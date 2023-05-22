Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café on Broad

1930 South Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19145

GRAB & GO

Grab & Go

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.56
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.56
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.41
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.37
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.37
Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.00

Condiments

Extra Dressing

$0.50

BEVERAGES

Coffee

Medium 16oz COFFEE

Medium 16oz COFFEE

$2.08
Large 20oz COFFEE

Large 20oz COFFEE

$2.55

Fountain Drinks

Medium 16oz Fountain

Medium 16oz Fountain

$1.62
Large 20oz Fountain

Large 20oz Fountain

$2.31

12oz Canned Beverages

PEPSI

PEPSI

$1.39
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$1.39
STARRY

STARRY

$1.39
MOUNTAIN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.39
AQUAFINA

AQUAFINA

$2.31
20oz GATORADE

20oz GATORADE

$2.31
LIFE WATER 2L

LIFE WATER 2L

$3.70
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.77

Tropicana Juice

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$2.08
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.08
CRANBERRY JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.08
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.08

Rosenberger's Beverages

Lemon Tea

Lemon Tea

$1.77
Diet Lemon Tea

Diet Lemon Tea

$1.77
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.77
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$1.77Out of stock
Green Tea

Green Tea

$1.77
Half Lemonade Half Tea

Half Lemonade Half Tea

$1.77

Milk Pints

2% MILK

2% MILK

$1.77
WHOLE MILK

WHOLE MILK

$1.77Out of stock
CHOCOLATE MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.77

SNACKS

Chips

Lays

Lays

$1.77

Candy

Bars

Bars

$1.77
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Located inside the Constitution Health Plaza, open to the public, serving all your Philly favorites!

Location

1930 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Directions

