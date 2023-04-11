Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant Texas City

No reviews yet

9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 124

Texas City, TX 77591

Appetizers

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$11.95
Mediterranean Hummus

Mediterranean Hummus

$11.95

Hummus topped with tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pickled garlic, feta cheese and olive oil

Hummus

Hummus

$6.95+

Garlic Dip

$6.95+
Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$6.95+
Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

$6.95+

Puréed cucumber, sour cream, and special sauce

Trio Dip

Trio Dip

$12.95

Pick any 3 dips

Eggplant Moussaka

Eggplant Moussaka

$10.95

Baked eggplant with sautéed vegetables

Kibbi (1)

$4.95

1 piece

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$10.95
Spaniko Pita (2)

Spaniko Pita (2)

$10.95

2 pieces

Falafel - (6)

Falafel - (6)

$10.95

6 pieces

Dolma (6)

Dolma (6)

$10.95

6 pieces

Feta & Olives

$6.95+
Feta Salad

Feta Salad

$5.95+
Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$5.95+

Petra Pickles

$4.95+

Turnip Pickles

$4.95+

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$11.95

With tzatziki sauce, lettuce and tomatoes

Gyro Sandwich Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich Sandwich

$11.95

With tzatziki sauce tomato, and onion

Combo Sandwich

$12.95

Falafel Sandwich

$11.95

With tahini sauce, lettuce, and pickles

Petra Arabi

Petra Arabi

$12.95

Large thin pita stuffed with chicken shawarma, house dip and homemade Arabic pickles, served with salad, fries, and house dip

Kafta Sandwich

Kafta Sandwich

$12.95
Chicken Kabob Sandwich

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$12.95

House Salads

Chicken Feta Salad

Chicken Feta Salad

$10.95
Gyro Feta Salad

Gyro Feta Salad

$10.95
Combo Feta Salad

Combo Feta Salad

$11.95
Chicken Fattoush Salad

Chicken Fattoush Salad

$10.95
Gyro Fattoush Salad

Gyro Fattoush Salad

$10.95
Combo Fattoush Salad

Combo Fattoush Salad

$11.95

Chicken Kabob Salad

$14.95

Falafel Salad

$10.95
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Petra Super Salad

$9.95

Served with 3 pieces of dolma

Plates & Kabobs

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.95

Roasted chicken breast thinly sliced and marinated with garlic, olive oil & spices

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$12.95

A blend of lamb and beef thinly sliced

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$14.95

Chicken and gyro

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$12.95
Kafta Kabob

Kafta Kabob

$13.95
Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$14.95
Beef Kabob

Beef Kabob

$17.95
Shrimp Kabob

Shrimp Kabob

$16.95

Combo Kabob

$22.95

Combination of chicken, shrimp and kafta kabob

Petra Mezza

Petra Mezza

$19.95+

Chicken and gyro, kibbi and dolma

Seafood & Pasta

Chicken Shawarma Pasta

Chicken Shawarma Pasta

$13.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Gyro Pasta

Gyro Pasta

$13.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Combo Pasta

Combo Pasta

$14.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$16.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes. Served with feta salad

Southern Style Fish

Southern Style Fish

$22.95

Redfish topped with mushrooms, diced peppers and onions, your choice of lemon butter or creamy sauce

Red Fish

Red Fish

$18.95

Topped with sautéed mushrooms served with rice, hummus and salad

Petra Seafood Platter

$29.95

Grilled redfish / shrimp topped with roasted potatoes and sauteed tomatoes

Vegetarian Plate

Vegetarian Plate

$15.95

Choose 5, salad included

Kids Plates

Kids Chicken Shawarma

$7.95

With French fries or rice

Kids Gyro

$7.95

With French fries or rice

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.95

With French fries or rice

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.95
Baklava

Baklava

$3.95

Flaky pastry with walnuts, simple syrup and pistachio

Ashta

$5.95

Phyllo dough with sweet pudding center

Cookies

$1.95

Family Meals

Petra Package

Petra Package

$49.95+

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, salad and pita bread

Petra Super Package

Petra Super Package

$49.95+

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, salad, pita bread, dolma, falafel, Petra pickles and turnip

Petra Bites

Petra Bites

$34.95+

Shawarma & Gyro By Pound

Chicken Shawarma

$8.95+

Gyro

$8.95+

Side Orders

Pita

Pita

$0.95+

French Fries

$3.95+

Rice

$3.95+

Side of Tzatziki Sauce

$1.95

Side of Tahini Sauce

$0.95

Side of Petra Sauce

$0.95

Side of Chill Sauce

$0.95

Side of Feta

$1.95

Side of Olives

$1.95

Beverages

Bottled Sodas

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Fountain Drinks

$3.25

Lebanese Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.25

Quava Juice

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 124, Texas City, TX 77591

Directions

