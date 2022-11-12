Cafe Navarre
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Specializing in modern American cuisine, fresh seafood, and USDA prime steaks, Cafe Navarre is celebrating its 10th year in historic downtown South Bend. Located in a bank building in the heart of our city with the fusion of Old World architecture, natural light, and the contemporary furnishings. Join us for dinner or enjoy a cocktail in our bar or on our outdoor patio.
Location
101 N. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Bend
Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurant
More near South Bend