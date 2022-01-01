CAFE MIRANDA presents PIZZA ON THE STREET Fundraiser for the KNOX COUNTY GLEANERS
1,246 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Eclectic, multi-ethnic brick oven fired cuisine, Cafe Miranda was in operation from 1993-2022. Stay tuned for what's next, even we don't know yet what it will be!
Location
15 Oak Street, Rockland, ME 04841
Gallery
