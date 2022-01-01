Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Pawz Becker

review star

No reviews yet

13150 1st St

Becker, MN 55308

Coffee & Espresso

Light Roast

$1.79+

Medium Roast

$1.79+

Dark Roast

$1.79+

Decaf

$1.79+

Espresso

$1.65+

Americano

$1.85+

Depth Charge

$2.59+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Refill

$0.47

Specialty Drinks

Cafe Latte

$3.25+

Flat White Latte

$3.99+

Specialty Latte

$3.95+

Mocha Latte

$3.99+

Vanilla White Mocha Latte

$4.55+

Carmel Indulgence Latte

$3.99+

Carmel Mocha Latte

$4.65+

Pawz Chai Tea

$3.65+

Pawz Energy Chai Latte

$4.35+

Small Smoothie

$3.29

Small Cooler

$3.19

Coolers & Smoothies

Mocha Cooler

$5.25

Vanilla White Mocha Cooler

$5.25

Carmel Indulgence Cooler

$5.25

Carmel Mocha Delight Cooler

$5.25

Specialty Cooler

$5.25

Fruit Smoothie

$5.35

Brewed Tea

Small Tea (1 tea bag)

$1.99

Medium Tea (1 tea bag)

$2.19

Large Tea (2 tea bags)

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Fountain Beverages

Small Fountain

$1.99

Large Fountain

$2.39

Bottled Beverages

Aquifina

$1.99

Uber Water

$2.97

Gatorade

$2.25

Klarbrunn Water

$2.25

Sobi Water

$2.49

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.49

Ocean Spray Juice

$2.19

V8 & V8 Splash

$2.49

2% Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Bottled Pop

$2.49

Calypso

$2.79

Hog Wash

$1.49

Other Bottled Beverage

$2.49

Naked Juice

$3.95

Cookies & Brownies

Choc Chunk Cookie

$1.69

Macadamia W/Choc

$1.69

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.69

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.69

Monster Cookie

$1.69

Caramel Apple

$1.69

Fudge Brownie

$2.75

Scones, Muffins & Other

Scone

$1.99

Muffin

$2.25

Parfait Muffin

$3.95

Cinnamon Roll

$2.25

Coffee Cake

$2.25

Cakes & Pies

Other Pie

$3.95

Lemon Berry Cake

$4.25

NY Vanilla Cheescake

$4.25

French Silk Pie

$3.95

Chocolate Mint Pie

$3.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.25

Tuxedo Truffle Mousse

$4.25

Lemon Creme Shortcake

$4.25

Ice Cream Treats

Chips Galore Treat

$2.99

Vanilla Cone

$2.99

Caramel Cone

$2.99

Hot Fudge Cone

$2.99

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.89

Breakfast Quesadilla

$5.65

Breakfast Wrap

$5.99

Egg Platter

$6.99

Pawz Skillet

$8.59

Omelet

$8.75

Pancake Platter

$6.99

French Toast Platter

$7.59

Pawz Southwestern Omelet

$8.99

Veggie Omelet

$7.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Oatmeal w/ Brown Sugar

$2.79

Breakfast Smaller Appetite

French Toast Sticks

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.99

Sprinkles Pancakes

$5.99

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.99

Egg Platter Jr.

$5.99

Fresh Salad or Wrap

Chopped Cobb

$9.79

Chicken Caesar

$8.99

Craisin Chicken

$9.79

Clubhouse

$9.89

Southwestern Chicken

$9.99

Ranch Chicken

$8.99

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$9.79

Taco Salad in Tortilla Bowl

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.79

Pick Two

Pick Two

$6.99

Chicken

Bourbon & Bacon Sandwich

$9.39

Spicy Buffalo Sandwich

$9.25

Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.95

Crispy Tenders Melt

$8.85

Chicken Strips

$9.59

Wing Basket

$8.99

Burgers

California

$7.45

Pawz Maple Bacon

$9.29

Cowboy

$9.25

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.89

Patty Melt

$7.99

Sandwiches & Panini

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.59

Reuben

$9.99

Rachel

$9.99

B.L.T.

$7.45

French Dip

$8.75

Club Panini

$8.45

Pawz Panini

$9.39

Southwest Turkey Panini

$9.89

Flatbread Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$8.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$8.99

Bourbon Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$8.99

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.99

Healthy Choice Entrees

Black Angus

$6.99

Turkey Patty

$6.99

Grilled Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast

$7.19

Smaller Appetite

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

4 Piece Chicken Poppers

$5.99

6 Piece Chicken Poppers

$6.99

Soup

Cup Chicken Wild Rice

$3.29

Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

$4.29

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.29

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.29

Starters

Quesadilla

$8.69

Wings

$7.29

Tater Tots

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Veggie Basket

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$1.99

Cheese Curds

$4.99

10 Piece Chicken Poppers & Dipping Sauce

$5.99

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.89

Breakfast Quesadilla

$5.65

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

French Toast Sticks

$5.99

Breakfast Wrap

$5.99

Lunch Specials

2 Hamburger Sliders with French Fries

$8.99

American Cheese Burger W/ Fries & A Small Soda

$8.99

Appetizer Platter

$8.99

Apple walnut salad

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread Pizza

$8.99

bacon ranch wrap

$8.99

Barbeque Shredded Chicken On A Brioche Bun With Chips

$6.99

BBQ Baked Chicken & Steamed Veggies

$8.99

BBQ Beef Brisket on a Bun W/ Kettle Chips

$8.99

BBq chicken on a hoagie

$8.99

BBQ Pulled Pork On A Brioche Bun W/ Chips

$8.99

Bbq Shredded Chicken on a brioche bun with chips

$8.99

Beef Philly & Chips

$8.99

Beer Battered Alaskan Pollock & Homemade Tartar Sauce with French Fries

$8.99

Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger With Chips

$8.99

Breakfast Cheese Burger With Bacon And Egg Served With Breakfast Potatos

$8.99

Breakfast cheeseburger: Egg, Bacon, Cheddar & Tomato with Breakfast Potatoes

$8.99

Butterfly shrimp w/ fries

$8.99

Cheese Burger W/ Fries & A Small Drink

$8.99

Chicken Breast sandwich With Bacon, Mushroom, & Pepper Jack With Steamed Veggies

$8.99

chicken chow mien

$8.99

Chicken Philly Sandwich W/ Chips

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Chips & A Small Soda

$8.99

clubhouse sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Parmesan Sandwich with chips

$8.99

Crispy Southwest Chicken Sandwich w\ Chips

$8.99

Fish Sandwich on a Hoagie Bun with Tater Tots

$8.99

Flatbread Hawaiian Pizza

$8.99

German burger Bacon, Sauerkraut & Swiss with Kettle Chips

$8.99

Grilled California Chicken Breast Sandwich, Mayo, Lettuce Tomato with Chips

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Apple Walnut Salad with Homemade Apple Cider Vinaigrette Served with a Bread stick

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap with Potato Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast corned beef thousand island & Swiss on a hoagie bun

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onion & Green Pepper, Chipotle Mayo, Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Bun with Chips

$8.99

Half a Hot Turkey Sandwich W/ Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$8.99

Half a Meatloaf Sandwich W/ Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$8.99

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich with Chips

$6.99

Half of a Tuna Melt on Wheat W / Chips

$7.99

Hawaiian Burger With Chips

$8.99

Hawaiian panini

$8.99

Homemade cheesy ham & potato hot dish w/ steamed veggies

$8.99Out of stock

Italian Dunkers

$8.99

Maple Bacon Chicken Tender Melt W/ Chips

$8.99

Meatloaf, Green Beans, & Mashed Potatoes

$8.99

Mini Chicken Quesadilla with Chips & Salsa

$8.99

Mushroom & Swiss burger with bacon & chips

$8.99

Popcorn Shrimp & French Fries

$8.99

Quesadilla Burger W/ Cheddar Jack, Chipotle Ranch, Lettuce, Pico de gallo on a Crispy Tortilla , Served with Chips

$8.99

Roast beef & cheddar with chips

$8.99

Roast Beef wrap, sauteed mushroom, onion, green pepper, roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & ranch in a garlic herb wrap w/ chips

$8.99

Rodeo Burger with Chips

$8.99

Shredded chicken sand. with bbq, sweet chili, or buffalo & sweet potato fries

$8.99

Sliced Turkey Breast with Gravy & Steamed Veggies

$8.99

sloppy joe w/ potato salad

$8.99

Sloppy Joe with chips

$8.99

Southwest Turkey Burger, Onion, Tomato Avocado, Chipotle Mayo & PepperJack Cheese with Chips

$8.99

Spicy Italian Panini with chips

$8.99

Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Tuna Melt On Sourdough W/Potato Salad

$6.99

Turkey bacon lettuce tomato wrap

$8.99

Turkey bacon melt on a brioche bun

$8.99

turkey bacon ranch & cheddar wrap w/ chips

$8.99

Two Fish Tacos With French Fries

$8.99

Your Choice Of Soup In A Bread Boule With A Side Salad

$8.99

Angus Patty With Salami, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island On Grilled Sourdough With Provolone Cheese. Served With Chips

$8.99

Breakfast Specials

2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy w/ 2 eggs your way

$7.99

2 Caramel French Toast W/ 2 Sausage Patties

$7.99

2 Eggs in a Frame (Grilled Multigrain Wheat Bread) with 2 slices of Bacon

$7.99

2 eggs scrambled 1 biscuit smothered in country gravy with choice of meat 2 pieces

$7.99

2 Eggs W/ 2 Bacon, Sausage, or 1 Slice of Ham & Breakfast Potatoes

$7.99

2 eggs your way with choice of meat & hash browns

$7.99

2 Eggs Your Way With Sausage, Bacon, Or Ham & Hash Browns

$7.99

2 mini cinnamon rolls 2 eggs 2 sausage

$7.99

2 Sausage Patties 2 Biscuits & Basted Eggs Smothered in Country Gravy

$7.99

2 Scrambled Eggs W/ Ham & American Cheese And Your Choice Of Toast

$7.99

2 scrambled eggs w/ toast & 2 sausage patties

$7.99

2 Scrambled eggs with ham & onion, green peppers & toast

$7.99

2 Scrambled Eggs With Ham Or Sausage & Your Choice Of Toast

$7.99

2 Strawberry French toast with 2 strips bacon

$7.99

B.E.L.T. - Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Bacon, Egg, Onion, & Smoked Gouda Cheese over Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes

$7.99

Breakfast pizza

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwich on a bagel ham,egg, & your choice of cheese with/ Bf Potatoes

$7.99

Egg Bake with hash browns, ham,onion,green pepper &cheddar jack cheese with 1 slice of toast

$7.99

Eggs Benedict w/ Ham & Breakfast Potatos

$7.99

flatbread pizza w/ holly sauce, ham, onion, eggs, mozzarella

$7.99

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich W/ Egg & Ham or Bacon With BP

$7.99

French Toast Pancakes with Strips of Bacon

$7.99

Ham & American Omelet W/ Hash browns

$7.99

Ham & American Omelet W/ Toast & Small Coffee

$7.99

Ham, Egg, & Your Choice of cheese on a english muffin w/ breakfast potatoes

$7.99

Ham, Onion, & Green pepper omelet with american cheese & Your Choice Of Toast

$7.99

Ham, onion, green pepper omelette drenched in hollandaise saucewith your choice of toast

$7.99

Hashbrown skillet with Scrambled Eggs, Ham, & American Cheese

$7.99

Hashbrown skillet with sausage onion mushroom & pepperjack

$7.99

Homemade Corned Beef Hash With 2 Eggs Your Way & 1 Slice of Toast

$7.99

Mixed Berry Pancakes W/ Bacon

$7.99

Omelet with hash browns

$7.99

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes Topped with Whip Cream & Caramel Sauce with 2 Strips of Bacon

$7.99

Sausage & Egg On A Waffle Biscuit With Breakfast Potatoes

$7.99

Scramble over Bkfst Potatoes

$7.99

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Steak, 2 eggs your way and breakfast potatoes & a Small Coffee

$12.99

Turkey, Bacon, 2 Eggs, & Cheddar on Sourdough as a Panini

$7.99

Turkey, bacon, egg, and cheddar on an English Muffin w/ breakfast potatoes

$7.99

two eggs scrambled with ham, onion, green pepper & choice of toast

$7.99

Drink Special

White Chocolate Apple Raspberry Latte

$2.88+

Campfire Mocha

$2.88+

Mango Hibiscus Smoothie

$2.88+

Irish Cream Caramel

$2.88+

Ala Carte

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.89

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.99

French Toast (1 Slice)

$3.15

French Toast (2 Slices)

$5.99

Meat Side

$3.99

Oatmeal w/ Brown Sugar

$2.79

One Egg

$1.99

One Pancake

$2.99

Toast (2 slices)

$2.49

Two Eggs

$3.49

Two Pancakes

$5.25

Hash Browns

$2.99

Toast (1 slice)

$1.25

Peanut Butter

$0.55

Breadstick

$0.75

Add Craisins

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.55

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$1.00

Add Onions

$0.50

Add Green Peppers

$0.50

Add Mushrooms

$0.50

Main Dishes

Sloppy Joes

$3.46

Pulled Pork

$4.30

Pulled Chicken

$4.13

Chicken Salad

$7.00

BBQ Beef Brisket

Lasagna Pan

$120.00

25 servings per pan

Chicken Alfredo Pan

$93.25

25 servings per pan

Sides

Coleslaw

Caesar Salad

$1.96

Side Salad

$1.96

Pasta Salads

$1.67

Fresh Fruit

$0.93

Potato Salad

$0.53

Plain Kettle Chips

$1.30

Kettle Chips

$1.96

Dill Pickle Spear

$0.57

Garlic Butter Breadsticks

$0.57

Boxed Lunches

All of the boxed lunches come with a pickle, chips, cookie & water.

Turkey Boxed Lunch

$9.25

Ham Boxed Lunch

$9.25

Roast Beef Boxed Lunch

$9.25

Corned Beef Boxed Lunch

$9.25

Vegetable No Meat Boxed Lunch

$9.25

Beverages

Coffee 1 Gallon

$11.99

Coffee 2.5 Gallons

$35.00

Coffee 5 Gallons

$65.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Pepsi Products

$2.00

Ocean Spray Juice

$2.00

V8 Splash Tropical Blend

$2.00

Desserts

Fudge Brownie

$3.83

2oz Cookies

$0.83

Assorted Dessert Bars

$2.00

Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs

$1.33

French Toast Sticks

$2.00

Sausage Patties

$2.00

Bacon

$1.60

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$1.96

Large Cinnamon Roll

Apple Cinnamon Cofee Cake

Biscuits and Gravy

Muffins

$3.00

Scones

$2.90
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
At Café Pawz, the North Woods is the backdrop as you're surrounded with enticing aromas of made-from-scratch bakery treats and fresh-brewed Caribou Coffee. We'll taunt your taste buds with scrumptious burgers, garden fresh salads, wraps, flatbread pizza, deli sandwiches, panini and gourmet soups. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, we feature several “healthy choice” options. In addition to the fantastic food and beverages, we also entertain you with big screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and we look forward to seeing you soon!

13150 1st St, Becker, MN 55308

Cafe Pawz image
Cafe Pawz image

