LuLu Café & Bar

2265 S Howell Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Order Again

THANKSGIVING PIES PREORDER**PICKUP 11.23.2022

There's time for pie! Pre-order your Thanksgiving pie today! No crappy canned fillings! No store-bought freezer-burned crust! Made right here with our own little hands! Pick up is Wednesday, November 23rd between 11am and 9pm!

Whole Apple Pie

$20.00

PRE-ORDER YOUR THANKSGIVING PIE TODAY! PICK-UP IS AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD 11AM - 9PM ONLY.

Whole Blueberry Pie

$20.00

PRE-ORDER YOUR THANKSGIVING PIE TODAY! PICK-UP IS AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD 11AM - 9PM ONLY.

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$20.00

PRE-ORDER YOUR THANKSGIVING PIE TODAY! PICK-UP IS AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD 11AM - 9PM ONLY.

Whole Cherry Pie

$20.00

**OUR CHERRY PIE CONTAINS ALMOND EXTRACT** PRE-ORDER YOUR THANKSGIVING PIE TODAY! PICK-UP IS AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD 11AM - 9PM ONLY.

Whole Southern Pecan Pie

$23.00

PRE-ORDER YOUR THANKSGIVING PIE TODAY! PICK-UP IS AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD 11AM - 9PM ONLY.

White Wine

Bodega Garzon Albariño Reserva 2020, Uruguay

$48.00

Ca Donino Pinot Grigi, 2018 Venezia, Italy

$30.00

2018 Venezia, Italy

Daou Discovery Collection Sauvignon Blanc, 2021

$40.00

2017 Spain

Imagery Chardonnay, 2018 California

$36.00

2018 California

Roku Riesling, 2018 Monterey, CA

$32.00

Red Wine

Alias Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 California

$34.00

2018 California

Casa del Bosque Pinot Noir, 2018 Casablanca Valley, Chile

$38.00

2018 Valle de Casablanca, Chile

Domaine Bousquet Malbec, 2019 Mendoza, Argentina

$34.00

2019 Mendoza, Argentina

Vina Eguia Tempranillo, 2018 Roja, Spain

$34.00

2018 Rioja, Spain

Sparkling Wine

Campo Viejo Cava Brut

$28.00

Rioja, Spain

Days of Youth "The Diver" Brut

$44.00

California

Gift Certificates

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Womens T-Shirts

Black with white LuLu Bay View, WI on front left of shirt, and large design of the same on the reverse. 100% pre-shrunk cotton.
Small

$15.00Out of stock
Medium

$15.00Out of stock
Large

$15.00Out of stock
XL

$15.00Out of stock
XXL

$17.00Out of stock

Mens T-Shirts

Black with white LuLu Bay View, WI on front left of shirt, and large design of the same on the reverse. 100% pre-shrunk cotton.
Small

$15.00
Medium

$15.00
Large

$15.00
XL

$15.00
XXL

$15.00

Hoodies

Rep your fave restaurant wherever you go! A super-soft, zip front black hoodie with the LuLu logo on the front left and a big 'ol LuLu logo on the back. Hooray! Hoodies! Unisex sizing.
Extra Small

$40.00
Small

$40.00
Medium

$40.00
Large

$40.00
XL

$40.00
XXL

$40.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$16.00Out of stock

Black, with embroidered white LuLu logo. Adjustable size.

Slouch

$15.00Out of stock

Black and dark heather-grey with white embroidered LuLu logo.

Beverage Koozy

Want to keep your drink cold but your hand warm? Do you fear a can with condensation may slip out of your hand? We have this fashionable solution just for you, or someone you love!
$4.00

Bandana

Perfect as an accent piece to your outfit, a face covering, or to keep your lovable pet set in high fashion, this rainbow array of bandanas are ready and waiting for you.
$10.00

Tote Bag

Haul stuff in style! Need a bag to carry around your Bleu LuLu? We have your covered. Available in a variety of colors and showcase some LuLu love.
$10.00

Work Shirt

Have some work that you need to get done, but want to look great while doing it? Our LuLu work shirt is here to work for you! This black button-down features the LuLu logo on the front left as well as on the back. 
$36.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Open since April of 2001, LuLu is an eclectic cafe and bar located in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee. Offering a variety of unique hot sandwiches, salads, and soup, this turn-of-the-century building has become a fun and funky spot for a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner.

Website

Location

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Directions

Gallery
Cafe LuLu image
Cafe LuLu image
Cafe LuLu image
Cafe LuLu image

