Café Madeleine
3699 E. Wilson St
Farmville, NC 27828
Daily Lunch
Entree Lunch Salad
Plain Bagel
Available Saturday ONLY
Specialty Bagel
Available Saturday ONLY. Choice of Salt & Pepper, Sesame, Everything, Za'atar, Asiago, and Poppy Seed.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Loaded Club Croissant
Turkey, Swiss and Cranberry Sandwich
Italian Charcuterie
Vegan Chickpea Sandwich
Gourmet To-Go
12 diner rolls
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Made fresh Saturday.
Broccoli Salad
Made fresh Wednesday.
Chicken and Rice Soup
Made fresh Friday.
Chicken Salad
Made fresh Tuesday.
Cranberry Relish pt.
Cranberry Relish qt.
Pasta Salad
Made fresh Friday.
Pecan Pie
Red Cabbage & Carrot Slaw
Made fresh Saturday.
Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Made fresh Thursday.
Sweet Potato Rolls 6/bag
Tomato Bisque Soup
Made fresh Tuesday.
Tuscan Kale & White Bean Soup
Made fresh Friday.
Zuppa Toscana Soup
Made fresh Friday.
Savory
Asparagus & Prosciutto Danish
Broccoli Salad
Wednesday ONLY
Butter Croissant
Carolina Grits
Cheddar Chive Croissant
Croque Monsieur
OMGoodness Pimento Cheese
Pasta Salad
Friday ONLY
Quiche
Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Thursday ONLY.
Spinach and Feta Croissant
Tomato Ricotta Danish
Tuscan Kale & White Bean Soup
Friday ONLY.
Zuppa Toscana Soup
Friday ONLY.
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Sweet
Almond Croissant
Cannoli
Carrot Cake 8"
Cheesecake slice plain
Choux
Cinnamon Roll
Cruffin
Eclair
Escargot
Financier
French Macaron
Macaron flavors are updated weekly. Please call us if requesting a specific flavor.
Fudge Brownie
Iced Oatmeal Cookie
Kouign-Amann
Our buttery, flaky, croissant dough rolled up with sugar and a pinch of sea salt giving it a caramelized top and bottom. We give a little icing for extra glamour.
Madeleine
Morning Bun
Buttery flaky croissant dough rolled up with a proprietary blend of sugars spices and citrus zest, making it aromatic, sweet, and warming for your morning.
Pain Au Chocolat
Our croissant dough embracing a dollop of almond crème and dark sweet chocolate.
Petits Fours
Seasonal Danish
Danish flavors may change daily.
Seasonal Fruit Tart
Seasonal Scone
Scone flavors may change daily. Past flavors include blueberry, maple pecan, and orange cranberry.
Seasonal Shortbread
Shortbread flavors may change daily. Past flavors include cranberry pistachio, chocolate chip pecan, and lemon lavender.
Tarte au Citron
Cheesecake 6"
Take & Bake
Butter Croissants (6)
Six of our famous hand-made Butter Croissants frozen and ready to bake at home!
Cheddar Chive Croissants (6)
Six of our hand-made Cheddar Chive Croissants frozen and ready to bake at home!
Ham & Cheese Croissants (6)
Six of our hand-made Ham & Cheese Croissants frozen and ready to bake at home!
Spinach & Feta Croissants (6)
Six of our hand-made Spinach & Feta Croissants frozen and ready to bake at home!
Asparagus & Prosciutto Danishes (6)
Six of our famous hand-made Asparagus & Prosciutto Danishes frozen and ready to bake at home!
Cinnamon Rolls (8)
Eight of our famous hand-made Cinnamon Rolls frozen and ready to bake at home!
Oatmeal Cookies (12)
Twelve of our delicious Iced Oatmeal Cookies frozen and ready to bake at home!
Sunday Brunch
Beverages
Coffee
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
3699 E. Wilson St, Farmville, NC 27828