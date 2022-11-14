Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Nola

review star

No reviews yet

400 Quietwater Beach Rd

Pensacola, FL 32561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Geaux Geaux Shrimp

$12.99

Natchitoches Meat Pies

$9.99

Crawfish & Andouille Dip

$14.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Boudin

$9.99

Boudin Balls

$9.99

BBQ Shrimp Starter

$12.99

Crab Cakes

$16.95

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Debris Fries

$10.50

Crab Claws

$17.50+

Saints Geaux Geaux Shrimp

$6.49

Saints Boudin Balls

$4.99

Saints FGT

$5.49

Saints Meat Pies

$4.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$16.99

Seared Tuna Salad

$19.95

Gumbo

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$6.50+

Seafood Gumbo

$6.99+

Creole Gumbo

$6.50+

Quart Seafood

$23.00

Quart Chicken & Andouille

$21.00

Gallon Seafood Gumbo

$85.00

Gallon Chicken & Andouille

$75.00

Louisiana Favorites

BBQ Shrimp

$19.99

Red Beans & Rice

$7.99+

Crawfish Etouffee

$8.99+

Jambalaya (Pork & Sausage)

$6.99+

Shrimp - Seafood Basket

$20.99

Fried Oysters - Seafood Basket

$23.99

Fried Soft Shell Crab - Seafood Basket

$17.99+

Fried Fish - Seafood Basket

$18.99

Any Two - Seafood Basket

$24.99

Any Three - Seafood Basket

$25.99

Blackened Fish Plate

$20.99

Grilled Fish Plate

$20.99

Boiled Shrimp

$21.99+

Fried Mullet Plate

$13.00

Po-Boys

Alligator Sausage Grilled Po Boy

$18.99+

Andouille Sausage Grilled Po Boy

$18.99+

BBQ Shrimp Po Boy

$17.99+

Fish Po Boy

$14.99+

French Fries with Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

$16.99+

Geaux Geaux Fish Po Boy

$15.99+

Fried Soft Shell Crab Po Boy

$23.99+

Geaux Geaux Oyster Po Boy

$21.99+

Geaux Geaux Shrimp Po Boy

$17.99+

Hamburger Char Grilled Po Boy

$19.99+

Hot Sausage Patty Grilled Po Boy

$18.99+

NOLA Combo Po Boy

$19.99+

Oyster Fried Po Boy

$20.99+

Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

$15.99+

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.99+

Smoked Sausage Grilled Po Boy

$18.99+

Surf & Turf Po Boy

$16.99+

Sandwiches

Muffuletta

$23.99+

NOLA Burger

$13.99

Hamburger Char-grilled

$10.99

Bayou Burger

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Shrimp Burger

$14.99

Seared Tuna Burger

$15.95

Sides

French Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.25

Hush Puppies

$6.99

Debris Fries

$10.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$4.95

Steamed Broccoli

$4.25

Side of Rice

$2.00

Corn on the Cobb

$3.00

Zapp's Potato Chips

$2.50

1 Bread Loaf

$4.00

Soft Shell Crab Side

$10.00

Cup of Oysters

$16.99

Fish Filet side (1)

$4.00

Tuna Filet

$12.00

Chicken Filet

$6.00

Debris Side

$3.25

Alligator Side

$5.50

Andouille Side

$5.00

Smoked Sausage Side

$4.50

Hot Sausage

$5.00

Crawfish & Andouille Dip SIDE

$3.75

Cup of Shrimp

$12.99

Burger Pattie

$5.00

Sauted Green Beans

$4.25

Desserts

Beignets

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake

$7.99

Drinks

Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Iced Tea - Sweet

$3.25

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.25

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Barq's Red Cream Beer

$3.25

Community Coffee

$2.25

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp

$7.50

Kids Fish Fingers

$7.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

Geaux Geaux Sauce

$1.75

Ginger Sesame Dressing

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.75

Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Daily Specials

Red Beans & Fried Chicken Monday Special

$10.99

Bowl Gumbo & 3 Fried Green Tomatoes Tuesday Special

$10.99

Shrimp Remoulade Salad Wednesday Special

$10.99

Half Shrimp Poboy with Fries Thursday Special

$10.99

Friday Fish Special

$10.99

Thanksgiving Poboy

Catering

Crawfish & Andouille dip. Quart

$30.00

Seafood Gumbo Quart

$22.00

Chicken Andouille Gumbo Quart

$20.00

Seafood Gumbo Gallon

$85.00

Chicken Andouille Gumbo Gallon

$75.00

Harvest Salad (16 to 20 Servings)

$40.00

Potato Salad Quart

$20.00

Gambino's French Bread (20 servings)

$4.00

Whole Cajun Fried Turkey (13-14lbs)

$75.00

Red Beans & Rice Quart

$20.00

Jambalaya (Serves 6-8)

$55.00

Crawfish Etouffee (Serves 6-8)

$75.00

Prime Rib Of Beef (3lbs)

$95.00

Prime Rib Of Beef (5lbs)

$125.00

Beef Tenderloin (3-4 lbs)

$125.00

Beef Tenderloin (7-8 lbs)

$250.00

Pineapple & Brown Sugar Glazed Ham (8lbs)

$75.00

Small yum crunch sweet potato casserole

$25.00

Medium yum crunch sweet potato casserole

$43.00

Large yum crunch sweet potato casserole

$60.00

Small 7 cheese Mac & cheese

$25.00

Medium 7 cheese Mac & cheese

$43.00

Large 7 cheese Mac & cheese

$60.00

Small cornbread dressing

$25.00

Medium cornbread dressing

$43.00

Large cornbread dressing

$60.00

Small green bean & artichoke Casserole

$25.00

Medium green bean & artichoke Casserole

$43.00

Large green bean & artichoke Casserole

$60.00

Small Pepperjack cheese potato casserole

$25.00

Medium Pepperjack cheese potato casserole

$43.00

Large Pepperjack cheese potato casserole

$60.00

Small Louisiana dirty rice

$30.00

Medium Louisiana dirty rice

$55.00

Large Louisiana dirty rice

$75.00

Small Maw maw's oyster dressing

$40.00

Medium Maw maw's oyster dressing

$65.00

Large Maw maw's oyster dressing

$90.00

Small Shrimp and crab Mac & cheese

$40.00

Medium Shrimp and crab Mac & cheese

$65.00

Large Shrimp and crab Mac & cheese

$90.00

Giblet gravy (1 pint)

$5.00

Medium Bread Pudding with Bourbon sauce

$35.00

Large Bread Pudding with Bourbon sauce

$50.00

Pecan pie

$28.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Barq's Rootbeer Bottle

$3.25

Barq's Red Cream Soda

$3.25

Community Coffee

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Virgin Frozen

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

NA Bev 1

$3.00

NA Bev 2

$3.00

Brunch Drink Specials

Reg Bloody Mary

$4.00

Mega Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bottomless Champagne

$10.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Daily Happy Hour Specials

Monday Casa Noble Margarita

$7.00

Tuesday Huckleberry Cocktails

$7.00

Wednesday $3 House Wine

$3.00

Thursday $3 Domestic Bottled Beers

$3.00

Happy Hour $3 Well Drinks

$3.00

Tuesday Huckleberry 2 For $13

$13.00

T Shirt

T Shirt

$25.00

Employee tshirt

$8.45

Pub Crawl Tumbler

Pub Crawl Tumbler 2022

$25.00

Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Geaux Geaux Shrimp

$15.59

Natchitoches Meat Pies

$11.99

Crawfish & Andouille Dip

$17.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.19

Boudin

$11.99

Boudin Balls

$11.99

BBQ Shrimp Starter

$15.59

Crab Cakes

$20.34

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Debris Fries

$12.60

Crab Claws

$21.00+

Salads (Deep Copy)

House Salad

$9.59

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$20.39

Seared Tuna Salad

$23.94

Gumbo (Deep Copy)

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$7.80+

Seafood Gumbo

$8.39+

Creole Gumbo

$7.80+

Louisiana Favorites (Deep Copy)

BBQ Shrimp

$23.99

Red Beans & Rice

$9.59+

Crawfish Etouffee

$10.79+

Jambalaya (Pork & Sausage)

$8.39+

Shrimp - Seafood Basket

$25.19

Fried Oysters - Seafood Basket

$28.79

Fried Soft Shell Crab - Seafood Basket

$21.59+

Fried Fish - Seafood Basket

$22.79

Any Two - Seafood Basket

$29.99

Any Three - Seafood Basket

$31.19

Blackened Fish Plate

$25.19

Grilled Fish Plate

$25.19

Boiled Shrimp

$26.39+

Po-Boys (Deep Copy)

Alligator Sausage Grilled Po Boy

$22.79+

Andouille Sausage Grilled Po Boy

$22.79+

BBQ Shrimp Po Boy

$21.59+

Fish Po Boy

$17.99+

French Fries with Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

$20.39+

Geaux Geaux Fish Po Boy

$19.19+

Fried Soft Shell Crab Po Boy

$28.79+

Geaux Geaux Oyster Po Boy

$26.39+

Geaux Geaux Shrimp Po Boy

$21.59+

Hamburger Char Grilled Po Boy

$23.99+

Hot Sausage Patty Grilled Po Boy

$22.79+

NOLA Combo Po Boy

$23.99+

Oyster Fried Po Boy

$25.19+

Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

$19.19+

Shrimp Po Boy

$21.59+

Smoked Sausage Grilled Po Boy

$22.79+

Surf & Turf Po Boy

$20.39+

Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

Muffuletta

$28.79+

NOLA Burger

$16.79

Hamburger Char-grilled

$13.19

Bayou Burger

$16.79

Chicken Sandwich

$14.39

Fish Sandwich

$13.19

Shrimp Burger

$17.99

Seared Tuna Burger

$19.14

Sides (Deep Copy)

French Fries

$5.10

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.30

Onion Rings

$6.30

Hush Puppies

$8.39

Debris Fries

$12.60

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$5.94

Steamed Broccoli

$5.10

Desserts (Deep Copy)

Beignets

$8.39

Bread Pudding

$8.39

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$9.59

Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake

$9.59

Kids Menu (Deep Copy)

Kids Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Fish Fingers

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Seafood baskets, po' boys & Cajun-Creole classics, served in simple digs with TVs & outdoor seats.

Website

Location

400 Quietwater Beach Rd, Pensacola, FL 32561

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shaggy's
orange starNo Reviews
701 Pensacola Beach Blvd Pensacola Beach, FL 32561
View restaurantnext
THE POINTE
orange star5.0 • 1
1255 Country Club Rd Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-002 - Gulf Breeze, FL
orange starNo Reviews
1468 Tiger Park Lane Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
View restaurantnext
Aunt Katie's
orange starNo Reviews
3005 E Cervantes Street Pensacola, FL 32503
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Champs Nashville Hot Chicken - 501 S Palafox St
orange starNo Reviews
501 S Palafox St PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pensacola

THE POINTE
orange star5.0 • 1
1255 Country Club Rd Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston