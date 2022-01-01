  • Home
  • CAFE MIRANDA - presents PIZZA ON THE STREET Fundraiser for the KNOX COUNTY GLEANERS
CAFE MIRANDA presents PIZZA ON THE STREET Fundraiser for the KNOX COUNTY GLEANERS

1,246 Reviews

$$

15 Oak Street

Rockland, ME 04841

Order Again

Donation to Knox County Gleaners

Every dollar counts. Thank you!!

Pizza on the Street (KCG)

Cheese Slab Pizza (feeds 2-3)

Cheese Slab Pizza (feeds 2-3)

$20.00

Whole Milk Mozzarella tossed with Tomato & Oregano - Fiore Olive Oil & Romano to finish 12x12"

Pepperoni Slab Pizza (feeds 2-3)

Pepperoni Slab Pizza (feeds 2-3)

$25.00

Chopped Pepperoni, Whole Milk Mozzarella tossed with Tomato, Oregano, & Garlic - Fiore Olive Oil & Romano to finish 12x12"

Tri Colore Slab Pizza (feeds 2-3)

Tri Colore Slab Pizza (feeds 2-3)

$25.00

Ripped Sweet Red Pepper, Marinated Spinach, Whole Milk Mozzarella tossed with Onion, Tomato, Oregano, & Garlic - Fiore Olive Oil & Romano to finish 12x12"

House Salad (feeds 2-3)

$20.00

Classic Cafe Miranda Focaccia!

Loaf of Bread

$20.00

Half Loaf Focaccia Bread

$10.00

Raffle Tickets!

One Chance to Win Private Cooking Class with Chefs Kerry Altiero and Melissa Kelly

$100.00

One Chance to Win Private Tour or Owls Head Transportation Museum with _______

$35.00
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Eclectic, multi-ethnic brick oven fired cuisine, Cafe Miranda was in operation from 1993-2022. Stay tuned for what's next, even we don't know yet what it will be!

15 Oak Street, Rockland, ME 04841

