Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Café Landmark 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Crepes plain with ghee (3)
Cheese Pancakes (syrniki) (3)
Crepes with ghee (3)

PUMPKIN SPICE

ICED Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.75

ICED TARO Pumpkin Spice

$6.75

ICED MATCHA Pumpkin Spice

$6.75

ICED Pumpkin Spice Coffee

$5.50

ICED Pumpkin Spice Tea

$5.50

HOT Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.75

HOT TARO Pumpkin Spice

$6.75

HOT MATCHA Pumpkin Spice

$6.75

HOT Pumpkin Spice Coffee

$5.50

HOT Pumpkin Spice Tea

$5.50

TOP 10 BEST

BUBBLE COCONUT MOCHA with BOBA

BUBBLE COCONUT MOCHA with BOBA

$7.25

PURPLE TIGER with BOBA & GR JELLY

$7.25

TIGER PAW with BOBA & GR JELLY

$7.25

GREEN TIGER with BOBA & GR JELLY

$7.25
TIGER BABY with BOBA

TIGER BABY with BOBA

$5.99

GO PEACHY (PEACH & MANGO)

$4.50

LEMONADE FRUIT TEA with RNBW POP

$4.99

PRETTY IN PINK

$5.25

CRAZY MANGO with MNG JLY

$5.50

PASSION & LOVE (P FRUIT & STRW)

$4.50

PREMIUM BUBBLE TEA

Boba with black tea and chocolate syrup

HOUSE BLACK MILK TEA with boba

$4.60

TIGER MAMA with Boba & Milk Foam

$5.85

RAINFOREST IN JAPAN (Matcha, Coconut with 1 Topping)

$6.25
PURPLE CULTURE (Taro, Coconut with Topping)

PURPLE CULTURE (Taro, Coconut with Topping)

$6.25

PINA COLADA (Coconut with Topping)

$5.25
COTTON CANDY with Mng Jelly

COTTON CANDY with Mng Jelly

$4.99

CHOCOLATE MILK TEA

$4.99

The F Cup w boba

$6.25

CLASSIC FRUIT / MILK TEA

CLASSIC FRUIT TEA

$4.49

CLASSIC FRUIT MILK TEA

$4.49

DOUBLE BUBBLE Soda with boba

DUOBLE BUBBLE

$4.75

LANDMARK SODA (up to 2 flavor)

LANDMARK SODA

$3.95

SPECIALITY COLD DRINKS

ICED LATTE

$5.00

ICED MOCHA

$5.75

ICED TARO LATTE

$5.75

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$5.75

ICED TAI TEA LATTE

$5.75

ICED CARAMEL LATTE

$5.50

ICED CHAI LATTE

$4.75

ICED FRENCH VANILLA PEPPERMINT LATTE

$5.50

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

ICED TIGER SUGAR SPECIALITY COFFEE

$5.00

ICED JASMINE GREEN TEA

$2.50

ICED BLACK TEA

$2.50

ICED OOLONG TEA (DARK OR PEACH) - 10min

$3.50

BUMBLEBEE

$7.00

AFFOGATO

$4.50

SPECIALITY HOT DRINKS

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.85

AMERICANO

$3.50

CORTADO

$4.80

CAPPUCHINO

$5.00

NUTTY CAPPUCHINO

$6.85

FRENCH PRESS 500 ml

$4.50

LATTE

$5.00

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.60

MOCHA

$5.60

TARO LATTE

$5.99

MATCHA LATTE

$5.99

CHAI LATTE

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$6.00

KID'S CAPPUCHINO (frosted milk)

$4.00

HONEY 30g

$1.00

LAVENDER RAF

$6.00

FRESH BREW TEA

ASSAM BLACK TEA

$2.50

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$2.50

DARK OOLONG TEA

$2.50

PEACH OOLONG TEA

$3.50

BUCKWHEAT TEA (non caffeinated)

$2.50

LEMON & GINGER (non caffeinated)

$2.50

Peppermint (caffeine-free)

$2.50

Sencha Decaf

$2.50

Earl Grey Decaf

$2.50

HONEY 30 g

$1.00

WINTER SUMMER to go

$6.00

MASALA

$3.50

TEA POT (only for here)

WINTER SUMMER to go

$6.00

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$6.00

ORGANIC GREEN TEA

$7.00

PEACH OOLONG TEA

$7.00

DARK OOLONG TEA

$6.00

ASSAM BLACK TEA

$6.00

WINTER SUMMER (sea buckthorn, ginger, orange)

$11.00

STRAWBERRY BASIL (caffeine free)

$8.00

RAPSBERRY MINT (caffeine free)

$8.00

SPICY PEAR PUNCH (caffeine free)

$9.00

CARPATIAN TEA (mountain herbs, caffeine free)

$7.00

RISING SPRING (flowering tea)

$7.00

HONEY 30 g

$1.00

FRESH JUICE

ORANGE FRESH JUICE 200 ml

$6.00

GRAPEFRUIT FRESH JUICE 200 ml

$6.00

BOTTLES

BOTTLE OF WATER

$1.50
POM JUICE 750 ml

POM JUICE 750 ml

$7.00

Coke Original 355 ml

$2.50

Coke Diet 355 ml

$2.50

Sprite 355 ml

$2.50

Fanta Orange 355 ml

$2.50

Fanta Pineapple 355 ml

$2.50

TARO Bubble Tea Can 490 ml

$4.50

BROWN SUGAR Bubble Tea Can 490 ml

$4.50

Cold cup small with ice

$0.50

Sandwich

Avocado & Cheese Toast

Avocado & Cheese Toast

$6.00
Avocado crunch toast

Avocado crunch toast

$7.00

Crunchy toasted whole wheat bread just touched by pesto with smashed avocado on top. The taste is emphasized by sun-dried tomatoes and crushed pistachios. You can add a piece of smoked salmon, slice of cheese or/and turkey bacon, ham, turkey or perfect egg.

Caprese Croissant

Caprese Croissant

$7.00

Breakfast Croissant

$8.00

Omelet Panini

$7.00
BANH ME

BANH ME

$8.00

CRAZY CUCUMBER

$8.00
HOUSE JAPANESE

HOUSE JAPANESE

$8.00

HOUSE CRISPY CHICKEN

$8.00
HAM& SWISS CHEESE

HAM& SWISS CHEESE

$6.00

TURKEY & SWISS CHEESE

$6.00

AMERICAN CHEESE

$5.00

+ COMBO SM NORY FRIES

$4.50

+ COMBO 1 SPRING ROLL

$2.50

+ COMBO 3 VEG POT STICKERS

$3.50

+ COMBO 3 PORK POT STICKERS

$3.50

+ COMBO SMALL HOUSE GREEN SALAD

$3.50

ALL APPETIZERS

HOUSE NINJA CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.00

DELICATE CHICKEN NUGGETS (8it)

$7.00

CHUNKY CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS (7it)

$7.00
SHRIMP BALLS & FRIES

SHRIMP BALLS & FRIES

$8.50

4 delicate shrimp balls with small portion of nori fries. Soy sauce and ketchup complement the flavor. Gluten free

PORK POT STICKERS (6it)

$7.00

JAPANESE NORI FRIES

$7.00

VEG POT STICKERS (6it)

$7.00

SPRING ROLLS (2it)

$5.00

+ COMBO SMALL HOUSE GREEN SALAD

$3.50

VEG SNACKS

JAPANESE NORI FRIES

$7.00

SPRING ROLLS

$5.00

VEG POT STICKERS

$7.00

House Green Salad

House Green Salad

House Green Salad

$7.00

Small House Green Salad

$3.50

Breakfast

Cup of Bone Broth (organic)

Cup of Bone Broth (organic)

$3.00

300 ml organic beef or chicken bone broth with pinch of herbs, light salinity. Can be added by perfect egg (hard white, soft yolk) and/or spoon of organic miso pasta with nori chips on a side.

Chicken Soup 350 ml

Chicken Soup 350 ml

$5.00

Clear chicken & vegetables broth. You can boost it with egg noodles and/or perfect egg. Slice of toasted bread at your request.

Greek Yogurt with GF granola and berry medley

Greek Yogurt with GF granola and berry medley

$5.00

It's organic Greek Yogurt 200 g with gluten free granola and seasonal berries medley.

CHIA Pudding 280 ml

$6.00

Chia pudding made with almond milk with no sugar and real berries smoothie: Second layer - blueberry and blackberry smoothie. Third layer - mango smoothie.

Creamy scrambled eggs (3) with toasts

Creamy scrambled eggs (3) with toasts

$6.00
Cheese Pancakes (syrniki) (3)

Cheese Pancakes (syrniki) (3)

$8.00

Famous Ukrainian and Russian breakfast. Gentle. Delicious. Sweet.

Crepes with turkey (2)

Crepes with turkey (2)

$8.00

2 crepes stuffed with turkey gentle meat. Total weight - 200 g. Served with sour cream.

Crepes with ricotta (3)

$7.00

Crepes plain with ghee (3)

$6.00
Milk Flax Meal

Milk Flax Meal

$5.00

Health Bomb: Flax meal can be cooked for you in tropical way: on coconut milk with coconut flakes. Makes harmonic combination with strawberries and banana (add-on). Or nutty way: on almond milk with almond flakes. Suits best with blueberries and strawberries (add-on). You can play with taste and try it in salty variation - on almond milk with miso pasta and nori chips on a side. Just for those who appreciate fermented food.

Oat Meal

$4.50

Banana& Chocolate crepes (2) with marshmallow

$7.00
Cheese Omelet with small house green salad

Cheese Omelet with small house green salad

$8.00

Pelmeny

Pelmeny with beef

$8.00

Vareniki

Vareniki with potato

$8.00

Vareniki with cabbage

$8.00

Vareniki with sweet cheese

$8.00

Cheese Pan Cakes

CLASSIC 3*63g

$8.00

Crepes

Crepes with turkey (2)

$8.00

Crepes with ricotta (3)

$7.00

Crepes with ghee (3)

$6.00

Borsch

Borsch beef&pork 400 ml

$10.00

CAKES

MOUSSE CAKE (new)

$6.95
3 CHOCOLATE CAKE (mousse)

3 CHOCOLATE CAKE (mousse)

$6.00Out of stock

Triple chocolate mousse cake 130 g Calories 380

Pistachio Mousse Cake

$7.95

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$4.50
BELGIAN WAFFLE w scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

BELGIAN WAFFLE w scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

These waffles, manufactured only in Belgium, contain large pearls of sugar that caramelize on the waffle iron when baked. For breakfast or a grab-and-go snack, top them with ice cream, fruit or whipped cream.

Strawberry Crush

$7.00

+combo 1 scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.70

CHOCOLATE BUNDT

$6.00

Raspberry Tart

$6.50

PASTRY

Almond Biscotti

Almond Biscotti

$1.00

35 g

KitKat

$0.90
ICED LEMON LOAF CAKE

ICED LEMON LOAF CAKE

$3.50

Lemon Loaf cake made using the juice of fresh California lemons. This treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing. It's made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives. Delectable with breakfast coffee and throughout the day, on a plate or on the go, it satisfies a person's sweet tooth any time from dawn past dark. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make your dessert perfect.

CUPCAKE

$3.00

Mini Croissant

$1.50

+combo 1 scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.70Out of stock

ICE CREAM

1 SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$1.95

2 SCOOPS OF ICE CREAM

$3.50

COFFEE BASED

COCONUT MOCHA COFFEE Smoothie

$7.50

CREME BRULEE COFFEE Smoothie

$6.75

CARAMEL LATTE Smoothie

$6.75

MOCHA Smoothie

$6.75

FRUIT

COTTON CANDY (W Melon & Peach) Smoothie

COTTON CANDY (W Melon & Peach) Smoothie

$6.00

FREEZING TIGER BABY Smoothie

$6.50

GO PEACHY (Peach & Mango) Smoothie

$6.00

MANGO Smoothie

$6.00

PASSION & LOVE (P Fruit & Strw) Smoothie

$6.00

PINA COLADA Smoothie

$6.50

PRETTY IN PINK (Strwberry & Lychee) Smoothie

$6.00

FREEZING LEMON TEA Smoothie

$6.00

POWDER

TARO SMOOTHIE

$6.50

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$6.50

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$6.50

REAL FRUIT SMOOTHY

GREEN KING 300 ml

GREEN KING 300 ml

$7.50

Spinach, celery, parsley, avocado, kiwi, pear, pineapple, lemon in one glass for you. 300 ml

PINK PRINCESS 300 ml

PINK PRINCESS 300 ml

$7.50

Strawberry, pineapple, blueberry whisk with orange juice in one glass for you. 300 ml

GOLD QUEEN 300 ml

$7.50

LOVE IS... 300 ml

$6.00

Merch

Nori Chips

$1.00

Water 0.5

$1.50

Coffee beans 12 oz

$12.00

Pelmeny with beef 1 lb

$11.00

Varenyky with potato 1 lb

$11.00

Varenyky with cabbage 1 lb

$11.00

Varenyly with sweet cheese 1 lb

$11.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Speciality Coffee, Bubble Tea, homelike breakfasts, appetizers, desserts, healthy options

Location

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Directions

Gallery
Café Landmark image
Banner pic
BG pic
Café Landmark image

