Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Pasqual's

5,356 Reviews

$$

121 Don Gaspar Ave

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pasqual's All Day

SOUP: Caldillo de Res ~Mexican Style Beef, Green Chile and Potato

$6.00

Served with our Turkish Seed Crackers

SPECIAL TODAY: Picadillo Three Ways

SPECIAL TODAY: Picadillo Three Ways

$18.00

Fragrant Caribbean-Style Stew ~ Sofrito with Cinnamon, Cumin, Clove, Nutmeg, Raisins, Green Olives, Pickled Onion ~ Served Three Ways with Bison and Spanish Chorizo OR Veggie "Tofu Chorizo"

SPECIAL TODAY: Savory Tartlet

SPECIAL TODAY: Savory Tartlet

$14.00

Goat Cheese, Apple Spread, Caramelized Onion, wine Simmered Sauerkraut, Apple Slices and Prosciutto atop a Puff Pastry, served with Arugula Salad with Lemon Shallot Vinaigrette

Chile Relleno Burrito- Hand Held

$14.00

Our famous Omelette style Chile Relleno rolled into a Burrito with our Roasted Tomato Jalapeno Salsa

Carne Asada Hand Held Burrito

$16.00

with Papas, Sweet Peppers, Poblano Chiles, Onion and our Roasted Tomato Jalapeno Salsa

Pomelo Salad

Pomelo Salad

$15.00

Avocado, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cilantro, Mint and Arugula with Rice Wine Vinaigrette, Piñon Nuts

Chopped Spoon Salad

$16.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Radish, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Baby Romaine "Spoons", Mint, Dill, Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette with Kalamata Fig Tapenade Crostini

Aunt June's Green Goddess Salad

$14.00

AUNT JUNE'S GREEN GODDESS SALAD ~ Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Watermelon Radishes Choice your choice of protein 8.

Carta di Musica Salad

Carta di Musica Salad

$18.00

Grilled Figs, Organic Baby Greens, Marcona Almonds, Prosciutto di Parma, Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette, Crisped "Musica" Parmesan Thyme Cracker.

Tuscan Kale Salad

Tuscan Kale Salad

Finely Cut, Ricotta Salata, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Piñon Nuts, Lemon Vinaigrette, Turkish Cracker Protein: Grilled Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken

Carne Asada Hand Held Burrito

$16.00

with Papas, Sweet Peppers, Poblano Chiles, Onion and our Roasted Tomato Jalapeno Salsa

Salad of Baby Greens

Salad of Baby Greens

$15.00

Sugar Snap Peas, Watermelon Radish, Beldi Olives, Cucumber, Grilled Broccolini, Cherry Tomatoes, Choice: Lemon Shallot, Poblano Vinaigrette, Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing, Crostini with Tapenade 15. Add: Crisped Serrano Ham, Grilled Carne Asada, Smoked Ruby Red Trout 9.

Fire Roasted Eggplant

Fire Roasted Eggplant

$15.00

Fire Roasted Eggplant, Yogurt, Roasted Butternut Squash, Salad of Leafy Greens

Napo's Pupusa

Napo's Pupusa

$16.00

Golden Masa Corn Cakes Stuffed with Zucchini, Corn, Jack, Green Chile, Tomato-Jalapeño Salsa, Escabeche

Three Quesadillas Barbacoa

Three Quesadillas Barbacoa

$18.00

Marinated and Slow-Cooked Beef, Jack cheese, Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Chile d'Arbol Salsa

Oaxacan Tamal(es)

Oaxacan Tamal(es)

$11.00

Banana Leaf-Wrapped, Organic Corn Masa, Scarlet Royale Grapes, Jack Cheese, touch of Mole sauce

Chile Relleno Burrito- Hand Held

$14.00

Our famous Omelette style Chile Relleno rolled into a Burrito with our Roasted Tomato Jalapeno Salsa

French Brie, Roasted Head of Garlic

French Brie, Roasted Head of Garlic

$18.00

Wedge imported French Brie - run it under the broiler and serve with our already-roasted head of garlic! With Tomatillo and Roasted Tomato-Jalapeño Salsas and a Clutch of Crostini

Tacos, Tacos, Tacos!

Tacos, Tacos, Tacos!

$18.00

House made Tortillas, with Cilantro Rice, Scarlet Royale Grapes Two for 18. Three for 24. choice of: ~*MAHI MAHI*, Marinated and Grilled, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeños, Avocado Crema ~*COCHINITA PIBIL*, Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Yucatan Style with Orange, Cinnamon, and Achiote ~*ORGANIC PULLED CHICKEN MOLE* ~*VEGGIE* Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers, with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Cotija Please write in what combination of tacos you'd like

Grilled Flank Steak Carne Asada

Grilled Flank Steak Carne Asada

$18.00

Guacamole, Pico de Gallo Salsa, Grilled Sweet Red & Poblano Peppers, Purple Onion, Garlic Cloves, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Yellow Corn Tortillas,

Thai Green Curry

$21.00

Carrots, Zucchini, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Eggplant and Shiitake, Jasmine Rice Protein: Organic Tofu, Chicken, or Flank Strips

Mole Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$22.00

Organic Chicken OR Veggie (Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers) Enchiladas with Cilantro Rice, Orange and Jicama Salad and Fresh Corn Torte

Plato Supremo

Plato Supremo

$26.00

Our Omelette-Style Chile Relleno, Oaxacan Tamal with Mole, Enchilada - Either Garden Vegetable or Shredded Organic Chicken All Plates Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans Can add Skewer of Carne Asada or Barbacoa Taco Extra

Blue Lady Enchilada

Blue Lady Enchilada

$15.00

Corn Tortillas, Jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Red Chile/ Green Chile/ or Tomatillo Salsa, with Black Beans and Cilantro Rice.

Pastrami Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, Toasted Rye Bread, Melted Jack, Roasted Peeled Green Chile. Choice: Tuscan Kale, Ricotta Salata, Lemon Vinaigrette Salad or Baby Greens Salad with choice: Lemon Shallot, House made Poblano Vinaigrette, Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Grilled Free-Range Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Free-Range Chicken Breast Sandwich

$17.00

Manchego, Caramelized Onions + Jalapeños, Toasted Chile-Cornbread. Salads Tuscan Kale / Lemon Vinaigrette OR Baby Greens Salad / Dressings: Lemon Vinaigrette, Ranch, Bleu Cheese

Toasted BLT with Green Chile and Chile Bacon

Toasted BLT with Green Chile and Chile Bacon

$17.00

Chile Rubbed Bacon, Roasted Green Chile Strips, Jack Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Mayo, Toasted Chile-Cornbread. Choice of: Tuscan Kale Salad with Ricotta Salata and Lemon Vinaigrette OR Baby Greens Salad with dressing of your choice

Half-Time

Half-Time

$17.00

Half Sandwich / Salad / Cup of Soup Grilled Chicken / BLT / Choice of Salads: Tuscan Kale Salad OR Baby Greens Salad with dressing of your choice AND Cup of Soup of the day

Beverages

Organic Orange Juice

Organic Orange Juice

$6.00
Pasqual's Blend Organic Coffee

Pasqual's Blend Organic Coffee

$3.00

Regular or Decaff

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Dark Roast Organic Espresso - Regular or Decaff

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00

Dark Roast Organic Espresso - Regular or Decaff

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Dark Roast Organic Espresso - Regular or Decaff

Organic Hot Tea

$3.00

Choose an Option

Blue Sky Soda

$3.00

Choice of flavors.

Side Orders

Side of Mole

$6.00

Side order of our Puebla-Style Mole Sauce

Side of Chile Relleno

$11.00

Side order of our Omelette-Style Chile Relleno with Tomato-Jalapeño Salsa

Side of Oaxacan Tamal

$11.00

A side order of one of our Banana-Leaf Wrapped Oaxacan Tamal.

Side of Corn Torte

$8.00

Side order of a Slice of our Corn Torte

Side of Red or Green Chile

Side of Red or Green Chile

$5.00

Side of our Red or Green Chile Sauce

Dessert

Almond Raspberry Linzer Torte

Almond Raspberry Linzer Torte

$11.00

with One scoop of our Vanilla Bean Ice Cream or Pinon Ice Cream

Mocha, Dark and White Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake (GF)

Mocha, Dark and White Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake (GF)

$11.00

with our Chocolate Almond Bark

Ten-Layer Caramelized Honey Cake

Ten-Layer Caramelized Honey Cake

$11.00Out of stock

House Made Turnovers in Delicate Crust, 3 choices

$11.00

Warm Gingerbread with Lemon Glaze

$11.00
Pie Cherry Almond Crisp (GF)

Pie Cherry Almond Crisp (GF)

$11.00

Served with side of Heavy Cream

Ten-Layer Caramelized Honey Cake

Ten-Layer Caramelized Honey Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Bowl of Fresh Fruit

$11.00

Blackberries, Blueberries, Orange Slices

Rum Raisin Chocolate Gelato with Buttered Rum Sauce

$11.00

Double Chocolate Gelato

$11.00

Iced Lemon Poppyseed Cookie

Strawberry Mascarpone Ice Cream

$11.00

with an Almond Gem Cookie

Coffee - Espresso Ice Cream

$11.00
Toasted Pinon Ice Cream with Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce

Toasted Pinon Ice Cream with Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce

$11.00

GF, Mexican Wedding Cookie

Fresh Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

$11.00

with our Chocolate Sauce (GF), Chocolate Meringue Cookie

Pineapple Ice Cream

$11.00

House-made pineapple ice cream with pineapple salsa

Cantaloupe Charenteis Melon Sorbet

$11.00

with a Mexican Wedding Cookie

Fresh Fig and Cognac Ice Cream

$11.00

with a Chocolate Meringue Cookie

Pasqual's Cookies

Pasqual's Cookies

$3.00

Baked in house every day

Half a Dozen Cookies

Half a Dozen Cookies

$16.00

A Selection of: Della's Walnut Fudge, French Cannele de Boreaux, Almond Jam Gem (Raspberry or Apricot) , Mexican Wedding, Chocolate Meringue (GF), Oatmeal Ginger, Tahitain Macadamia Mango Lace Cookie

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$11.00

Double Chocolate Gelato Our Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Espresso Gary's Vietnamese Avocado

Starters/Snacks

Our Fresh-Baked Organic Turkish Crackers

Our Fresh-Baked Organic Turkish Crackers

$14.00

Bag of 36, Sprinkled with Whole Seeds.

Crispy Plantain Chips and Dip

Crispy Plantain Chips and Dip

$17.00

6 oz. Avocado-Jalapeño Sour Cream Dip

French Brie, Roasted Head of Garlic

French Brie, Roasted Head of Garlic

$18.00

Wedge imported French Brie - run it under the broiler and serve with our already-roasted head of garlic! With Tomatillo and Roasted Tomato-Jalapeño Salsas and a Clutch of Crostini

Veggie Snack Plate with Avocado-Jalapeño Dip

$17.00

All Organic - Sugar Snap Peas, Carrots, Radishes, Fennel, Red Bell Pepper, and Beldi Olives with Avocado-Jalpeño Dip

Salsas and Chile Sauces

Rostizada - Roasted Tomato-Jalapeño Salsa

Rostizada - Roasted Tomato-Jalapeño Salsa

$12.00

Our House made favorite salsa. By the Half Pint or Pint

Tomatillo Salsa

Tomatillo Salsa

$12.00

By the Pint or Half-Pint

Moroccan Cilantro-Ginger Salsa

$14.00

By the Pint or Half-Pint

Jalapeño-Sour Cream Salsa

$12.00

By the Pint or Half-Pint

Our Red Chile Sauce

Our Red Chile Sauce

$14.00

By the Pint

Our Green Chile Sauce

Our Green Chile Sauce

$14.00

By the Pint

Our Puebla-Style Mole Sauce

Our Puebla-Style Mole Sauce

$18.00

By the Pint

Ready To Serve

Black Beans by the Pint

Black Beans by the Pint

$11.00

Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!

Cilantro Rice by the Pint

Cilantro Rice by the Pint

$11.00

Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!

Red Quinoa by the Pint

$9.00

Topped With Lemon and Fresh Parsley

Picadillo by the Pint ~ Spanish Chorizo

$18.00

Ground Bison, Sofrito, Raisins, Toasted Almonds, Green Olives

Picadillo by the Pint ~ Housemade Tofu Chorizo

$14.00

Tofu, Sofrito, , Raisins, Toasted Onions, Green Oilves

Beef Barbacoa by the Pint

Beef Barbacoa by the Pint

$18.00

Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!

Yucatan Pulled Organic Pork by the Pint

Yucatan Pulled Organic Pork by the Pint

$18.00

Also called Cochinita Pibil Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!

Guacamole by the Pint or Half PInt

Guacamole by the Pint or Half PInt

$18.00
Carne Asada - Berber Seasoned by the Pint

Carne Asada - Berber Seasoned by the Pint

$18.00

Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!

Grilled Veggies for Carne Asada by the Pint

$9.00

Fully Cooked - Just Heat and Serve!

Wood-Smoked Pastrami

$21.00

One Pound of Wood-Smoked Pastrami

Coffee

Our Organic House Blend

Our Organic House Blend

$16.75

Our special blend of organic whole beans, roasted in Santa Fe. Choose regular or decaff.

Breads and Snacks

Boule French Bread

Boule French Bread

$8.00
Loaf of Our Chile Cornbread

Loaf of Our Chile Cornbread

$16.00
Super Seed Bread (GF)

Super Seed Bread (GF)

$24.00Out of stock

Full Loaf or Half Loaf

Crick Crack Crackers

Crick Crack Crackers

$14.00

House-Baked Turkish Style Crackers - 6oz

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas (Sliders)

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas (Sliders)

$4.00

8 Ct.

Cookies by the Baker's Dozen

Cookies by the Baker's Dozen

$36.00

Mexican Wedding / Della's Walnut Fudge / Almond Jam Gem / Coconut Macaroon / French Caneles / Chocolate Walnut Meringue (GF) / Shape Shifter Lemon Poppy Seed with Icing / Oatmeal Ginger with Maldon Sea Salt / Hazlenut Praline Meringue

House-Made Ice Creams by the Pint

Double Chocolate Gelato

$18.00

By the Pint

Piñon with Fleur de Sel Caramel

Piñon with Fleur de Sel Caramel

$18.00

By the Pint

Italian Plum Sorbet

$18.00

By the Pint

Strawberry Mascarpone

$18.00

By the Pint

Fresh Mint Chocolate Chip

$18.00

By the Pint

Black Mission Fig and Cognac Ice Cream

$11.00

with a Della's Chocolate Walnut Fudge Cookie

Kaffir Lime Ice Cream

$11.00

Cakes & Pies Please Call 24 Hrs in Advance

Chocolate Killer 3 Layer Cake with Mocha Frosting

$77.00

With Raspberry Preserves Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.

Blum's! Coffee Crunch Triple Layer Cake

Blum's! Coffee Crunch Triple Layer Cake

$77.00

Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.

KK's Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

KK's Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$77.00

Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.

Mocha, Dark and White Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake (GF)

Mocha, Dark and White Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake (GF)

$11.00

with our Chocolate Almond Bark

Italian Chocolate Budino

$77.00

Comes With Organic Olive Oil and Maldon Sea Salt for garnishj Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.

Greek Walnut Layer Cake - Brandy Buttercream Frosting (GF)

$77.00

Lemon Curd Toasted Coconut 3 Layer Cake

$77.00

Please allow 24 hours notice for preparation.

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$55.00

with Granny Smith and Fuji Apples, Double Crust

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$55.00

David's Perfect Pumpkin Pie, Made with Organic Maple Syrup

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$55.00

Sour Cherry Pie with Lattice Crust

$55.00

Other Goodies

Organic Chile Pecans

Organic Chile Pecans

$15.95

10 oz.

Linda's Granola

Linda's Granola

$11.00

12 oz.

Five Grain Cereal

Five Grain Cereal

$9.00

Breakfast Cereal - Requires Preparation Contains Barley Flakes, Rye Flakes, Millet, Amaranth, Teff 12 oz.

Dukkah Egyptian Spice Blend

Dukkah Egyptian Spice Blend

$16.00

Toasted Hazelnuts, Sesame Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Red Pepper Flakes, Maldon Sea Salt 8 oz.

Berbere Spice Rub

Berbere Spice Rub

$16.75

Ethiopian Spice Blend. Great as a dry rub! 12 oz.

Things To Cook

Bison Patty with Brioche Bun

Bison Patty with Brioche Bun

$9.00

8 oz, Bison Patty with one of our house-made Brioche burger buns.

Carne Asada - Berbere Rubbed

Carne Asada - Berbere Rubbed

$18.00

A Pint of Carne Asada Seasoned with Berbere Spice Rub, Ready to Grill!

Organic Eggs

Organic Eggs

$7.00

One Dozen Large Cage-Free Organic Eggs

Organic Butter

Organic Butter

$9.00

One Pound of Organic Butter

Applewood Smoked Bacon - Two Pounds

Applewood Smoked Bacon - Two Pounds

$21.00

Two Pounds of Applewood-Smoked Bacon

Our Dried Green Chile Kit

Our Dried Green Chile Kit

$16.95

Enough dried green chile to make 4 cups of delicious, authentic green chile sauce. With Recipe

Our Red Chile Kit

Our Red Chile Kit

$16.95

Enough dried red chiles to make 4 cups of delicious, authentic green chile sauce. With Recipe

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

Gallery
Café Pasqual's image
Café Pasqual's image
Café Pasqual's image

Similar restaurants in your area

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Santa Fe
orange starNo Reviews
321 W San francisco ST Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Palace Prime - 142 W Palace Ave
orange starNo Reviews
142 W Palace Ave Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Apothecary Restaurant - 133 West San Francisco St.
orange starNo Reviews
133 West San Francisco Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Palacio Cafe - 209 E Palace Ave
orange starNo Reviews
209 E Palace Ave SANTA FE, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Kitchen+Bar - Santa Fe - Drury Plaza #162
orange starNo Reviews
828 Paseo De Peralta Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Dolina - 402 N Guadalupe St
orange starNo Reviews
402 N Guadalupe St Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Fe

Geronimo
orange star4.8 • 10,599
724 Canyon Rd Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
izanami
orange star4.6 • 2,885
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurantnext
Back Road Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,181
1807 2nd St #1 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Andiamo!
orange star4.0 • 954
322 Garfield Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Midtown Bistro
orange star4.6 • 954
901 W San Mateo, Suite A Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Fe
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston