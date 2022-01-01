Indian
Cafe of India
1,139 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come and join us for delicious lunch buffet during Tues-Sat or regular menu throughout the day. We specialize in Northern Indian food.
Location
155 Main St, Maynard, MA 01754
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant -Westborough
No Reviews
290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180 Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurant
More near Maynard