Cafe Louie
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Restaurant info
Café Louie is an all-day café serving pastries, breakfast and lunch with premium locally roasted coffee and tea and carefully selected draft beer and wine.
Location
3401 Harrisburg Boulevard, Houston, TX 77003
