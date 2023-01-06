Main picView gallery

Cafe Latino & Breakfast

review star

No reviews yet

1810 Rock Springs Road

Apopka, FL 32712

Order Again

EGGS

Eggs with Ham and house potatoes

$11.99

Eggs with Sausage and house Potatoes

$11.99

Egg with Chorizo & House Potatoes

$11.99

Mexican Style Egg & House Potatoes

$11.99

CHILAQUILES

Red Chilaquiles with Egg

$13.99

Red Chilaquiles Mexican Style Egg

$13.99

Red Chilaquiles with Egg Sausage

$13.99

Red Chilaquiles with Ham

$13.99

Red Chilaquiles with Chorizo

$13.99

TACO

Steak Taco

$4.50

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Sausage Taco

$4.50

Egg with Ham Taco

$4.50

Egg with Sausage Taco

$4.50

Chicken Taco

$4.50

BURRITO

Steak Burrito

$11.99

Sausage Burrito

$11.99

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.99

Egg with Sausage Burrito

$11.99

Egg with Ham Burrito

$11.99

Egg with Chorizo Burrito

$11.99

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

QUESADILLA

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Al Pastor Quesdilla

$13.99

Sausage Quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken Quesadila

$13.99

PANCAKES

Three Milks Pancakes

$8.99

Regular Pancakes

$8.99

TORTAS

Steak Torta

$10.99

Sausage Torta

$10.99

Chorizo Torta

$10.99

Al Pastor Torta

$10.99

Chicken Torta

$10.99

DRINKS

Orange Juice

$4.99

Chocolate Milk

$4.99

Strawberry & Banana

$4.99

Coffee

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1810 Rock Springs Road, Apopka, FL 32712

Directions

