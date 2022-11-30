Cafe O'Lei Kihei
2439 South Kihei Road
Kihei, HI 96753
Non-Alcoholic
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Pellegrino
Hawaii Volcanic Water
Coke
Refill Coke
Diet Coke
Refill Diet
Sprite
Refill Sprite
Dr Pepper
Refill Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Refill Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Refill Shirley
Roy Rogers
Refill Roy Rogers
Soda
Refill Soda
Tonic
Refill Tonic
Iced Tea
Flavored Iced Tea
Plantation Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
POG
Orange
Pineapple
Cranberry
Tomato
Lemonade
Flavored Lemonade
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Lava Flow
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Mango Daiquiri
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Haleakala Sunrise
Signature Cocktails
So-Ki Smash
citrus vodka - lychee liqueur - strawberry puree
Passion Mai Tai
passion fruit rum - tropical fruit juices - dark rum float
Kupu Aloha
kupu gin - fresh lime - mint - Maui Brew Co ginger beer
Honey Girl
Cafe O'Lei Redemption Rye - honey - lemon - sparkling wine
Hale Kapena
li hing mui infused tequila - pineapple - lime
Maui Wowie
coconut rum - melon liqueur - pineapple - dark rum float
Kula Rose
bourbon - lemon - rosemary simple - malbec float
Drink Special
Li Hing Mui Margarita
Hand Crafted Martinis
Aloha Maid Martini
citrus vodka - guava puree - POG - cointreau
Cane Fire Martini
lemon vodka - lilikoi puree - chili pepper - cointreau
Lychee Martini
soho lychee liqueur - vodka - lychee fruit - lime
Paniolo Martini
tequila - mango - triple sec - lime - tajín rim
Lilikoi Martini
Mango Martini
Martini Special
Cosmopolitan
Lemon Drop
Classic Cocktails
Bees Knees
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Hot
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Bloody Virgin
Blue Hawaii
Boulevardier
Cadilac Marg
Chi Chi
Coco Mojito
Collins, Vodka
Cosmo
Elder Spritz
French 75
Gin Fizz
Ginger Toddy
Grapefruit Mule
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kamekazi
Kir Royale
Lava Flow
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Mai Tai
Mango Daiquiri
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julip
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Sangria
Santorini
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Side Car
Stormy Ginger
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Whisky Sour
White Russian
Beer
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Heineken
Corona
Stella Artois
Kirin Ichiban
Heineken Zero
Sapporo 20 oz
Bikini Blonde Maui Brewing Co Tap
Big Swell IPA Maui Brewing Co Tap
Lahaina Town Brown Maui Brewing Co Tap
Longboard Lager Kona Brewing Co Tap
Big Wave Golden Ale Kona Brewing Co Tap
Lavaman Red Ale Kona Brewing Co Tap
Waialua Wheat Kona Brewing Co Tap
High Noon Watermelon
High Noon Mango
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Pineapple
Red Wine
Lyric Glass, Pinot Noir
Santa Barbara, California
Columbia Winery Glass, Merlot
Columbia Valley, Washington
Finca Decero Glass, Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina
Line 39 Glass, Cabernet Sauvignon
California
Bonanza Glass, Cabernet Sauvignon
California
Boneterra Glass, Zinfandel
Mendocino County, California (CCOF)
Pinot Noir, Lyric Bottle
Santa Barbara, California
Pinot Noir, Sokol Blosser Bottle
Dundee Hills, Oregon
Merlot, Columbia Winery Bottle
Columbia Valley, Washington
Merlot, Decoy Bottle
Sonoma, California
Malbec, Fina Decero Bottle
Mendoza, Argentina
Petite Syrah, Girard Bottle
Napa Valley, California
Line 39 Bottle, Cabernet Sauvignon
California
Bonanza Bottle, Cabernet Sauvignon
California
Beringer Knights Valley Reserve Bottle, Cabernet Sauvignon
Sonoma, California
Zinfandel, Boneterra Bottle
Mendocino County, California (CCOF)
Zinfandel, 8 Years in the Desert Bottle
California
White + Pink Wine
Havemeyer Piesporter Glass, Riesling
Germany
Stella Glass, Pinot Grigio
Italy
Pinot Gris, J Glass
Russian River Valley, California
Monkey Bay Glass, Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
Line 39 Glass, Chardonnay,
California
Niner Glass, Chardonnay,
Edna Valley, California
Fleur de Mer Glass, Rosé
Cote de Provence, France
Fume Blanc Glass
Riesling, Havemeyer Piesporter Bottle
Germany
Pinot Grigio, Stella Bottle
Italy
Pinot Gris, J Bottle
Russian River Valley, California
Sauvignon Blanc, Monkey Bay Bottle
Marlborough, New Zealand
Chardonnay, Line 39 Bottle
California
Chardonnay, Niner Bottle
Edna Valley, California
Chardonnay, Rombauer Bottle
Carneros, California
Rosé, Fleur de Mer Bottle
Cote de Provence, France
Bubbles
Sake
Sho Chiku Bai Classic Junmai (6oz)
Berkeley, CA. SMV: +3. Fine texture with harmonious aromas and flavors of macadamia nuts, Chai spice, vanilla, heavy cream and freshly sliced bread. Kosher.
Joto "72 Clocks" Daiginjo (375ml)
Hiroshima, JP. SMV: +5. Hints of crushed sage on the nose, spiced apple on the palate, finishes with a supple satin texture. Pair with salads, grilled chicken, a variety of sushi.
Mizubasho Ginjo (375ml)
Gunma, JP. SMV: +4. Brewed using Yamada Nishiki rice milled down to 50% (Daiginjo level). Soft water used to create this sake provides a sweetness & dry crispness enjoyed by everyone. Lovely with salty & citrus based foods.
Hakushika "Snow Beauty" Junmai (375ml)
Hyogo, JP. SMV: -15. Velvety in texture with a pleasant fragrance of freshly steamed rice. Creamy with a mild sweetness. Excellent with mildly hot and spicy cuisine such as stir-fry dishes.
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Flatbreads
Kalua Pork Flatbread
pineapple - bbq - red onion
Roasted Vegetable Flatbread
pesto - goat cheese - marinara
Margherita Flatbread
mozzarella - pesto - marinara
Garlic + Mushroom Flatbread
gruyere - mushrooms - roast garlic
Grilled Chicken Flatbread
parmesan - basil pesto - mozzarella
Chef's Special Flatbread
fresh ingredients
Signature Salads
Entrees
Blackened Mahi Mahi
kumu farm's local papaya salad - ginger butter sauce - steamed rice - local veg
Togarashi Seared Ahi
ginger butter sauce - wasabi aioli - daikon - sweet Thai chili - steamed rice - local veg
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
sweet peppers + onions - coconut chili butter - steamed rice - local veg
Macadamia Nut Crusted Breast of Chicken
lemon caper butter - mashed potatoes - local veg
Honey Macadamia Nut Roast Pork
alaea salt - honey - roasted macadamia nuts - mashed potatoes - local veg
Roast Prime Rib of Beef
au jus - creamed horseradish - pop over - mashed potatoes - local veg
New York Strip Steak
shiitake mushroom cream - mashed potatoes - local veg
Asian Style Braised Short Rib
(a Cafe O'Lei favorite!) ginger shoyu glaze - sesame - sriracha - steamed rice - local veg
Fire Roasted Japanese Eggplant + Quinoa
smoky roasted eggplant - quinoa - seasonal veg - pesto - goat cheese
Shrimp Linguine
jumbo shrimp - garlic cream - tomato - basil
Dinner Fish Special
MacNut Mahi Mahi
Dinner Burger
Utensils
Sandwiches
Mac Nut Chicken Sandwich
basil aioli - maui greens - tomato - house focaccia - specialty salad
Turkey Sandwich
cranberry relish - avocado - tomato - maui greens - country bread - specialty salad
Crab Club
signature crab salad - crisp bacon - maui greens - avocado - tomato - house focaccia - specialty salad
Veggie Sandwich
chilled roasted vegetables - sweet peppers - basil balsamic vinaigrette - maui greens - tomato - house focaccia - specialty salad
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
sautéed mahi mahi - wasabi aioli - maui greens - tomato - house brioche - specialty salad
Local Beef Burger
maui cattle co premium beef - grilled onions - lettuce - tomato - pickle - house brioche - french fries
Plates
Blackened Mahi
kumu farms papaya salad - steamed rice - specialty salad
Crisp Boneless Chicken
cilantro sweet chili - steamed rice - specialty salad
Tempura Mahi Mahi + Chips
crisp fried mahi - caper tartar sauce - fresh lemon - fries
Shrimp Linguine
jumbo shrimp - garlic cream - tomato - basil
Daily Plate Lunch
chef's preparation - ask your server!
Cafe O'Lei Fish Special
today's catch with steamed rice and specialty salad
Thanksgiving Turkey
Sides
Specialty Rolls
Cafe O'Lei Roll
shrimp tempura - salmon - crab - hamachi - unagi - avo - kabayaki - garlic aioli - crispy garlic
Rainbow Roll
california with tuna - hamachi - salmon - unagi - tobiko - kabayaki
Spicy Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura - spicy tuna - avo - spicy aioli - kabayaki
Spider Roll
soft shell crab - avocado - tobiko - cucumber - ogo - radish sprout
Kamaole Roll
spicy tuna - tuna - avo - cucumber - radish sprouts - sweet chili - kabayaki - spicy aioli - tobiko
Caterpillar Roll
unagi - cucumber - radish sprouts - avo - kabayaki
Maui Crunch Roll
cali roll - tuna - unagi - spicy aioli - kabyaki - mochi crunch
Sushi Specialties
Rolls
California Roll
red crab - avocado - cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
tuna - spicy aioli - cucumber - radish sprouts
Spicy Hamachi Roll
hamachi - spicy aioli - cucumber - radish sprouts
Salmon Cream Cheese Roll
radish sprouts - cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura - avocado - kabayaki
Unagi Roll
radish sprouts - cucumber - kabayaki
Avo Maki
Kappa Maki
Tekka Roll
Nigiri (2PC)
Sashimi (8PC)
Dessert
Caramelized Pineapple Upside Down Cake
warm - served with local mac nut ice cream
Fudge Brownie Sundae
home made brownie - local kona coffee ice cream
Fried Banana Cheesecake
wrapped in a sweet pastry - local mac nut ice cream
Classic Mud Pie
oreo crust - coffee ice cream - almond fudge
Lappert's Hawaii Sorbet
ask for today's selection - 3 scoops
Roselani Premium Ice Cream
locally made on Maui - kona coffee - macadamia nut - vanilla - 3 scoops
Poliahu Pie
Happy Birthday
Keiki Ice Cream
Pumpkin Pie
Tiramisu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
2439 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI 96753