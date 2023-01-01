Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hawk Creek Cafe 4505 Salem Ave

No reviews yet

4505 Salem Ave

Neskowin, OR 97149

Food Menu

Appetizers

Calamari

$18.00

Steamer Clams

$20.00

Crab Cakes

$25.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$20.00

Truffle Cheese Bread

$18.00

Coconut Prawns

$19.00Out of stock

French Fries

$8.00

Appetizer Special

$20.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder Cup

$9.00Out of stock

Clam Chowder Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day Cup

$8.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$10.00

House Salad Side

$9.00

House Salad Full

$17.00

Citrus Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad Side

$10.00

Caesar Salad Full

$19.00

Salmon Kale Salad

$24.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Specialties

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Chicken Piccatta

$28.00

Fish and Chips 2 Piece

$19.00Out of stock

Fish and Chips 3 Piece

$25.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon

$36.00

Fish Tacos

$24.00

Entree Special

$21.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$18.00

Wailing Chicken

$19.00

Patty Melt

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Hawk Creek Cheeseburger

$18.00

Neskowin Fire Burger

$19.00

BBQ Burger

$20.00

BLT

$16.00

Pizzas

Sausage and Mushroom

$26.00

Athena

$26.00

Kiwanda Creek Veggie

$26.00

Hawk Creek Deluxe

$27.00

Butte Creek BBQ

$28.00

Margherita

$25.00

Rustica

$26.00

BYO

$19.00

Hawaiian

$27.00

Pizza Special

$28.00

Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni

$23.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$11.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Dessert Special

$12.00

Cookie

$0.75

Cookies x3

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Drinks Menu

House Cocktails

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Lavender Lemonade

$14.00

Mint Paloma

$14.00

Pink Martini

$14.00

Pom-Rita

$14.00

Tsunami

$14.00

Cocktail Special

$13.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Roku

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit Burbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Kilbeggan

$11.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Suntory Hibiki

$22.00

Makers Mark HC Private Reserve

$18.00

Blantons HC Private Reserve

$18.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Kraken

$11.00

Goslings

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$16.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Fireball

$10.00

Watermelon Pucker

$9.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Pama Pomegranate

$9.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Peach Scnapps

$9.00

Chambord

$11.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bordeaux Martini

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Coffee Nudge

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$11.00

Gibson

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kamikaze

$11.00

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Lavender Lemonade

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini-Gin

$12.00

Martini-Vodka

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Paloma

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pink Martini

$14.00

Pom-Rita

$14.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Tsunami

$14.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Draft Beer

Buoy IPA

$8.00

Buoy Red Ale

$8.00

Boneyard RPM IPA

$8.00

Fort George

$8.00

Pfriem Pilsner

$8.00

Rogue Honey Kolsch

$8.00

Good Life Sweet As Pacific Ale

$8.00

Crux Porter

$8.00

Backwoods Hazy IPA

$8.00

2 Towns Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Lost Coast Tangerine

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$8.00

Growler

$35.00

Growler Refill

$30.00

Red Wine

Glass Cabernet

$15.00

Glass Red Blend

$15.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$15.00

Pudding River Rose PN

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Cabernet BTL

$45.00

Red Blend BTL

$45.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00

Pudding River Rose PN BTL

$38.00

$25 Bottle - RED

$25.00

White Wine

Glass Pinot Gris

$14.00

Glass Chardonnay

$14.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Glass Rose

$14.00

Frexinet split

$11.00

Roderer Estate 1/2 bottle

$15.00

Pinot Gris BTL

$42.00

Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

Rose BTL

$42.00

$25 Bottle - WHITE

$25.00

Bottles and Cans

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Lagunitas N/A IPA

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Soda

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Kid Juice

$3.00

Kid Soda

$2.50

Kid Lemonade

$2.50

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea - Earl Grey

$3.00

Hot Tea - Black

$3.00

Hot Tea - Chamomile

$3.00

Hot Tea - Mint

$3.00

Hot Tea - Green

$3.00

Scoop Menu

Cones

Kids Cone

$4.00

Single Cone

$5.00

Double Cone

$7.00

Plain Waffle Cone

$1.00

Bowls

Kids Bowl

$3.00

Single Bowl

$4.00

Double Bowl

$6.00

Affogato

Single Shot

$6.50

Double Shot

$8.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

Mudslide

$3.00

Salted Caramel

$3.00

Mint Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Vanilla

$3.00

Neapolitan

$3.00

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$7.00

Malted Milkshakes

Malted Milkshake

$8.00

Retail

T Shirt

$19.00

Hoody

$35.00

Long Sleeve T

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$21.00

Knit Hat

$25.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Logo pint glass

$5.00

Coffee

$10.00

Fleece Blanket

$35.00

Art - photo $25

$25.00

Art - photo $50

$50.00

Art - painting

$325.00

Empty Growler

$15.00
Restaurant info

It's best at the beach! Scratch-made food and fresh baked pizzas by the sea.

