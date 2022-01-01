Cafe Pasqual's

Tacos, Tacos, Tacos!

$18.00

House made Tortillas, with Cilantro Rice, Scarlet Royale Grapes Two for 18. Three for 24. choice of: ~*MAHI MAHI*, Marinated and Grilled, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeños, Avocado Crema ~*COCHINITA PIBIL*, Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Yucatan Style with Orange, Cinnamon, and Achiote ~*ORGANIC PULLED CHICKEN MOLE* ~*VEGGIE* Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers, with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Cotija Please write in what combination of tacos you'd like