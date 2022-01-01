Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Seafood

Cafe Mirage 9845 W Lawrence Ave

250 Reviews

$$

9845 w Lawrence Ave

Schiller Park, IL 60176

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

XL Mirage Appetizer

$55.00

XL Mirage Appetizer (Beef)

$60.00

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Fried Calamari

$20.00

Grilled Calamari

$20.00

Chushka Burek

$16.00

Kashkaval Pane

$16.00

French Fries

$6.00

French Fries with Feta

$8.00

Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Rice

$6.00

Chicken Liver

$15.00

Fresh Cut FF

$9.00

Veal Liver

$17.00

Mashed potato

$5.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Feta Cheese Portion (3pcs)

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Sandwiches

Mirage Burger

$24.00

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Salty Palachinka

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Princessa Toast w Turkey Ham

$16.00

Princessa Toast w Feta and Egg

$16.00

Seafood

Grilled Seafood Platter

$38.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Tuna Steak

$24.00

Grilled Fresh Trout

$20.00

Grilled 6pc shrimp

$18.00

Grilled 12pc shrimp

$36.00

Salads

Cabbage

$6.00

Shopska

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Organic Spring Mix

$9.00

Boss Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Macedonian Vitamin Salad

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Arugula

$12.00

Shopska party bowl

$35.00

Cabbage party bowl

$30.00

Kiseli kupus

$8.00

Fruit Salad

$10.00

Shopska tray

$100.00

Cabbage tray

$75.00

Pasta/Pizzas

Alfredo Fettuccine w/Chicken

$18.00

Alfredo Fettuccine w/Shrimp

$22.00

Alfredo Fettuccine

$14.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Diavolo Pizza

$18.00

Cappricciosa Pizza

$18.00

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Pork

Meshana Skara

$22.00

Montenegro Roll

$22.00

Karadjordjeva

$25.00

Pork Schnitzel

$18.00

Vinske Kobasice

$15.00

Pork Steak

$16.00

1pc Kebabche

$4.00

1pc Pork Shish

$4.00

1pc Kufte

$4.00

1pc Karnache

$8.00

Pork Knuckle Roasted

$28.00

Grilled Pork Neck

$18.00

Beef

Gourmet Pleskavica

$22.00

Mirage Special

$26.00

Stuffed Pleskavica

$22.00

Pleskavica

$20.00

Gyro Plate

$18.00

Cevapi in Kaymak

$20.00

Cevapi

$20.00

1/2 Cevapi

$14.00

Chicken

Bosnian Roll

$25.00

Chicken in Spinach Sauce

$19.00

Chicken Schnitzel

$19.00

Chicken Gouda

$16.00

Chicken Thighs

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Dessert

Mirage Cake

$7.00

Baklava

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Palachinka

$6.00

Dessert

$7.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Scoop of Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

lava

$8.00

Toplo Hladno

$8.00

Tolumba 1pc

$3.99

Tolumba 2 pc

$7.00

Big cake (cutting fee)party

$25.00

Small cake (cutting fee)party

$15.00

Strudel

$6.00

Mirage big cake to go

$70.00

Mirage small cake to go

$35.00

Ekler

$7.00

Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Tarator Soup

$6.00

Fish soup

$7.00

Veal soup

$7.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Weekend Specials

Veal Soup

$7.00

Fish Soup

$7.00

Stuffed Cabbage Smoked Ribs/Bacon

$14.00

Stuffed Cabbage Beef/Mashed Potato

$14.00

Smoked Pork Neck

$16.00

Sauerkraut w/ Beef Sausages

$16.00

Red Roasted Peppers

$12.00

Moussaka / Sour Cream

$16.00

Cherry Pie

$7.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Grilled Pork Neck

$18.00

Roasted Pork Knuckle

$28.00

1 Whole Roasted Lamb

$450.00

Christmas special

Large Christmas Bread

$15.00

2 stuffed peppers 2 Cabbage

$16.00

Banica with pumpkin

$15.00

Baklava

$7.00

Tutmanik

$50.00

small christmas bread

$10.00

COFFEE

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Double

$5.00

Decaf Long

$3.00

Decaf Short

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Frappe

$4.50

Freddo Cappuccino

$5.00

Freddo Espresso

$5.00

Hot cocoa

$5.00

Hot Latte

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$6.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Long Espresso

$3.00

Machiatto

$3.50

Medium Espresso

$3.00

Nescafe (Cold)

$4.50

Nescafe (Hot)

$4.50

Salep

$5.00

Short Espresso

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Turkish Coffee: Big Cup

$6.00

Vienna Coffee

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Ayran

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Cedevita: Lemon

$4.00

Cedevita: Orange

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cockta

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$4.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$4.50

Fanta: Exotic

$5.00

Fanta: Orange

$5.00

Fanta: Shokata

$6.00

Glass of Milk

$3.00

Glass of Water

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea (Raspberry)

$4.00

Iced Tea (Regular)

$4.00

Jupi

$4.00

Lemon Fresh

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Orange /Lemon Fresh Mix

$6.00

Orange Fresh

$5.00

Perrier

$4.50

Pineapple Juice 100%

$4.00

Pitchers

$15.00

Radenska 1L

$10.00

Red Bull

$6.00

San Pellegrino (Aranciata)

$4.50

San Pellegrino (Lemon)

$4.50

San Pellegrino (Melograno)

$4.50

San Pellegrino (Rosa)

$4.50

Schwepps

$4.50

Sprite Bottle

$4.50

Ace Nectare

$4.00

Apple Nectare

$4.00

Peach Nectare

$4.00

Pear Nectare

$4.00

Pomegranate Nectare

$4.00

Soda (Gun)

$3.50

Tonic (Gun)

$3.50

Sprite (Gun)

$3.50

Coke (Gun)

$3.50

Diet Coke (Gun)

$3.50

Cranberry (gun)

$5.00

Banana Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Peach Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Mango Smoothie

$7.00

Passionfruit Smoothie

$7.00

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Wildberry Smoothie

$7.00

BEER

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Zlaten Dab

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Heinken

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Valjevsko

$7.00

Lav

$7.00

Amstel

$7.00

Efes

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

WINE

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Merlot

$10.00+

Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Boiled Wine

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Chardonnay

$10.00+

Moscato

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Rose

$10.00+

Prosseco

$10.00+

Small bottle Prosecco

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Sangria (Red)

$12.00

Sangria (White)

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Vodka Pink Lemonade

$12.00

Miami Vice

$12.00

Peach Crush

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Peach Martini

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Very Berry Martini

$12.00

Regular Margarita (Frozen)

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita (Frozen)

$13.00

Mango Margarita (Frozen)

$13.00

Wildberry Margarita (Frozen)

$13.00

Passionfruit Margarita (Frozen)

$13.00

Banana Margarita (Frozen)

$13.00

Regular Margarita (Rocks)

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita (Rocks)

$13.00

Mango Margarita (Rocks)

$13.00

Wildberry Margarita (Rocks)

$13.00

Passionfruit Margarita (Rocks)

$13.00

Banana Margarita (Rocks)

$13.00

Regular Mojito

$11.00

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Mango Mojito

$12.00

Wildberry Mojito

$12.00

Passionfruit Mojito

$12.00

Pina Colada Daiquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.00

Wildberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Passionfruit Daiquiri

$10.00

Banana Daiquiri

$10.00

DRINKS (HAPPYHOUR)

Beers (HAPPYHOUR)

$4.00

Daiquiri (HAPPYHOUR)

$7.00

Margarita (HAPPYHOUR)

$7.00

Martini (HAPPYHOUR)

$7.00

WINE 25% Off Bottles

Merlot Bottle (HAPPYHOUR)

$34.00

Pinot Noir Bottle (HAPPYHOUR)

$34.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle (HAPPYHOUR)

$34.00

Chardonnay Bottle (HAPPYHOUR)

$34.00

Moscato Bottle (HAPPYHOUR)

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle (HAPPYHOUR)

$40.00

RAKIA (HAPPYHOUR)

Podrum Pevac: Kajsija

Serbian Apricot Rakia

Podrum Pevac: Dunja

Serbian Quince Brandy

Podrum Pevac: Sljivovica

Serbian Plum Rakia

Podrum Pevac: Viljamovka

Serbian Pear Rakia

Gruzanska Nit: Dunja

Serbian Quince Rakia

Gruzanska Nit: Medovaca

Serbian Pear and Honey Rakia

Gruzanska Nit: Sljivovica

Serbian Plum Rakia

Skenderbeu: Skrapari

Albanian Grape Rakia

Pomorie: Muskatova

Bulgarian Grape Rakia

Slivenska Perla

Bulgarian Grape Brandy

Ouzo 12

Greek Grape Brandy

Teteven Plum Brandy

Bulgarian Plum Rakia

RAKIA 50% Off

Podrum Pevac: Malina 50% OFF

Podrum Pevac: Kajsija 50% OFF

Podrum Pevac: Dunja 50% OFF

Podrum Pevac: Sljivovica 50% OFF

Podrum Pevac: Viljamovka 50% OFF

Gruzanska Nit: Dunja 50% OFF

Gruzanska Nit: Medovaca 50% OFF

Gruzanska Nit: Sljivovica 50% OFF

Slivenska Perla 50% OFF

Ouzo 12 50% OFF

Efe 50% OFF

Skenderbeu: Skrapari 50% OFF

Pomorie: Muskatova 50% OFF

Teteven Plum Brandy 50% OFF

XL MIRAGE APPETIZER

XL Mirage Appetizer + 4 Free Beers

$55.00

XL Mirage Appetizer (Only Beef) + 4 Free Beers

$60.00

SEAFOOD

Griled Seafood Platter + 2 Free Glasses of Wine

$38.00

BUREK

Burek Cheese

$15.00

Burek Beef

$16.00

Burek Cheese 25% OFF

$11.00

Burek Beef 25% OFF

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy an authentic Balkan/Eastern European Cuisine!

Location

9845 w Lawrence Ave, Schiller Park, IL 60176

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Mirage image
Cafe Mirage image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Goddess & Grocer - O'Hare
orange starNo Reviews
Terminal 5 Chicago, IL 60666
View restaurantnext
Broast King - 1047 York rd G
orange starNo Reviews
1047 York rd G Bensenville, IL 60106
View restaurantnext
Culichitown Stone Park - 3600 W North Ave
orange star3.8 • 335
3600 W North Ave Stone Park, IL 60165
View restaurantnext
Blaze - N - Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,885
6400 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurantnext
El Ancla Mariscos - 1536 N Manheim Road
orange starNo Reviews
1536 N Manheim Road Stone Park, IL 60165
View restaurantnext
Colletti's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 934
5707 N Central Ave Chicago, IL 60646
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Schiller Park

Short Fuse Brewing Company-
orange star4.3 • 663
5000 N River Rd Schiller Perk, IL 60176
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Schiller Park
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston