Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Mayapan

343 Reviews

$

2000 Texas Avenue

El Paso, TX 79901

Order Again

Popular Items

Champurrado
Mole Negro
Pan de muerto

Appetizers

Chile con queso

$7.50
Mini tostadas (4)

$3.75

Burritos

Burrito Chile colorado

$3.25

Burrito Chile verde con res

$3.25

Burrito frijoles

$3.25

Burrito hongos al chipotle

$3.25

Burrito Calabacitas con queso

$3.25

Burrito Nopalitos

$3.25

Burrito Pollo

$3.25

Burrito Carne desebrada

$3.25

Burrito Rajas con crema

$3.25

Burrito Rajas con queso

$3.25

Burrito Chile Pasado

$3.25Out of stock

Burrito Mole Mayapan

$3.25

Burrito de frijoles con queso

$3.25

Salads

Ensalada Mayapan small

$6.99

Ensalada Mayapan Lg

$7.99

Salpicon de res sm

$6.99

salpicon de res Lg

$8.99

Ensalada de Nopalitos Sm

$4.99

Ensalada de Nopalitos Lg

$6.99

Ensalada de frijol negro sm

$5.50

Ensalada de frijol negro Lg

$7.25

Ensalada de guacamole

$8.50

Soups

Caldo de res Sm

$6.99

Caldo de res Lg

$8.99

Sopa de fideo con albondigas Sm

$5.25

Sopa de fideo con albondigas Lg

$6.25

Sopa Azteca Sm

$5.75

Sopa Azteca Lg

$6.99

Caldo Tlapeño Sm

$6.75

Caldo Tlapeño Lg

$7.75

Consome de verduras Sm

$3.85

Consome de verduras Lg

$4.65

Sopa Azteca con pollo lg

$7.99

Sopa Aztecs con Apollo sm

$6.75

Fideo sin albondigas sm

$4.00

Fideo sin albondigas Lg

$5.00

Specials

Quesadilla

$5.99

Nopal asado con queso y hongos

$7.99

filete de pescado a la veracruza

$9.99

Albondigas al chipotle

$8.99

Nopalitos en chile colorado

$5.99

Chile colorado con puerco

$8.99

Chile verde con res

$8.99

Mole Mayapan

$9.99

Chile Pasado

$8.99

Enchiladas verdes con pollo

$8.50

Enchiladas verdes con queso

$8.50

Enchiladas rojas con queso

$8.50

Enchiladas rojas con pollo

$8.50

Enchiladas suizas con pollo

$8.50

Enchiladas suizas con queso

$8.50

Flautas de res

$8.99

Flautas de papa

$8.99

Enmoladas de pollo

$8.99

Enmoladas de queso

$8.99

Tacos

Tacos champinoes con chipotle

$5.99

Tacos de calabacitas

$5.99

Tacos de Nopalitos

$5.99

Tacos de pollo

$5.99

Tacos de carne desebrada

$5.99

Tacos de frijoles refritos

$5.99

Tacos de rajas poblanas con crema

$5.99

Tostadas

Tostadas champiñones con chipotle

$4.99

Tostadas de calabacitas

$4.99

Tostadas de nopalitos

$4.99

Tostadas de pollo

$4.99

Tostadas carne deshebrada

$4.99

Tostadas de frijoles refritos

$4.99

Tostadas rajas poblanas con crema

$4.99Out of stock

Sides

Black beans

$1.75

Pinto beans

$1.75

Rice

$1.75

Avocado

$1.50

Guacamole

$1.99

Ensalada de guacamole side

$3.00

Cheese

$1.99

Sour cream

$1.99

Tortilla de Harina

$0.85

Tortilla de Maiz

$0.65

Chips Tostadas

$1.50

RIce

$0.75

Frijoles

$0.75

Huevo

$0.75

Champiñones

$2.25

Calabacitas con queso

$2.25

Rajas guisadas

$1.75

Nopalitos guisados

$1.75

Lunch pack for 4 (include rice and beans)

(12) Enchiladas

$35.00

Nopalitos

$25.00

Chile Verde

$36.00

16 flautas

$36.00

Mole mayapan

$39.99

Lunch pack for 2 (include rice and beans)

(6) Enchiladas

$17.50

Nopalitos

$12.50

Chile Verde

$15.99

(8) Flautas

$15.99

Mole mayapan

$19.99

Desserts

Capirotada

$2.99

Beverages

Aguas frescas

$2.99

Cafe regular

$1.99

Te Frio

$1.99

Te de Hierbas

$3.00

Agua de Horchata con fruta y nuez Nov 1- 6

$3.99
Paquete de Cafe Quetzal

$15.00

Postre de cuaresma

Capirotada

$2.99Out of stock

COMIDA DE OAXACA 2022

Champurrado

$3.99

Mole coloradito

$16.99

Mole Negro

$16.99

Pan de muerto

$3.00

Tacos de chapulines

$10.50

Tamales Oaxaquenos

$2.50

Mole Manchamanteles

$12.00

Tlayudas

$15.99

Tamales Oaxaquenos por docena

$30.00Out of stock

PLATO DE TAMALES

plato de tamales de rojo con champurrado

$12.99

plato de tamales de pollo con champurrado

$12.99

plato de tamales de rajas con champurrado

$12.99

plato de tamales veganos con agua fresca

$12.99

Sopa de repollo con tostadas de frijol negro y pollo

$8.99

Tacos de pescado servidos con guacamole y arroz poblano

$10.99

Tacos de pescado

$10.99

Huarache con nopales o carne

Huarache con nopales

$9.99

$9.99

Gorditas de Maiz

Gorditas de Maiz con picadillo

$8.99

Menu de Cuaresma

Lentejas small

$5.25

Lentejas large

$6.00

caldo de pescado small

$6.50

caldo de pescado lg

$8.50

tortitas de camaron

$7.50

tostadas de maiz con consome

$7.99

pescado a la veracruzana

$8.99

tacos de pescado en tortilla de jicama

$8.99

capirotada

$2.99

chacales small

$5.25

chacales large

$6.00

POSTRES

Flan

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Traditional Mexican Cuisine!

Location

2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901

