavots terroir, along with plum and hints of mocha and vanilla bean.

Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red 2018

$340.00

Wild blueberry, black plum, cassis, saddle leather, and cedar. The opulent palate is layered and expansive with captivating flavors of crushed ripe blackberry and olive.

Quintessa 2019

$400.00

Medium to full-bodied with super-fine tannins that are long and persistent, with graceful progression and length on the palate.

Joseph Phelps Insignia

$425.00

Notes of blackberry, plum, currant, mocha, and cherry.

Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri

$450.00

Succulent blackberry, orange zest, licorice, and saline notes set against taut, refined tannins.

Opus One Proprietary Red 2019

$650.00

Profuse aromas of blackberry, cassis, and black cherry, and elegant notes of violets white pepper, and rose petals with hints of orange zest, licorice, and dark chocolate.

Chateau Lynch Bages 2010 Grand Cru

$750.00

Aromas of cedar, cassis, chocolate, sweet spices, and tobacco leaf. The palate is ripe, pure, and focused with fair freshness and quite well-balanced alcohol. The win is classically Cabernet Sauvignon dominated with leafy notes and a lean mid-palate. The structure is silky and elegant, and the finish is long.

Chateau De Pennautier "Cabardes" 2019

$60.00

Bersano Barbaresco 2015

$73.00

Argiano Brunello De Montalcino 2018 (1.5L)

$245.00

Manzanno Rioja Reserva 1982

$350.00

Manzanno Rioja Reserva 1964

$390.00

Argiano "Solengo" 2020

$165.00

Allegrini Amarone 2019

$172.00

Bersano Badarina Barolo Reserva 2013

$170.00

Chateau Caronne Ste Gemme Landot Bordeaux Blend 2015

$85.00

Vieux Chateau Des Combes St. Emilion Grand CRU 2018

$94.00

WHITE WINES BTL

Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc 2022

$40.00

Intense passionfruit, gooseberry, and mango aromas with a lively palate of tropical fruits with crisp lime acidity.

Domaine Beausejour les Grenettes 2021

$45.00

This wine presents itself with an exotic scent of mango and papaya, as well as the typical aromas of gooseberries. Lively on the palate and mineral finish.

Fiona Vineyards 2020

$50.00

Mellow aromas of acacia and peach juice. White rose, lemon-lime, and vanilla bean, with a soft and lingering finish reminiscent of apricots and white plums.

Cakebread Cellars 2022

$60.00

Zesty with vivid tropical aromas and ripe guava and crisp pink grapefruit on the palate.

Fournier Pouilly-Fume Les Deux Cailloux 2020

$65.00

Crisp and flavorful. Medium-bodied with a juicy core of citrus and tropical fruit.

Henri Brochard Sancerre 2021

$85.00

With gun-flint aromas and a spicy bouquet, it is subtly wooded, rich in fruit, full-bodied, and well-balanced.

TE Mata 2020

$72.00

Jayson 2022

$75.00

Domaine Houchart Cotes de Provence 2021

$40.00

All the bells and whistles of a benchmark Provencal rose. Bright and sassy with high-toned notes of watermelon, raspberry, strawberry and wet stone.

The Language of Yes Rose 2021

$55.00

A fresh, perhaps somewhat rustic, rose, whose flavor reflects the typical character of roses from Haro, Rioja Alta, made with Tempranillo grapes.

Lucaschof Pinot Noir Rose 2021

$49.00

The Lucaschot domain dwells on the southern side of the famous Rheinland-Pfalz region, where Pinot Noir has long been cultivated. This 100% Pinot Noir rose shows delicate fruit, with a medium body and high acidity, Aromas of strawberry and lemon, with raspberry and crushed minerals on the palate. It's a great wine to drink alongside an array of foods from chicken tacos to stinky cheese.

Fleur de Mer 2021

$52.00

Evokes aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon, cherry, subtle citrus, peach, lavender and Mediterranean herbs. It is medium-bodied, fresh, and elegant with soft textures and a mineral finish. Balanced and refreshing acidity.

Mer Soleil Reserve 2021

$40.00

Enticing scents and flavors of lemon crumb bars, honeydew, and a trace of apricot.

En Route 2021

$65.00

Lush tropical flavors with juicy acidity and cool minerality. An opulent and elegant wine.

Jaffelin Pouilly-Fuisse 2020

$65.00

A round and elegant wine with classic, subtle buttery notes balanced by juicy acidity. A top-quality white Burgundy.

ZD 2021

$76.00

Aromas of fresh tropical fruit and a hint of vanilla and coconut. The lack of malolactic fermentation results in a preservation of crisp acidity that gives the wine a clean finish in addition to a lingering aftertaste.

Freemark Abbey 2021

$90.00

A rich, nuanced, and complex wine with aromas of apple cobbler, creme brulee, ripe pineapple, orange marmalade and fresh peach. Vibrant, balanced and creamy with a long, lingering finish.

Rombauer 2022

$90.00

Ripe peach, citrus fruits, spice, and pie crust aromas all mingle and lift from the glass. The citrus, supported by notes of apricot, continues on the palate which is concentrated with a rich, creamy middle, and strong supporting acidity.

Mad Violets 2018

$94.00

Beeswax, linalool, fresh pineapple, and lemon zest on the nose, and a palette rich with notes of toasted almonds and vanilla, but bright with notes of citrus and peach.

Cakebread Cellars 2021

$95.00

Aromas of ripe, golden apple, white peach, and notes of oak.

Far Niente 2021

$110.00

Delightfully forward fruit with a sophisticated, creamy, rich palette.

William Fevre Chablis Premier Cru 2019

$125.00

Intense bouquet of citrus fruits and flowers and a hint of minerality with freshness and length on the palate.

Kistler 2020

$125.00

Complex, with concentrated citrus and apple flavors, a powerful finish of savory herb, and toasty hints.

Jermann "Dreams" 2020

$130.00

Aromas of rare elegance and refinement. Exotic hints of ripened fruit, melted butter, vanilla, and pastry prevail.

Niellon Chassagne-Montrachet 2020

$180.00

Aromas of citrus with a rich and opulent palate and medium-bodied flavors.

Pahlmeyer 2020

$185.00

Aromas of sliced cooked apple, pineapple, and praline. Full-bodied with salted caramel. Oily and very rich at the finish. Hints of lime and peach.

Bichot "Meursault" 2020

$210.00

Pieropan Soave Classico 2021

$44.00

The delicate nose is reminiscent of almond blossoms and marzipan, good depth of fruits on the palate, nicely balanced by a zingy acidity that enhances its long length.

Dr. Loosen Red Slate Dry Riesling 2020

$44.00

This dry Riesling has an intense minerality that is warm and enveloping. It has floral, spicy citrus blossom aromas and harmonious flavors with a full, expansive texture. Very expressive.

Villa Sparina Gavi di Gavi 2021

$45.00

Lively and fresh with flavors of green apple, lemon drop, peach, and fresh herbs.

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 2021

$45.00

Clean intense aroma with a dry golden apple taste and full of authentic and flavorful personality.

Gregory James Viognier 2020

$45.00

Bursting with peach, citrus, and honeysuckle, the mouthfeel is round while the acids are bright and lively.

Schloss Volrods Riesling 2021

$46.00

Hints of lime sherbet and green plum. It's pristine citrusy flavors and juicy demeanor make it especially easy to drink. Medium-sweet in style, it offers judicious sweetness offset by a cutting lemony finish.

Licia Albarino 2022

$48.00

Hints of grapefruit, candied fruit, quince jelly, notes of fresh herbs, green apples, and minerals. It is full-bodied and well-balanced, highlighting the aromas of citrus and green apple, with a long persistent finish.

Jermann Pinot Grigio 2022

$55.00

Intense aroma, full and fruity with a taste that is dry, velvety, and particularly well-orchestrated for its full body.

Albert Bichot Chablis 2021

$58.00

Pure nose and a palette that boasts an elegant combination of almond notes and lovely vivacity.

Pieropan Soave Classico "Calvarino" 2020

$68.00

An intensely flavorful and layered white with aromas of acacia honey, salted lemons, white rosemary, thyme, white pears, and white pepper. Medium0boddied, sleek and concentrated, with a wild-herb edge to the fresh fruit.

Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc 2021

$115.00

Complex nose of tropical fruit and brioche. Mouth combining vivacity and smoothness with notes of citrus, tropical fruit, and flowers with a mineral finish.

Gaja Rossj-Bass Langhe 2018

$125.00

Elegant and complex nose, with floral notes of wisteria, lemon balm, and acacia flowers, and fruity nuances of peach, swiftly leading the way for a slight saline note.

Chateau L'Orangerie Bordeaux Blanc 2021

$50.00

SPARKLING BTL

Ruffino Prosecco

$40.00

Bubbles are full textured and persistent. On the nose, the wine brings fresh citrus with hints of apples and pears. Toscana, IT

Francois Montand Blanc de Blanc

$44.00

Aromas of white flowers and citrus fruit give way to a creamy and smooth palate with flavors of freshly baked bread, golden delicious apples, and Meyer lemons.

Legras & Haas Champagne Brut

$85.00

Imparts white stone fruits and citrus. Pinot Meunier gives a smooth, reassuring mouthfeel. Pinot Noir gives body and intensity.

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut NV

$100.00

Vibrant yet delicate with floral aromas and rounded out by fresh fruit and hints of buttery brioche and vanilla.

Champagne Telmont Reserve Brut 2021

$105.00

The perfect balance between tension and freshness, a structured body yet ethereal.

Perrier Jouet Blason Rose NV

$152.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut NV

$135.00

Combines strength and silkiness with aromas of yellow and white fruits, vanilla, and toasty brioche.

Leclerc Briant Rose Extra Brut NV

$150.00

Racy and high-toned thanks to its high percentage of Chardonnay with just 5% Pinot Noir providing a pale melon color. The wine its firmly dry while showing great texture and richness.

Laurent Perrier Millesime 2012

$175.00

A flowery nose of great complexity, with notes of citrus and white peaches. A wine that is very present with a lively attack and great finesse with good minerality and notes of grapefruit on the finish.

Dom Perignon 2013

$295.00

Graceful with fragrant notes of toasted brioche and grilled nuts.

Louis Roederer Cristal Brut 2013

$375.00

Silky textures and fruity aromas are complemented by a powerful mineral quality with white fruit and citrus notes.

NA BEVERAGES

Soda/Tea/Btl. H2O

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Pellegreino L

$7.95

Aqua Panna L

$7.95

Pellegreino Sm

$5.95

Aqua Panna

$5.95

Ice Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.95

Juice

Apple

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Fresh Pressed

Dev's Bevs I

Dev's Bevs II

Coffee Bar

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Espresso

$4.50

Zero Proof

Faux-Jito

$9.00

Amaretti Sour

$9.00

N/Agroni

$9.00

Cuba Really Libre

$9.00

LIQUOR

BOURBON

Angels Envy

$15.00

Barrell Gold Label

$38.00+

Barrell Grey Label Release 2 2oz

$40.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.50

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

Horse Soldier Straight

$13.00

Barrell Grey Label Release 2 1oz

$21.00

Barrell Gold Label 1oz

$38.00

Jim Beam

