Café la Reine - Downtown

915 Elm St

Manchester, NH 03101

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Iced Coffee
ICED Latte

Eats

Bagel

$3.00

Your choice of bread, toasted or not-toasted, topped with your choice of spread, or you can choose no spread.

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

A fresh, local scrambled egg with your choice of bread, meat and cheese. Gluten free bread and vegan cheese available. GF/Vegetarian

Oatmeal Bowl

$8.00

Gluten free oats topped with seasonal fruit, cinnamon, honey, house made gluten free granola, and almond milk.

Acaí Bowl (24 oz.)

$16.00

Sambazon Acaí blended with strawberries and bananas. House made gluten free granola on the bottom, topped with shredded coconut and seasonal fruit. GF/Vegetarian (Granola is made with honey.)

Avocado Toast

$12.00

2 slices of Toast, Sprouted Wheat or Gluten Free, topped with Avocado, Salt, Pepper, and Red Chili Flakes.

Bagel with Lox

$18.00

A bagel or 2 slices of toast with a spread of cream cheese. Topped with Thin Cut Smoked Salmon, Tomatoes, Capers, & Red Onion.

Spicy Sandwich

$13.00

Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Spicy Aioli, & Pepper Jack Cheese.

Avocado BLT Sandwich

$19.00

Bacon, Greens, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo served with a side of potato chips.

Tuna Melt

$15.00

House Made Tuna Salad and Swiss Cheese on Sprouted Wheat or Gluten Free Bread. Melted! Served with a side of potato chips.

Green Goddess Salad/Wrap

$16.00

Mixed Greens with Avocado, Bean Sprouts, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Onions, and Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing. Served as a Salad (GF), or in a Whole Wheat Wrap with a side of potato chips. Add a protein: Tuna, Smoked Salmon, Bacon

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.50

Cape Cod Chips Sea Salt

$1.25

Coffee

Coffee

$3.05+

Iced Coffee

$3.55+

Americano

$3.50+

ICED Americano

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$5.50+

Cafe au Lait (Coffee + Steamed Milk)

$3.80+

Hot/Iced Red Eye

$4.05+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.50+

ICED Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Latte

$5.50+

ICED Caramel Latte

$6.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.50+

ICED Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Single Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.00

Triple Espresso

$3.75

Quad Espresso

$4.25

Espresso Cortado

$4.25

Espresso Machiato

$4.25

Ethiopia 12oz Pour Over

$4.25

Hot Take Away Café!

$21.50

Iced Take Away Café!

$24.50

Tea

Tea

$3.05+

Tea au Lait HOT (Hot tea + Steamed Milk)

$3.80+

ICED Tea

$3.30+

Chai HOT

$4.50+

ICED Chai

$4.75+

Matcha! HOT

$5.25+

Matcha! ICED

$5.75+

Apple Cider HOT

$4.50+

Apple Cider ICED

$4.75+

Golden Milk/Turmeric Latte HOT

$5.25+

Golden Milk/Turmeric Latte ICED

$5.75+

Drinks

Bubly Seltzer Water

$2.50

Hot Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$4.25+Out of stock

Milk 16oz

$2.50

Tap Water

$0.75

Lifewater/Pepsi

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Café la Reine offers high-quality, hand-crafted, local coffee and espresso, along with a wide selection of premium teas. We also offer a variety of pastries, breakfast and light lunch items. Our baristas have been trained to ensure that careful preparation and perfection goes into every cup!

