- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Cafe Landwer - Century City
Cafe Landwer - Century City
No reviews yet
10250 Constellation Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Landwer's Signature
Landwer’s Famous Schnitzel
Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side Dish.
Buddha Hummus Bowl (V)
Smoked Eggplant, Guacamole & Matbucha, Chickpeas, Tahini, Tomato Salsa & Parsley
Mediterranean Breakfast
2 Eggs Any Style Served with a side of Chopped Salad, Labneh with Olive Oil & Za’atar Pita
Mediterranean Shakshouka
Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce, Feta Cheese, Eggplant Cubes, With a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread. Garnished with Parsley
Bolognese
Tomato Sauce, Red Wine, Ground Beef, Diced Celery, Carrot, Onion, Garlic & Cumin (can’t be modified)
Mediterranean Energy Shake (V)
Frozen Bananas, Dates, Dates Honey, Raw Tahini, Soy Milk
Spirulina Smoothie (V)
Frozen Mango, Fresh Banana, Dates Honey, Spirulina Tablet, Almond Milk
Landwer’s Famous Iced Tea
Crimson berry brew, pomegranate and passion fruit syrups with fresh fruit
Oreo Rozalach (Full)
Cream Fresh, Ricotta , White Chocolate, Oreo Crumble
Breakfast
Eggs Benedict Florentine
Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin with Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Hollandaise Sauce. Served with crushed potatoes Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens
Salmon Benedict
Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, Smoked Salmon, Creme Fraiche, Fried Capers, Hollandaise Sauce. Served with crushed potatoes Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens
Turkey Bacon Benedict
Poached Eggs on a Challah with Turkey Bacon, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onions with Hollandaise Sauce. Served with crushed potatoes Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens
Mediterranean Breakfast
2 Eggs Any Style Served with a side of Chopped Salad, Labneh with Olive Oil & Za’atar Pita
Landwer's Pancakes
Pancakes Served with a side of Seasonal Fruit Cup, Nutella, Whipped Cream & Maple Syrup. ADD ON - 2 Eggs Any Style and Turkey Bacon + $6
Avocado Tartine
Crunchy Za’atar Spiced Pita Topped with Fresh Guacamole, Labneh, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes and Sliced Radish, Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens Add a Farm Fresh Egg +$2
Breakfast Parfait
Greek Yogurt, Granola & Seasonal Fruits
Breakfast Waffle
Pieces of Waffle Served with Blueberries, Strawberry, Sliced Banana Topped with Powdered Sugar & Side of Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream
Vegan Omelette
Landwer's shakshukas
Landwer's Shakshuka
Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce with a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread . Garnished with Parsley
Halloumi Shakshuka
Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce, Crispy Halloumi Cheese and Spinach, with a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread.
Mediterranean Shakshouka
Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce, Feta Cheese, Eggplant Cubes, With a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread. Garnished with Parsley
Sinia Shakshuka
Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce, Sinia Kebabs (Beef and Lamb), Roasted Eggplant with a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread. Garnished with Parsley
Extra 1 Pita
Landwer's Hummus Bowls
Buddha Hummus Bowl (V)
Smoked Eggplant, Guacamole & Matbucha, Chickpeas, Tahini, Tomato Salsa & Parsley
Kebab Hummus Bowl
Beef/Lamb Kebabs served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Chickpeas, Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Vegan Meatball Hummus Bowl (V)
Soy strips
Falafel Hummus Bowl (V)
Balls of Falafel served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Chickpeas, Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Mushrooms Hummus Bowl (V)
Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Plain Hummus
Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley on top.
Extra Pitas
Mezza
Mezza Platter
Baba Ganoush with Tahini and Tomato Salsa, Labneh with Matbucha, Hummus, Torshi, Served with 3 pitas (Serves 3-4 people)
Smoked Eggplant in Tahini (V)
Smoked Eggplant with Tahini, Tomato Salsa, Olive Oil, Lemon, Mint Dressing, Garnished with Microgreens. Served with 1 Pita Bread.
Baba Ghanoush (V, GF)
Parsley, Cilantro, Tahini, Olive Oil, Carob Honey Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens. Served with 1 Pita.
Labneh Matbucha
Labneh, Matbucha (Slow cooked Tomatoes and Peppers Stew). Served with 1 Pita
Halloumi Sticks
Fried Halloumi Cheese (Sheep's Cheese), Served with Marinara Sauce.
Sandwiches
Herb Omelet Sandwich
Herb Omelet with Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Choice of Créme Fraiche or Tahini, Optional To be Served with GF Bread
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Avocado, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Mustard Aioli.
Landwer’s Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Smoked Salmon, Créme Fraiche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Capers, Optional To be Served with GF Bread
Schnitzel Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mustard Aioli.
Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
Salads
Mediterranean Salad (GF)
Lettuce Mix ,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Radish, Sumac with Lemon Mint Dressing
Halloumi Salad
Lettuce Mix, Halloumi Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Radish & Lemon Mint Dressing.
Lebanese Salad
Quinoa Bulgur Mix with Parsley, Mint and Green Onions (Cannot be removed), Tomato, Red and Yellow Bell Pepper, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Labneh, with Sumac & Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens & Lemon Mint Dressing.
Chicken Fattoush Salad
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Quinoa Bulgur Mix, Carrots, Fresh Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Chia Seeds
Entrées
Sinia Kebab
Grilled Beef & Lamb Served in Freshly Baked Focaccia with Smoked Eggplant, Tomatoes & Red Onion Garnished with Tahini & Chickpeas, Parsley, Harissa Oil Served with a Chopped Salad.
Landwer’s Famous Schnitzel
Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side Dish.
Chicken Shawarma
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions, Served with Side of Rice and Tahini.
Aireis Sandwich
Ground Beef & Lamb Stuffed in Grilled Pita. Served with a Choice of side dish
Landwer Burger
100% Beef on a Brioche Bun (or Gluten Free Bun), Served with Harissa Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions Served with Choice of Side Add Mozzarella Cheese + $1.5
Herb Marinated Chicken (GF)
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast. Served with a Choice of Side
Vegan Burger (V)
"The Impossible Burger", Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Harissa Tahini, Vegan Roll, Choice of Side Dish
Vegan French Stir-Fry (V)
Soy Strips Sautéed with Red Wine, Date Honey, Diced Carrots, Celery, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Garlic & Parsley. Served with Landwer’s Rice
Vegan Shawarma & Hot Focaccia (V)
Soy Strips Sautéed with Caramelized Onions. Served on Freshly Baked Focaccia Garnished with Chickpeas, Tahini, Harissa Oil & Parsley
Vegan Meatballs (V/GF)
Vegan Meat Balls - "Impossible Meat" Homemade Vegan Meatballs Served on a bed of Pomodoro With a Side of Rice & Tahini. Garnished with Microgreens
Pasta
Tomato Basil Pasta
Tomato Sauce Garnished with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Basil.
Rosé Pasta
Tomato Sauce and Cream, Garnished with Parmesan Cheese
Roasted Mushroom & Cream Pasta
Portabella and Cremini Mushrooms Sautéed in Fresh Garlic Cream Sauce Garnished with Parmesan Cheese
Chicken & Pesto Pasta
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Sautéed Mushrooms, Broccoli and Cherry Tomatoes with Herbs & Basil Pesto. Garnished with Parmesan Cheese
Bolognese
Tomato Sauce, Red Wine, Ground Beef, Diced Celery, Carrot, Onion, Garlic & Cumin (can’t be modified)
Cream Bolognese
Tomato Sauce, Cream, Red Wine, Ground Beef, Diced Celery, Carrot, and Onion. Note: vegetables cannot be removed from the dish
Pizza (Copy)
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese on a basil tomato sauce base
Pepperoni Pizza
Beef Pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese on a basil tomato base
Shrooms Pizza
Seasonal Fresh Mushrooms, fresh caramelized onions with Mozzarella on a basil tomato sauce
Three Cheese & Pesto Pizza
Mozzarella, Feta, and Parmesan Cheese on a fresh pesto base
Side Dishes & Extras
Rosalach
Desserts
Baked Cheesecake
Rich and creamy baked cheesecake with berry coulis
Chocolate Sensation
Warm chocolate fudge cake with vanilla gelato and homemade whipped cream
Dessert Waffle
4 Pieces of Waffle with Chocolate + Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, strawberry
Mango Perfume (V)
Mango sorbet with an array of berries
Kid's Food
Kid's Pizza
Tomato Sauce & mozzarella with freshly cut vegetables
Kid's Pasta
Pasta With Sauce of Your Choice: Tomato, Cream, Butter, Oil, Rosé Served with Vegetables
GF Kid's Pizza
GF Bread, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Served with Vegetables
Kid's Chicken Tenders
With French fries, ketchup, and freshly cut vegetables
Kid’s Sliders
Two mini hamburgers in sesame buns with french fries, ketchup and freshly cut vegetables
Kid's Halloumi Sticks
Fried halloumi cheese Served with a side of vegetables