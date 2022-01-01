Cafe Pawz Becker
No reviews yet
13150 1st St
Becker, MN 55308
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffee & Espresso
Specialty Drinks
Coolers & Smoothies
Hot Chocolate
Fountain Beverages
Bottled Beverages
Cookies & Brownies
Scones, Muffins & Other
Cakes & Pies
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Smaller Appetite
Fresh Salad or Wrap
Pick Two
Chicken
Burgers
Sandwiches & Panini
Flatbread Pizzas
Healthy Choice Entrees
Smaller Appetite
Soup
Starters
All Day Breakfast
Lunch Specials
2 Hamburger Sliders with French Fries
$8.99
American Cheese Burger W/ Fries & A Small Soda
$8.99
Appetizer Platter
$8.99
Apple walnut salad
$8.99
Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread Pizza
$8.99
bacon ranch wrap
$8.99
Barbeque Shredded Chicken On A Brioche Bun With Chips
$6.99
BBQ Baked Chicken & Steamed Veggies
$8.99
BBQ Beef Brisket on a Bun W/ Kettle Chips
$8.99
BBq chicken on a hoagie
$8.99
BBQ Pulled Pork On A Brioche Bun W/ Chips
$8.99
Bbq Shredded Chicken on a brioche bun with chips
$8.99
Beef Philly & Chips
$8.99
Beer Battered Alaskan Pollock & Homemade Tartar Sauce with French Fries
$8.99
Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger With Chips
$8.99
Breakfast Cheese Burger With Bacon And Egg Served With Breakfast Potatos
$8.99
Breakfast cheeseburger: Egg, Bacon, Cheddar & Tomato with Breakfast Potatoes
$8.99
Butterfly shrimp w/ fries
$8.99
Cheese Burger W/ Fries & A Small Drink
$8.99
Chicken Breast sandwich With Bacon, Mushroom, & Pepper Jack With Steamed Veggies
$8.99
chicken chow mien
$8.99
Chicken Cordon Bleu W/ Steamed Veggies
$8.99
Chicken Cordon Bleu W/ Steamed Veggies
$8.99
Chicken Philly Sandwich W/ Chips
$8.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich with Chips & A Small Soda
$8.99
clubhouse sandwich
$8.99
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$8.99
Crispy Chicken Parmesan Sandwich with chips
$8.99
Crispy Southwest Chicken Sandwich w\ Chips
$8.99
Fish Sandwich on a Hoagie Bun with Tater Tots
$8.99
Flatbread Hawaiian Pizza
$8.99
German burger Bacon, Sauerkraut & Swiss with Kettle Chips
$8.99
Grilled California Chicken Breast Sandwich, Mayo, Lettuce Tomato with Chips
$8.99
Grilled Chicken Apple Walnut Salad with Homemade Apple Cider Vinaigrette Served with a Bread stick
$8.99
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap with Potato Salad
$8.99
Grilled chicken breast corned beef thousand island & Swiss on a hoagie bun
$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onion & Green Pepper, Chipotle Mayo, Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Bun with Chips
$8.99
Half a Hot Turkey Sandwich W/ Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$8.99
Half a Meatloaf Sandwich W/ Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$8.99
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich with Chips
$6.99
Half of a Hot Beef Sandwich W/ Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$8.99
Half Of A Hot Beef Sandwich With Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$8.99
Half of a Tuna Melt on Wheat W / Chips
$7.99
Hawaiian Burger With Chips
$8.99
Hawaiian panini
$8.99
Homemade cheesy ham & potato hot dish w/ steamed veggies
$8.99Out of stock
Italian Dunkers
$8.99
Loaded Chicken Nachos
$8.99
Loaded Chicken Nachos
$8.99
Maple Bacon Chicken Tender Melt W/ Chips
$8.99
Meatloaf, Green Beans, & Mashed Potatoes
$8.99
Mini Chicken Quesadilla with Chips & Salsa
$8.99
Mushroom & Swiss burger with bacon & chips
$8.99
Popcorn Shrimp & French Fries
$8.99
Quesadilla Burger W/ Cheddar Jack, Chipotle Ranch, Lettuce, Pico de gallo on a Crispy Tortilla , Served with Chips
$8.99
Roast beef & cheddar with chips
$8.99
Roast Beef wrap, sauteed mushroom, onion, green pepper, roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & ranch in a garlic herb wrap w/ chips
$8.99
Rodeo Burger with Chips
$8.99
Shredded chicken sand. with bbq, sweet chili, or buffalo & sweet potato fries
$8.99
Sliced Turkey Breast with Gravy & Steamed Veggies
$8.99
sloppy joe w/ potato salad
$8.99
Sloppy Joe with chips
$8.99
Southwest Turkey Burger, Onion, Tomato Avocado, Chipotle Mayo & PepperJack Cheese with Chips
$8.99
Spicy Italian Panini with chips
$8.99
Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap
$8.99
Tuna Melt On Sourdough W/Potato Salad
$6.99
Turkey bacon lettuce tomato wrap
$8.99
Turkey bacon melt on a brioche bun
$8.99
turkey bacon ranch & cheddar wrap w/ chips
$8.99
Two Fish Tacos With French Fries
$8.99
Your Choice Of Soup In A Bread Boule With A Side Salad
$8.99
Angus Patty With Salami, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island On Grilled Sourdough With Provolone Cheese. Served With Chips
$8.99
Breakfast Specials
2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy w/ 2 eggs your way
$7.99
2 Caramel French Toast W/ 2 Sausage Patties
$7.99
2 Eggs in a Frame (Grilled Multigrain Wheat Bread) with 2 slices of Bacon
$7.99
2 eggs scrambled 1 biscuit smothered in country gravy with choice of meat 2 pieces
$7.99
2 Eggs W/ 2 Bacon, Sausage, or 1 Slice of Ham & Breakfast Potatoes
$7.99
2 eggs your way with choice of meat & hash browns
$7.99
2 Eggs Your Way With Sausage, Bacon, Or Ham & Hash Browns
$7.99
2 mini cinnamon rolls 2 eggs 2 sausage
$7.99
2 Sausage Patties 2 Biscuits & Basted Eggs Smothered in Country Gravy
$7.99
2 Scrambled Eggs W/ Ham & American Cheese And Your Choice Of Toast
$7.99
2 scrambled eggs w/ toast & 2 sausage patties
$7.99
2 Scrambled eggs with ham & onion, green peppers & toast
$7.99
2 Scrambled Eggs With Ham Or Sausage & Your Choice Of Toast
$7.99
2 Strawberry French toast with 2 strips bacon
$7.99
8 OZ Steak W/ Two Eggs And American Fries
$11.99
8 OZ Steak W/ Two Eggs And American Fries
$11.99
B.E.L.T. - Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo Breakfast Sandwich
$7.99
Bacon, Egg, Onion, & Smoked Gouda Cheese over Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes
$7.99
Breakfast pizza
$7.99
Breakfast Sandwich on a bagel ham,egg, & your choice of cheese with/ Bf Potatoes
$7.99
Egg Bake with hash browns, ham,onion,green pepper &cheddar jack cheese with 1 slice of toast
$7.99
Eggs Benedict w/ Ham & Breakfast Potatos
$7.99
flatbread pizza w/ holly sauce, ham, onion, eggs, mozzarella
$7.99
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich W/ Egg & Ham or Bacon With BP
$7.99
French Toast Pancakes with Strips of Bacon
$7.99
Ham & American Omelet W/ Hash browns
$7.99
Ham & American Omelet W/ Toast & Small Coffee
$7.99
Ham, Egg, & Your Choice of cheese on a english muffin w/ breakfast potatoes
$7.99
Ham, Onion, & Green pepper omelet with american cheese & Your Choice Of Toast
$7.99
Ham, onion, green pepper omelette drenched in hollandaise saucewith your choice of toast
$7.99
Hashbrown skillet with Scrambled Eggs, Ham, & American Cheese
$7.99
Hashbrown skillet with sausage onion mushroom & pepperjack
$7.99
Homemade Corned Beef Hash With 2 Eggs Your Way & 1 Slice of Toast
$7.99
Mixed Berry Pancakes W/ Bacon
$7.99
Omelet with hash browns
$7.99
Pumpkin Spice Pancakes Topped with Whip Cream & Caramel Sauce with 2 Strips of Bacon
$7.99
Sausage & Egg On A Waffle Biscuit With Breakfast Potatoes
$7.99
Scramble over Bkfst Potatoes
$7.99
Steak & Eggs
$12.99
Steak, 2 eggs your way and breakfast potatoes & a Small Coffee
$12.99
Turkey, Bacon, 2 Eggs, & Cheddar on Sourdough as a Panini
$7.99
Turkey, bacon, egg, and cheddar on an English Muffin w/ breakfast potatoes
$7.99
two eggs scrambled with ham, onion, green pepper & choice of toast
$7.99
2 Sausage Patties, 2 Biscuits & Basted Eggs Smothered In Country Gravy
$7.99
Drink Special
Ala Carte
Additional Items
Main Dishes
Sides
Boxed Lunches
All of the boxed lunches come with a pickle, chips, cookie & water.
Beverages
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Café Pawz, the North Woods is the backdrop as you're surrounded with enticing aromas of made-from-scratch bakery treats and fresh-brewed Caribou Coffee. We'll taunt your taste buds with scrumptious burgers, garden fresh salads, wraps, flatbread pizza, deli sandwiches, panini and gourmet soups. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, we feature several “healthy choice” options. In addition to the fantastic food and beverages, we also entertain you with big screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and we look forward to seeing you soon!
Location
13150 1st St, Becker, MN 55308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Becker
More near Becker
Albertville
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Elk River
No reviews yet
Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Anoka
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Andover
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Excelsior
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.