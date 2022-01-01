Cafe Pasqual's
121 Don Gaspar Ave
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Pasqual's All Day
SOUP: Caldillo de Res ~Mexican Style Beef, Green Chile and Potato
Served with our Turkish Seed Crackers
SPECIAL TODAY: Picadillo Three Ways
Fragrant Caribbean-Style Stew ~ Sofrito with Cinnamon, Cumin, Clove, Nutmeg, Raisins, Green Olives, Pickled Onion ~ Served Three Ways with Bison and Spanish Chorizo OR Veggie "Tofu Chorizo"
SPECIAL TODAY: Savory Tartlet
Goat Cheese, Apple Spread, Caramelized Onion, wine Simmered Sauerkraut, Apple Slices and Prosciutto atop a Puff Pastry, served with Arugula Salad with Lemon Shallot Vinaigrette
Chile Relleno Burrito- Hand Held
Our famous Omelette style Chile Relleno rolled into a Burrito with our Roasted Tomato Jalapeno Salsa
Carne Asada Hand Held Burrito
with Papas, Sweet Peppers, Poblano Chiles, Onion and our Roasted Tomato Jalapeno Salsa
Pomelo Salad
Avocado, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cilantro, Mint and Arugula with Rice Wine Vinaigrette, Piñon Nuts
Chopped Spoon Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Radish, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Baby Romaine "Spoons", Mint, Dill, Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette with Kalamata Fig Tapenade Crostini
Aunt June's Green Goddess Salad
AUNT JUNE'S GREEN GODDESS SALAD ~ Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Watermelon Radishes Choice your choice of protein 8.
Carta di Musica Salad
Grilled Figs, Organic Baby Greens, Marcona Almonds, Prosciutto di Parma, Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette, Crisped "Musica" Parmesan Thyme Cracker.
Tuscan Kale Salad
Finely Cut, Ricotta Salata, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Piñon Nuts, Lemon Vinaigrette, Turkish Cracker Protein: Grilled Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken
Salad of Baby Greens
Sugar Snap Peas, Watermelon Radish, Beldi Olives, Cucumber, Grilled Broccolini, Cherry Tomatoes, Choice: Lemon Shallot, Poblano Vinaigrette, Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing, Crostini with Tapenade 15. Add: Crisped Serrano Ham, Grilled Carne Asada, Smoked Ruby Red Trout 9.
Fire Roasted Eggplant
Fire Roasted Eggplant, Yogurt, Roasted Butternut Squash, Salad of Leafy Greens
Napo's Pupusa
Golden Masa Corn Cakes Stuffed with Zucchini, Corn, Jack, Green Chile, Tomato-Jalapeño Salsa, Escabeche
Three Quesadillas Barbacoa
Marinated and Slow-Cooked Beef, Jack cheese, Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Chile d'Arbol Salsa
Oaxacan Tamal(es)
Banana Leaf-Wrapped, Organic Corn Masa, Scarlet Royale Grapes, Jack Cheese, touch of Mole sauce
French Brie, Roasted Head of Garlic
Wedge imported French Brie - run it under the broiler and serve with our already-roasted head of garlic! With Tomatillo and Roasted Tomato-Jalapeño Salsas and a Clutch of Crostini
Tacos, Tacos, Tacos!
House made Tortillas, with Cilantro Rice, Scarlet Royale Grapes Two for 18. Three for 24. choice of: ~*MAHI MAHI*, Marinated and Grilled, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeños, Avocado Crema ~*COCHINITA PIBIL*, Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Yucatan Style with Orange, Cinnamon, and Achiote ~*ORGANIC PULLED CHICKEN MOLE* ~*VEGGIE* Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers, with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Cotija Please write in what combination of tacos you'd like
Grilled Flank Steak Carne Asada
Guacamole, Pico de Gallo Salsa, Grilled Sweet Red & Poblano Peppers, Purple Onion, Garlic Cloves, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Yellow Corn Tortillas,
Thai Green Curry
Carrots, Zucchini, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Eggplant and Shiitake, Jasmine Rice Protein: Organic Tofu, Chicken, or Flank Strips
Mole Enchiladas
Organic Chicken OR Veggie (Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers) Enchiladas with Cilantro Rice, Orange and Jicama Salad and Fresh Corn Torte
Plato Supremo
Our Omelette-Style Chile Relleno, Oaxacan Tamal with Mole, Enchilada - Either Garden Vegetable or Shredded Organic Chicken All Plates Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans Can add Skewer of Carne Asada or Barbacoa Taco Extra
Blue Lady Enchilada
Corn Tortillas, Jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Red Chile/ Green Chile/ or Tomatillo Salsa, with Black Beans and Cilantro Rice.
Pastrami Reuben Sandwich
Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, Toasted Rye Bread, Melted Jack, Roasted Peeled Green Chile. Choice: Tuscan Kale, Ricotta Salata, Lemon Vinaigrette Salad or Baby Greens Salad with choice: Lemon Shallot, House made Poblano Vinaigrette, Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Grilled Free-Range Chicken Breast Sandwich
Manchego, Caramelized Onions + Jalapeños, Toasted Chile-Cornbread. Salads Tuscan Kale / Lemon Vinaigrette OR Baby Greens Salad / Dressings: Lemon Vinaigrette, Ranch, Bleu Cheese
Toasted BLT with Green Chile and Chile Bacon
Chile Rubbed Bacon, Roasted Green Chile Strips, Jack Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Mayo, Toasted Chile-Cornbread. Choice of: Tuscan Kale Salad with Ricotta Salata and Lemon Vinaigrette OR Baby Greens Salad with dressing of your choice
Half-Time
Half Sandwich / Salad / Cup of Soup Grilled Chicken / BLT / Choice of Salads: Tuscan Kale Salad OR Baby Greens Salad with dressing of your choice AND Cup of Soup of the day
Beverages
Organic Orange Juice
Pasqual's Blend Organic Coffee
Regular or Decaff
Cafe Latte
Dark Roast Organic Espresso - Regular or Decaff
Cappuccino
Dark Roast Organic Espresso - Regular or Decaff
Espresso
Dark Roast Organic Espresso - Regular or Decaff
Organic Hot Tea
Choose an Option
Blue Sky Soda
Choice of flavors.
Side Orders
Side of Mole
Side order of our Puebla-Style Mole Sauce
Side of Chile Relleno
Side order of our Omelette-Style Chile Relleno with Tomato-Jalapeño Salsa
Side of Oaxacan Tamal
A side order of one of our Banana-Leaf Wrapped Oaxacan Tamal.
Side of Corn Torte
Side order of a Slice of our Corn Torte
Side of Red or Green Chile
Side of our Red or Green Chile Sauce
Dessert
Almond Raspberry Linzer Torte
with One scoop of our Vanilla Bean Ice Cream or Pinon Ice Cream
Mocha, Dark and White Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake (GF)
with our Chocolate Almond Bark
Ten-Layer Caramelized Honey Cake
House Made Turnovers in Delicate Crust, 3 choices
Warm Gingerbread with Lemon Glaze
Pie Cherry Almond Crisp (GF)
Served with side of Heavy Cream
Bowl of Fresh Fruit
Blackberries, Blueberries, Orange Slices
Rum Raisin Chocolate Gelato with Buttered Rum Sauce
Double Chocolate Gelato
Iced Lemon Poppyseed Cookie
Strawberry Mascarpone Ice Cream
with an Almond Gem Cookie
Coffee - Espresso Ice Cream
Toasted Pinon Ice Cream with Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce
GF, Mexican Wedding Cookie
Fresh Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
with our Chocolate Sauce (GF), Chocolate Meringue Cookie
Pineapple Ice Cream
House-made pineapple ice cream with pineapple salsa
Cantaloupe Charenteis Melon Sorbet
with a Mexican Wedding Cookie
Fresh Fig and Cognac Ice Cream
with a Chocolate Meringue Cookie
Pasqual's Cookies
Baked in house every day
Half a Dozen Cookies
A Selection of: Della's Walnut Fudge, French Cannele de Boreaux, Almond Jam Gem (Raspberry or Apricot) , Mexican Wedding, Chocolate Meringue (GF), Oatmeal Ginger, Tahitain Macadamia Mango Lace Cookie
Milkshakes
Double Chocolate Gelato Our Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Espresso Gary's Vietnamese Avocado
Starters/Snacks
Our Fresh-Baked Organic Turkish Crackers
Bag of 36, Sprinkled with Whole Seeds.
Crispy Plantain Chips and Dip
6 oz. Avocado-Jalapeño Sour Cream Dip
French Brie, Roasted Head of Garlic
Wedge imported French Brie - run it under the broiler and serve with our already-roasted head of garlic! With Tomatillo and Roasted Tomato-Jalapeño Salsas and a Clutch of Crostini
Veggie Snack Plate with Avocado-Jalapeño Dip
All Organic - Sugar Snap Peas, Carrots, Radishes, Fennel, Red Bell Pepper, and Beldi Olives with Avocado-Jalpeño Dip
Salsas and Chile Sauces
Rostizada - Roasted Tomato-Jalapeño Salsa
Our House made favorite salsa. By the Half Pint or Pint
Tomatillo Salsa
By the Pint or Half-Pint
Moroccan Cilantro-Ginger Salsa
By the Pint or Half-Pint
Jalapeño-Sour Cream Salsa
By the Pint or Half-Pint
Our Red Chile Sauce
By the Pint
Our Green Chile Sauce
By the Pint
Our Puebla-Style Mole Sauce
By the Pint
Ready To Serve
Black Beans by the Pint
Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!
Cilantro Rice by the Pint
Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!
Red Quinoa by the Pint
Topped With Lemon and Fresh Parsley
Picadillo by the Pint ~ Spanish Chorizo
Ground Bison, Sofrito, Raisins, Toasted Almonds, Green Olives
Picadillo by the Pint ~ Housemade Tofu Chorizo
Tofu, Sofrito, , Raisins, Toasted Onions, Green Oilves
Beef Barbacoa by the Pint
Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!
Yucatan Pulled Organic Pork by the Pint
Also called Cochinita Pibil Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!
Guacamole by the Pint or Half PInt
Carne Asada - Berber Seasoned by the Pint
Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!
Grilled Veggies for Carne Asada by the Pint
Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!
Wood-Smoked Pastrami
One Pound of Wood-Smoked Pastrami
Coffee
Breads and Snacks
Boule French Bread
Loaf of Our Chile Cornbread
Super Seed Bread (GF)
Full Loaf or Half Loaf
Crick Crack Crackers
House-Baked Turkish Style Crackers - 6oz
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas (Sliders)
8 Ct.
Cookies by the Baker's Dozen
Mexican Wedding / Della's Walnut Fudge / Almond Jam Gem / Coconut Macaroon / French Caneles / Chocolate Walnut Meringue (GF) / Shape Shifter Lemon Poppy Seed with Icing / Oatmeal Ginger with Maldon Sea Salt / Hazlenut Praline Meringue
House-Made Ice Creams by the Pint
Double Chocolate Gelato
By the Pint
Piñon with Fleur de Sel Caramel
By the Pint
Italian Plum Sorbet
By the Pint
Strawberry Mascarpone
By the Pint
Fresh Mint Chocolate Chip
By the Pint
Black Mission Fig and Cognac Ice Cream
with a Della's Chocolate Walnut Fudge Cookie
Kaffir Lime Ice Cream
Cakes & Pies Please Call 24 Hrs in Advance
Chocolate Killer 3 Layer Cake with Mocha Frosting
With Raspberry Preserves Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.
Blum's! Coffee Crunch Triple Layer Cake
Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.
KK's Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.
Mocha, Dark and White Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake (GF)
with our Chocolate Almond Bark
Italian Chocolate Budino
Comes With Organic Olive Oil and Maldon Sea Salt for garnishj Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.
Greek Walnut Layer Cake - Brandy Buttercream Frosting (GF)
Lemon Curd Toasted Coconut 3 Layer Cake
Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.
Apple Pie
with Granny Smith and Fuji Apples, Double Crust
Pumpkin Pie
David's Perfect Pumpkin Pie, Made with Organic Maple Syrup
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Sour Cherry Pie with Lattice Crust
Other Goodies
Organic Chile Pecans
10 oz.
Linda's Granola
12 oz.
Five Grain Cereal
Breakfast Cereal - Requires Preparation Contains Barley Flakes, Rye Flakes, Millet, Amaranth, Teff 12 oz.
Dukkah Egyptian Spice Blend
Toasted Hazelnuts, Sesame Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Red Pepper Flakes, Maldon Sea Salt 8 oz.
Berbere Spice Rub
Ethiopian Spice Blend. Great as a dry rub! 12 oz.
Things To Cook
Bison Patty with Brioche Bun
8 oz, Bison Patty with one of our house-made Brioche burger buns.
Carne Asada - Berbere Rubbed
A Pint of Carne Asada Seasoned with Berbere Spice Rub, Ready to Grill!
Organic Eggs
One Dozen Large Cage-Free Organic Eggs
Organic Butter
One Pound of Organic Butter
Applewood Smoked Bacon - Two Pounds
Two Pounds of Applewood-Smoked Bacon
Our Dried Green Chile Kit
Enough dried green chile to make 4 cups of delicious, authentic green chile sauce. With Recipe
Our Red Chile Kit
Enough dried red chiles to make 4 cups of delicious, authentic green chile sauce. With Recipe
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501