Café Pierrot Catering
212 US Hwy 206
Andover, NJ 07821
Catering Christmas
Christmas Dinner A La Carte
- Fresh Roasted Turkey & Gravy for 10 (GF)$259.00
Approximately 20 lb. turkey which serves 10 guests. Carved and placed in two aluminum half pans for easy heating, includes 1 quart of gravy. Gluten Free.
- Gourmet Harvest Multi-Grain Stuffing$45.00
Half pan of harvest multi-grain bread stuffing with baked with sausage and apples.
- Vegetarian Multi-Grain Stuffing (V)$47.00
Half pan of multi-grain bread stuffing baked with dried cranberries and walnuts.
- Vegetables (GF)$39.00
Half pan of broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash, and carros tossed in shallots & butter. Gluten Free.
- Mashed Potatoes (GF)$45.00
Half pan of mashed potatoes. Gluten Free.
- Penne a la Vodka$45.00
Half pan of penne a la vodka.
- Macaroni & Cheese$45.00
Half pan of macaroni and cheddar cheese.
- Butternut Squash Soup (GF)$12.00
Quart of our most popular butternut squash soup. Gluten Free.
- Turkey Gravy (GF)$20.00
Quart of turkey gravy. Gluten Free.
- Cranberry Compote (GF)$10.00
Pint of deliciously tart & sweet cranberry compote. Gluten Free.
- Pork Loin$150.00
- Short Ribs Cavatelli$75.00
- Beef Bourguignon$75.00
Half pan of braised sirloin stew served in a red wine sauce with mushrooms & pearl onions
- Chicken Francaise (GF)$55.00
Half pan of lightly battered sauteed chicken in a lemon white wine sauce. Gluten Free.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$65.00
Half pan of breaded chicken breast stuffed with swiss cheese and ham topped with a creamy cheese mornay sauce.
- Chicken Champagne (GF)$55.00
Half pan of sauteed chicken in a champagne cream sauce with sundried tomatoes. Gluten Free.
- Sole Francaise (GF)$75.00
Half pan of lightly battered sauteed sole filets in a white wine lemon sauce. Gluten Free.
- Eggplant Rollatini$55.00
Half pan of eggplant rollatini
- Cheese Lasagna$49.00
Half pan of cheese lasagna
- String Beans (GF)$45.00
Half pan of french string beans tossed in shallots & butter. Gluten Free.
Christmas Breads & Rolls
- Dinner Rolls (Dozen)$5.00
One dozen plain dinner rolls.
- Baguette Loaf$3.95
Our French baguette loaf.
- Country French Loaf$3.95
Our sourdough Country French bread loaf.
- Semolina Loaf$3.95
Semolina bread loaf topped with sesame seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf topped with rye seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (No Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf with no seed topping.
- Multigrain Loaf$4.95
Multi-grain bread loaf topped with multi-grain seeds.
Christmas Appetizers & Platters
- Shrimp Cocktail 2 Lbs. Platter (GF)$40.00
(2 Lb. platter) Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Approximately 20 shrimp per pound. Gluten Free.
- Shrimp Cocktail 4 Lbs. Platter (GF)$80.00
(4 Lb. platter) Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Approximately 20 shrimp per pound. Gluten Free.
- Cheese Platter$67.00
Assorted cheeses served with crackers | 12"
- Vegetable Crudite Platter (GF)$40.00
Assorted raw veggies (GF) served with blue cheese dipping sauce | 12"
- Breakfast Pastries Platter$67.50
Platter of 18 breakfast pastries - including: croissaints, chocolate croissants, raspberry cheese croissants, apple turnovers, almond braids, raisin scones, white chocolate cranberry scones.
- Fresh Fruit Platter (Small)$45.00
Assorted fresh fruits (Gluten Free) | 12" platter
- Fresh Fruit Platter (Large)$90.00
Assorted fresh fruits (Gluten Free) | 24" platter
- Mini Sandwiches Platter$90.00
(20 pieces) Turkey, roast beef, ham & swiss, lemon dill chicken salad, grilled vegetable sandwiches served on dinner rolls and mini croissants. All sliced meat sandwiches are made with lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.
- Broccoli Cheddar Quiche$19.95
9" Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
- Lorraine Quiche$19.95
9" Lorraine Quiche
- Spinach, Feta, Tomato Quiche$19.95
9" Spinach, Feta, and Tomato, Quiche
Christmas Hors D'oeuvres
- Mexican Spring Rolls$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Roasted Pear & Brie in Phyllo$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Seafood Ragout in a Puff Pastry Boat$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Bourbon Chicken Skewers$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Chicken Teriyaki Skewers$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Coconut Shrimp Skewers$72.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Loaded Baked Potato Bites$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Mac & Cheese Bites$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Mini Crab Cakes$55.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Sweet & Sour Meatballs$45.00
(50 pieces per half pan)
- Swedish Meatballs$45.00
(50 pieces per half pan)
- Petit Franks$40.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
Christmas Desserts
- Very Merry Raspberry Cake$45.00
- Chocolate Buche de Noel (Yulelog)$45.00
- Le Jardin Cake$45.00
- Triple Chocolate Cake$45.00
- Funfetti Cake$45.00
- Cheesecake (Plain)$30.00
- Tray of Assorted Petit Fours$49.00
- Loaf of German Stollen$18.97
- Seasonal Holiday Cupcakes (Pack of 6)$21.42
- Santa Pull-apart Cupcake Cake$35.00
- Vanilla & Chocolate Sprinkle Cupcakes (Pack of 6)$11.82
- Mini Cannoli Platter (1 Dozen)$25.00
- Macarons (Box of 12)$25.00
- Macarons (Box of 6)$12.50
- Assorted Cake Bars (Box of 7)$34.79
- Bite-Sized Fudge Brownie Platter$32.00
- Chocolate Lava Cakes (Box of 6)$15.88
- Vanilla Eclairs (Box of 4)$11.88
- Apple Crumb Tart$20.00
- Apricot Almond Tart$20.00
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tart$25.00
- Lemon Meringue Tart$20.00
- Assorted Fruit Tartlettes (Box of 4)$26.00
Christmas Cookies
- Paint Your Own - Reindeer Cookie$5.95
- Paint Your Own - Santa Snow Globe Cookie$5.95
- Paint Your Own - Nativity Scene Cookie$5.95
- Paint Your Own - The Grinch Cookie$5.95
- Paint Your Own - Snowman Cookie$5.95
- Christmas Fondant Cookie - Ornament$5.95
- Christmas Fondant Cookie - Let it Snow Mug$5.95
- Christmas Fondant Cookie - Ugly Sweater$5.95
- Gingerbread Chefs$5.95
- Gingerbread People$3.95
- Gingerbread House$55.00
- DIY Gingerbread House Kit$45.00
- DIY Gingerbread People Kit$45.00
- 1 Lb. Cookie Tray$20.00
- 2 Lb. Cookie Tray$40.00
- Assorted Large Cookie Platter$27.00
- Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie$3.97
Catering Breakfast Brunch
Catering Breakfast
- Fresh Fruit Platter (Small)$45.00
Assorted fresh fruits (Gluten Free) | 12" platter
- Fresh Fruit Platter (Large)$90.00
Assorted fresh fruits (Gluten Free) | 24" platter
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.95
- Sliced Pound Cake Platter$18.90
Slices of pound cake served on a platter - Flavors: Lemon and Cranberry Orange (Serves 10-12 people).
- Yogurt Granola Parfait Cups (GF)$4.95
Individual 9 oz. Parfait Cup: Greek yogurt, granola, and fresh fruit.
- Scrambled Eggs (GF)$70.00
Half pan of scrambled eggs (Serves 8-10 people).
- Pancakes$45.00
Plain pancakes served with sides of syrup & butter (Serves 10-12 people).
- French Toast$55.00
Half pan of flavored french toast: Raspberry stuffed, Chocolate Chip stuffed, and Cinnamon Walnut. Accompanied by sides of syrup & butter. Available as an assortment of all flavors or one flavor (Serves 8-10 people).
- Bacon (GF)$55.00
Half pan of bacon (Serves 10 people).
- Sausage (GF)$40.00
Half pan of sausage (Serves 10 people).
- Breakfast Potatoes (GF)$45.00
Half pan of breakfast potatoes (Serves 8-10 people).
Catering Beverages
Catering Brunch Add-Ons
- Mini Sandwiches Platter$90.00
(20 pieces) Turkey, roast beef, ham & swiss, lemon dill chicken salad, grilled vegetables with pesto sandwiches served on dinner rolls and mini croissants. All sliced meat sandwiches are made with lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.
- Mini Wrap Platter$90.00
(20 pieces) Turkey, roast beef, ham & swiss, lemon dill chicken salad, grilled vegetables with pesto served in a wrap. All sliced meat wraps are made with lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.
- Potato Salad (GF)$18.00
3 lb. bowl of potato salad (Serves 10-12 people)
- Tri-Color Rotini Pasta Salad$19.50
3 lb. bowl of tri-color rotini with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and black olives (Serves 10-12 people)
- Serving ware package$0.75
Plastic serving spoons & tongs
- Utensil package$1.00
Per person - Includes disposable plates, utensils, napkins.
Catering Pans & Platters
Chicken
- Chicken Francaise (GF)$55.00
Half pan of lightly battered sauteed chicken in a lemon white wine sauce. Gluten Free.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$65.00
Half pan of breaded chicken breast stuffed with swiss cheese and ham topped with a creamy cheese mornay sauce.
- Chicken Champagne (GF)$55.00
Half pan of sauteed chicken in a champagne cream sauce with sundried tomatoes. Gluten Free.
Beef
Seafood
Pasta
- Eggplant Rollatini$55.00
Half pan of eggplant rollatini
- Penne a la Vodka$45.00
Half pan of penne a la vodka.
- Macaroni & Cheese$45.00
Half pan of macaroni and cheddar cheese.
- Penne Primavera$45.00
Half pan of penne pasta tossed with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, yellow squash, and zucchini served in a light garlic broth. (Serves 8 people)
- Penne Marinara$40.00
Half pan of penne pasta tossed in marinara sauce and mozzarella. (Serves 8 people)
- Mediterranean Penne Pasta$45.00
Half pan of penne pasta tossed with artichoke hearts, broccoli, sundried tomatoes, olives, and capers, in a white wine lemon butter sauce. (Serves 8 people)
Sides
- Herb Roasted Potatoes$45.00
Half pan of herb roasted potatoes. (Serves 8 people)
- Rice Pilaf$39.00
Half pan of rice pilaf. (Serves 8 people)
- Vegetables (GF)$39.00
Half pan of broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash, and carros tossed in shallots & butter. Gluten Free.
- String Beans (GF)$45.00
Half pan of french string beans tossed in shallots & butter. Gluten Free.
- Mashed Potatoes (GF)$45.00
Half pan of mashed potatoes. Gluten Free.
- Dinner Rolls (Dozen)$5.00
One dozen plain dinner rolls.
- Potato Salad (GF)$18.00
3 lb. bowl of potato salad (Serves 10-12 people)
- Soup Du Jour$12.00
Quart of Soup du Jour
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad$19.50
(3 lb. bowl) Tri-color rotini with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and black olives (Serves 10-12 people)
Starters
- Fresh Fruit Platter (Small)$45.00
Assorted fresh fruits (Gluten Free) | 12" platter
- Fresh Fruit Platter (Large)$90.00
Assorted fresh fruits (Gluten Free) | 24" platter
- Cheese Platter$67.00
Assorted cheeses served with crackers | 12"
- Vegetable Crudite Platter (GF)$40.00
Assorted raw veggies (GF) served with blue cheese dipping sauce | 12"
- Grilled Vegetable Platter - Small (GF)$60.00
Assorted grilled vegetables (GF): Zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red peppers, asparagus, eggplant, portobello mushrooms | 12
Quiche
Salads
- House Salad (Small) (GF)$30.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, and cucumbers, served with our house balasamic vinaigrette. (Serves 8-10 people)
- House Salad (Large) (GF)$40.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, and cucumbers, served with our house balasamic vinaigrette. (Serves 15-20 people)
- Caesar Salad (Small)$30.00
Chopped romaine topped with parmesan croutons and shredded parmesan served with creamy caesar dressing. (Serves 8-10 people)
- Caesar Salad (Large)$40.00
Chopped romaine topped with parmesan croutons and shredded parmesan served with creamy caesar dressing. (Serves 15-20 people)
- Harvest Salad (Small) (GF)$50.00
Baby greens topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese served with our raspberry balsamic vinaigrette. (Serves 8-10 people)
- Harvest Salad (Large) (GF)$65.00
Baby greens topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese served with our raspberry balsamic vinaigrette. (Serves 15-20 people)
- Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl (2lb)$12.00
Hors D'oeuvres
- Mexican Spring Rolls$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Roasted Pear & Brie in Phyllo$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Seafood Ragout in a Puff Pastry Boat$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Bourbon Chicken Skewers$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Chicken Teriyaki Skewers$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Coconut Shrimp Skewers$72.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Loaded Baked Potato Bites$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Mac & Cheese Bites$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Mini Crab Cakes$55.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Sweet & Sour Meatballs$45.00
(50 pieces per half pan)
- Swedish Meatballs$45.00
(50 pieces per half pan)
- Petit Franks$40.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Shrimp Cocktail 2 Lbs. Platter (GF)$40.00
(2 Lb. platter) Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Approximately 20 shrimp per pound. Gluten Free.
- Shrimp Cocktail 4 Lbs. Platter (GF)$80.00
(4 Lb. platter) Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Approximately 20 shrimp per pound. Gluten Free.
Sandwiches/Wraps
- Mini Sandwiches Platter$90.00
(20 pieces) Turkey, roast beef, ham & swiss, lemon dill chicken salad, grilled vegetable sandwiches served on dinner rolls and mini croissants. All sliced meat sandwiches are made with lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.
- Mini Wrap Platter$90.00
(20 pieces) Turkey, roast beef, ham & swiss, lemon dill chicken salad, grilled vegetables with pesto served in a wrap. All sliced meat wraps are made with lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.
- Luncheon Package (per person)$15.97
Minimum 10 people | Includes your choice of sandwiches, wraps, side salads, and dessert.
Desserts
- Macaron Tree (35 Macarons + Stand) (GF)$88.50
Includes 35 maracons & the tiered stand. Assorted flavors included. Macarons are a traditional French sandwich cookie made with almond flour and meringue shell, filled with buttercream, ganache, or jam. Naturally gluten free, but not produced in a gluten free facility.
- Macarons - Box of 12 (GF)$25.20
Box of 12 macarons in assorted flavors. Gluten Free.
- Macarons - Box of 6 (GF)$12.60
Box of 6 macarons in assorted flavors. Gluten Free.
- Bite-Sized Fudge Brownie Platter$32.00
- Assorted Large Cookie Platter$27.00
- Mini Cannoli Platter (1 Dozen)$25.00
Platter of 1 dozen mini cannolis.
- Tray of Assorted Petit Fours$49.00
Servingware
Catering Luncheon
- Luncheon Package (per person)$15.97
Minimum 10 people | Includes your choice of sandwiches, wraps, side salads, and dessert.
- Fresh Fruit Platter (Small)$45.00
Assorted fresh fruits (Gluten Free) | 12" platter
- Fresh Fruit Platter (Large)$90.00
Assorted fresh fruits (Gluten Free) | 24" platter
- Coffee$20.50
Decaf or Regular coffee with sugar, sweeteners, half & half (Serves 8 people).
- Hot Tea$20.50
Assorted Tea Bags with sugar, sweeteners, half & half (Serves 8 people).
- Sodas$2.50
Individual can of Diet Coke, Coke, Ginger Ale, Seltzer
- Bottled Waters$2.50
Individual bottle of water
- Serving ware package$0.75
Plastic serving spoons & tongs
- Utensil package$1.00
Per person - Includes disposable plates, utensils, napkins.
212 US Hwy 206, Andover, NJ 07821