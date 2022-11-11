Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafe Locale
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eat Locale!
Location
187 Pleasant St, Attleboro, MA 02760
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Attleboro
Los Antojitos Restaurant & Bar - 45 N Washington st North Attleboro
4.4 • 392
45 N Washington St North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurant