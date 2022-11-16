Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafe Mayapan
343 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Traditional Mexican Cuisine!
Location
2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bonny's Cafe - Montwood - 11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4
No Reviews
11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurant
Cocol Cafe - 10180 Socorro Rd, Socorro, TX 79927
No Reviews
10180 Socorro Rd, Socorro, TX 79927 El Paso, TX 79927
View restaurant