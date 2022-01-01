Cafe on Temple imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Greek

Cafe on Temple

review star

No reviews yet

60 Temple Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Veggie Omelette
Steak Quesadilla

From The Griddle

Pancakes (2)

$3.95

Pancakes (3)

$4.45

French Toast (2)

$4.25

French Toast (3)

$4.95

The Bakery

White Toast

$1.75

Wheat Toast

$1.75

Rye Toast

$1.75

Hard Roll

$1.75

Banana

$0.99

Croissant

$1.49

Homemade Muffin

$2.50

Assorted Danish

$2.50

Homemade Pastries

$2.50

English Muffin

$1.99

Bagel With Butter

$2.25

Bagel Cream Cheese

$2.50

Cereal

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

Yogurt

$2.49

Banana

$0.99

Jelly

$0.50

American Breakfast

$12.00

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$7.99

Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Bacon Omelette

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Mushroom Omelette

$7.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$7.99

Greek Omelette

$7.99

Western Omelette

$7.99

Veggie Omelette

$7.99

Eggs

2 Eggs Any Style - Special

$4.50

2 Eggs Only

$1.95

3 Eggs

$3.00

Egg Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$2.50

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$2.75

Western Burrito

$6.00

Sides

Side Of Bacon

$3.50

Side Of Sausage

$3.50

Side Of Ham

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Homefries

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Soups- Chili

Small Homemade Soups

$2.95

Large Homemade Soups

$3.95

Chilli

$4.99

Small Special

$5.99

Scoop

$3.50

Side Salmon

$6.00

Small Side

$2.95

Large Side

$3.99

Salmon Platter

$11.00

Homemade Chips

$1.99

Small Side Veggies

$2.85

Side Of Rice

$2.50

Hot Food

$9.00

Wrap Platter

$12.00

Pizza

$4.65

Cold Sandwiches

Cold Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chicen Souvlaki Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$7.99

Gyro Pita Sandwich

$7.99

BLT Sandwich

$5.90

Pastrami Sandwich

$7.99

Steak And Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Cold Sandwich

$6.99

1/2 Pound Burger

Classic Burger

$8.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.99

Western Burger

$8.99

Turkey Burger

$7.50

Double Cheeseburger

$11.00

Our Hot Dogs

Foot Long Hot Dog

$3.59

Chilli Dog

$3.90

Cheese Dog

$4.80

The Works Dog

$5.99

Snacks

Chicken Quesadillas

$6.99

Veggie Quesadilli

$6.99

Cheese Quesadillas

$6.49

Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Chicken Tenders And Fries

$10.00

Extras

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75

Provolone Cheese

$0.50

Gorgonzola

$1.25

Bacon

$1.25

Chicken Breast

$1.99

Wrap

$0.99

Dressing

$0.75

Add Feta

$0.75

Add Cheddar

$0.50

Add American

$0.50

Add Double Burger

$1.99

Add Avocado

$1.25

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.50

Greek Salad

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

South Beach Salad

$9.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad

$8.50

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salad With Chicken

$5.75

Side Grill Chicken

$4.99

Special Salad

$3.99

Dressing

$0.75

Xtra Chix

$2.00

Add Salmon

$4.50

Add Chicken

$1.75

Medium Tossed Salad

$30.00

Paninis on Foccachia

Grilled Chicken Panini

$7.50

Caprese Panini

$8.50

Greek Vegetarian Panini

$9.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Turkey Wrap

$7.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.95

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

Create Your Own Wrap

$7.95

Wrap

$7.95

Extra Chicken

$1.50

Turkey And Cheese Wrap

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Cuttlet Wrap

$7.99

BLT Wrap

$7.95

Sweet

Assorted Cake Slices

$1.99

Bar

$2.00

Chips

$1.85

Candy

$1.65

M&ms

$1.99

Nuts

$1.99

Cookie

$1.25

Brownie

$1.59

Rice Pudding

$3.75

Cliff Bar

$2.25

Big M&ms Or Raisinetes

$2.25

Small Cookie

$0.65

Fig Newton

$1.25

Cookie Box

$3.00

Gum

$1.75

Hummus

$3.50

Brearh Savers

$0.50

Little Cakes Or Cookies

$1.75

Oreos

$1.90

Ritz Or Milano

$1.50

Gommie Bears

$1.75

Gluten Free Box

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.50

Sargento Snack

$1.99

Small Chocolate

$0.50

Yorks

$1.00

Biscotti

$1.99

Brownie

$1.50

Lays

$1.60

Triple Decker Clubs

Club Sandwich

$9.79

Turkey Club

$9.79

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.79

Cheeseburger Club

$9.79

Chicken Salad Club

$9.79

Sushi

Sushi 4.99

$4.99

Sushi 5.99

$5.99

Sushi 6.99

$6.99

Bag

Bag

$0.10

Fries

French Fries

$4.25

Sweet potatoe Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Curley Fries

$4.25

Drinks

Bottle Drink

$2.25

Snapple

$2.25

Sm Coffee

$1.75

Lg Coffee

$1.95

Sm Soda

$1.75

Tea

$1.75

Poland Spring

$1.50

Poland Sparkling Water

$1.70

Powerade

$1.99

Lg Soda

$1.95

Energy Drink

$2.80

Vita Coco Water

$2.75

Nantucket Juice

$2.35

Smart Water

$2.25

Sparkling ICE

$1.99

Milk

$1.25

Peak Tea

$2.35

Honest Tea

$2.35

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Juice

$2.25

Can

$1.50

Dasani Water

$1.85

Ice Coffee

$2.99

Cup

$0.47

Smothie

$3.99

Milkshake

$3.99

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Red Bull 12 Oz

$3.50

Monster Or Bang

$2.99

Scanned Items

DR JALAPENO

$1.85

DR ORIGINAL

$1.85

DR REDUCED

$1.85

DR ROSEMARY

$1.85

DR SALT N VIN

$1.85

EXTRA SPEARMINT

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$2.15

HERSHEY

$1.65

Honest T Green Tea

$2.25

Honest T Oran Mango

$2.25

Honest T Unsweet

$2.25

ICE COCONUT

$2.00

ICE GRPEFRUIT

$2.00

ICE KIWI

$2.00

ICE LEM LIME

$2.00

ICE LEMONADE

$2.00

ICE ORAN MANGO

$2.00

ICE STRAW WATERMELON

$2.00

KIND BAR

$2.25

KIND BAR

$2.25

Kitkat

$1.65

Monster Green

$2.75

Nn Cranberry

$2.25

Nuts

$1.45

NUTS

$1.85

Powerade Blue

$1.99

Powerade Red

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.75

SABRA HUM

$2.00

SNAPPLE

$1.99

SNAPPLE

$1.99

Snapple

$1.99

Snapple Apple

$2.00

Snapple Diet Green Tea

$2.00

Snapple Diet Half

$2.00

Snapple Diet Peach

$2.00

Snapple Diet Ras

$2.00

Snapple Grape

$2.00

Snapple Green Tea

$2.00

Snapple Half

$2.00

Snapple Kiwi

$2.00

Snapple Lemon

$2.00

Snapple Lemonade

$2.00

Snapple Peach

$2.00

Snicker

$1.00

SPEARMINT

$0.35

SPEARMINT

$1.50

Special K Fruit And Yogurt

$2.00

Special K Original

$2.00

Sprite

$1.75

Sprite Zero

$1.75

STEWART BC

$1.25

STEWART CHERRY CREAM

$1.25

STEWART LIME

$1.25

STEWART ORANGE

$1.25

STEWART RB

$1.25

STEWARTS

$1.25

Toffee Crunch

$2.25

TRIDENT BUBBLE

$1.50

TRIDENT CINNAMON

$1.50

TRIDENT SPEARMINT

$1.50

TRIDENT TROPICAL

$1.50

TRIDENT WATERMELON

$1.50

Twix

$1.00

Twizzlers

$0.15

V8

$2.50

V8

$2.50

VEGGIE CUP

$2.85

Yogurt Almonds

$1.45

Yogurt Raisins

$1.45

YOPLAIT BLUEBERRY

$1.99

YOPLAIT PEACH

$1.99

YOPLAIT STRAW

$1.99

York Patty

$0.25

Yup Chocolate

$1.75

TRIMINO

$1.85

TRIMINO

$1.85

TRIMINO

$1.85

APPLE DANISH

$1.95

EXTRA GUM

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.75

STARBURST

$1.08

STARBURST

$1.00

STARBURST

$1.00

M&M

$1.00

SKITTLES

$1.00

SKITTLES

$1.08

SKITTLES

$1.00

Red Bull

$2.75

Smart Water

$1.75

KIND BAR

$2.25

KIND BAR

$2.25

Yogurt

$1.99

BLK WHTE SUP

$1.69

MINI SNICK

$0.50

CLIFF

$2.25

DR CHIPS

$1.45

Kind Bar

$2.25

BAI

$1.75

BAI

$1.75

BAI

$1.75

BAI

$1.75

BAI

$1.75

SMART BAR

$1.88

NATURE VALLEY

$1.88

Bar

$1.85

Organic Green Tea

$3.99

Complete Cookie

$2.50

High Protein Bar

$2.25

High Protein

$2.25

Quest Bar

$2.25

Quest Bar

$2.25

Kind Bar

$2.25

Kind Bar

$2.25

Fig Bar

$1.00

Dark Choco Pretzels

$2.25

Ritz

$1.25

Craisins

$0.75

Oreos

$1.75

Fruit Bar

$0.75

Fruit Bar

$0.75

Banana Cream Dessert

$2.25

Tiramisu Dessert

$2.25

Lemon Dessert

$2.25

Vvv

$0.11

Tates

$1.50

SALAD WEIGHT

Salad 0.40 oz

$0.40

Entree 0.50 oz

$0.50

.55 oz

$0.55
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Takeout and Dine-In always available!

Location

60 Temple Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

Gallery
Cafe on Temple image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Atticus Bookstore Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1082 Chapel Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library
orange starNo Reviews
Yale Architecture Library 194 York St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Atticus Bookstore
orange starNo Reviews
1082 Chapel Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street
orange star4.5 • 71
258 Church St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Moon Rise Cafe - 2 Broadway
orange star4.8 • 811
2 Broadway North Haven, CT 06473
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Haven

Sally's Apizza
orange star4.0 • 2,420
237 Wooster St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Sandra's Next Generation
orange star4.5 • 2,166
636 Congress Ave New Haven, CT 06519
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
orange star4.5 • 791
65 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Haven
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston