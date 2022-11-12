Cafe Landwer - Century City

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Herb Marinated Chicken (GF)

Landwer's Signature

Landwer’s Famous Schnitzel

$22.00

Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side Dish.

Buddha Hummus Bowl (V)

$17.00

Smoked Eggplant, Guacamole & Matbucha, Chickpeas, Tahini, Tomato Salsa & Parsley

Mediterranean Breakfast

$15.00

2 Eggs Any Style Served with a side of Chopped Salad, Labneh with Olive Oil & Za’atar Pita

Mediterranean Shakshouka

$21.00

Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce, Feta Cheese, Eggplant Cubes, With a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread. Garnished with Parsley

Bolognese

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, Red Wine, Ground Beef, Diced Celery, Carrot, Onion, Garlic & Cumin (can’t be modified)

Mediterranean Energy Shake (V)

$10.00

Frozen Bananas, Dates, Dates Honey, Raw Tahini, Soy Milk

Spirulina Smoothie (V)

$11.00

Frozen Mango, Fresh Banana, Dates Honey, Spirulina Tablet, Almond Milk

Landwer’s Famous Iced Tea

$6.50

Crimson berry brew, pomegranate and passion fruit syrups with fresh fruit

Oreo Rozalach (Full)

$13.00

Cream Fresh, Ricotta , White Chocolate, Oreo Crumble

Breakfast

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$19.00

Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin with Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Hollandaise Sauce. Served with crushed potatoes Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens

Salmon Benedict

$22.00

Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, Smoked Salmon, Creme Fraiche, Fried Capers, Hollandaise Sauce. Served with crushed potatoes Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens

Turkey Bacon Benedict

$20.00

Poached Eggs on a Challah with Turkey Bacon, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onions with Hollandaise Sauce. Served with crushed potatoes Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens

Mediterranean Breakfast

$15.00

2 Eggs Any Style Served with a side of Chopped Salad, Labneh with Olive Oil & Za’atar Pita

Landwer's Pancakes

$18.00

Pancakes Served with a side of Seasonal Fruit Cup, Nutella, Whipped Cream & Maple Syrup. ADD ON - 2 Eggs Any Style and Turkey Bacon + $6

Avocado Tartine

$15.00

Crunchy Za’atar Spiced Pita Topped with Fresh Guacamole, Labneh, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes and Sliced Radish, Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens Add a Farm Fresh Egg +$2

Breakfast Parfait

$12.00

Greek Yogurt, Granola & Seasonal Fruits

Breakfast Waffle

$15.00

Pieces of Waffle Served with Blueberries, Strawberry, Sliced Banana Topped with Powdered Sugar & Side of Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream

Vegan Omelette

$7.00

Landwer's shakshukas

Landwer's Shakshuka

$19.00

Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce with a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread . Garnished with Parsley

Halloumi Shakshuka

$21.00

Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce, Crispy Halloumi Cheese and Spinach, with a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread.

Mediterranean Shakshouka

$21.00

Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce, Feta Cheese, Eggplant Cubes, With a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread. Garnished with Parsley

Sinia Shakshuka

$23.00

Two Eggs Poached in a Spiced Tomato Pepper Sauce, Sinia Kebabs (Beef and Lamb), Roasted Eggplant with a side of Tahini, Side Salad And Challah Bread. Garnished with Parsley

Extra 1 Pita

$1.50

Landwer's Hummus Bowls

Buddha Hummus Bowl (V)

$17.00

Smoked Eggplant, Guacamole & Matbucha, Chickpeas, Tahini, Tomato Salsa & Parsley

Kebab Hummus Bowl

$18.00

Beef/Lamb Kebabs served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Chickpeas, Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side

Vegan Meatball Hummus Bowl (V)

$17.00

Soy strips

Falafel Hummus Bowl (V)

$16.00

Balls of Falafel served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Chickpeas, Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side

Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl

$19.00

Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side

Mushrooms Hummus Bowl (V)

$17.00

Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side

Plain Hummus

$15.00

Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley on top.

Extra Pitas

$3.00

Mezza

Mezza Platter

$26.00

Baba Ganoush with Tahini and Tomato Salsa, Labneh with Matbucha, Hummus, Torshi, Served with 3 pitas (Serves 3-4 people)

Smoked Eggplant in Tahini (V)

$14.00

Smoked Eggplant with Tahini, Tomato Salsa, Olive Oil, Lemon, Mint Dressing, Garnished with Microgreens. Served with 1 Pita Bread.

Baba Ghanoush (V, GF)

$12.00

Parsley, Cilantro, Tahini, Olive Oil, Carob Honey Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens. Served with 1 Pita.

Labneh Matbucha

$12.00

Labneh, Matbucha (Slow cooked Tomatoes and Peppers Stew). Served with 1 Pita

Halloumi Sticks

$13.00

Fried Halloumi Cheese (Sheep's Cheese), Served with Marinara Sauce.

Sandwiches

Herb Omelet Sandwich

$14.00

Herb Omelet with Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Choice of Créme Fraiche or Tahini, Optional To be Served with GF Bread

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Avocado, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Mustard Aioli.

Landwer’s Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked Salmon, Créme Fraiche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Capers, Optional To be Served with GF Bread

Schnitzel Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mustard Aioli.

Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)

$16.00

Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Pickles and Chopped Salad.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad

Salads

Mediterranean Salad (GF)

$17.00

Lettuce Mix ,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Radish, Sumac with Lemon Mint Dressing

Halloumi Salad

$19.00

Lettuce Mix, Halloumi Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Radish & Lemon Mint Dressing.

Lebanese Salad

$18.00

Quinoa Bulgur Mix with Parsley, Mint and Green Onions (Cannot be removed), Tomato, Red and Yellow Bell Pepper, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Labneh, with Sumac & Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens & Lemon Mint Dressing.

Chicken Fattoush Salad

$20.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Quinoa Bulgur Mix, Carrots, Fresh Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Chia Seeds

Entrées

Sinia Kebab

$23.00

Grilled Beef & Lamb Served in Freshly Baked Focaccia with Smoked Eggplant, Tomatoes & Red Onion Garnished with Tahini & Chickpeas, Parsley, Harissa Oil Served with a Chopped Salad.

Landwer’s Famous Schnitzel

$22.00

Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side Dish.

Chicken Shawarma

$21.00

Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions, Served with Side of Rice and Tahini.

Aireis Sandwich

$18.00

Ground Beef & Lamb Stuffed in Grilled Pita. Served with a Choice of side dish

Landwer Burger

$20.00

100% Beef on a Brioche Bun (or Gluten Free Bun), Served with Harissa Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions Served with Choice of Side Add Mozzarella Cheese + $1.5

Herb Marinated Chicken (GF)

$21.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast. Served with a Choice of Side

Vegan Burger (V)

$19.00

"The Impossible Burger", Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Harissa Tahini, Vegan Roll, Choice of Side Dish

Vegan French Stir-Fry (V)

$21.00

Soy Strips Sautéed with Red Wine, Date Honey, Diced Carrots, Celery, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Garlic & Parsley. Served with Landwer’s Rice

Vegan Shawarma & Hot Focaccia (V)

$20.00

Soy Strips Sautéed with Caramelized Onions. Served on Freshly Baked Focaccia Garnished with Chickpeas, Tahini, Harissa Oil & Parsley

Vegan Meatballs (V/GF)

$19.00

Vegan Meat Balls - "Impossible Meat" Homemade Vegan Meatballs Served on a bed of Pomodoro With a Side of Rice & Tahini. Garnished with Microgreens

Pasta

Fresh Pastas Made to Order. Choice of Pasta: Trombette or Fettuccine. **Gluten-Free +$1.5. Butternut Squash and Ricotta Ravioli + $2
Tomato Basil Pasta

$18.00

Tomato Sauce Garnished with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Basil.

Rosé Pasta

$19.00

Tomato Sauce and Cream, Garnished with Parmesan Cheese

Roasted Mushroom & Cream Pasta

$21.00

Portabella and Cremini Mushrooms Sautéed in Fresh Garlic Cream Sauce Garnished with Parmesan Cheese

Chicken & Pesto Pasta

$23.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Sautéed Mushrooms, Broccoli and Cherry Tomatoes with Herbs & Basil Pesto. Garnished with Parmesan Cheese

Bolognese

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, Red Wine, Ground Beef, Diced Celery, Carrot, Onion, Garlic & Cumin (can’t be modified)

Cream Bolognese

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Cream, Red Wine, Ground Beef, Diced Celery, Carrot, and Onion. Note: vegetables cannot be removed from the dish

Pizza (Copy)

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese on a basil tomato sauce base

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Beef Pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese on a basil tomato base

Shrooms Pizza

$19.00

Seasonal Fresh Mushrooms, fresh caramelized onions with Mozzarella on a basil tomato sauce

Three Cheese & Pesto Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, Feta, and Parmesan Cheese on a fresh pesto base

Side Dishes & Extras

Side Dishes

$6.00
Bread

$3.00
Extra Protein

$7.00
One Egg

$1.50
Two Eggs

$3.00
Three Eggs

$4.50
Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$6.00
Falafel Side

$6.00
Halloumi Side

$5.00
Fruit Cup

$5.00
Vegetable Sticks

$3.00
Mushrooms

$3.00

Rosalach

Nutella Rosalach Full

$11.00

Crispy stone oven dough baked with chocolate hazelnut cream

Oreo Rozalach (Full)

$13.00

Cream Fresh, Ricotta , White Chocolate, Oreo Crumble

Nutella Rosalach (Half)

$7.00
Lotus Rosalach (Half)

$7.00
1/2 & 1/2 Rosalach (Full)

$14.00

Desserts

Baked Cheesecake

$10.00

Rich and creamy baked cheesecake with berry coulis

Chocolate Sensation

$10.00

Warm chocolate fudge cake with vanilla gelato and homemade whipped cream

Dessert Waffle

$12.00

4 Pieces of Waffle with Chocolate + Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, strawberry

Mango Perfume (V)

$8.00

Mango sorbet with an array of berries

Kid's Food

Kid's Pizza

$10.00

Tomato Sauce & mozzarella with freshly cut vegetables

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Pasta With Sauce of Your Choice: Tomato, Cream, Butter, Oil, Rosé Served with Vegetables

GF Kid's Pizza

$10.00

GF Bread, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Served with Vegetables

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$11.00

With French fries, ketchup, and freshly cut vegetables

Kid’s Sliders

$12.00

Two mini hamburgers in sesame buns with french fries, ketchup and freshly cut vegetables

Kid's Halloumi Sticks

$10.00

Fried halloumi cheese Served with a side of vegetables

Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$6.00

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Orange Juice

$5.00
Kid's Carrot Juice

$5.00
Kid's Apple Juice

$5.00
Kid's Milk

$4.00
Kid's Chocolate Milk

$4.00
Nutella Choco-Chino

$5.00

Mixed Nutella with milk, marshmallows, whipped cream and sprinkles

Choco-Chino

$5.00

With marshmallows, whipped cream and sprinkles

Kid's Lemonade

$4.00

Pastries

Coffee & Croissant

$9.00

Snickerdoodle

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50
Butter Croissant

$5.00
Chocolate Croissant

$5.50
Chocolate Babka

$6.00

Buttery European dough layered with pure melted chocolate

Coffee, Etc

Espresso Single

$3.50
Espresso Double

$4.00
Macchiato Single

$3.75
Macchiato Double

$4.50
Americano

$4.25
Americano Large

$4.75
Cortado

$4.00
Cappuccino

$5.50
Cappuccino Large

$6.00
Latte

$6.00
Latte Large

$6.00
House Blend Coffee - Drip Coffee

$4.00
House Blend Coffee Large - Drip Coffee

$4.75
Turkish Coffee