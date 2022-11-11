Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mediterranean
Greek
Cafe Moderno
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our restaurant specializes in creating and serving freshly prepared Mediterranean cuisines, such as our hummus, salads, entrees, and kabobs.
9197 Central Avenue Suite J, Montclair, CA 91763
