Cafe Navarre

101 N. Michigan Street

South Bend, IN 46601

Popular Items

Risotto
Chicken
Navarre

Small Plates

Calamari

$15.00

Chili Rubbed, Baby Arugula, Orange Supremes, Calabrian Chili Oil

Mussels

$13.00

Prince Edward Island, Spanish Chorizo, Pomodoro Saffron Broth, Toasted Baguette

Arancini

$13.00

Sweet Pea Risotto, Boursin Cheese, Fresh Parmesan, Basil Pesto Aioli

Tartare

$18.00

Filet Mignon, Sweet Peppers, Toasted Baguette, GIardiniera Aioli, Quail Egg, Micro Arugula

Tuna Crudo

$17.00

ahi tuna, yuzu glaze, chinese gooseberry, passion fruit, fresno, radish sprout

Foie Gras

$18.00

black truffle flan, perigeaux, balsamic gastrique, brioche bread

Gnocchi

$18.00

black truffle infused, maine lobster, wilted spinach, beurre blanc, fresh parmesan

Gamberi

$15.00

watercress, fingerlings, piquillo chimichurri, fresh herbs

Soups & Salads

French Onion

$8.00

Beef Broth, Red Wine Braised Spanish Onion, Gruyere, Toasted Baguette

Bowl Wild Mushroom

$9.00

Sherry, Hazelnut, Creme Fraiche, Snipped Chives

CUP Mushroom

$6.00

Beet

$10.00

red & gold beets, baby arugula, ricotta, pistachios, orange walnut vinaigrette

Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg, Tomato, Bacon, Crumbled Danish Blue Cheese, Balsamic Pickled Red Onion, Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing

Caesar

$8.00

Brioche Croutons, Fresh Grated Parmesan, House Made Caesar Dressing

Navarre

$8.00

Baby Greens, Green Apple, Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnut, White Balsamic

ENT Navarre

$15.00

ENT Caesar

$15.00

ENT Wedge

$16.00

ENT Beet

$16.00

Mains

Chicken

$32.00

Roasted Bone-In, Hericot Verts, Whipped Potato, Cipollini Onion Jus

Bolognese

$29.00

Slow Braised Veal, Pork and Beef, Plum Tomato, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Bucatini Pasta, Ricotta Salata

Veg Plate

$19.00

marinated tofu, winter squash, heirloom cauliflower, spinach, wild mushroom, ginger-soy vinaigrette

New York Strip

$62.00

16oz angus strip, tallow potatoes, butternut squash, broccolini, red wine reduction

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Seasonal Vegetable, Whipped Potato, Mushroom Demi

Bass

$35.00

pan roasted, farrroto, parmesan, heirloom cauliflower, blood orange reduction

Risotto

$28.00

Slow Cooked Arborio Rice, White Wine, Sautéed White Shrimp, Fresh Basil Oil

Salmon

$34.00

Grilled Copper River Salmon, French Green Lentils, Slow-Braised Fennel, Baby Carrots, Saffron Emulsion

Trout

$32.00

sauteed, native rice, roasted brussels sprouts, chorizo vin blanc

Ribeye

$65.00

14oz 28-Day Dry Aged Angus, Parmesan Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables

Pork Chop

$34.00

Bone In 'Knife & Cleaver' Center Cut Chop, Creamy Polenta, Braised Swiss Chard, Royal Trumpet Mushroom, Brown Butter Balsamic Glaze

Short Rib

$34.00

red wine braised, shallot mashed potatoes, roasted fall squash, fennel, demi

Steak Frites

$44.00

Snake River Farms Kobe Beef, Truffle Fries, Foyot Sauce, Snipped Chives

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

pancetta, balsamic

Truffle Fries Side

$9.00

House Cut Frites, Truffle Aioli, Snipped Chives

Cauliflower

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower, winter squash puree

Seasonal Squash

$8.00

cider reduction

Side Veg

$5.00

seasonal roasted vegetable

Mashed Potato Side

$5.00

House Made Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Garlic, Heavy Cream

Desserts

Apple Cherry Crisp

$9.00

apple filling, oat topping caramel sauce, cinnamon vanilla ice cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

ginger snap cookie, caramel sauce, white chocolate ganache, candied pecans

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

sticky toffee pudding, toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream, chocolate stick october forever

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

white chocolate mousse, chocolate syrup, duo chocolattos stick

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Whole Vanilla Bean, Fresh Fruit Preserve

Tuxedo Cake

$9.00

NA Beverages

Fiji 1L

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Club soda

$2.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Hot tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

MIlk

$3.00

Chocolate MIlk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

PIneapple Juice

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in modern American cuisine, fresh seafood, and USDA prime steaks, Cafe Navarre is celebrating its 10th year in historic downtown South Bend. Located in a bank building in the heart of our city with the fusion of Old World architecture, natural light, and the contemporary furnishings. Join us for dinner or enjoy a cocktail in our bar or on our outdoor patio.

Website

Location

101 N. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Directions

