CAFE OLE Cooper Young Historic District Memphis, TN cafeolememphis.com

915 Reviews

$$

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN 38104

Order Again

Popular Items

5 Bacon Wrap Shrimp
Mexican Pizza
Queso

Starters

3 Bacon Wrap Shrimp

$8.00

Butterflied and stuffed with our special blend of cheese and seasoning, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.

5 Bacon Wrap Shrimp

$13.00

Queso

$6.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Made to order

Coastal Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips covered with charro beans, beef and queso. Topped with Baja slaw, pico, chipotle aoili and cilantro crema.

Fried Avacado

$9.00

Avocado halves fried in panko and topped with a fresh pineapple salsa finished with chipotle butter.

Firesticks

$12.00

Tempura fried jalapeno halves stuffed with brisket, corn, cilantro and cream cheese. Topped with a honey chipotle glaze.

Chips and Salsa Refill

$2.00

Chips And Salsa

$4.00

Soup And Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fried tortilla strips, iceberg lettuce, charro beans, jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole, tomatoes and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with jalapeño buttermilk

Baja Salad

$13.00

A crisp tortilla with charro beans, smoked chicken, fajita vegetables and spring mix, tossed in honey lime vinaigrette, drizzled with our famous Baja sauce

Entrée's

Chorizo Relleno

$14.00

Tempura fried poblano pepper filled with chorizo, corn, cilantro and cream cheese. Topped with queso and honey chipotle glaze. Served over Mexican rice

Chipotle Chicken

$12.00

Pan seared chicken breast over Mexican rice. Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce

Pineapple Redfish

$14.00

Pan seared blackened redfish over Mexican rice. Topped with fresh pineapple salsa and chipotle butter.

Brisket Enchiladas

$15.00

Our signature slow roasted brisket, onions, bell peppers and jack cheese. Topped with roasted tomato au jus and crema. Served with crazy corn

Mexican Pizza

$12.00

Chicken, beef, or vegetables layered with charro beans, ranchero sauce, jack cheese, green onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes on a crisp tortilla shell. Served with sour cream

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp over lime ghost pepper cheese grits. Finished with peppers, onions, tomatoes and chorizo cream sauce.

Dillas & Tacos

Build Your Own Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

"Pina Colada" Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Coconut fried Gulf shrimp, topped with coastal slaw. Finished with pineapple salsa and chipotle aioli

Acapulco Fish Taco

$14.00

Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened redfish topped with coastal slaw, chipotle aioli, and pico

Smoked Chicken Taco

$12.00

House smoked chicken topped with pineapple salsa, queso fresco and honey lime vinaigrette

M-E-M-P-H-I-S Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Slow cooked brisket topped with Baja slaw, pico and chipotle BBQ sauce

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita For 1

$13.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Chicken Fajita For 2

$24.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Steak Fajita For 1

$13.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Steak Fajita For 2

$24.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Shrimp Fajita For 1

$15.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Shrimp Fajita For 2

$28.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Veggie Fajita For 1

$12.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Veggie Fajita For 2

$20.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Chicken And Steak Fajita For 1

$14.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Chicken And Steak Fajita For 2

$26.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Chicken And Shrimp Fajita For 1

$15.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Chicken And Shrimp Fajita For 2

$28.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Steak And Shrimp Fajita For 1

$16.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Steak And Shrimp Fajita For 2

$30.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

All Three Fajita For 1

$18.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

All Three Fajita For 2

$34.00

Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Chimi & Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Slow smoked chicken, charro beans and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Slow smoked chicken, charro beans and jack cheese in a fried tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream

Brisket Burrito

$14.00

Slow smoked brisket, charro beans and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream

Brisket Chimichanga

$15.00

Slow smoked brisket, charro beans and jack cheese in a deep fried tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.00

Ground beef, charro beans and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$14.00

Ground beef, charro beans and jack cheese inside a deep fried tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Grilled vegetables, charro beans and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream

Veggie Chimichanga

$12.00

Grilled vegetables, charro beans and jack cheese in a deep fried tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream

Sides/Add Ons

Crazy Corn

$5.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Charro Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Papas Con Chorizo

$4.00

Potato hash, chorizo sausage, and poblano peppers

Calabasitas

$4.00

Sautéed zucchini, tomato, onion, and Monterey jack cheese with a splash of cream

Grits

$4.00

Extra Torts

$1.50

Side Of Queso

$1.50

Extra Fajita Setup

$4.00

Extra Corn Torts

$1.50

Sour

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.75

Chipotle BBQ

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Coconut Red Bull

$6.00

Tropical Red Bull

$6.00

Dessert/Kids

Margarita Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheesecake with a hint of our famous margarita

Dessert Nachos

$8.00

Cinnamon sugar dusted tortilla chips accompanied with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Beef Taco

$4.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$4.00

Kids Mexican Pizza

$4.00

Specials

Holiday Special

$40.00Out of stock

Dessert Special

$7.00

Dinner Special

$12.00

Brunch Special

$3.00Out of stock

Gyro Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Tamales

$12.00

Taco Board

$20.00

NYE 2021

TACO PACK(4)

$40.00

FAJITA PACK(4)

$45.00

TACO PACK(8)

$70.00

FAJITA PACK(8)

$80.00

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$13.00

SMALL CHEESE DIP

$7.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Welcome to Cafe Olé, located in Midtown, Memphis! We are one of Memphis’ premiere eateries, featuring modern Mexican cuisine and the finest signature cocktails. We’re located in the historic Cooper-Young district in beautiful Midtown, Memphis, TN. Stop in and try one of our legendary margaritas or tempt your taste buds with our infamous bacon wrapped stuffed shrimp. We look forward to your visit!

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis, TN 38104

Directions

Cafe Ole image
Cafe Ole image
Cafe Ole image
Cafe Ole image

