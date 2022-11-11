Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mediterranean
Greek

Cafe Moderno

No reviews yet

9197 Central Avenue Suite J

Montclair, CA 91763

Kabobs

1 Kabob Plate

$12.95

Served with 2 sides, tzatziki and grilled pita. Kabob Choice: Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Lamb

2 Kabob Plate

$15.95

Served with 2 sides, tzatziki and grilled pita. Kabob Choice: Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Lamb

3 Kabob Plate

$18.95

Served with 2 sides, tzatziki and grilled pita. Kabob Choice: Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Lamb

Entrees

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$12.95

Skewered cuts of chicken marinated in our signature seasoning with grilled bell peppers and onions

Spanakopita Plate

$11.95

Spinach and feta wrapped in a light, flaky phyllo crust (3 pcs)

Grilled Tilapia Plate

$12.95

Lightly seasoned and pan sautéed

Lamb Gyro Plate

$13.95

Greek Gyro infused with spices

Beef Souvlaki Plate

$13.95

Skewered cuts of flat iron steak marinated in our signature seasoning with grilled bell peppers and onions

Grilled Salmon Plate

$14.95

Lightly seasoned and fire-grilled

Falafel Plate

$10.95

Finely ground chickpeas seasoned with onions, garlic, parsley and spices, lightly fried and served with our tzatziki sauce

Calamari Plate

$13.95

Crispy and served with tzatziki or marinara sauce

Wraps

Gyro Wrap

$8.85

Lamb & beef thinly sliced, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumbers and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Wrap

$8.85

Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber and tzatziki sauce

Steak Wrap

$8.85

Marinated steak, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumbers and tzatziki sauce

Falafel Wrap

$8.85

Seasoned chickpea patties, lightly fried. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickled cucumbers, and tzatziki sauce

Wrap Combo

$8.85

Choice of any wrap with one side

Homemade Dips

1 - Dip

$4.95

Choice of hummus, tzatziki or baba ghanoush

2 - Dip

$9.90

Choice of hummus, tzatziki or baba ghanoush

3 - Dip

$12.95

Choice of hummus, tzatziki or baba ghanoush

Entrée Salads

Moderno Greek Salad Entree

$8.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, green peppers and feta cheese with our signature vinaigrette

Theo's Original Greek Salad Entree

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, pepperoncini and feta cheese with Theo’s Original dressing.

Rocca Salad Entree

$8.95

Romaine, croutons, parmesan and Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Entree

$8.95

Mixed greens, apple slices, pumpkin seeds, red onions, gorgonzola cheese with a house balsamic vinaigrette

Horiatiki Salad Entree

$9.95

Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, oregano and feta with our house balsamic vinaigrette

$8.85

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, radish, parsley, fresh mint and pita croutons with our own pomegranate

Mediterranean Cobb Salad Entree

$8.85

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chicken, garbanzo beans, Kalamate olives, and our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Panini & Burgers

Oven Roasted Turkey Panini

$9.25

Oven roasted turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, provolone, mayo on sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Panini

$9.95

Marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, provolone, mayo on sourdough bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.25

Philly steak, provolone, onions, bell peppers stuffed in a French roll

Greek Tycoon

$10.75

Two fire-grilled Angus beef patties layered between crisp lettuce, grilled onions and tomatoes, mayo and topped with feta and served on grilled sourdough bread

Tzatziki Burger

$9.75

Fire-grilled Angus beef, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers & tzatziki sauce served on a whole wheat bun

Pastas

Penne Basil Pesto

$10.95

Pasta tossed with our homemade basil pesto and topped with fresh Parmesan.

Penne Mediterranean

$10.95

Penne Marinara

$10.95

Appetitzers

Dolmades

$4.45

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, onion, dill, pine nuts and simmered in lemon juice (6 pc)

Spanakopita

$6.95

Spinach and feta pies wrapped in a light, flaky phyllo crust (4 pc.)

Crispy Calamari w/marinara

$7.95

Served with tzatziki or marinara sauce

Falafels w/tzatziki

$5.95

Chickpea patties seasoned with fresh herbs and spices, lightly fired and served with tzatziki (4 pc)

Zucchini Crisps

$5.95

Zucchini slices, rolled in egg wash and flour, lightly fired, served with tzatziki sauce

Feta Fries

$5.75

Seasoned fries, diced tomatoes, topped with crumbled feta

Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.95

Lentils, carrot, onion, celery, garlic, and crushed tomatoes slowly simmered in vegetable broth

Desserts

Tiramisu

$4.95

Shredded phyllo dough, mascarpone, espresso, chocolate

Baklava (1pcs)

$2.50

Phyllo dough layered with chopped pistachios and drizzled with a honey-citrus syrup

Baklava (2pcs)

$4.95

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$3.95

Homemade warm fudge brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie with Toppings

$4.95

Brownie, vanilla ice-cream, chocolat/caramel sauce, whipped cream, cherry

Sides

Basmati Rice Pilaf

$4.95

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Grilled Vegetables

$4.95

Hummus Dip - Side

$4.95

Baba Ghanoush (Eggplant) Dip - Side

$4.95

Tzatziki Dip -Side

$4.95

Moderno Greek Side Salad

$4.95

Theo’s Original Side Greek Salad

$4.95

Caesar Side Salad

$4.95

Rocca Side Salad

$4.95

Fattoush Side Salad

$4.95

Mediterranean Fries

$4.95

Regular Fries

$4.95

Extras

Pita Bread

$1.00

Tahani Sauce - Extra

$1.00

Baba Ghanoush - Extra

$1.00

Tzatziki - Extra

$1.00

Hummus - Extra

$1.00

Garlic Pita - Extra

$1.50

Dressing 2 oz. - Extra

$1.00

Feta - Extra

$0.75

Baked Lentil Chips

$1.99

Theos Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Modernos Dressing

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

NA Beverages

20 oz Fountain Soda

$2.50

20 oz Iced Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino (500 ml)

$2.50

Bottle Spring Water

$1.95

Apple Juice

$2.75

Assorted Hot Teas

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottled Beer

Select

$4.00

Premium

$4.50

Wine by the Glass

Chardonnay

$4.95

White Zinfandel

Espresso Bar

House Coffee

$2.50

Americano

$2.85

Cappuccino

$3.75

Café Latte

$3.75

Mocha

$4.45

White Mocha

$4.55

Caramel Macchiato

$4.55

Espresso

$2.25

Greek Frappe

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our restaurant specializes in creating and serving freshly prepared Mediterranean cuisines, such as our hummus, salads, entrees, and kabobs.

Location

9197 Central Avenue Suite J, Montclair, CA 91763

Directions

