Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Locale

No reviews yet

187 Pleasant St

Attleboro, MA 02760

Order Again

Popular Items

Carnitas Skillet
Egg-Ceptional Breakfast
Colorado Breakfast Burrito

Skillets

Topped with two free-range eggs your way

American Skillet

$12.00

Smoked ham, homefries, green peppers, onions, cheddar & swiss.

Carnitas Skillet

$12.00

Braised pork shoulder, homefries, bell peppers, onions, green salsa, & queso fresco.

Hangover Skillet

$12.00

Chorizo, homefries, cilantro, fresh avocado, house-made pico salsa & mozzarella.

Butternut Squash Skillet

$12.00

Roasted butternut squash, homefries, zucchini, spinach, crumble goat cheese

Benedicts

All served with homefries - sub fruit 2.00

Classic Benedict

$12.00

Two english muffins topped with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs and house-made hollandaise sauce.

Crab Cake Benedict

$13.00

Two english muffins topped with crab cakes, poached eggs and house-made chipotle hollandaise sauce.

Florentine Benedict

$12.00

Toasted English muffin topped with sautéed spinach, sliced tomato, 2 poached eggs and house-made hollandaise sauce.

Crepes

Green Valley Crepes

$10.00

Stuffed with strawberries, bananas, topped with caramel sauce, house-made cinnamon cream.

Nutella Crepes

$10.00

Stuffed with Nutella, bananas, strawberries, topped with house-made cinnamon cream.

Pancakes

Stack of 4 pancakes.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Old fashioned pancakes loaded with chocolate chips, topped with fresh fruit and house-made whipped cream.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.00

Pancake with a brown sugar cinnamon roll swirl, mascarpone frosting, topped with strawberries.

Full Stack Pancakes

$9.00

Stack of 3 plain pancakes

Pineapple Upside-Down Pancakes

$10.00

Pancakes with pineapple chunks, orange cream drizzle, topped with strawberries

French Toast

Crunchy Nutella French Toast

$10.00

French toast in a crunchy bran flake batter, stuffed with Nutella, topped with caramelized bananas.

Vermont French Toast

$10.00

French toast stuffed with apricot-mascarpone filling, topped with fresh berries, caramel sauce.

Classic French Toast

$8.00

Cinnamon, vanilla batter French toast, powdered sugar.

Brunch Specialties

Colorado Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, refried beans, melted Oaxaca cheese, smothered with house made pork based green chili, served with lettuce, sour cream. Vegetarian chili available.

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Two fried eggs, smoked ham, spinach, house-made tangy jam and herb aioli on toasted wheat bread, Served with homefries - sub fruit 2.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with our house-made green salsa, 2 eggs your way, cilantro, beans, queso fresco, sour cream.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

2 crispy corn tortillas, topped with fried egg, refried beans, melted mozzarella cheese, smothered ranchero salsa.

Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

3 corn tortillas topped with fried carnitas, cilantro, pico de gallo, salsa verde. Served with beans and shredded lettuce

Egg-Ceptional Breakfast

$12.00

Three farm fresh eggs your way, choice of bacon, carnitas, steak, ham, or sausage, homefries, side of toast.

Grilled Quesadilla

$10.00

Three cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, Oaxaca, melted in a 12" grilled flour tortilla, served with lettuce, pico, sour cream.

Omelettes

Made with 3 farm fresh eggs, served with homefries and choice of toast. Additional meat 2.00 | Sub egg whites 1.00

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Egg white omelette with avocado, Swiss cheese, spinach, green peppers, served with house-made chopped tomato salsa.

Smothered Omelette

$12.00

Pulled pork, green peppers, queso fresco. Smothered in house-made adobo sauce, topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Fresco Omelette

$12.00

House-made chorizo, kale, harvest mushrooms, crumble goat cheese.

Sandwiches

On herb ciabatta bread. Served with choice of cold pasta, salad, or homefries.

Cubano Locale

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, melted Oaxaca cheese, herb aioli coleslaw, grilled pineapple, smoked ham.

Adobo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken, roasted bell pepper, spinach, Italian dressing, Swiss cheese.

Chorizo Melt

$13.00

House-made chorizo, refried beans, melted Oaxaca cheese, grilled tomato, shredded lettuce.

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Daily fresh made guacamole, served on top of a grilled whole grain bread, your choice of egg, cilantro pico salsa.

Locale Burger

$14.00

Quarter pound free range burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, with herb tomato aioli on parmesan crusted sourdough.

Sides

Side Homefries

$3.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Three Eggs

$4.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Pancake

$3.00

Side French Toast

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Carnitas

$4.00

Side Hamsteak

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Steak

$4.25

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Coffees

Daily Brew Café

$2.50

Espresso

$2.00

Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Refresco

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

Glass of Milk

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Watermelon Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Eat Locale!

Website

Location

187 Pleasant St, Attleboro, MA 02760

Directions

Cafe Locale image
Cafe Locale image

