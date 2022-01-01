Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Louie

3401 Harrisburg Boulevard

Houston, TX 77003

Popular Items

matcha latte
latte
mocha

All Day

egg on a roll

$10.00

Soft scramble, cheddar, brown butter hollandaise, bacon, caramelized onions on a brioche bun

yogurt parfait

$6.00

Yogurt parfait with coconut granola, passionfruit mousse, peaches

smoked whitefish

$16.00

smoked whitefish, cream cheese, capers, sliced tomato, sliced red onion and milkbread

avocado toast

$10.00

Cucumbers, seeded chili oil

banana french toast

$12.00

Orange & maple custard, whipped creme fraiche, roasted blueberries, bacon

warm rice bowl

$10.00

pecan "pesto", roasted vegetables, beet tahina

grilled cheese

$12.00

Latteria & brie cheese, blueberry jam, mustard, ham

Grab n Go

peppers on a roll

$12.00

bomboloni

$8.00

rice salad

$12.00

yuba salad

$12.00

mozz & proscuitto sando

$14.00

chilled eggplant

$8.00

black bean hummus

$8.00

yogurt parfait

$6.00

Yogurt parfait with coconut granola, passionfruit mousse, peaches

nicoise salad

$16.00

market salad

$12.00

eggplant sando

$14.00Out of stock

curry pumpkin

$8.00

whipped labneh

$8.00

Coffee

espresso

$3.50

Temporada Blend by Amaya

single origin espresso

$3.50

marked espresso

$3.75

A double shot of espresso pulled into two small espresso cups. One cup is a single shot of espresso, the other is topped off with milk.

americano

$3.25

A double shot of espresso pulled over 10 oz of water

drip coffee

$2.00+

Hot batch brewed coffee using La Paloma blend by Amaya

cortado

$3.75

A double shot espresso topped off with lightly textured milk. 4oz total.

cappuccino

$4.00

6oz beverage, a double shot of espresso topped off with fluffy textured milk.

flat white

$4.00

6oz. beverage, a double shot of espresso topped off with lightly textured milk.

latte

$4.50

12oz hot / 16oz iced double shot of espresso with textured milk

iced coffee

$3.50

Hot brewed coffee over ice

cold brew

$4.50

A full immersion method that steeps the coffee in a toddy container for 24 hours.

mocha

$5.00

latte with our house-made cardamom mocha syrup. notes: minty, dark chocolate, floral

black sesame latte

$5.00

latte with our house-made black sesame syrup notes: earthy, nutty, hints of vanilla, honey

steamer

$2.50

steamed milk

golden milk

$5.00

our house made turmeric concentrate combined with steamed milk.

espresso tonic

$5.00

A double shot of espresso served with tonic water and ice

PSL

$6.00

Tea

hot tea

$4.00

cold brew tea

$4.50

Full immersion method brewed for 24 hours.

matcha latte

$4.50

chai latte

$4.50

turmeric ginger spritzer

$6.00

A refreshing spritzer made with our turmeric ginger concentrate and ginger beer.

TEA REFILL

$1.00

pandan milk tea

$4.00Out of stock

non-alcoholic bevs

turmeric ginger spritzer

$6.00

A refreshing spritzer made with our turmeric ginger concentrate and ginger beer.

cascara spritzer

$6.00

rambler

$3.00

mexican coke

$3.00

garci crespo

$3.00

casamara club soda

$5.00

non-alcoholic leisure club sodas

Hibiscus Cold Brew Tea

$6.00

topo chico

$3.00

merch

layers t-shirt

$30.00

CL logo t-shirt

$30.00

goods

kettl matcha chocolate

$10.50

Fellow Stagg EKG

$165.00

coffee

Amaya Cascara

$16.00

16 oz. retail bag of Amaya's Temporada Espresso Blend

Amaya Kab

$19.50

12oz. retail bag of natural coffee from Amaya Notes: Strawberry, black plum, vanilla custard

Pulcal

$18.00

Anti Pasti

Chop Salad

Meatballs

Event Charge

$50.00

Primi

Tajarin

Fusili

Secondi & Contorni

Chicken

Pumpkin

Dolce

Cheesecake

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Restaurant info

Café Louie is an all-day café serving pastries, breakfast and lunch with premium locally roasted coffee and tea and carefully selected draft beer and wine.

Website

Location

3401 Harrisburg Boulevard, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

