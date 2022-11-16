Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafe Leonelli
34 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5500 Main Street, Houston, TX 77004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FIORI - Italian Restaurant & Floral Boutique
No Reviews
4315 Montrose Lvd. Houston, TX 77005
View restaurant