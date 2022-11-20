Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Café Madeleine

No reviews yet

3699 E. Wilson St

Farmville, NC 27828

Order Again

Daily Lunch

Entree Lunch Salad

$12.95

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Available Saturday ONLY

Specialty Bagel

Specialty Bagel

$3.50

Available Saturday ONLY. Choice of Salt & Pepper, Sesame, Everything, Za'atar, Asiago, and Poppy Seed.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.00

Loaded Club Croissant

$11.00

Turkey, Swiss and Cranberry Sandwich

$11.00

Italian Charcuterie

$11.00

Vegan Chickpea Sandwich

$11.00

Gourmet To-Go

12 diner rolls

$16.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$11.00+

Made fresh Saturday.

Broccoli Salad

$12.50+

Made fresh Wednesday.

Chicken and Rice Soup

$12.50+Out of stock

Made fresh Friday.

Chicken Salad

$15.00+

Made fresh Tuesday.

Cranberry Relish pt.

$6.50

Cranberry Relish qt.

$13.00

Pasta Salad

$11.50+

Made fresh Friday.

Pecan Pie

$22.00

Red Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

$11.50+

Made fresh Saturday.

Roasted Red Pepper Soup

$11.00+

Made fresh Thursday.

Sweet Potato Rolls 6/bag

$10.00

Tomato Bisque Soup

$11.00+

Made fresh Tuesday.

Tuscan Kale & White Bean Soup

$14.00+Out of stock

Made fresh Friday.

Zuppa Toscana Soup

$14.00+

Made fresh Friday.

Savory

Asparagus & Prosciutto Danish

Asparagus & Prosciutto Danish

$6.75

Broccoli Salad

$3.50

Wednesday ONLY

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00
Carolina Grits

Carolina Grits

$7.00+
Cheddar Chive Croissant

Cheddar Chive Croissant

$5.50
Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$7.00
OMGoodness Pimento Cheese

OMGoodness Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Friday ONLY

Quiche

Quiche

$6.75+

Roasted Red Pepper Soup

$5.00+

Thursday ONLY.

Spinach and Feta Croissant

Spinach and Feta Croissant

$5.00

Tomato Ricotta Danish

$6.75

Tuscan Kale & White Bean Soup

$5.00+

Friday ONLY.

Zuppa Toscana Soup

$5.00+

Friday ONLY.

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Croque Monsieur

$7.00

Croque Madame

$8.50
Croque Monsieur (Copy)

Croque Monsieur (Copy)

$6.50

Sweet

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.75
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Carrot Cake 8"

$48.00

Cheesecake slice plain

$6.50

Choux

$2.50
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Cruffin

$5.50
Eclair

Eclair

$4.75

Escargot

$4.00
Financier

Financier

$1.75
French Macaron

French Macaron

$2.25

Macaron flavors are updated weekly. Please call us if requesting a specific flavor.

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.00
Iced Oatmeal Cookie

Iced Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$4.00

Our buttery, flaky, croissant dough rolled up with sugar and a pinch of sea salt giving it a caramelized top and bottom. We give a little icing for extra glamour.

Madeleine

Madeleine

$2.00
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.50

Buttery flaky croissant dough rolled up with a proprietary blend of sugars spices and citrus zest, making it aromatic, sweet, and warming for your morning.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Our croissant dough embracing a dollop of almond crème and dark sweet chocolate.

Petits Fours

$3.50
Seasonal Danish

Seasonal Danish

$6.50

Danish flavors may change daily.

Seasonal Fruit Tart

Seasonal Fruit Tart

$6.50
Seasonal Scone

Seasonal Scone

$5.00

Scone flavors may change daily. Past flavors include blueberry, maple pecan, and orange cranberry.

Seasonal Shortbread

Seasonal Shortbread

$2.00

Shortbread flavors may change daily. Past flavors include cranberry pistachio, chocolate chip pecan, and lemon lavender.

Tarte au Citron

Tarte au Citron

$4.00+

Cheesecake 6"

$26.00

Take & Bake

Butter Croissants (6)

$21.00

Six of our famous hand-made Butter Croissants frozen and ready to bake at home!

Cheddar Chive Croissants (6)

$35.00

Six of our hand-made Cheddar Chive Croissants frozen and ready to bake at home!

Ham & Cheese Croissants (6)

$30.00

Six of our hand-made Ham & Cheese Croissants frozen and ready to bake at home!

Spinach & Feta Croissants (6)

$30.00

Six of our hand-made Spinach & Feta Croissants frozen and ready to bake at home!

Asparagus & Prosciutto Danishes (6)

$40.00

Six of our famous hand-made Asparagus & Prosciutto Danishes frozen and ready to bake at home!

Cinnamon Rolls (8)

$30.00

Eight of our famous hand-made Cinnamon Rolls frozen and ready to bake at home!

Oatmeal Cookies (12)

$20.00

Twelve of our delicious Iced Oatmeal Cookies frozen and ready to bake at home!

Sunday Brunch

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.50

Quiche Lorraine

$12.95

Quiche Lorraine Slice

$6.95

French Toast

$12.95

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Beverages

Bitters Ginger Beer

$2.25

Deer Park Bottled Water

$1.75

Izze

$2.25

Le Chocolat Chaud

$2.50+

Parisian hot chocolate known for its luxuriously thick, creamy, rich flavor. Saturday ONLY.

Milk

$3.00

Spindrift

$2.25

The Mountain Valley Spring

$2.25

Water Cup

$1.00

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.75

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

Cappucino

$4.25

Caramel Mocha

$4.75

Chai Latte

Cortado

$4.25

Decaf

$3.25

Espresso Double Shot

$3.25

Flavor Shot

$0.50

Lanoca Chill Cold Brew

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Mocha

$4.75

Bistro Blend Lt.

Drip Coffee Paris Nights Dk

$2.75+

Drip Coffee Bistro Blend Lt/Med

$2.75+

Tea

Hot Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Lanoca Tea Bags

$10.00+

Sweet Tea

$1.75

Unsweet Tea

$1.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

3699 E. Wilson St, Farmville, NC 27828

