Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Paulette 1 S Elliot Pl

review star

No reviews yet

1 S Elliot Pl

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Radis Beurre

$11.00

Escargots de Bourgogne

$17.00

Pate de Campagne

$14.00

Burrata

$18.00

Carpaccio de Gravlax

$22.00

Oysters

$24.00+

Salade Verte

$14.00

Onion Soup

$18.00

Fromages

$23.00

Charcuterie

$27.00

Mixte

$32.00

Salade d' Artichaud

$19.00

Salade Nicoise

$23.00

House Salmon Gravlax, Baby Gem, Haricots Verts, Potato, Egg, Olive, Anchovy

ALLERGY

Goat cheese and Beets Salad

$17.00

Camembert en Croute

$21.00

DINNER

Moules Marinieres

$27.00

PEI Mussels, White Wine, Shallots, French Fries

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Raw Beef, Egg Yolk Raw, Crostini,French Fries or Salad

Burger Paulette

$22.00

Brisket, Caramelized Onions, House Challah Bread, Pickles, Aioli, French Fries and Salad

Burger Salmon

$23.00

House Challah Bread, Dill Capers, Red Onions, pickles, Aioli, French Fries and Salad

Burger Veggie

$19.00

Beyond Burger, Onions, House Challah Bread, Pickles, Aioli, French Fries and Salad

Steak Frites

$38.00

Trout Amandines

$32.00

Roasted Chicken

$33.00

Duck Confit

$36.00

Foie Gras

$25.00

Tomate Farcie

$24.00

ALLERGY

DESSERTS

Profiteroles

$16.00

Tarte Tatin

$13.00

Apples

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Sorbet Du Jour

$13.00

IL Laboratorio Del Gelato

Add a Profiteroles

$5.00

ALLERGY

Add a Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Mousse au Chocolat

$12.00

SIDES ORDER

Side of Salmon Gravlax

$10.00

Side of Seared Tuna

$12.00

Side of Fresh Fruits

$8.00

Side of Fries

$8.00

Side of Bacon

$7.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Bread & Butter

$4.00

Side of Muffin

$4.00

Side of Salade

$7.00

DO NOT MAKE

DO NOT MAKE

DINNER SIDES

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side of Fries

$8.00

Side of Haricots Verts

$10.00

Side of Brussels Sprout

$10.00

Side of Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

TO SHARE

TO SHARE

COFFEE & TEA

Black Coffee

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Flat White

$5.50

Iced Americano

$5.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Tea

$5.00

Tea Bellocq

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Glass of Milk

$4.00

Cafe au Lait

$5.50

WATER SODA JUICE

Perrier

$4.00+

Coca Cola

$5.00

OJ

$8.00

Raspberry Perrier

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Evian

$8.00

Saratoga

$5.00

DO NOT MAKE

DO NOT MAKE

RED

SICILY IT. Porta Del Vento Ishac 2020

$72.00

BORDEAUX FR. Chateau Massereau Cuvee K 2010

$80.00+

SICILY IT. Frank Cornelissen Munjebel BB 2018

$220.00

MENDOCINO COUNTY CA Broc Cellars Nero d’Avola 2018

$84.00

Magnum CÔTES DU RHÔNE FR. Domaine Saint Prefert Clos Beatus Ille 2020

$160.00

SOUTH WEST FR. JOUVES Cahors La Roque 2020 Malbec

$64.00+

RHONE VALLEY FR. Clos des Mourres No Vice 2021 Grenache Syrah

$56.00+

LANGUEDOC FR. MYLENE BRU Franquette 2020 Syrah

$85.00

BURGUNDY FR. MAISON EN BELLES LIES Hautes Côtes de Beaune 2020 Pinot Noir

$96.00

LOIRE VALLEY FR. ROBINOT Lumière des sens 2019 Pineau d’Aunis

$115.00

CORSICA FR. ANTOINE ARENA Patrimonio Morta Maio 2019 Niellucciu

$133.00

ROSE

BANDOL PROVENCE FR. Domaine des Terres Promises Bandol La Chance 2020

$80.00

MORAVIA CZECH Milan Nestarec Forks and Knives Rose

$74.00

BANDOL FR. Domaine des Terres Promises Anachronie 2021 Cinsault Syrah Grenache

$60.00+

SPARKLING

BURGUNDY FR Val de Mer Brut Nature Rosé (NV) Pinot Noir

$17.00+

BTL CHAMPAGNE Lelarge-Pugeot Tradition (NV) Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay

$108.00

Magnum PENEDÈS SPAIN Partida Creus AA Xarel-Lo

$159.00

Prosecco

$12.00+

SPAIN VIVES AMBROS CAVA Reserva 2018 Macabeu, Xarel Lo, Parellada

$14.00+

ALSACE FR. JEAN-PIERRE RIETSCH Cremant d'Alsace Extra Brut (NV)

$20.00+

MAGNUM CHAMPAGNE Lelarge-Pugeot Tradition (NV) Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay

$216.00

WHITE

LOIRE VALLEY FR Les Justice Juste 2021 Chenin

$72.00

ALSACE FR. Amelie & Charles Sparr Pensee 2018

$68.00

BURGUNDY FR Domaine Valette Mâcon-Chaintré 2015 Chardonnay

$145.00

Magnum JURA FR Alice Bouvot L'Octavin Pamina la Mailloche 2018 Chardonnay

$220.00

LOIRE VALLEY FR. Domaine de la Pépière Muscadet Merci 2020 Melon de Bourgogne

$52.00+

BURGUNDY FR. DU GRAPPIN MACON VILLAGE 2020 Chardonnay

$20.00+

BURGUNDY FR. PATRICK PIUZE CHABLIS Terroir de Chichée 2021 Chardonnay

$100.00

BURGUNDY FR. Famille Paquet St Veran Les Terres Noires 2018 Chardonnay

$21.00+

BURGUNDY FR. VIGNES DU MAYNES Aligo Rythm 2019 Aligoté

$92.00

ROUSSILLON FR. FIFI LA BASCULE Vin de France Blanc Bonnet 2021 Viognier

$16.00+

JURA FR. DOMAINE DE LA PINTE Arbois Savagnin 2018

$105.00

SKIN CONTACT

ALSACE FR. RIETSCH QUAND LE CHAT 2021 Pinot Gris

$92.00

TORRES VEDRAS PT. QUINTA DA ERMEGEIRA Iseu 2021 Chardonnay

$17.00+

TUSCANY IT. FONTERENZA Le Ragazze 2020 Vermentino,

$105.00

PELOPONNESE, GREECE SANT'OR SANTAMERIANA AMPHORA 2019

$15.00+

BEER

Pilsner

$10.00

IPA

$10.00

AVAL

$10.00

NON ALCOHOLIC BEERATHLETIC BREW

$7.00

DO NOT MAKE

DO NOT MAKE

Lunch

Egg Sandwich

$11.00

Scramble Egg, Baguette, Croissant, Cheddar, Chives

Omelette Du jour

$18.00

French Fries, Salad

Quiche Du Jour

$17.00

French Fries, Salad

Croque Monsieur

$18.00

French Ham, Gruyere, Bechamel, Brioche, French Frie or Salad

Toast D Avocat

$16.00

Avocado, 7 Grain Bread, Cherry Tomatoes, Micro Greens

Shakshuka

$16.00

Ratatouille, Poached Eggs, Espelette

Moules Marinieres

$25.00

PEI Mussels, White Wine, Shallots, French Fries

Salade Nicoise

$23.00

House Salmon Gravlax, Baby Gem, Haricots Verts, Potato, Egg, Olive, Anchovy

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Raw Beef, Egg Yolk Raw, Crostini,French Fries or Salad

Burger Paulette

$22.00

Brisket, Caramelized Onions, House Challah Bread, Pickles, Aioli, French Fries and Salad

Burger Salmon

$23.00

House Challah Bread, Dill Capers, Red Onions, pickles, Aioli, French Fries and Salad

Burger Veggie

$19.00

Beyond Burger, Onions, House Challah Bread, Pickles, Aioli, French Fries and Salad

Salade Verte

$14.00

ALLERGY

Tomate Farcie

$24.00

Croque Madame

$20.00

Onion Soup

$18.00

Tarte Tatin

$13.00

Apples

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Mousse au Chocolat

$12.00

SIDES ORDER

Side of Salmon Gravlax

$10.00

Side of Seared Tuna

$12.00

Merguez

$8.00

Side of Fresh Fruits

$8.00

Side of Fries

$8.00

Side of Bacon

$7.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Bread & Butter

$4.00

Side of Muffin

$4.00

Side of Salade

$7.00

DO NOT MAKE

DO NOT MAKE

Desserts

Tarte Tatin

$13.00

Apples

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Sorbet Du Jour

$13.00

IL Laboratorio Del Gelato

Aperitif

COGNAC FR. Paul-Marie & Fils Pineau des Charentes

$15.00

AUVERGNE FR. VINCENT Marie No control Sang du Diable 2017

$17.00

PENEDÈS SP. Partida Creus Muz 2020

$13.00

CA. Brock Mervins Mockvin Du Broc Rosé 2015

$14.00

BELLINI

$12.00+

Prosecco

$12.00+

MIMOSA

$12.00+

BlOODY MARY

$12.00+

DO NOT MAKE

DO NOT MAKE

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bienvenue Chez Paulette!

Location

1 S Elliot Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Las Santas
orange star4.4 • 483
572 Fulton St Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Imani Caribbean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
519 Fulton Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
FancyFree
orange star4.5 • 60
71 Lafayette Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
baba cool - fort greene
orange starNo Reviews
64 Lafayette Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness - Bond Street
orange starNo Reviews
33 Bond Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Creamline - Dekalb
orange starNo Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit #B18 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston