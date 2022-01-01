Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe La Maude 816 North 4th Street

816 North 4th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Order Again

Signature Dishes

Red Shakshuka

$20.50

Sautéed onions & peppers braised w/tomato sauce, Lebanese sausage (beef), chickpeas, pesto, fingerling potatoes, Harissa Labneh, 2 sunny-side-up eggs & pita

Green Shakshuka

$20.50

Sautéed onions, peppers, green tomatoes, spinach, kale, green fava beans, sweet potatoes & fried cauliflower; carrot tahini sauce, toasted almonds, goat cheese, 2 eggs over easy & baguette

Shawarma

$22.50

Shaved filet of steak, Middle Eastern spices, pita, cherry tomatoes, avocado tartar spread, green rice, scrambled eggs, caramelized onion & sweet potato fries

Petit Steak

$22.50

2 sunny-side-up eggs, thinly sliced steak, potato hash, onions, green peppers, cream sauce, avocados, truffle oil & reduced balsamic vinaigrette

Foul Moudamas

$19.75

House-made hummus, marinated fava beans, scrambled eggs, chopped tomatoes, parsley & za’atar pita

Mediterranean Platter

$20.25

2 eggs, Labneh (strained yogurt), hummus, grilled halloumi, tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes & za’atar pita

N-Liberties

$20.50

Hummus, jalapeños, Lebanese sausage, avocado, tomatoes, caramelized onions, fried eggs; house fries & fried cauliflower

Saumon Fume

$21.00

Smoked (raw) Salmon, avocado spread, mascarpone cream cheese, creme fraiche, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, capers & arugula on pumpernickel bread; sweet potato fries & 2 sunny side up eggs

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.50

Waffle stuffed w/fried chicken tenders, choice of ham or turkey bacon, Fontina, Emmental & cheese curd, brown butter syrup, scrambled eggs, cream sauce & side of fried potatoes

Burrito

$20.25

Grilled pita, melted cheddar cheese, jasmine poblano rice, black beans, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado sauce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & spicy green tomato salsa

Brisket Huevos Rancheros

$20.50

Flour tortillas stuffed w/pulled beef brisket, cheddar cheese; beans in a chunky tomato sauce, sour cream, potatoes, 2 sunny-side-up eggs, sweet pepper aioli, guacamole & crispy tortillas

Simple Breakfast

$17.50

2 eggs, 2 hash browns, 1 French toast or 1 Pancake & 2 sausage patties (chicken or pork) - Substitute Bacon for Sausage +$3.00

Parisian Za'

$20.50

Pizza croissant, rolled ham & goat cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, jalapenos, truffle oil, (2) scrambled eggs ,sweet potato&arugula

Benedicts

Sweet Potato Benny

$20.25

2 Poached eggs, Lebanese sausage, sweet potato hash, onions, green peppers, hollandaise sauce & avocado

Classic Eggs Benedict

$19.99

2 Poached eggs - Choice of Bacon (Turkey or Pork) or Salmon - with tomatoes, avocados & hollandaise sauce on Brioche; side of home fries

Omelets

Fromage

$19.25

Cheddar, Mozzarella, American cheese & tomatoes topped with avocado sauce & sweet pepper aioli; served with chicken sausage, turkey bacon, home fries & baguette

Le Chef

$19.25

Egg whites, hummus, black beans, avocado, Pico de Gallo, fried cauliflower, house fries & baguette

Sweets

Baklawa Pancakes

$19.75

Blueberry pancakes, pumpkin cream, baklawa crumble, bananas & pistachios, drizzled with rose syrup

Berrylicious Pain Perdu

$19.50

Stuffed brioche, with mascarpone cheese OR Nutella, crème Brûlée bananas, topped with warm berries & passion fruit sauce

French Toast

$13.50

Served with bananas & strawberries

Grain Chaud

$14.00

Oatmeal with crème Brûlée bananas, strawberries & walnuts

Pancakes

$13.50

White Parfait

$13.50

Greek yogurt, granola, strawberry, banana & honey

Parfait Bleu

$13.50

Lemon yogurt, agave, spirulina, chopped nuts, berries, kiwi, turmeric, flax seed & shaved coconut

Tiramisu Pancakes

$19.75

Chai pancakes layered with creme patissiere, kiwi, pineapple & strawberries drizzled with chocolate, creme anglaise, strawberry sauce & crumbled butter cookies

Waffle

$13.50

1/2 French Toast

$6.75

1/2 Pancakes

$6.75

1/2 Waffle

$6.75

Salads

Ananas

$18.00

Arugula, caramelized pineapple, pesto, capers, avocado, tomato, onions, green beans, mango & grilled halloumi cheese, topped w/spicy lemon butter white wine sauce, sauteed shrimp & sweet potato fries

Caesar

$16.50

Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, za’atar grilled chicken, avocado, boiled eggs, shaved parmesan, tahini Caesar dressing & pita croutons

À La Maude

$16.25

Chopped kale, warm lentil, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, radishes, avocado, crispy garbanzo, shaved almonds & herbed lemon vinaigrette; side of baguette

De Maison

$16.75

Chopped fresh vegetables, feta, olives & grilled chicken topped with hummus, house dressing & pita

Fruit Salad

$12.00

Assorted seasonal fruits

Side Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Le Fou Steak Sandwich

$19.75

Shaved filet steak, Havarti, Gouda, sautéed onions, tomatoes & avocado; topped w/an over easy egg & French aioli on a Brioche roll; side of potatoes

Poulet Roti

$16.00

Marinated chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, avocado, pickles & roasted garlic aioli on French baguette; side of fried potatoes

New Orleans Po’ Boy

$18.95

Crusted cod & shrimp, roasted tomato & garlic aioli, cabbage, avocado & pickles on a potato roll; side of potatoes

Fish Tacos (3)

$18.00

Crusted cod, red cabbage coleslaw, sweet pepper aioli spread, green salsa and queso fresco on a flour tortilla; side of guacamole and chips

Chicken Shawarma Club

$17.25

Marinated chicken, garlic confit, pesto tahini kale coleslaw, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, onions, pickles & avocado served on whole grain toast; side of fried potatoes

Bacon lettuce tomatoes

$8.00

Sides

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Applewood Smoked Pork Bacon

$5.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Lebanese Sausage

$5.00

Beef sausage with spices

Fried Cauliflower

$5.00

Fried Potatoes with Saffron Aioli

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

House Fries

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Farm Potatoes

$5.00

Rice - Plain

$5.00

Rice - Green

$5.00

Hummus Platter

$12.00

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Ham

$3.00

Chicken

$6.50

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Steak

$8.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Halloumi

$4.00

Manoushe

$3.00

Baguette

$2.00

Multi-grain Toast

$1.00

Pita

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.50

Red Beans

$2.50

Foul

$4.00

Sauce

$1.00

Fruit

$3.00

Nutella

$1.50

Mascarpone

$1.50

Labne

$3.00

Hummus

$3.00

Half deli hummus & pita

$12.00

goat cheese

$2.50

Feta

$2.00

Rolled ham and goat cheese

$4.00

Special Request

Grilled Cheese

Price determined by request

Omelet

Price determined by request

Egg Sandwich

Price determined by request

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee - To-Go

$3.75

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea - To-Go

$2.75

Iced Chai

$5.75

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.75

Iced Latte

$5.70

Iced Cappuccino

$5.70

Iced Macchiato

$5.70

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Cortado

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Corsica

$13.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee - Mug

$3.50

Coffee - To-Go

$2.75

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Latte

$4.70

Cappuccino

$4.70

Macchiato

$4.70

Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

London Fog

$6.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

Still Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Juice

$5.00

Juice Carafe

$12.00

Small Oj Carafe

$6.00

Small Pienaple Juice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

816 North 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

