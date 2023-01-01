  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Cafe Lapin, LLC - 2341 Peachtree Rd NE,Unit C
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Lapin, LLC 2341 Peachtree Rd NE,Unit C

review star

No reviews yet

2341 Peachtree Road

Atlanta, GA 30305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BREAKFAST

Les Omelettes

Omelette aux Fine Herbes

$13.85

Omelette aux Champignons

$13.85

Omelette Lapin

$13.85

Omelette Sausage & Cheddar

$13.95

Eggs & Quiche

Two Eggs Breakfast

$13.85

Two Eggs Sandwich

$13.85

Quiche Lorraine Breakfast

$13.85

Mushroom & Leek Quiche Breakfast

$13.85

Ham & Asparagus Quiche Breakfast

$13.85

Spinach Quiche Breakfast

$13.85

French Toast & Pancakes

French Toast (3 pcs)

$12.85

Single French Toast

$4.65

Pancakes

$12.85

Single Pancake

$4.65

A La Carte

Grilled Ham

$4.25

Bacon

$4.25

Sausage

$4.25

Hashbrowns

$4.25

Grits

$4.25

Fruit Salad

$5.85

One Egg

$2.85

Side Avocado

$3.95

Croissant

$2.95

Toast

$1.95

LUNCH

Salads

Walnut Salad

$13.85

Curry Salad

$13.85

Jalapeno Salad

$13.85

Apricot Salad

$13.85

Tarragon Salad

$13.85

Albacore Salad

$13.85

Capered Egg Salad

$13.85

Shrimp Salad

$13.85

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Crabcake salad

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Trout Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Melt

$13.85

BLT

$12.85

Cafe Lapin Burger

$14.85

Club Sandwich

$13.85

Grilled Pimento Sandwich

$12.85

Ham & Cheese Panini

$12.85

Lo-carb Burger

$14.85

Turkey Melt

$13.85

Turkey Apple Brie

$14.85

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Walnut Chicken Sandwich

$12.85

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$12.85

Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

$12.85

Apricot Chicken Sandwich

$12.85

Tarragon Chicken Sandwich

$12.85

Tuna salad Sandwich

$12.85

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.85

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.85

Samplers & Combos

Le Lapin Salad Sampler

$14.85

Soup & Sandwich Lunch

$12.85

Soup & Salad Lunch

$12.85

Mandarin Orange Souffle

$14.85

Lunch Sides Soups

Beets and Oranges

$4.85

Carrot Salad

$4.85

Corn Medley

$4.85

Potato Chips

$4.85

Souffle side

$6.85

Tomato Mozzarella

$6.85

Mixed Green Salad

$6.85

Caesar Salad

$6.85

Cup soup

$3.95

Bowl Soup

$6.95

French Fries

$5.85

Banana Bread

$2.95

DINNER

Appetizers

Caprese

$9.00

House Quiche

$14.00

Escargot

$14.00

Mix Green Salad side

$4.00

Caesar side

$4.00

Cup Soup

$3.95

Bowl Soup

$6.95

Entrees

Signature Meatloaf

$23.00

Alaskan Salmon

$26.00

Poulet Scallopine

$23.00

Seared Carolina Trout

$26.00

Gulf Shrimp

$25.00

Trout en Papilotte

$26.00

Crab Cakes

$31.00

Market Vegetables

$21.00

Pork

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Sandwiches & Salads

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$16.00

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Croque Madame

$15.00

Blackened Salmon BLT

$16.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Sesonal Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.00

BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.85

Coffee

$3.85

Hot Tea

$3.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Cappuccino

$5.75

Late

$5.75

Aqua Panna

$4.95

San Pellegrino

$5.50

Perrier Small

$3.50

Perrier Large

$5.50

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Cafe au lait

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Juice

$3.50

Small Juice

$2.50

Bar

Red Bottle

La forge Cabernet Bottle

$31.00

Pinot Noir Louis Jadot Bottle

$41.00

Cotes du Rhône Bottle

$40.00

Cabernet Justin Bottle

$55.00

Cabernet Baron de Brane Bottle

$89.00

Cabernet Prieure de Blaignan Bottle

$37.00

Merlot Saintayme Bottle

$53.00

Red Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon La Forge Glass

$11.00

Pinot Noir Louis Jadot Glass

$14.00

Cotes du Rhône Saint Cosme Glass

$13.00

Cabernet Justin Glass

$18.00

Cabernet Baron de Brane Glass

$37.00

Cabernet Prieure de Blaignan Glass

$13.00

Merlot Saintayme Grand Cru Glass

$19.00

White Bottle

Chardonnay J Lohr Bottle

$32.00

Chardonnay Macrostie Bottle

$42.00

Chardonnay Chevalier Bottle

$39.00

Sancerre Bottle

$55.00

Chablis Bottle

$43.00

Rose Bottle

$39.00

Sparkling Francois Montand Bottle

$38.00

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson Bottle

$33.00

Picpoul Paul Mas Bottle

$32.00

Picpoul Jadix Bottle

$31.00

Sauvignon Blanc Haut-La Pereyre Bottle

$38.00

Pinot Gris Bottle

$64.00

White Glass

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$11.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Chardonnay J Lohr Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay Macrostie Glass

$14.00

Chardonnay Chevalier Glass

$13.00

Chablis Glass

$15.00

Sancerre Glass

$18.00

Rose Glass

$13.00

Sparkling Wine Glass

$10.00

Chardonnay Kendall J Glass

$11.00

Picpoul Paul Mas Glass

$11.00

Picpoul Jadix Glass

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc Haut-La Pereyre Glass

$13.00

Beer & Cocktails

Stella Artois

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Sweetwater

$5.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Martini

$12.00

Vodka

$10.00

Dewars

$12.00

Makers

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Gin

$11.00

COUNTER

1/2 Pint Salad

$5.95

Pint Salad

$11.50

Quart Salad

$22.00

1/2 Pint Soup

$3.95

Pint Soup

$7.95

Quart Soup

$15.95

1/2 Pint Side Item

$3.95

Pint Side Item

$7.95

Quart side Item

$13.95

Small Casserole

$35.00

Large Casserole

$45.00

Desserts

Cake

$5.95

Cookie

$2.95

Lemon Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

Whole Cake

$45.00

Whole Pound Cake

$35.00

Whole Pie

$30.00

Dozen Cookies

$25.00

Quiche

Quiche Lorraine

$13.85

Mushroom Leek Quiche

$13.85

Ham Asparagus Quiche

$13.85

Spinach Tomato Goat Cheese Quiche

$13.85

Slice Lorraine

$9.45

Slice Mushroom Quiche

$9.45

Slice Ham Asparagus

$9.45

Slice Spinach Quiche

$9.45

Whole Quiche

$26.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2341 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead
orange starNo Reviews
2285 Peachtree Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
KR Steakbar
orange starNo Reviews
349 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
The Hungry Peach Cafe & Catering - 351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE #232
orange starNo Reviews
351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE #232 Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Yumbii (Brookwood) - Yumbii (Brookwood) : 1927 Peachtree Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1927 Peachtree Road Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
195 Ottley Drive Northeast Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1812 Peachtree St NW Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston