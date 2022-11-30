Main picView gallery

Cafe O'Lei Kihei

review star

No reviews yet

2439 South Kihei Road

Kihei, HI 96753

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Non-Alcoholic

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Pellegrino

$6.95

Hawaii Volcanic Water

$6.95

Coke

$3.00

Refill Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Refill Diet

Sprite

$3.00

Refill Sprite

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Refill Dr Pepper

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Refill Ginger Ale

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Refill Fruit Punch

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Refill Shirley

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Refill Roy Rogers

Soda

$3.00

Refill Soda

Tonic

$3.00

Refill Tonic

Iced Tea

$3.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Plantation Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Refill Fruit Punch

POG

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Lava Flow

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Haleakala Sunrise

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

So-Ki Smash

$10.00

citrus vodka - lychee liqueur - strawberry puree

Passion Mai Tai

$10.00

passion fruit rum - tropical fruit juices - dark rum float

Kupu Aloha

$12.00

kupu gin - fresh lime - mint - Maui Brew Co ginger beer

Honey Girl

$12.00

Cafe O'Lei Redemption Rye - honey - lemon - sparkling wine

Hale Kapena

$11.00

li hing mui infused tequila - pineapple - lime

Maui Wowie

$11.00

coconut rum - melon liqueur - pineapple - dark rum float

Kula Rose

$11.00

bourbon - lemon - rosemary simple - malbec float

Drink Special

$8.00

Li Hing Mui Margarita

$11.00

Hand Crafted Martinis

Aloha Maid Martini

$13.00

citrus vodka - guava puree - POG - cointreau

Cane Fire Martini

$13.00

lemon vodka - lilikoi puree - chili pepper - cointreau

Lychee Martini

$12.00

soho lychee liqueur - vodka - lychee fruit - lime

Paniolo Martini

$12.00

tequila - mango - triple sec - lime - tajín rim

Lilikoi Martini

$13.00

Mango Martini

$12.00

Martini Special

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Bees Knees

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Hot

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Virgin

$10.00

Blue Hawaii

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cadilac Marg

$16.00

Chi Chi

$12.00

Coco Mojito

$14.00

Collins, Vodka

$12.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Elder Spritz

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Ginger Toddy

$12.00

Grapefruit Mule

$12.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Kamekazi

$14.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Lava Flow

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mango Daiquiri

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julip

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Sangria

$16.00

Santorini

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Side Car

$14.00

Stormy Ginger

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whisky Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Beer

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Sapporo 20 oz

$8.50

Bikini Blonde Maui Brewing Co Tap

$7.00

Big Swell IPA Maui Brewing Co Tap

$7.00

Lahaina Town Brown Maui Brewing Co Tap

$7.00

Longboard Lager Kona Brewing Co Tap

$7.00

Big Wave Golden Ale Kona Brewing Co Tap

$7.00

Lavaman Red Ale Kona Brewing Co Tap

$7.00

Waialua Wheat Kona Brewing Co Tap

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$5.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

Red Wine

Lyric Glass, Pinot Noir

$12.00

Santa Barbara, California

Columbia Winery Glass, Merlot

$10.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Finca Decero Glass, Malbec

$12.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Line 39 Glass, Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

California

Bonanza Glass, Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

California

Boneterra Glass, Zinfandel

$11.00

Mendocino County, California (CCOF)

Pinot Noir, Lyric Bottle

$41.00

Santa Barbara, California

Pinot Noir, Sokol Blosser Bottle

$80.00

Dundee Hills, Oregon

Merlot, Columbia Winery Bottle

$36.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Merlot, Decoy Bottle

$69.00

Sonoma, California

Malbec, Fina Decero Bottle

$41.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Petite Syrah, Girard Bottle

$56.00Out of stock

Napa Valley, California

Line 39 Bottle, Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

California

Bonanza Bottle, Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

California

Beringer Knights Valley Reserve Bottle, Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

Sonoma, California

Zinfandel, Boneterra Bottle

$40.00

Mendocino County, California (CCOF)

Zinfandel, 8 Years in the Desert Bottle

$76.00

California

White + Pink Wine

Havemeyer Piesporter Glass, Riesling

$9.00

Germany

Stella Glass, Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Italy

Pinot Gris, J Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Russian River Valley, California

Monkey Bay Glass, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Marlborough, New Zealand

Line 39 Glass, Chardonnay,

$8.00

California

Niner Glass, Chardonnay,

$13.00

Edna Valley, California

Fleur de Mer Glass, Rosé

$12.00

Cote de Provence, France

Fume Blanc Glass

$10.00

Riesling, Havemeyer Piesporter Bottle

$32.00

Germany

Pinot Grigio, Stella Bottle

$29.00

Italy

Pinot Gris, J Bottle

$38.00

Russian River Valley, California

Sauvignon Blanc, Monkey Bay Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Marlborough, New Zealand

Chardonnay, Line 39 Bottle

$29.00

California

Chardonnay, Niner Bottle

$44.00

Edna Valley, California

Chardonnay, Rombauer Bottle

$68.00

Carneros, California

Rosé, Fleur de Mer Bottle

$41.00

Cote de Provence, France

Bubbles

Brut, Wycliff Glass

$8.00

California

Brut, Wycliff Bottle

$29.00

California

Champagne, Möet & Chandon Imperial Bottle

$78.00

France

Prosecco

$10.00

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Classic Junmai (6oz)

$6.00

Berkeley, CA. SMV: +3. Fine texture with harmonious aromas and flavors of macadamia nuts, Chai spice, vanilla, heavy cream and freshly sliced bread. Kosher.

Joto "72 Clocks" Daiginjo (375ml)

$39.00

Hiroshima, JP. SMV: +5. Hints of crushed sage on the nose, spiced apple on the palate, finishes with a supple satin texture. Pair with salads, grilled chicken, a variety of sushi.

Mizubasho Ginjo (375ml)

$35.00

Gunma, JP. SMV: +4. Brewed using Yamada Nishiki rice milled down to 50% (Daiginjo level). Soft water used to create this sake provides a sweetness & dry crispness enjoyed by everyone. Lovely with salty & citrus based foods.

Hakushika "Snow Beauty" Junmai (375ml)

$30.00

Hyogo, JP. SMV: -15. Velvety in texture with a pleasant fragrance of freshly steamed rice. Creamy with a mild sweetness. Excellent with mildly hot and spicy cuisine such as stir-fry dishes.

Vodka

Tito's

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ocean

$10.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Tito's DBL

Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Bombay

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Rum

Meyers Dark

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Tequila

Patron

$10.00

Kapena

$11.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$13.00

Casa Noble Anjeo

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Whiskey

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jack Danials

$10.00

Bib & Tucker 6yr

$11.00

Kupu

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Proper 12

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

MacCallen 12yr

$15.00

Chivas

$10.00

Dewers White Label

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Liqueur

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Cointreu

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Kaluha

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Starters

Cafe O'Lei Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

ground chicken - shiitake mushrooms - water chestnuts - butter lettuce

Crispy Calamari

$10.95

wasabi aioli

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

cilantro sweet chili

Baked Onion Soup en Croute

$12.95

sweet onions - gruyere cheese - brandy - fresh thyme - pastry crust

Spicy Ahi Nachos

$18.95

sriracha - sesame - wontons - scallions

Cafe O'Lei Crab Cakes

$14.95

mango coulis - sweet chili aioli

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.95

pancetta - garlic - lemon - fresh thyme

Petite Salad

$6.95

Flatbreads

Kalua Pork Flatbread

$14.95Out of stock

pineapple - bbq - red onion

Roasted Vegetable Flatbread

$13.95

pesto - goat cheese - marinara

Margherita Flatbread

$11.95

mozzarella - pesto - marinara

Garlic + Mushroom Flatbread

$13.95

gruyere - mushrooms - roast garlic

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

parmesan - basil pesto - mozzarella

Chef's Special Flatbread

$13.95

fresh ingredients

Signature Salads

Cafe O'Lei Caesar Salad

$10.95

romaine - parmesan cheese - creamy garlic dressing

Shrimp Papaya Salad

$16.95

kumu farms half papaya - maui greens - onion - tomato - avocado - lilikoi papaya seed vinaigrette

Entrees

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$26.95

kumu farm's local papaya salad - ginger butter sauce - steamed rice - local veg

Togarashi Seared Ahi

$32.95

ginger butter sauce - wasabi aioli - daikon - sweet Thai chili - steamed rice - local veg

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$26.95

sweet peppers + onions - coconut chili butter - steamed rice - local veg

Macadamia Nut Crusted Breast of Chicken

$21.95

lemon caper butter - mashed potatoes - local veg

Honey Macadamia Nut Roast Pork

$26.95

alaea salt - honey - roasted macadamia nuts - mashed potatoes - local veg

Roast Prime Rib of Beef

$32.95

au jus - creamed horseradish - pop over - mashed potatoes - local veg

New York Strip Steak

$29.95

shiitake mushroom cream - mashed potatoes - local veg

Asian Style Braised Short Rib

$32.95

(a Cafe O'Lei favorite!) ginger shoyu glaze - sesame - sriracha - steamed rice - local veg

Fire Roasted Japanese Eggplant + Quinoa

$19.95

smoky roasted eggplant - quinoa - seasonal veg - pesto - goat cheese

Shrimp Linguine

$21.95

jumbo shrimp - garlic cream - tomato - basil

Dinner Fish Special

$32.95

MacNut Mahi Mahi

$32.95

Dinner Burger

$18.95

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Side Rice

$3.95

Side Mash

$4.95

Papaya Salsa

$2.95

Starters

Cafe O'Lei Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

ground chicken - shiitake mushrooms - water chestnuts - butter lettuce

Crispy Calamari

$10.95

wasabi aioli

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

cilantro sweet chili

Baked Onion Soup en Croute

$12.95

sweet onions - gruyere cheese - brandy - fresh thyme - pastry crust

Spicy Ahi Nachos

$18.95

sriracha - sesame - wontons - scallions

Cafe O'Lei Crab Cakes

$14.95

mango coulis - sweet chili aioli

Signature Salads

Cafe O'Lei Caesar Salad

$10.95

romaine - parmesan cheese - creamy garlic dressing

Shrimp Papaya Salad

$16.95

kumu farms half papaya - maui greens - onion - tomato - avocado - lilikoi papaya seed vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

$14.95

maui greens - roasted vegetables - sweet peppers - goat cheese - basil balsamic vinaigrette

Curry Chicken Salad

$16.95

breast of chicken - sweet curry dressing - crisp vegetables - maui greens - kumu farms papaya salsa

Petite Salad

$6.95

Sandwiches

Mac Nut Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

basil aioli - maui greens - tomato - house focaccia - specialty salad

Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

cranberry relish - avocado - tomato - maui greens - country bread - specialty salad

Crab Club

$18.95

signature crab salad - crisp bacon - maui greens - avocado - tomato - house focaccia - specialty salad

Veggie Sandwich

$14.95

chilled roasted vegetables - sweet peppers - basil balsamic vinaigrette - maui greens - tomato - house focaccia - specialty salad

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$21.95

sautéed mahi mahi - wasabi aioli - maui greens - tomato - house brioche - specialty salad

Local Beef Burger

$16.95

maui cattle co premium beef - grilled onions - lettuce - tomato - pickle - house brioche - french fries

Plates

Blackened Mahi

$23.95

kumu farms papaya salad - steamed rice - specialty salad

Crisp Boneless Chicken

$14.95

cilantro sweet chili - steamed rice - specialty salad

Tempura Mahi Mahi + Chips

$21.95

crisp fried mahi - caper tartar sauce - fresh lemon - fries

Shrimp Linguine

$21.95

jumbo shrimp - garlic cream - tomato - basil

Daily Plate Lunch

$12.95

chef's preparation - ask your server!

Cafe O'Lei Fish Special

$17.95

today's catch with steamed rice and specialty salad

Thanksgiving Turkey

$34.95

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Side Rice

$3.95

Mac Salad

$2.95

Side Mash

$4.95

Papaya Salsa

$2.95

Side Crostinis

$2.00

Large Dressing 2 GO

$8.95

Specialty Rolls

Cafe O'Lei Roll

$25.00

shrimp tempura - salmon - crab - hamachi - unagi - avo - kabayaki - garlic aioli - crispy garlic

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

california with tuna - hamachi - salmon - unagi - tobiko - kabayaki

Spicy Tempura Roll

$20.00

shrimp tempura - spicy tuna - avo - spicy aioli - kabayaki

Spider Roll

$20.00

soft shell crab - avocado - tobiko - cucumber - ogo - radish sprout

Kamaole Roll

$20.00

spicy tuna - tuna - avo - cucumber - radish sprouts - sweet chili - kabayaki - spicy aioli - tobiko

Caterpillar Roll

$20.00

unagi - cucumber - radish sprouts - avo - kabayaki

Maui Crunch Roll

$20.00

cali roll - tuna - unagi - spicy aioli - kabyaki - mochi crunch

Sushi Specialties

Hamachi Kama

$20.00

broiled yellow tail collar (please allow 15 minutes)

Sashimi Platter

$35.00

maguro - hamachi - tako - sake (4 pcs each)

Sushi Platter

$30.00

california roll - hamachi - maguro - tako - sake - tamago - unagi (1 pc each)

Hamachi Carpaccio

$22.00

yuzu ponzu - fresh jalapeño

Rolls

California Roll

$12.00

red crab - avocado - cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

tuna - spicy aioli - cucumber - radish sprouts

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$12.00

hamachi - spicy aioli - cucumber - radish sprouts

Salmon Cream Cheese Roll

$12.00

radish sprouts - cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura - avocado - kabayaki

Unagi Roll

$12.00

radish sprouts - cucumber - kabayaki

Avo Maki

$6.00

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Tekka Roll

$8.00

Nigiri (2PC)

Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

tuna

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

yellowtail

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

salmon

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

freshwater eel

Tako Nigiri

$7.00

octopus

Uni Nigiri

$18.00

sea urchin

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

egg

Ikura Nigiri

$12.00

salmon roe

Sashimi (8PC)

Maguro Sashimi

$20.00

tuna

Hamachi Sashimi

$20.00

yellowtail

Sake Sashimi

$20.00

salmon

Unagi Sashimi

$25.00

freshwater eel

Tako Sashimi

$20.00

octopus

Sides

Miso Soup

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Edamame

$5.00

Kid's

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.95

with fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.95

with fries

Kid's Crispy Chicken

$9.95

with fries

Kid's Caesar Salad with Chicken

$9.95

Keiki Fish Plate

$12.95

steamed rice - local veg

Keiki Tempura Mahi

$12.95

with fries

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Dessert

Caramelized Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

warm - served with local mac nut ice cream

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$9.00

home made brownie - local kona coffee ice cream

Fried Banana Cheesecake

$9.00

wrapped in a sweet pastry - local mac nut ice cream

Classic Mud Pie

$9.00

oreo crust - coffee ice cream - almond fudge

Lappert's Hawaii Sorbet

$9.00

ask for today's selection - 3 scoops

Roselani Premium Ice Cream

$9.00

locally made on Maui - kona coffee - macadamia nut - vanilla - 3 scoops

Poliahu Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Happy Birthday

$9.00

Keiki Ice Cream

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Tiramisu

$9.00
