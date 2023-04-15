Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant 8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in & enjoy, we truly care ;)
Location
8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700, pearland, TX 77047
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland
No Reviews
1853 Pearland Parkway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in pearland
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant