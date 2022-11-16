Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Leonelli

34 Reviews

$$$

5500 Main Street

Houston, TX 77004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Black Iced Tea
Cold Brew

Coffee

Regular Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.00+

Decaf Espresso

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.50

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.25+

Flat White

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.00+Out of stock

Cortado

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Oat Milk

$1.00

Almond Milk

$1.00

Large To Go Cup

$1.00

Tea

Peppermint Cardamom

$3.50Out of stock

Earl Grey

$3.50Out of stock

Breakfast

$3.50

Chamomile Citrus

$3.50

Green

$3.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Water Cup

$1.00

Beverages

Still Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea BTL

$3.00

San Pelle Blood Orange

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Powerade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.75

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$3.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5500 Main Street, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Leonelli image
Cafe Leonelli image

Similar restaurants in your area

FIORI - Italian Restaurant & Floral Boutique
orange starNo Reviews
4315 Montrose Lvd. Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Siphon Coffee
orange star4.2 • 946
701 W Alabama St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Ginger Kale - 6104 Hermann Park Dr
orange starNo Reviews
6104 Hermann Park Dr Houston, TX 77030
View restaurantnext
Canary Coffee House - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1953 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Blonde Biscotti - Montrose
orange star4.8 • 296
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100 Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Common Bond On The Go - Midtown OTG
orange starNo Reviews
2850 Fannin St Ste 100 Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

The Patio at The Pit Room
orange star4.7 • 1,267
1205 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Energy Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston