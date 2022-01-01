Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Cafe of India

1,139 Reviews

$$

155 Main St

Maynard, MA 01754

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Hot Appetizers

Lamb Samosa

$8.00

Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Paneer Pakoras

$7.00

Vegetable Pakora

$6.00

Aloo Tikki

$6.00

Lasooni Gobi

$9.00

Vegetarian App Platter

$10.00

Chicken Pakoras

$9.00

Chicken 65

$9.00

Chicken Tikka Appetzer

$9.00

Chef's Special App Platter

$13.00

Tawa Shrimp

$11.00

Gobi 65

$9.00

Soup

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.95

Chicken Soup

$4.95

Coconut Soup

$4.95

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Mushroom soup

$4.95

Chicken

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken Vindaalo

$15.99

Chicken Saagwala

$15.99

Chicken Jalfrezi

$15.99

Chicken Do-Piaza

$15.99

Chicken Korma

$15.99

Chicken Makhani

$15.99

Tandoori Chicken Dalwala

$15.99

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Coconut Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Madras

$15.99

Goat

Goat Curry

$17.99

Goat Vindaloo

$17.99

Goat Korma

$17.99

Goat Do-piaza

$17.99

Goat Tikka Saagwala

$17.99

Goat Rogan Josh

$17.99

Goat Tikka Masala

$17.99

Goat Madras

$17.99

Lamb

Lamb Curry

$17.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.99

Lamb Korma

$17.99

Lamb Do-piaza

$17.99

Lamb Tikka Saagwala

$17.99

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.99

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.99

Lamb Jalfrezi

$17.99

Lamb Madras

$17.99

Vegetarian

Aloo Mutter

$15.00

Saag Paneer

$15.00

Mutter Paneer

$15.00

Aloo Gobhi

$15.00

Baingan Bhartha

$15.00

Aloo Palak

$15.00

Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Aloo chole

$15.00

Bhindi Aloo

$15.00

Dal Makhni

$15.00

Navratan Korma

$15.00

Paneer Korma

$15.00

Malai Kofta

$15.00

Mushroom Curry

$15.00

Aloo Baingan

$15.00

Panner Tikka Masala

$15.00

Yellow Tadka Dal

$15.00

Chana Saag

$15.00

Chana Masala

$15.00

Vegetable Vindaloo

$15.00

Vegetable Tikka Masala

$15.00

Jeera Aloo( Side)

$9.00

Rice

Goat Biryani

$18.00

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Lamb Biryani

$18.00

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Cafe of India Special Biryani

$19.00

Tandoori Specials

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$16.00

Malai Chicken Kebab

$16.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$22.00

Tandori Salmon Tikka

$22.00

Seekh Kabab

$19.00

Boti Kabob

$19.00

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$22.00

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$23.99

Bread/Nan

Naan

$3.95

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Keema Naan

$5.00

Aloo Naan

$4.50

Peshawary Naan

$4.95

Cheese Naan

$4.50

Green Chilli Naan

$4.50

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Chapati

$3.95

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

Poori

$4.50

Plain Paratha

$4.25

Aloo Paratha

$4.50

Gobhi Paratha

$4.50

Cafe Basket

$11.50

Sides

Raita

$2.99

Mixed Pickle

$2.99

Mango Chutney

$2.99

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Plain Yogurt

$2.99

Papadum

$2.99

Masala Sauce 8oz

$6.00

Jeera Aloo

$9.00

Chilli Paneer

$10.00

Extra Mint Chutney

Extra Tamarind Chutney

Extra Onion Chutney

Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chats

Veg Samosa Chat

$8.00

Aloo Tikki Chat

$7.00

Bhel Poori

$7.00

Chicken Chat

$9.00

Cafe' Specials

Gobi Manchurian

$9.00

Chicken Manchurian ( Half)

$9.00

Cashew Gobi Matar

$15.00

Hyderabadi Bagara Baigaan

$15.00

Chole Bhature

$16.00

Kerala Fish Curry ( HOT)

$18.00

Green Chilli Chicken (HOT)

$16.00

Chicken Mango

$16.00

Lamb Roganjosh

$18.00

Lamb Mushroom

$18.00

Lamb Pepper Fry ( HOT)

$18.00

Shrimp Malabar

$19.00

Seafood

Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Shrimp Saagwala

$17.99

Shrimp Korma

$17.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$17.99

Shrimp Do-piaza

$17.99

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.99

Salmon Tikka Masala

$17.99

Shrimp Madras

$17.99

Wings

Masala Wings

$9.00

House special wings

$9.00

Indo Chinese

Vegetable Manchurian

$15.00

Chicken Manchurian

$16.00

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Lamb Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Goat Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Dessert

Rasmalai

$4.95

Mango Ice Cream

$4.95

Kheer

$4.95

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

Badam Kulfi

$4.95

Pistachio

$4.95

Non- Alcoholic Beverages

Tea

$2.25

Masala Tea

$3.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Sweet yogurt drink

Mango Lassi

$4.50

A delicious mango yogurt drink

Salty Lassi

$4.00

Strawberry Lassi

$4.50

Soda

$2.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

$4.00

Mineral Water

$2.50

Coffee

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

milk

$2.00

Lg. Water

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come and join us for delicious lunch buffet during Tues-Sat or regular menu throughout the day. We specialize in Northern Indian food.

Website

Location

155 Main St, Maynard, MA 01754

Directions

Gallery
Cafe of India image
Cafe of India image

Similar restaurants in your area

BiryaniZ N BreadZ
orange star4.6 • 1,121
195 W Central St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant -Westborough
orange starNo Reviews
290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180 Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurantnext
Kumar's
orange star3.1 • 206
8110 Shops Way Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
HomeKitchen
orange starNo Reviews
324 Chestnut Street Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Punjab Indian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
485 Mass ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Mint Indian Eatery
orange star4.4 • 1,360
868 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Maynard

Smack Noodle
orange star4.9 • 1,426
45 Main St Maynard, MA 01754
View restaurantnext
The Pleasant Cafe
orange star4.2 • 387
36 Main Street Maynard, MA 01754
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maynard
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston