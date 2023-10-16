Cafe Lunch

Appetizers

Duck Wontons

$7.99

Applewood smoked duck bacon, charred sweet corn, and cream cheese fills crescent-shaped wontons. Served with a pepper jelly sauce reduction

Boudin Balls

$7.99

Cajun favorite boudin. This unique twist is mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, breaded & fried. Served with our house ranch horseradish

Jazzy Shrimp

$8.99

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha aioli

Roadhouse Fries

$9.99

Garlic & pepper fries, mixed cheeses, bacon, fried jalapenos, green onions, and a side of jalapeno ranch

Roux Seafood Dip

$12.00

Shrimp, crab meat, & spinach baked in an old bay cream cheese sauce. Served with bread

Crawfish Bites

$16.00

Fried crawfish tails, onions, and jalapenos. Served with seafood sauce

Nola Nachos

$12.00

Seasoned tortilla chips paired with creamy Cajun queso topped with ground beef and roasted corn, peppers, poblano, & onions

Ms. Brenda's Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Named after our beloved Brenda. She has passed but will live forever with the green tomatoes she perfected! Hand-cut and deep-fried. Finished with our crawfish Julie sauce

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Seasonal greens, tomato wedges, mixed cheese, cucumber, & pepperoncini peppers

Creole Chicken Salad

$16.00

Blackened chicken, spring mix, red tomato, shredded cheese, bacon, roasted corn, peppers, poblano, & onions

Salmon Salad

$19.99

Salmon seasoned with Cajun spices served atop baby spinach with hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh Parmesan cheese. We suggest our feta cheese vinaigrette dressing

Chef Salad

$14.99

A generous portion of ham and turkey accompanied by Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and a hard-boiled egg with your choice of dressing

Pineapple Chicken Salad

$16.99

Chunks of tender charbroiled chicken blended with a light pineapple mayonnaise served in a pineapple boat atop a bed of crisp greens & fruit

Homemade Chicken Salad

$11.99

He's a 20-year-old town favorite. Chunks of tender chicken blended with our house seasonings. Served with fresh fruit

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Cup Red Beans and rice

$6.99

Bowl red beans and rice

$8.99

Cup seafood gumbo

$6.99

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$8.99

Cup Shrimp bisque

$6.99

Bowl Shrimp Bisque

$8.99

Cup Chicken Gumbo

$6.00

Bowl Chicken Gumbo

$12.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Dirty Rice

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Sweet Fries

$3.50

Fresh Garden Salad

$4.50

Kettle Chips

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Vegetables

$3.00

Italian cut green beans, steamed vegetables, or roasted brussels

Green Beans

$3.00

Brussels

$3.00

Pasta & Creole Dishes

Improved Mardi Gras Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp, chicken, Conecuh, holy trinity, creole cream sauce with penne pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta

Lobster & Crab Ravioli

$24.00

Lobster stuffed ravioli, sauteed spinach & tomatoes in a crab garlic cream sauce

Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with Alfredo sauce

Flanery Pasta

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp with green onions & crawfish tails in a white wine butter sauce over penne pasta

Shrimp Ravioli

$16.00

Sauté gulf shrimp in a mushroom cream sauce with a three cheese ravioli

Shrimp Creole

$17.99

Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun. Served over rice

Crawfish Etouffee

$17.99

Chicken Tortellini

$17.99

Bourbon Street Pasta

$19.99

Handheld Pt 1

Salmon BLT

$17.99

Blackened filet of salmon on toasted ciabatta with dill mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and applewood smoked bacon

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast dusted with Cajun spices, blackened, and topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fried jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato on ciabatta bread

Chick's Croissant

$10.99

Homemade chicken salad or pineapple chicken salad on a flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato

Muffaletta

$16.99

A New Orleans favorite. Stuffed with smoked ham, salami, smoked provolone cheese, and olive salad served on a fresh baked muffuletta bread

Captain's Club

$10.99

A triple-layer sandwich of turkey, ham, bacon, Cheddar and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on wheat berry

Gravy Train

$16.00

Roast beef, brown gravy, fried onions, and fried shrimp, on toasted French bread. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Crawfish Poboy

$16.00

Tender crawfish tail meat blackened or fried served on toasted French bread. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

Gulf shrimp hand-battered and quick-fried or lightly seasoned and sautéed. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Mardi Gras Poboy

$14.00

Fried shrimp, fried jalapeños, caramelized onions, and andouille on toasted French bread. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, & seafood sauce

Roast Beef Poboy

$14.99

Sweet Heat

$12.99

Catfish Poboy

$15.99

Entrées

Wicked Chicken

$16.00

Cajun grilled chicken served on a bed of dirty rice and topped with crawfish, caramelized onions, & bacon scallion cream sauce

Canal Street Chicken

$17.99

Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice and Italian green beans

Grilled Chicken with Vegetables

$16.00

Boneless, skinless breast of chicken covered in sautéed mushrooms with a fresh steamed vegetable medley & green beans

New Orleans Redfish

$21.99

A New Orleans original. Blackened redfish prepared over an open fire paired with Italian green beans and cheesy corn grits

Redfish Rockerfeller

$18.00

Blackened redfish over creamy mashed potatoes topped with Rockefeller sauce

Grilled Chicken with Pasta

$16.00

Boneless, skinless breast of chicken served with Italian green beans and a side of pasta in a light lemon butter sauce or white wine sauce

Bayou Chicken

$17.99

Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice & Italian green beans

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Atlantic salmon blackened paired with steamed vegetables & white rice

Cajun Enchiladas

$17.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$17.99

Catfish Creole

$19.99

Pirates Passion

$15.99

Beer Battered Catfish

$15.99

Catfish Lafayette

$19.00

Burgers & Tacos

Steak Burger

$12.99

Cheddar and provolone cheeses, caramelized onions, and sautéed mushrooms. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickle slice

El Diablo

$14.00

Pepper Jack cheese, fried jalapenos, and bacon with spicy garlic mayo on a jalapeño Cheddar bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickle slice

Shroomer

$13.00

Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and mayo. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickle slice

Big Easy

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, pecan smoked bacon, and a runny fried egg on a sweet sourdough bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickle slice

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Lightly seasoned and sautéed shrimp on flour tortillas topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, Mexican cheeses, & our homemade cilantro ranch dressing

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Three flour tortillas with grilled redfish topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, Mexican cheese, & our homemade cilantro ranch dressing

Desserts

Beignet Bites

$6.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Locally made and unique weekly

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Cake of the Day

$5.00

Regular Cheesecake

$6.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweetened or unsweetened offered with side of lime or lemon

Lemonade

$2.75

Strawberry or regular

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Coke products

Front Porch Coffee

$2.00

Medium roast. Born 1971 or earlier it's on the house

Catering Menu

Catering Soups & Salads

Small (Half Gallon) Seafood Gumbo

$75.00

A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread

Large (Gallon) Seafood Gumbo

$130.00

A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread

Small (Half Gallon) Shrimp Bisque

$65.00

Served with garlic bread

Large (Gallon) Shrimp Bisque

$130.00

Served with garlic bread

Small (Half Gallon) Red Beans & Rice

$55.00

Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices

Large (Gallon) Red Beans & Rice

$125.00

Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices

Half Garden Salad

$35.00

Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread

Full Garden Salad

$60.00

Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$55.00

Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$95.00

Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread

Catering Entrées

Half Canal Street Chicken

$110.00

Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice

Full Canal Street Chicken

$185.00

Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice

Half Shrimp Creole

$90.00

Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice

Full Shrimp Creole

$175.00

Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice

Half Crawfish Etouffee

$90.00

Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread

Full Crawfish Etouffee

$175.00

Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread

Half Bayou Chicken

$110.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice

Full Bayou Chicken

$185.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice

Half Catfish Lafayette

$110.00

Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee

Full Catfish Lafayette

$185.00

Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee

Catering Pastas

Half Chicken Tortellini

$90.00

Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo

Full Chicken Tortellini

$175.00

Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo

Half Cajun Chicken Pasta

$90.00

Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta

Full Cajun Chicken Pasta

$175.00

Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta

Half Shrimp Pasta

$100.00

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce

Full Shrimp Pasta

$180.00

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce

Half Bayou Pasta

$110.00

Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta

Full Bayou Pasta

$220.00

Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta

Half Shrimp & Grits

$100.00

Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce

Full Shrimp & Grits

$180.00

Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce

Catering Dessert

Half Bread Pudding

$45.00

Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel

Full Bread Pudding

$90.00

Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel

Specialty Cheesecake - Strawberry Swirl

$40.00

Specialty Cheesecake - Blueberry Swirl

$40.00

Specialty Cheesecake - Salted Caramel

$40.00

Specialty Cheesecake - Classic Vanilla

$40.00

Catering Drinks

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Unsweet

$8.00

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Wine and Beer

Red & Rose BTG

GLS Skeleton Malbec

$6.00

GLS Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Château D'esclans Whispering Angel

$12.00

GLS Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$7.00

White BTG

GLS Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Dr. Loosen Riesling

$8.00

GLS Castello Del Poggio Moscato

$6.00

GLS Meiomi Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Campo Viejo Cava

$6.00

Red BTB

BTL Skeleton Malbec

$24.00

BTL Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$43.00

BTL Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

$41.00

BTL Château D'esclans Whispering Angel

$50.00

BTL Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$26.00

White BTB

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

New Zealand, 2017

BTL Kund Fu Girl Riesling

$30.00

Germany 2019

BTL Castello Del Poggio Moscato

$23.00

Italy, 2017

BTL Meiomi Chardonnay

$39.00

California, 2017

BTL Campo Viejo Cava

$21.00

Spain, 2018

BTL Andre Brut Champagne

Bottled Beer

Devil's Harvest

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Lazy Magnolia

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Sam Adams october fest

$4.00

Seasonal

Dos Equis

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Miller

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Suzy B

$4.00

Abita

$4.00

Seasonal

Corona

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Shiner's October Fest

$4.00

Mixed Drinks

Mimosa

$6.00

Triple Berry

$6.00

Margaritas

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00