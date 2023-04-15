  • Home
Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant 8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700

No reviews yet

8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700

pearland, TX 77047

Lunch Menu

Chicken Shawarma-L

$13.95

Gyro Plate-L

$13.95
Combo Chicken & Gyro Plate-L

$14.95
Chicken Feta Salad-L

$12.95

Gyro Feta Salad-L

$12.95

Combination Feta Salad-L

$13.95

Chicken & gyro

Chicken Fattoush Salad-L

$13.95
Gyro Fattoush Salad-L

$13.95
Combination Fattoush Salad-L

$14.95

Chicken & gyro

Grilled Shrimp Salad-L

$17.95

Chicken Kabob-L

$14.95

Kafta Kabob-L

$14.95

Vegetarian Plate-L

$14.95

Choose 3, salad included

Shrimp Scampi-L

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked with onions, garlic, bell pepper and mushrooms

Meat Moussaka-L

$16.95

Chicken Curry-L

$15.95

Appetizers

Fried Cheese

$13.95

Large

Mediterranean Hummus

$12.95

Large. Hummus topped with tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pickled garlic, feta cheese and olive oil

Hummus

$6.95+

Garlic Dip

$6.95+

Tzaziki Sauce

$6.95+
Baba Ganoush

$6.95+

Trio Dip

$13.95

Large. Pick any 3 dips

Dolma

$10.95

Large. 6 pieces

Falafel

$10.95

Large. 6 pieces

Spaniko Pita

$10.95

Large. 2 pieces

Eggplant Moussaka

$10.95

Large. Baked eggplant with sautéed vegetables

Okra Moussaka

$10.95

Large. Baked okra with sautéed vegetables

Fried Cauliflower

$10.95

Large

Kibbi

$5.45

Small. 1 piece

Turnip Pickles

$6.95+

Petra Pickles

$6.95+

Feta Cheese & Olives

$6.95+

Soups & Salads

Adas-Lentils Soup

$4.95+

Fattoush Salad

$5.95+

Feta Cheese Salad

$5.95+

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma

$13.95

With tzatziki sauce, lettuce and tomatoes

Gyro Sandwich

$13.95

With tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion

Combo Chicken & Gyro Sandwich

$14.95

Petra Sandwich

$15.95

Large thin pita stuffed with chicken shawarma, house dip and homemade Arabic pickles served with salad, fries

Falafel Sandwich

$13.95

With tahini sauce, lettuce, and pickles

Kafta Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$14.95

House Salads

Chicken Feta Salad

$13.95

Gyro Feta Salad

$13.95
Chicken/Gyro Feta Combo Salad

$14.95

Chicken Fattoush Salad

$14.95

Gyro Fattoush Salad

$14.95

Chicken/Gyro Fattoush Combo Salad

$15.95

Falafel Salad

$13.95

Shrimp Salad

$18.95

Petra Super Salad

$12.95

Served with 3 pieces of dolma

Plates & Kabobs

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.95

Roasted chicken breast thinly sliced and marinated with garlic, olive oil & spices

Gyro Plate

$14.95

A blend of lamb and beef thinly sliced

Combination Plate

$16.95

Chicken and gyro

Chicken Kabob

$16.95

Beef Kafta Kabob

$16.95

Beef Kabob Tederlion

$20.95
Shrimp Kabob

$17.95

Combo Kabob

$20.95

Combination of chicken, shrimp and kafta kabobs

Falafel Plate

$15.95

Mezza for 1

$20.95

Chicken and gyro, kibbi and dolma

Mezza for 2

$39.95

Chicken and gyro, kibbi and dolma

Mezza for 3

$59.95

Chicken and gyro, kibbi and dolma

House Specialty

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$18.95

Bone in lamb shank served over rice

Meat Moussaka Plate

$17.95

Petra Chicken

$16.95

Sautéed chicken breast with veggies

Chicken Curry

$16.95

Vegetarian Plate

$17.45

Choose 5, salad Included

Seafood & Pasta

Chicken Shawarma Pasta

$16.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Gyro Pasta

$16.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Combo Chicken Shawarma/Gyro Pasta

$17.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Shrimp Pasta

$17.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked with onions, garlic, bell pepper and mushrooms served with rice, hummus and salad

Southern Style Fish

$22.95

Redfish topped with mushrooms, diced peppers and onions, your choice of lemon butter or creamy sauce

Red Fish

$20.95

Topped with sautéed mushrooms served with rice, hummus and salad

Petra Seafood

$29.95

Grilled redfish/shrimp topped with roasted potatoes and sauteed tomatoes

Family Meal

Petra Special for 3

$46.95

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, salad and pita bread

Petra Special for 5

$66.95

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, salad and pita bread

Petra Super for 3

$54.95

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzaziki, rice pilaf, salad, pita bread, dolma, falafel, Petra pickles and turnip

Petra Super for 5

$79.95

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzaziki, rice pilaf, salad, pita bread, dolma, falafel, Petra pickles and turnip

Side Orders

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.95

Pita

$0.95

Feta

$1.50

Olives

$1.50

French Fries

$2.95

Rice

$2.95

Petra Sauce

$0.85

Tahini Sauce

$0.85

Chill Sauce

$0.85

Kids Plates

Chicken Shawarma-K

$7.95

With French fries or rice

Gyro-K

$7.95

With French fries or rice

Chicken Tenders-K

$7.95

With French fries or rice

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Tiramisu Coffee Cake

$5.95
Baklava

$3.95

Flaky pastry with walnuts, simple syrup and pistachios

Ashta

$4.95Out of stock

Phyllo dough with sweet pudding center

Beverages

Lebanese Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Pepsi Products

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Fresh Mango Juice

$3.00

No refills

Fresh Guava Juice

$3.00

No refills

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in & enjoy, we truly care ;)

Location

8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700, pearland, TX 77047

Directions

