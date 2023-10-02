Cafe

Sandwich

Ham & Swiss Parisian

$12.00

Ham and Swiss cheese with butter on a freshly baked baguette.

Turkey Parisian

$12.00

Turkey and Swiss cheese with butter on a baguette.

Pastrami Parisian

$12.00

Turkey pastrami and Swiss cheese with mustard on baguette.

Cheese Parisian

$12.00

Swiss cheese with butter on a baguette.

9-Grain Ham & Swiss Parisian

$12.50

Ham and Swiss cheese with butter on a 9-grain baguette.

Salami Parisian

$13.00

Italian Salami, Swiss cheese, fresh spinach and balsamic vinaigrette on a 9-grain baguette.

Greek

$13.00

Fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes, Kalamata olive tapenade and Feta cheese on a 9-grain baguette.

Margarita

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on a Panini roll.

Tuscan

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette on a Panini roll.

Florentine

$13.00

Grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with pesto on Panini roll.

Chips

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.50

A freshly baked croissant with ham rolled inside and topped with Swiss cheese.

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$8.25

A freshly baked croissant hand rolled with spinach and cream cheese, and topped with Swiss cheese.

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$9.50

Egg, ham, Swiss cheese, spinach and roasted tomatoes on a croissant.

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, freshly baked croutons, with a homemade Caesar dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.00

A blend of shredded cabbage and lettuce, chicken breast, wontons, sliced mandarins, pickled ginger and sesame seeds with sesame vinaigrette dressing.

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, Dijon vinaigrette, baguette crostini with warm goat cheese and bacon, topped with chopped walnuts

Primavera Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix with Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Soup

Soup du Jour

$7.50

Home cooked style soups made from scratch every day and served with a hunk of sweet baguette bread.

Combos

Soup & Salad

$13.95

Soup and half of any salad.

Soup & Sandwich

$13.95

Any half sandwich and a cup of soup.

Salad & Sandwich

$13.95

Any half salad and half of any sandwich.

Quiche & Salad

$13.95

Any quiche and any half salad.

Quiche & Soup

$13.95

Any quiche and cup of soup.

Specialty Items

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

Vegetarian Quiche

Vegetarian Quiche

$7.25

A freshly baked pie crust filled with egg, cream, spinach, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.

Bacon Quiche

$7.75

Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, four cheeses and herbs baked in a delicate pie crust.

Vegetarian Quiche 7"

$32.50

Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, four cheeses and herbs baked in a delicate 7" pie crust. Order in a day in advance.

Bacon Quiche 7"

$37.50

Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, four cheeses and herbs baked in a delicate 7' pie crust. Order a day in advance.

Beverages

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50
Cappuccino 8 oz.

$3.80
Latte 8 oz.

$3.80
Mocha 8 oz.

$4.50
Americano 8 oz.

$3.50

Single Macchiato

$3.80
Cappuccino 12 oz.

$4.50
Latte 12 oz.

$4.50
Mocha 12 oz.

$5.00
Americano 12 oz.

$4.00

Double Macchiato

$4.50

Single Espresso

$3.00

Latte 16 oz.

$5.00

Mocha 16 oz.

$5.50

Iced Latte - 12 oz.

$4.50

Iced Latte - 16 oz.

$5.00

Iced Mocha - 12 oz.

$5.00

Iced Mocha - 16 oz.

$5.50

Coffee & Tea

Coffee - Small 12 oz.

$3.00

Café au Lait - 12 oz.

$3.80

Cold Brew - 16 oz.

$4.50

Chai Latte - 12 oz.

$4.50

Hot Tea - 16 oz.

$3.80

Coffee - Large 16 oz.

$3.50

Café au Lait - 16 oz.

$4.50

Cold Brew - 24 oz.

$5.00

Chai Latte - 16 oz.

$5.00

Iced Tea - 24 oz.

$3.80

Iced Chai Latte - 24 oz.

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte - 16 oz.

$4.50

House Beverages

Fresh Squeezed OJ - 16 oz.

$4.80
Italian Soda - 16 oz.

$4.50

Monin Syrup with carbonated water. Whipped cream added upon request.

Italian Soda - 24 oz.

$4.80

Monin Syrup mixed with carbonated water. Whipped cream added upon request.

Hot Cocoa - 12 oz.

$4.00

Hot Cocoa - 16 oz.

$5.00

Milk 12 oz.

$3.50

Hot Milk 12 oz.

$3.50

Almond Milk 12 oz.

$4.75

Hot Almond Milk 12 oz.

$4.75

Cold Drinks

Crystal Geyser

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.25

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Snapple

$3.50

Red Bull 12 oz.

$5.25

Izzie

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.50

Arizona Green Tea

$3.50

Coke CAN

$2.95

SANPELLEGRINO - Clementina

$3.25

Extra Espresso/Coffee Charges

Hazelnut Flavor

$1.00

Vainilla Flavor

$1.00

Caramel Flavor

$1.00

Other Flavor

$1.00

1 Espresso Shot

$1.00

2 Espresso Shots

$2.00

3 Espresso Shots

$3.00

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$26.50

Sugar Free Vainilla Syrup

$1.00