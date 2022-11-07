Café Landmark 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131

Milk Flax Meal

$5.00

Health Bomb: Flax meal can be cooked for you in tropical way: on coconut milk with coconut flakes. Makes harmonic combination with strawberries and banana (add-on). Or nutty way: on almond milk with almond flakes. Suits best with blueberries and strawberries (add-on). You can play with taste and try it in salty variation - on almond milk with miso pasta and nori chips on a side. Just for those who appreciate fermented food.