Cafe O'Lei at the Mill House

No reviews yet

1670 Honoapiilani Hwy

Wailuku, HI 96793

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Keiki Menu

Keiki Cheeseburger

$10.00

Keiki Tempura Mahi

$10.00

Keiki Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Keiki Linguine

$10.00

Sauteed Mahi Mahi

$12.00

Mocktails

Lilikoi No-Jito

$5.00

tart lilikoi, fresh mint, lime, soda

Hibiscus Refresher

$5.00

lemonade, soda, hibiscus tea

Virgin Lava Flow

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin LiHing Mui Mango

$7.00

Guava Lemonade

$5.00

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Refill

Iced Tea

$3.00

fresh brewed daily

Plantation Tea

$4.00

iced tea + pineapple juice

Juice

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

777mL - Hawaii Volcanic

Maui Oma Coffee

$4.00

cafe o'lei blend, brewed daily

100% Maui French Press

$22.00

large french pressed coffee 100% maui red catuai

Genmaicha

$5.00

loose leaf green tea - by the pot

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Maui Brewing Co Draft

Big Swell IPA DFT

$7.00

Bikini Blonde Lager DFT

$7.00

Seasonal DFT

$7.00

Local Cans

Kohola Lokahi Pilsner

$6.00

Talk Story Pale Ale

$6.00

Red Sand Amber

$6.00

Bottles

Corona BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Light BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Heineken ZERO BTL

$6.00

Taste

Martinis

The Cane Fire

$15.00

citrus vodka, lilikoi, Hawaiian chili pepper water cointreau float... this has a kick!

The Aloha Maid

$15.00

"like the can of juice we grew up with" citrus vodka, tropical guava, cointreau

The Kapena

$14.00

kapena li hing mui tequila, pineapple juice fresh lime, cointreau float

The Pulelehua

$15.00

empress gin, creme de violet, house sour

The Maui Oma

$14.00

koloa kauai coffee rum, maui oma coffee kahlua coffee liqueur, toasted coconut

Paniolo's Redemption

$16.00

Specialty Cocktails

Makani Mai Tai

$15.00

koloa kauai rums, signature fruit blend coco dark rum foam+

Calamansi-Honey Sour

$15.00

old forester bourbon, local calamansi wild flower honey, house sour

Waikapu Mule

$13.00

kai lemongrass ginger shochu, tart lilikoi, fresh lime, Maui Brewing Co. ginger beer

Hibiscus Margarita

$14.00

el jimador tequila, hibiscus tea, house sour agave nectar, fresh lime, cinnamon sugar

Smoked Old Fashioned

$15.00

old forester bourbon, smoked rosemary, sugar, bitters, cherry, orange peel

Pineapple Ginger Mojito

$14.00

koloa kauai spiced rum, fresh mint, lime pineapple, Maui Brewing Co. ginger beer

Bird of Paradise

$14.00

koloa kauai rum, aperol, pineapple juice fresh lime

Hawaiian Honey Bee

$13.00

fid street gin, wildflower honey lavender lemonade

Daily Drink Special 12

$12.00

Daily Drink Special 14

$14.00

Daily Drink Special 16

$16.00

Cocktails

Bees Knees

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Hot

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Virgin

$10.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cadilac Marg

$16.00

Coco Mojito

$14.00

Collins, Vodka

$12.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Elder Spritz

$12.00

French75

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Ginger Toddy

$12.00

Grapefruit Mule

$12.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Kamekazi

$14.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mango Daiquiri

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julip

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Sangria

$16.00

Santorini

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Side Car

$14.00

Stormy Ginger

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whisky Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Blue Hawaii

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Lava Flow

$12.00

Vodka

Pau Maui Vodka

$10.00

Tito's Handmade (GF)

$11.00

Haku (GF)

$11.00

Ocean Vodka, Maui

$12.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Gin

Fid Street

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Roku

$13.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$14.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Tequila

El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Kapena

$13.00

Teremana Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Komos Anejo

$21.00

Gran Coramino

$16.00

Corralejo

$11.00

Mezcal

Nucano

$10.00

El Silencio

$13.00

Del Maguey

$17.00

Rum

Koloa Kauai White

$10.00

Koloa Kauai Spiced

$10.00

Koloa Kauai Coffee

$12.00

Mahina Dark Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Reserve Ocho 8YRS

$12.00

Bacardi Reserve Ocho 10YRS

$13.00

Diplomatico Planas

$13.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$14.00

Appleton Estate 21YR

$17.00

Whiskey

Old Forester Bourbon

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$11.00

Mitcher's Bourbon

$12.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$12.00

Bib + Tucker Bourbon 6yr

$13.00

Redemption High Rye

$13.00

Kentuky Owl Straight Bourbon

$20.00

Kupu Aged Whiskey, Maui

$13.00

Crown Royal, Canada

$11.00

Tullamore Dew, Ireland

$12.00

Toki, Suntory, Japan

$14.00

Mars Iwai, Japan

$12.00

Akashi, Japan

$13.00

Nikka Coffey Grain, Japan

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Balvenie Carribean Cask 14yr

$17.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$12.00

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

$15.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$16.00

Jaimeson

$12.00

White Wine GLS

La Farra, Prosecco GLS

$12.00

Dazante, Pinot Grigio 2020 GLS

$9.00

St Clair, Sauvignon Blanc 2019 GLS

$13.00

Les Petit Perroy, Sancerre GLS

$18.00

Mer Soleil, Chardonnay 2019 GLS

$12.00

Lange, Chardonnay 2019 GLS

$16.00

Rose GLS

Willakenzie Estate 2018 GLS

$14.00

Chateau Beaulieu "Ivoire"

$17.00

Red Wine GLS

Lyric by Etude, Pinot Noir 2018 GLS

$13.00

Argiolas Perdera, Red Blend 2016 GLS

$11.00Out of stock

Finca Decero, Malbec 2017 GLS

$12.00

Bonanza by Caymus, Cab+ GLS

$11.00

Iron + Sand, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 GLS

$14.00

Port Wine GLS

Taylor Fladgate GLS

$13.00

White Wine BTL

Reichsrat Von Buhl BTL

$48.00

Danzante Pinot Grigio

$31.00

St Clair 2020 BTL

$46.00

Les Petit Perroy 2020 BTL

$53.00

Blank Stare 2019 BTL

$76.00

Mer Soleil 2019 BTL

$42.00

Lange 2019 BTL

$61.00

Flowers 2018 BTL

$72.00

Rose BTL

Willakenzie Estate 2018 BTL

$48.00

The Pale 2020 BTL

$44.00

Chateau Beaulieu "Ivoire" BTL

$56.00

Red Wine BTL

Lyric by Etude 2018 BTL

$46.00

Sokol Blosser 2017 BTL

$97.00

Antigal "Aduent As" 2015 BTL

$56.00

Argiolas Perdera 2016 BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Bodegas Finca Nueva 2015 BTL

$49.00

Finca Decero 2017 BTL

$42.00

Orin Swift 2018 BTL

$94.00

Bonanza BTL

$39.00

Iron + Sand 2018 BTL

$48.00

Louis M Martini BTL

$265.00

Stags Leap 2018 BTL

$88.00

Girard 2013 BTL

$64.00Out of stock

Sparkling BTL

La Farra BTL

$42.00

Collet BTL

$74.00

Louis Roederer Premier BTL

$100.00

Champagne Palmer BTL

$160.00

Corkage Fee - Per Bottle

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku, HI 96793

Directions

