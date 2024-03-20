Cafe Latte
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established 1984
Location
850 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Saint Paul
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurant
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurant