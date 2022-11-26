Café la Reine - Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Café la Reine offers high-quality, hand-crafted, local coffee and espresso, along with a wide selection of premium teas. We also offer a variety of pastries, breakfast and light lunch items. Our baristas have been trained to ensure that careful preparation and perfection goes into every cup!
Location
915 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manchester
Hanover Street Chophouse
4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurant