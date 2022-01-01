Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Ole World Grill

213 Reviews

$

2 N 6th St

Richmond, VA 23219

Chicken Quesadilla
Black Bean Quesadilla
Chicken Burrito

Drinks

Fountain or Iced Tea

$2.15

Modelo

$5.00

Sanpellegrino

$2.75

Domestic beer

$3.75

Blue Moon White Belgium Coors Light

Sol

$5.00Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.75

Fresh Sangria

$8.00Out of stock

Fruits may vary based on availability

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Bottle of House Wine

$19.00Out of stock

Merlot Chardonnay Sauvignon Blanc Pinto Grigio Moscato

Bottle of Premium Wine

$26.00

Reds: 19 Crimes, Menage Trois Chardonnay Clos du Bois Sauvignon Blanc Talma Rose Pinot Grigio Ecco Domani Moscato Luna d'Or

Stella Artois

$5.00

Blue Moon

$3.75

Burritos

Our burritos are served with chips & our famous salsa

Chicken Burrito

$8.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Salsa

Shytown Burrito

Shytown Burrito

$8.75

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Pico, & Chipotle Aioli

Ole Burrito

Ole Burrito

$8.75

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Jalapenos, Pinto Beans, Pico De Gallo, Rice, & Honey Chipotle Sauce

Chicken & Black Bean Burrito

Chicken & Black Bean Burrito

$8.75

Grilled Chicken, cheese, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, & sour cream

Friendly Bull Burrito

Friendly Bull Burrito

$8.75

Seasoned ground beef, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, & Chipotle Aioli

Angry Bull Burrito

Angry Bull Burrito

$8.75

Seasoned ground beef, rice, pinto beans, pico, jalapenos, & spicy salsa verde

Spinach Burrito

Spinach Burrito

$7.95

Fresh Spinach, Cheese, Black Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo, & Sour Cream

Veggie Burrito

$8.50

Broccoli, Guacamole, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo, & Sour Cream

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.95

Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo

Korean Beef Burrito

Korean Beef Burrito

$8.75

Ground Beef cooked in sweet Korean sauce, broccoli, spicy gochujang rice, & garnished with green onions & sesame seeds

Samorsarito

$8.95Out of stock

Spiced Potatoes and peas with Marinated Red Cabbage in a savory Tamarind Chutney drizzled with Mint Chutney

Buffalo Madness

$8.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Ranch, & Buffalo sauce

Burrito Bowls

Our burrito bowls are served with chips & our famous salsa

Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Served in a bowl: Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Salsa

Ole Burrito Bowl

Ole Burrito Bowl

$9.25

Served in a bowl: Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, pico de gallo, jalapenos, & sweet & spicy honey chipotle sauce.

Shytown Burrito Bowl

$9.25

Served in a bowl: Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, pico de gallo, & our savory chipotle aioli.

Chicken & Black Bean Bowl

$9.25

Served in a bowl: Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Black Beans, Rice, pico de gallo, & sour cream

Friendly Bull Bowl

$9.25

Served in a bowl: Seasoned ground beef, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, pico de gallo, & our savory chipotle aioli.

Angry Bull Bowl

$9.25

Served in a bowl: Seasoned ground beef, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, pico de gallo, jalapenos, & our spicy salsa verde.

Veggie Bowl

$9.00

Served in a bowl: Broccoli, Guacamole, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, pico de gallo, & sour cream

Spinach Bowl

$8.45

Served in a bowl: Spinach, Cheese, Black Beans, Rice, pico de gallo, & sour cream

Bean & Cheese Bowl

$8.45

Served in a bowl: Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, pico de gallo

Korean Beef Bowl

$9.25

Buffalo Madness

$9.20

Tacos

Our tacos are served with chips & our famous salsa
1 Taco

1 Taco

$4.00

Served w/ chips & salsa

2 Tacos

2 Tacos

$7.00

Served w/ chips & salsa

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$9.00

Served w/ chips & salsa

Quesadillas

Our quesadillas are served with chips & our famous salsa
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

Marinated grilled chicken & cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla

Shytown Quesadilla

Shytown Quesadilla

$8.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese Blend, & Chipotle Aioli

Black Bean Quesadilla

Black Bean Quesadilla

$8.25

Cheese blend, black beans, & pico de gallo

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.25

Cheese blend, broccoli, & pico de gallo

Ole Quesadilla

Ole Quesadilla

$8.50

Marinated grilled chicken, cheese blend, & Honey Chipotle Sauce.

Buffalo Madness

Buffalo Madness

$8.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Ranch, & Buffalo sauce

Taco Salads

Our taco salads are served in a fried flour tortilla with Refried Beans, lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream

Guac. Taco Salad

$7.75

Hand made guacamole served in a fried flour tortilla with Refried Beans, lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$7.75

Marinated grilled chicken served in a fried flour tortilla with Refried Beans, lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream

Beef Taco Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$7.95

Seasoned ground beef served in a fried flour tortilla with Refried Beans, lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream

Buffalo Madness

$8.75

A fried flour tortilla with Refried Beans, lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream

Green Salads

Our green salads are served in a bowl with lettuce blend or spinach, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, carrot sticks, & choice of Buttermilk Ranch, Chipotle Aioli, or Sour Cream

Guac. Green Salad

$7.75

Served in a bowl: Fresh made Guacamole, Lettuce blend or spinach, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, carrot sticks, & choice of Buttermilk Ranch, Chipotle Aioli, or Sour Cream

Chicken Green Salad

Chicken Green Salad

$7.75

Served in a bowl: Marinated grilled chicken, Lettuce blend or spinach, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, carrot sticks, & choice of Buttermilk Ranch, Chipotle Aioli, or Sour Cream

Beef Green Salad

Beef Green Salad

$7.95

Served in a bowl: Seasoned ground beef, Lettuce blend or spinach, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, carrot sticks, & choice of Buttermilk Ranch, Chipotle Aioli, or Sour Cream

Veggie Green Salad

Veggie Green Salad

$6.75

Served in a bowl: Lettuce blend or spinach, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, carrot sticks, & choice of Buttermilk Ranch, Chipotle Aioli, or Sour Cream

Sides

Small Chips & Salsa

Small Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Chips & Homemade salsa

2oz Salsa

$0.65
8oz Salsa

8oz Salsa

$2.50

Homemade Salsa Roja (our medium salsa)

Side of Guacamole (2oz.)

Side of Guacamole (2oz.)

$1.50

Freshly made guacamole everyday

Rice & Black Beans (8 oz.)

$2.00

Gift Card

$20.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Thai Carrot Soup limited Availability

$4.99

Irish Potato Soup limited Availability

$4.99

Creamy Tomato Soup

Add Potatoes

$1.00

Nachos

Classic Nacho

$7.25

Chicken Nacho

$8.25

Beef Nacho

$8.50

Appetizers Available for Dinner

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.00

Falafel Patties

$4.00

Black bean fritters

$4.00

Mexican pizza

$4.00

Churro chips

$4.00

Burrito Packs

Includes burritos with chips & homemade salsa
Burrito Pack

Burrito Pack

$20.00

Includes 2 burritos w/ chips & homemade salsa

Taco Kits

Taco Kits (6 Tacos)

$20.00

Sides

8oz Salsa

8oz Salsa

$2.50

Homemade Salsa Roja (our medium salsa)

Side of Guacamole (2oz.)

Side of Guacamole (2oz.)

$1.50

Freshly made guacamole everyday

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Burritos, Tacos, Quesadillas, & more

Website

Location

2 N 6th St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Ole World Grill image
Cafe Ole World Grill image

